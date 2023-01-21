Southampton host Aston Villa at St Mary’s with both teams trending in the right direction after replacing their managers.
STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v ASTON VILLA
Nathan Jones got his first Premier League win as a manager last time out, as Saints secured a huge comeback win at Everton to spark new life into their season. They are still bottom of the table but they’re just one point from safety and following three wins in a row in all competitions (they won at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup then stunned Manchester City at home in the League Cup quarterfinals) there is renewed belief they can stay in the Premier League.
Aston Villa have surged away from the relegation zone in recent weeks as Unai Emery has won four of his six Premier League games in charge since replacing Steven Gerrard in November. Last time out they edged past Leeds and the Spaniard has made Villa a very well organized side and they are so dangerous on the counter attack. All of a sudden Villa’s season has turned from worrying about potential relegation to battling for a top 10 finish.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Aston Villa.
How to watch Southampton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
SAVE! Gavin Bazunu denies Ramsey with a fine stop after a great Villa counter. Bailey then smashes the rebound over.
No goal! Che Adams somehow can’t bundle the ball home and Kyle Walker-Peters does, but they were both offside and the flag is up. Southampton close to an opener.
Nervy moment for Saints as Gavin Bazunu clatters into Jacob Ramsey in the penalty box and VAR has a look. But no penalty kick. Bazunu just got to the ball first.
Strong start for Saints as they are putting Emiliano Martinez under pressure and pushing high.
KICK OFF! The sun is out on the South Coast and Southampton are going after four wins in a row in all competitions.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints’ main man is James Ward-Prowse and he is a flourishing in a more advanced role as a No. 10. He has banged in superb free kicks against Fulham and Everton and is leading by example with five goals in his last six games in all competitions. Center back Duje Caleta-Car has been exceptional, while Kyle Walker-Peters is also back to his best and is operating out of position at left back.
Villa’s goals are coming from everywhere as Leon Bailey is looking lethal on the counter and the balance is now right in this side. They look solid enough at the back and already have a clear identity and plan. Emery is getting the best out of this talented squad and Boubacar Kamara has been outstanding in central midfield.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup
Tino Livramento suffered a setback on his long recovery from a knee injury, while left back Juan Larios remains out. Armel Bella-Kotchap, Theo Walcott and Alex McCarthy are all close to a return. Southampton make one change as Adam Armstrong comes in, while new signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz will be key off the bench.
🎶 Oh when the Saints 🎶
Your #SaintsFC side taking on #AVFC: pic.twitter.com/2ZsDSKQCNI
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 21, 2023
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup
Diego Carlos remains out, while John McGinn is battling back from a hamstring injury and won’t be available. Ollie Watkins had an ankle issue but has shaken it off. Lucas Digne, Jed Steer and Ludwig Augustinsson remain out, while Matty Cash (recovery from injury) and Leander Dendoncker (suspension over) are back and are on the bench.
Introducing: Your Aston Villa team to face Southampton. 👊#SOUAVL pic.twitter.com/GaFAtie26k
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 21, 2023