Leicester vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Brighton and Hove Albion brings its European pace to King Power Stadium on Saturday when it visits relegation-threatened Leicester City (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium)
Streaky Leicester is on another losing run; Their four-straight losses are two away from the miserable six-game run suffered earlier this season.
The Foxes are extra unhappy as the last two setbacks came against Fulham and Nottingham Forest.
Brighton won’t be too bothered, having won three of four for Roberto De Zerbi since returning from the World Cup break. The only loss was a 4-2 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Brighton.
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
Key storylines & star players
New star defender Wout Faes’ two own goals outscore his teammates over this four-match losing streak, as only Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has put the ball in the goal for Leicester. Jamie Vardy hasn’t scored since October and James Maddison’s absence has been apparent in almost every contest.
Brighton could have staying power in the race for Europe, as this run of Leicester, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Fulham does not see a clearly superior club across from them. Kaoru Mitoma continues to impress for a Brighton side that has so far resisted the urge to cash in on Moises Caicedo and others. Leandro Trossard, however, could skip town soon though De Zerbi has kept the door open for reconciliation.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (buttocks), Ayoze Perez (knock), OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Maddison (knee), Ricardo Pereira (calf), Jonny Evans (calf), Boubakary Soumare (thigh), James Justin (calf)
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jakub Mober (knee), Leandro Trossard (other)