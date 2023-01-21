Manchester City transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Manchester City will have some new faces in the fold, and familiar names out in the cold, as it embarks upon a trek to win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Fernandinho is gone and Oleksandr Zinchenko should follow, while Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez were the players moving to the Etihad Stadium during the summer.

Will the new pieces help Man City keep hold of the Premier League and chase down the final jewel in its infinity gauntlet, the Champions League title?

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester City transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Latest transfer news

Manchester City confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

None

Outs

None

Manchester City transfer news today, live!

January 16 — Pep Guardiola calls upon 20-year-old playmaker Maxim Perrone

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has an apparent interest in a January move for 20-year-old Velez Sarsfield star Maxime Perrone, at least according to the Argentine club’s president.

Velez boss Sergio Rapisarda is less than pleased with City, however. What will he do if Perrone’s reported meager $9 million release clause is triggered by City?

The youngster’s played almost 2,500 minutes this season and is coached at the U-20 level by longtime Pep pal Javier Mascherano. If two of Barcelona’s best see you as a good prospect, well, connect those dots without much reservation.

“The boy, he wants to go,” Rapisarda said. “The City coach called him three times. Mascherano also persuaded him, which I don’t like. The boy loves the coach of that club. We are going to take the risk. We are trying to be the best in the transfer and with numbers that favour Velez.

Perrone, who just celebrated his birthday earlier this month, has also been linked with Newcastle United amongst several other sides, but the center midfielder and Argentina U-20 debutant fits well with Guardiola. (NM)

Manchester City 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund ($80 million) – MORE
Kalvin Phillips – Leeds United ($54.7 million)
Julian Alvarez – River Plate ($17 million)
Sergio Gomez – Anderlecht ($13 million)
Stefan Ortega-Moreno – Arminia Bielefeld (free agent)

Out

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea ($56.3 million)
Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal ($54.7 million)
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal ($35.9 million)
Gavin Bazunu – Southampton ($14.75 million)
Romeo Lavia – Southampton ($14.4 million, plus $3.6 million possible add-ons)
Fernandinho (end of contract)
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Burnley (loan)
CJ Egan-Riley – Burnley (free agent)

Manchester City transfer news, live!

August 30 – Man City in talks to sign Dortmund center back Manuel Akanji

Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones is a pretty good one-two-three at center back, but all three players, alongside Kyle Walker who frequently moonlights at the position, have a lengthy history of short- to medium-term injuries that often leave Pep Guardiola with only one (or zero) options in central defense. As such, it appears Guardiola has requested additional cover, with new reports claiming Man City are working towards bringing Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji to Etihad Stadium. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract, which means he’ll come at a bargain price ($15-20 million). A player with ample UEFA Champions League experience and a few prime years remaining in his career, Akanji seems like the perfect fit for Man City’s very specific need. (AE)

Aug. 16 – City gets its (young) man

The left back below is going to City, as Man City announced the capture of Anderlecht’s Sergio Gomez on a four-year deal.

As expected, the Vincent Kompany connection was huge to the deal.

“It was a pride working with him from the first day. I used to watch Manchester City when I was younger and he was the captain of the team. He was a role model for everybody. To me, it was an honour working with him and I’m very grateful to him for everything that happened last season at Anderlecht.

“I spoke to him a few days ago. I told him about an option to move to Manchester City and he told me he was very happy for me. He said he was proud of me for this big step in my career.”

Gomez, 21, will be with the first team, though it will likely take some time for Pep Guardiola to bed in the Spaniard. (NM)

July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player

Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)

July 13 – Raheem Sterling signs for Chelsea

The England international has signed for Chelsea after a stellar seven seasons at Manchester City. Sterling will be the main man in attack for Thomas Tuchel and will give him them the clever runs and pace they need in attack. This is a massive upgrade for Chelsea and proves the ambition of their new owners, as Sterilng will excel in the 3-4-2-1 formation in one of the underneath roles, or even up top as the central striker. Sterling’s goodbye message to City was classy and the England star will always be remembered fondly by the City faithful. (JPW)

July 4 – Kalvin Phillips completes Man City move

England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips has switched his boyhood club Leeds for Manchester City, as the move costs an initial $54.7 million. Phillips is the long-term replacement for Fernandinho and will add steel, creativity and class to City’s engine room. This seems like a very good fit for Pep Guardiola and the transfer fee is pretty decent too. Perhaps that was impacted by Phillips having a rough 2021-22 season as he spent most of it out injured. Regardless of those struggles, the Yorkshire Pirlo has an incredible range of passing and he should slot in very nicely alongside Rodri to give City’s stable of wonderful attacking players plenty of license to roam free. Phillips, 26, is joining City in his prime and Guardiola will no doubt take his game to the next level. This is a very good deal for City and Phillips. (JPW)

July 1 – Man City add goalkeeper ahead of Steffen loan

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen was expected to leave Manchester City on loan this season should the Citizens find a home for him.

It seems like reports of Steffen going on loan to Middlesbrough in the Championship are for real, then, given that City announced the signing of Stefan Ortega-Moreno on a three-year deal.

The out-of-contract 29-year-old starred for Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga but saw the club relegated as he finished out his contract. (NM)

July 1 – Vincent Kompany’s Burnley signs two Man City backs

It comes as little to surprise to hear that new Burnley manager Vincent Kompany would look to Man City in a bid to boost the Clarets back to the Premier League.

City will send highly-rated center back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 20, on a season-long loan to Turf Moor, while CJ Egan-Riley moves to the Clarets on a permanent deal.

England U-21 back Harwood-Bellis started double-digit games for Kompany’s Anderlecht last season and then went to Stoke City, where ran up almost 2,000 minutes in the Championship over a half-season. He’s played eight times for City, scoring a goal against Port Vale in the FA Cup.

Egan-Riley, 19, is also an England youth international and made three senior appearances for Man City last season.

June 24 – Arsenal, Man City agree transfer fee for Gabriel Jesus

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in January and the summer, respectively, Arsenal appear to have filled their massive hole at striker with a 25-year-old (four-time) Premier League champion: Gabriel Jesus. Fabricio Romano reported on Friday that Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed a $55.3 million transfer fee for the Brazilian international. All that remains to be agreed are personal terms for a contract between Jesus and Arsenal. (AE)

June 23 – Goalkeeper moves involving Steffen, Stefan

German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega could become Manchester City’s No. 2 goalkeeper if Zack Steffen finds a transfer destination to his liking, according to Sky Sports.

Ortega, 29, has spent much of his career with Arminia Bielefeld, which was relegated to 2.Bundesliga this season.

Steffen, meanwhile, may want to pursue a No. 1 shirt this summer as Ederson is not likely to lose his at Man City any time soon and the USMNT backstop is locked in a battle with Matt Turner to start at the 2022 World Cup.

The 27-year-old American cost City around $7-8 million in 2019 when he made his second trip abroad. He was previously on the books at Freiburg and Columbus Crew, and starred on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf from City in the 2019-20 season (though Fortuna was relegated).

Steffen signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season, and Guardiola backed the USMNT man following a rough FA Cup semifinal. But a move away does make some sense, and perhaps a loan might fit the bill, too? (NM).

June 10 – Erling Haaland is on his way

The journey continues, as Erling Haaland posts a photo of himself wearing a Man City shirt as a kid ahead of his move to City which will be completed on July 1. Previously City had agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund for his signature and it is believed that personal terms with Haaland would not be a problem to negotiate. It appears that is all sorted now. Erling’s father, Alf-Inge, played for Man City and Haaland will follow in his dad’s footsteps in playing for the Premier League. However, this Haaland will spearhead City’s attack rather than mop up in midfield. (JPW)

Leeds vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Leeds will try to snap their winless run at five games when Brentford visit Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium), but it’ll be a tough ask against the top-half Bees. 

The bottom-third of the Premier League table currently consists of five sides all within two points of each other, from 14th to 18th. 16th is where Leeds (17 points) reside, with a chance to climb up to 14th with a win on Sunday. Brentford (29 points – 9th place), meanwhile, would go 6th in the Premier League table if they can extend their current unbeaten run to eight games with a win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Brentford

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leeds vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Not only is it seven games unbeaten for Brentford, but also three straight wins for Thomas Frank’s side after breezing past West Ham, Liverpool and Bournemouth by a combined margin of 7-1. Ivan Toney was fortunate to avoid serious injury to his knee in the win over West Ham and only missed one game before returning with a goal against Bournemouth. The 26-year-old bested last season’s successful PL debut tally of 12 goals when he hit unlucky no. 13 against the Cherries.

As for Leeds, the issue has been, and still remains, too many cheap goals conceded. One or two moments each game, where a lapse in judgment and decision making, has cost Jesse Marsch’s side an untold number of point this season already. Most recently, it was conceding twice in first-half stoppage time after racing out to a 2-0 lead over West Ham, followed Aston Villa jumping out to a 3rd-minute lead before Leeds ever got started.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin), Archie Gray (ankle)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Pontus Jansson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Hickey (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howard, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

[ FULL DETAILS: Everything you need for the Orlando Fan Fest ]

Below are more details on the event.

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Jan 21, 2023, 3:27 PM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Newcastle is not going away and Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery and are having fine campaigns.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, West Ham, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – January 21

Premier League schedule
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings


Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 21, 2023, 3:27 PM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal and Manchester United collide as the two form teams in the Premier League aim to continue their unlikely charges.

The Gunners just keep on rolling as Mikel Arteta’s youngsters won easily at bitter rivals Tottenham last time out and have extended their lead atop the Premier League table. They look like they are having the time of their life and enjoying being at the top of the table at the midway point of the season. Now, can they sustain this title push and kick on towards the finish line?

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were pegged back late on against Crystal Palace in midweek, as they came so close to winning 10 games in a row in all competitions. United’s uptick has been built on a solid defensive foundation and ETH has rotated his side extremely well over a busy few months. They beat Arsenal earlier in the season and if they replicate that result, surely they are in the title race.

Here’s everything you need for Arsenal vs Manchester United.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale continue to excel and through the spine of the team Arsenal are in-form and fired up. Even without Gabriel Jesus they haven’t missed a beat with Eddie Nketiah standing in admirably. After this clash against United they have an FA Cup game and then Premier League clash against Manchester City to negotiate but then a very easy run of fixtures. To be top of the table at this stage is truly deserved and a win against a United would see many predicting that the Gunners have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

United slipped up in midweek at Palace as Michael Olise’s stunning free kick in stoppage time denied them another win. United weren’t ruthless enough but they are still way ahead of where everybody thought they would be this season. Marcus Rashford has been on fire in recent weeks, while Luke Shaw has been a revelation at center back but be in his usual left back spot for a tasty battle against Saka. Bruno Fernandes has scored in back-to-back games and is driving the attacking unit on and Casemiro has been exceptional but he is suspended for this game which is a massive blow. Scott McTominay or Fred are expected to replace him in the lineup alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain out, while Mohamed Elneny has a knock. It is very likely that Mikel Arteta keeps rolling out the same starting lineup. And why the heck not?

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek are out injured, while Casemiro is suspended. Fred is likely to come into the starting lineup, while Anthony Martial is an injury doubt so perhaps Wout Weghorst will start up top once again?

