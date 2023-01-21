Aston Villa edges past Southampton amid VAR drama

James Ward-Prowse thought he had given Southampton the lead with a deflected effort but it was disallowed after referee Michael Salisbury was asked to go to the VAR monitor as a foul was spotted by Mohamed Elyounoussi on Jacob Ramsey. He then disallowed the goal.
Ollie Watkins then headed home the winner late on from a free kick, as that was checked by VAR and he was just onside to seal a third win in their last four league games.
Unai Emery has won five of his seven Premier League games in charge since replacing Steven Gerrard in November, while Southampton remain bottom of the table but are just two points from safety and the performances have been better which will give them hope.
These are the kind of results which happen when you’re at the bottom of the table. Southampton thought they had gone ahead with a deflected goal in the second half but it was chalked off via VAR for a soft foul. Nathan Jones and his players were furious and that perhaps led to them switching off at a free kick as Aston Villa grabbed all three points. The fine margins have gone against Southampton in recent games and although performances are improving, they are still bottom of the table. Villa showed extra nous and experience and Saints badly need to add experience, and a clinical finisher, in the final days of the January window if they’re going to stay up. They are so close to climbing out of the relegation zone and are heading in the right direction but the nature of this defeat to Villa will sting.
Stars of show
Emiliano Martinez: Made some great stops in the second half to grab the win for Villa.
Ibrahima Diallo: Won the ball back so many times and did his best to dig deep defensively.
FULL TIME: Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – That is a tough one for Saints to swallow. Villa edge it and they are flying under Unai Emery.
SAVE! Emiliano Martinez pushes away a great effort from Moussa Djenepo.
Orsic and Djenepo are on late on. Understandably Southampton are going for it.
GOALLL! Ollie Watkins heads home a free kick and Aston Villa lead at Southampton. After a VAR check, he was just onside. Villa 1-0 up. Can Southampton respond late on?
Southampton really unlucky not to be ahead. Seeing the replays again, that is a very harsh call on Elyounoussi.
That is a horrible VAR call. James Ward-Prowse's deflected shot went in but Elyounoussi called for a foul as he clipped Ramsey's heel. Not much in that at all. Such a shame for Southampton. Villa have got away with one there. #SaintsFC 0-0 #AVFC#SOUAVL
SAVE! Emiliano Martinez with a big stop to deny Adam Armstrong after a lovely move down the right from Southampton. James Ward-Prowse with a lovely cross.
More possession for Southampton now but not much going on.
We are off in the second half and Villa have a great chance. Bazunu with a poor clearance but Villa didn’t make the most of it with a tame effort. Saints have been really sloppy in possession.
HALF TIME: Southampton 0-0 Aston Villa – The visitors have had the better chances but Saints are hanging in there. They have decent options on the bench and Nathan Jones will want to see more of an attacking threat from his side in the second half.
The game is back underway after that bizarre stoppage. A good chance for Leon Bailey as the ball comes in but he slips at the crucial moment. Villa looking much better.
A drone is currently flying over the pitch at St Mary's Stadium and the Southampton vs Aston Villa game is paused as the players are taken off the pitch while it is investigated. #SaintsFC 0-0 #AVFC#SOUAVL
SAVE! Gavin Bazunu denies Ramsey with a fine stop after a great Villa counter. Bailey then smashes the rebound over.
No goal! Che Adams somehow can’t bundle the ball home and Kyle Walker-Peters does, but they were both offside and the flag is up. Southampton close to an opener.
Nervy moment for Saints as Gavin Bazunu clatters into Jacob Ramsey in the penalty box and VAR has a look. But no penalty kick. Bazunu just got to the ball first.
Strong start for Saints as they are putting Emiliano Martinez under pressure and pushing high.
KICK OFF! The sun is out on the South Coast and Southampton are going after four wins in a row in all competitions.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints’ main man is James Ward-Prowse and he is a flourishing in a more advanced role as a No. 10. He has banged in superb free kicks against Fulham and Everton and is leading by example with five goals in his last six games in all competitions. Center back Duje Caleta-Car has been exceptional, while Kyle Walker-Peters is also back to his best and is operating out of position at left back.
Villa’s goals are coming from everywhere as Leon Bailey is looking lethal on the counter and the balance is now right in this side. They look solid enough at the back and already have a clear identity and plan. Emery is getting the best out of this talented squad and Boubacar Kamara has been outstanding in central midfield.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup
Tino Livramento suffered a setback on his long recovery from a knee injury, while left back Juan Larios remains out. Armel Bella-Kotchap, Theo Walcott and Alex McCarthy are all close to a return. Southampton make one change as Adam Armstrong comes in, while new signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz will be key off the bench.
Diego Carlos remains out, while John McGinn is battling back from a hamstring injury and won’t be available. Ollie Watkins had an ankle issue but has shaken it off. Lucas Digne, Jed Steer and Ludwig Augustinsson remain out, while Matty Cash (recovery from injury) and Leander Dendoncker (suspension over) are back and are on the bench.
Newcastle, meanwhile, has lost just once this year — a controversial defeat to Liverpool deep in stoppage time — and is coming off a 1-0 win over Fulham that was tight but well-earned.
Newcastle’s definitely in the top-four race with 38 points, holding a five-point lead on fifth place Tottenham. The Magpies have played one fewer match than Spurs. They’re also a point behind Manchester United and three back of second-place Manchester City.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Newcastle.
Key storylines & star players
Palace can score on anyone with Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, Odsonne Edouard, and Olise amongst others, but can it stop the opposition? Joachim Andersen being absent at center back is a huge ask for the EagIes. Will someone respond next to Marc Guehi? So far, USMNT back Chris Richards has done alright and is in the thick of a big opportunity.
The Magpies are playing without Bruno Guimaraes, a huge loss that could last a week or several — we don’t know yet — but will feel they still have enough to overwork Palace’s midfield. Newcastle’s defenders, led by Sven Botman, have only allowed 11 goals this year. That’s nine better than their 20 expected goals against, which is either a warning or the latest sign that having an elite shot-stopped like Nick Pope is a cheat code.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Joachim Andersen (calf), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (other)
Bournemouth were 10 minutes from climbing out of the relegation zone, but the Cherries were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with fellow Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
Bournemouth (17 points – 18th place) led 1-0 for nearly an hour after Jaidon Anthony took Dango Ouattara’s pass and coolly slotted the ball past Dean Henderson in the 28th minute. Three points would have taken the Cherries from 18th, where they began and end the day, all the way up to 14th.
Such is life in the incredibly congested bottom-third of the Premier League table these days. That’s five games without a win for Bournemouth and just one win their last 11 PL games, after Sam Surridge snuck in behind the Bournemouth defense and tapped home Brennan Johnson’s cross on 83 minutes.
Nottingham Forest (21 points) find themselves just outside the messy muck one place above, in 13th. Clawing the draw back leaves Steve Cooper’s unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (2W-2D-1L in five since returning from the World Cup break).
This is a huge match for both teams, as Forest begins a run of six matches mostly against bottom-third sides and Bournemouth has in-form Brighton and Newcastle next. Bournemouth’s leaned on veterans Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma, and Phillip Billing, but will hope for new attacking blood like Dango Ouattara to deliver some flair to the side.
Forest has been looking a lot better of late, only losing once since the calendar hit November. Its won two-straight and will like its chances of riding in-form Morgan Gibbs-White past Bournemouth. That said, Taiwo Awoniyy and Ryan Yates could miss out while star Dean Henderson is definitely out. Ripe for the taking?
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), David Brooks (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (other), Junior Stanislas (other), Dominic Solanke (knee), Lewis Cook (knee)
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 Ouattara straight in 🔺 Stephens starts 🔺 Rothwell also involved
Jarrod Bowen scored a pair of first-half goals and posted a memorable celebration as West Ham beat Everton 2-0 at London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday.
Bowen’s partner announced that she is pregnant with twins, and Bowen celebrated his opening goal by putting the ball under his shirt — nothing new — but putting both of his thumbs into his mouth.
“We broke the news last night that we are having twins,” Bowen said after the game. “Since we found out it has been hard to keep it away from everyone but to release it last night and score today was really special. I could not have asked for a better weekend.”
Everton gives away three more points to relegation rival
Things are ugly around Goodison Park and ire toward the club ownership has somewhat deflected pain away from manager Frank Lampard.
But a team with established Premier League defenders with relegation-fighting experience has now given wins to the teams sitting 19th (Southampton), 18th (Bournemouth), 17th (Wolves), and the now 15th-place Irons.
Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi… this is not a team devoid of quality, but it is losing nearly every single week.
The Toffees had a lot of the ball — just under 70 percent for the game — but that’s a bit misleading given West Ham was happy to counter once ahead 2-0.
Everton lost the xG battle 2.33-0.67 and was out-attempted 11-5.
You go back to this summer and the sale of Richarlison partnered with the non-sale of Anthony Gordon — who came into this game with 21 minutes played since Boxing Day — has rattled the attack. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been easier to shut down and the money Everton bypassed by not selling Gordon for the wild fees attached to him would’ve sure been useful.
But there’s something here in terms of talent and experience. Can Everton continue to ride with Lampard?
Full credit to Moyes’ Irons, though
Whether David Moyes is the man for West Ham longer term is another story, but there’s no doubt the Irons have been fighting hard all season and, frankly, have been terribly unlucky in terms of what advanced stats say they should be getting from their performances.
So a 2-0 halftime lead was welcome and allowed the West Ham fans to dream about things returning to normal as Danny Ings came on as a second-half sub following his move from Aston Villa.
Bowen was excellent as was Declan Rice, and Nayef Aguerd — lost for most of the early season — looked the real deal in a back three with Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma. Things are looking up for the Irons.
And what would West Ham be without Rice?
Rumors that Arsenal will bid big for the complete midfielder and England national team star are just the latest buzz connecting him to a top-four side.
Look at those numbers. –>
Stars of the Show
Jarrod Bowen
Nayef Aguerd
Declan Rice
Kurt Zouma
Amadou Onana
Alex Iwobi reaction: Everton fighting for Frank Lampard
“The ownership is on us as a team, we attack and defend together,” Iwobi said, via the BBC. “We still have half the season left and a lot of improvement to do.
“Frank Lampard made a few changes after the break, told us to keep pushimg and be more dynamic. (Pressure) is nothing new to us, we were in the same situation last season. We have a break coming up and we have to regroup. It is not just the manager who takes responsibility, the players are fighting for him and the club.”
Frank Lampard reaction:
“I didn’t see that (fan protests),” Lampard said, via the BBC. “The fans support us and travel a long way for us. … It is a big job, I knew that when I took the job because we were looking at a relegation battle then. We had a big fight and stayed in the league. We lost Richarlison and now have tried to build around that so it is normal we are fighting again, when other clubs are trying to move on.
“I don’t want to tell how Everton fans how to feel, my job its to give everything in the job here. We had a lot of possession, but were short in the final third. It is impossible for me to jump into the future, last season we were five points shy of safety with five or six games to go but as a club we have to move together. I cannot complain about the spirit of the players and how they approached the game. They may have passed it slow but we didn’t find it in the final third.
“Fans are realists, they have watched the team over the last few years. History moves and nothing gives you the right to be in their league, we have seen huge football clubs go down. If you don’t move you will hit tough times. We are in tough times and everyone has to try to move forward.”
What’s next?
West Ham’s off to Derby County for a Jan. 30 fourth-round match in the FA CUp before a trip to Newcastle on Feb. 4.
The Toffees now welcome Arsenal on Feb. 4 before a Merseyside derby on Feb. 13. It’s difficult to imagine Lampard’s men — whether they remain his or not — won’t be bottom three on Valentine’s Day. Bummer.
West Ham vs Everton live: Irons lead 2-0 on Jarrod Bowen goals (video)
Key storylines & star players
West Ham is playing tight games but not getting the rub of the green over its winless run, losing six games and drawing one with a combined xG difference of minus-3.67. West Ham’s running the midfield with Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, and friends, and Gianluca Scamacca continues to look like a powder keg waiting to go on an explosive run of form.
Everton has scored in four-straight games including their lone positive result, an impressive 1-1 draw with Man City, and Demarai Gray has two of those goals. The other scorers are a defender (Yerry Mina) and a defensive midfielder (Amadou Onana) as the Toffees sure would like to see Anthony Gordon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay or another attacker show his finishing face to the Premier League.
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
