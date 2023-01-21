Liverpool vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Jan 21, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
Two struggling Premier League giants collide at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool and Chelsea always seem to put on a show when they clash.

This time both need to gather some momentum after poor runs which sees them both 10 points off the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have slipped to ninth place and have lost two straight games at Brentford and Brighton and conceded three goals in each defeat. There is a real lack of energy, confidence and buzz about this Liverpool side right now and even though they’re in the UEFA Champions League last 16 and advanced in the FA Cup against Wolves, they just look so shaky defensively and aren’t setting the press in midfield.

As for Chelsea, Graham Potter’s side sit in tenth place in the table and are only below Liverpool on goal difference. They too lack zip and confidence right now but they did get back to winning ways last time out as they beat Crystal Palace at home. Potter has had so many injury issues to deal with but Chelsea are buying new players like it’s going out of fashion, so he has options. Let’s see if he can get the balance right in this very talented team which is very much in transition.

Here’s everything you need to know for Liverpool vs Chelsea.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool have been all over the place at the back and if it wasn’t for Alisson, they would have lost a lot more games this season. They are struggling for the right balance in their team and even the dependable trio of Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk have struggled this campaign. Liverpool have big injury issues to cope with too and Klopp has to find a way to make Liverpool hard to play against again.

Chelsea have been solid enough defensively but haven’t looked dangerous in attack since the World Cup break. That is partly due to injuries and also due to their current forwards just not delivering for multiple managers. Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix have arrived in January to add real pace, trickery and directness to their attack, while Kai Havertz is getting back to his best and center back Benoit Badiashile played very well against Palace after his January arrival from Monaco. A special mention for Kepa Arrizabalaga as he continues to star in goal for the Blues.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Where do we even start with this injury list? Liverpool are without Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo, while Darwin Nunez has a chance to return after his thigh injury. Kostas Tsimikas is a doubt, while so too is Virgil van Dijk after picking up a thigh injury against Brentford on Jan. 2. All of that means that Klopp starts Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott in attack, with Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate starting at center back and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench as James Milner starts at right back.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Joao Felix has two more games out with suspension, while Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Denis Zakaria, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy all remain out. That is nearly a whole team of injuries. Mykhailo Mudryk could make his Chelsea debut as he’s on the bench, while Graham Potter has kept Ziyech, Mount and Havertz together in attack, plus Conor Gallagher looked very good in midfield last time out and he starts again.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Jan 21, 2023, 12:35 AM EST
The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope to feast on each other’s weaknesses.

Forest is one of six Premier League clubs — including Bournemouth — to win just a single away match in the Premier League this season, but it’s won three of four in all competitions including its last two PL outings.

Bournemouth has lost eight of nine, only beating lowly Everton, and its only goals over five matches in all competitions came in a 4-2 loss at home to second-tier Burnley in the FA Cup. Oof.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

This is a huge match for both teams, as Forest begins a run of six matches mostly against bottom-third sides and Bournemouth has in-form Brighton and Newcastle next. Bournemouth’s leaned on veterans Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma, and Phillip Billing, but will hope for new attacking blood like Dango Ouattara to deliver some flair to the side.

Forest has been looking a lot better of late, only losing once since the calendar hit November. Its won two-straight and will like its chances of riding in-form Morgan Gibbs-White past Bournemouth. That said, Taiwo Awoniyy and Ryan Yates could miss out while star Dean Henderson is definitely out. Ripe for the taking?

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), David Brooks (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (other), Junior Stanislas (other), Dominic Solanke (knee), Lewis Cook (knee).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Ryan Yates (head/face). OUT: Dean Henderson (thigh), Jesse Lingard (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), WIlly Boly (ankle), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Omar Richards (calf)

Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 21, 2023, 12:30 AM EST
Arsenal and Manchester United collide as the two form teams in the Premier League aim to continue their unlikely charges.

The Gunners just keep on rolling as Mikel Arteta’s youngsters won easily at bitter rivals Tottenham last time out and have extended their lead atop the Premier League table. They look like they are having the time of their life and enjoying being at the top of the table at the midway point of the season. Now, can they sustain this title push and kick on towards the finish line?

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were pegged back late on against Crystal Palace in midweek, as they came so close to winning 10 games in a row in all competitions. United’s uptick has been built on a solid defensive foundation and ETH has rotated his side extremely well over a busy few months. They beat Arsenal earlier in the season and if they replicate that result, surely they are in the title race.

Here’s everything you need for Arsenal vs Manchester United.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale continue to excel and through the spine of the team Arsenal are in-form and fired up. Even without Gabriel Jesus they haven’t missed a beat with Eddie Nketiah standing in admirably. After this clash against United they have an FA Cup game and then Premier League clash against Manchester City to negotiate but then a very easy run of fixtures. To be top of the table at this stage is truly deserved and a win against a United would see many predicting that the Gunners have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

United slipped up in midweek at Palace as Michael Olise’s stunning free kick in stoppage time denied them another win. United weren’t ruthless enough but they are still way ahead of where everybody thought they would be this season. Marcus Rashford has been on fire in recent weeks, while Luke Shaw has been a revelation at center back but be in his usual left back spot for a tasty battle against Saka. Bruno Fernandes has scored in back-to-back games and is driving the attacking unit on and Casemiro has been exceptional but he is suspended for this game which is a massive blow. Scott McTominay or Fred are expected to replace him in the lineup alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain out, while Mohamed Elneny has a knock. It is very likely that Mikel Arteta keeps rolling out the same starting lineup. And why the heck not?

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek are out injured, while Casemiro is suspended. Fred is likely to come into the starting lineup, while Anthony Martial is an injury doubt so perhaps Wout Weghorst will start up top once again?

Manchester City vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Jan 21, 2023, 12:30 AM EST
Manchester City will hope and try to close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, when they host Wolves at Etihad Stadium (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

The two-time defending PL champions, Manchester City (42 points – 2nd place), trail  by five points at the midway point of their season (Arsenal have played one fewer game, 18), but Pep Guardiola’s side could pull to within two with a win and a little help from rivals Manchester United. Following last weekend’s Manchester derby defeat, City now lead Man United by just three points.

Wolves (17 points – 16th place), meanwhile, beat West Ham to climb their way out of the relegation zone after ending each of the last eight matchdays down in the bottom-three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Wolves

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Manchester City beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday to once again reduce the gap to five, but they had to erase a 2-0 halftime deficit to do so. After the game, Guardiola called out his players for perhaps being too comfortable as PL winners of four of the last five seasons. On a much more positive note, Ruben Dias made his return from an injury he suffered during the World Cup, offering an important boost for a side uncharacteristically allowing over a goal per game thus far (20 goals in 19 games).

Another Spaniard is enjoying some rather nice, early success at Wolves, where Julen Lopetegui took charge over the World Cup break. Since the Premier League returned on Boxing Day, Wolves have the same number of wins (two) in four games, as they did in their first 15 games. Beaten only by Manchester United (narrowly, and late on) during the current run, Wolves appear to be back to their defensive best, yet to concede multiple goals in a game under Lopetegui.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Boubacar Traore (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee)

West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Jan 21, 2023, 12:30 AM EST
A winner would climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three when West Ham United hosts Everton at London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

West Ham United’s lost six of seven, taking just one point since October 30 to live one point above the relegation zone.

The Irons are above Everton on goal differential (one!) and either could be last if Southampton gets a result against Aston Villa (also kicking off at 10am ET on Peacock Premium).

Everton’s taken just one more point from that same stretch, as either Frank Lampard’s Toffees or David Moyes’ Irons would take their first win since October by defeating their opposite number on Saturday.

Knowing that, you might even want to figure on a draw? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Everton.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

West Ham is playing tight games but not getting the rub of the green over its winless run, losing six games and drawing one with a combined xG difference of minus-3.67. West Ham’s running the midfield with Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, and friends, and Gianluca Scamacca continues to look like a powder keg waiting to go on an explosive run of form.

Everton has scored in four-straight games including their lone positive result, an impressive 1-1 draw with Man City, and Demarai Gray has two of those goals. The other scorers are a defender (Yerry Mina) and a defensive midfielder (Amadou Onana) as the Toffees sure would like to see Anthony Gordon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay or another attacker show his finishing face to the Premier League.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Alphonse Areola (hip). OUT: Maxwel Cornet (calf)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), James Garner (lower back), Andros Townsend (knee), Michael Keane (knee)