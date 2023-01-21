Southampton host Aston Villa at St Mary’s with both teams trending in the right direction after replacing their managers.

Nathan Jones got his first Premier League win as a manager last time out, as Saints secured a huge comeback win at Everton to spark new life into their season. They are still bottom of the table but they’re just one point from safety and following three wins in a row in all competitions (they won at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup then stunned Manchester City at home in the League Cup quarterfinals) there is renewed belief they can stay in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have surged away from the relegation zone in recent weeks as Unai Emery has won four of his six Premier League games in charge since replacing Steven Gerrard in November. Last time out they edged past Leeds and the Spaniard has made Villa a very well organized side and they are so dangerous on the counter attack. All of a sudden Villa’s season has turned from worrying about potential relegation to battling for a top 10 finish.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Aston Villa.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints’ main man is James Ward-Prowse and he is a flourishing in a more advanced role as a No. 10. He has banged in superb free kicks against Fulham and Everton and is leading by example with five goals in his last six games in all competitions. Center back Duje Caleta-Car has been exceptional, while Kyle Walker-Peters is also back to his best and is operating out of position at left back.

Villa’s goals are coming from everywhere as Leon Bailey is looking lethal on the counter and the balance is now right in this side. They look solid enough at the back and already have a clear identity and plan. Emery is getting the best out of this talented squad and Boubacar Kamara has been outstanding in central midfield.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento suffered a setback on his long recovery from a knee injury, while left back Juan Larios remains out. Armel Bella-Kotchap, Theo Walcott and Alex McCarthy are all close to a return. Southampton are likely to go with an unchanged lineup but don’t be surprised if new signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz make their full debuts after recent appearances off the bench.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Diego Carlos remains out, while John McGinn is battling back from a hamstring injury and won’t be available. Ollie Watkins has an ankle issue and could miss out, which would be a big blow. Lucas Digne, Jed Steer and Ludwig Augustinsson remain out, while Matty Cash could feature and Leander Dendoncker is available after suspension. It will be intriguing to see who Emery starts up with Watkins potentially out and Danny Ings on the verge of a transfer to West Ham.

