Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Crystal Palace hopes a late midweek wondergoal can kickstart its slumping season when Newcastle United visits Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Michael Olise’s terrific free kick gave Palace a surprising draw with Manchester United at midweek, but threatens to disguise a three-match winless run that gives the Eagles four points from their last six matches.
Newcastle, meanwhile, has lost just once this year — a controversial defeat to Liverpool deep in stoppage time — and is coming off a 1-0 win over Fulham that was tight but well-earned.
Newcastle’s definitely in the top-four race with 38 points, holding a five-point lead on fifth place Tottenham. The Magpies have played one fewer match than Spurs. They’re also a point behind Manchester United and three back of second-place Manchester City.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Newcastle.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Palace can score on anyone with Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, Odsonne Edouard, and Olise amongst others, but can it stop the opposition? Joachim Andersen being absent at center back is a huge ask for the EagIes. Will someone respond next to Marc Guehi? So far, USMNT back Chris Richards has done alright and is in the thick of a big opportunity.
The Magpies are playing without Bruno Guimaraes, a huge loss that could last a week or several — we don’t know yet — but will feel they still have enough to overwork Palace’s midfield. Newcastle’s defenders, led by Sven Botman, have only allowed 11 goals this year. That’s nine better than their 20 expected goals against, which is either a warning or the latest sign that having an elite shot-stopped like Nick Pope is a cheat code.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Joachim Andersen (calf), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (other)
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Matt Targett (ankle), Emil Krafth (ACL)