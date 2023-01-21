The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).
The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope to feast on each other’s weaknesses.
Forest is one of six Premier League clubs — including Bournemouth — to win just a single away match in the Premier League this season, but it’s won three of four in all competitions including its last two PL outings.
Bournemouth has lost eight of nine, only beating lowly Everton, and its only goals over five matches in all competitions came in a 4-2 loss at home to second-tier Burnley in the FA Cup. Oof.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
This is a huge match for both teams, as Forest begins a run of six matches mostly against bottom-third sides and Bournemouth has in-form Brighton and Newcastle next. Bournemouth’s leaned on veterans Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma, and Phillip Billing, but will hope for new attacking blood like Dango Ouattara to deliver some flair to the side.
Forest has been looking a lot better of late, only losing once since the calendar hit November. Its won two-straight and will like its chances of riding in-form Morgan Gibbs-White past Bournemouth. That said, Taiwo Awoniyy and Ryan Yates could miss out while star Dean Henderson is definitely out. Ripe for the taking?
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), David Brooks (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (other), Junior Stanislas (other), Dominic Solanke (knee), Lewis Cook (knee).
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Ryan Yates (head/face). OUT: Dean Henderson (thigh), Jesse Lingard (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), WIlly Boly (ankle), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Omar Richards (calf)