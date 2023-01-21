Two struggling Premier League giants collide at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool and Chelsea always seem to put on a show when they clash.

This time both need to gather some momentum after poor runs which sees them both 10 points off the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have slipped to ninth place and have lost two straight games at Brentford and Brighton and conceded three goals in each defeat. There is a real lack of energy, confidence and buzz about this Liverpool side right now and even though they’re in the UEFA Champions League last 16 and advanced in the FA Cup against Wolves, they just look so shaky defensively and aren’t setting the press in midfield.

As for Chelsea, Graham Potter’s side sit in tenth place in the table and are only below Liverpool on goal difference. They too lack zip and confidence right now but they did get back to winning ways last time out as they beat Crystal Palace at home. Potter has had so many injury issues to deal with but Chelsea are buying new players like it’s going out of fashion, so he has options. Let’s see if he can get the balance right in this very talented team which is very much in transition.

Here’s everything you need to know for Liverpool vs Chelsea.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool have been all over the place at the back and if it wasn’t for Alisson, they would have lost a lot more games this season. They are struggling for the right balance in their team and even the dependable trio of Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk have struggled this campaign. Liverpool have big injury issues to cope with too and Klopp has to find a way to make Liverpool hard to play against again.

Chelsea have been solid enough defensively but haven’t looked dangerous in attack since the World Cup break. That is partly due to injuries and also due to their current forwards just not delivering for multiple managers. Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix have arrived in January to add real pace, trickery and directness to their attack, while Kai Havertz is getting back to his best and center back Benoit Badiashile played very well against Palace after his January arrival from Monaco. A special mention for Kepa Arrizabalaga as he continues to star in goal for the Blues.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Where do we even start with this injury list? Liverpool are without Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo, while Darwin Nunez has a chance to return after his thigh injury. Kostas Tsimikas is a doubt, while so too is Virgil van Dijk after picking up a thigh injury against Brentford on Jan. 2. All of that means that Klopp is likely to start Salah, Cody Gakpo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in attack, with two of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate starting at center back.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Joao Felix has two more games out with suspension, while Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Denis Zakaria, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy all remain out. That is nearly a whole team of injuries. Mykhailo Mudryk could make his Chelsea debut, while Graham Potter will be keen to keep Ziyech, Mount and Havertz together in attack, plus Conor Gallagher looked very good in midfield last time out.

