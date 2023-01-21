Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

When the January 2023 transfer window opens, Antonio Conte will likely be hoping for one or two more signings to strengthen his squad ahead of what is sure to be a gruelling top-four battle as the Tottenham transfer news will be intriguing.

It is unlikely Tottenham will look to sign another forward or winger in January due to financial reasons, but another central midfielder (more on the attacking than defensive side) might make Spurs more dangerous, more consistently, going forward.

Still, that hasn’t stopped links with forwards.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Latest transfer news

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

None

Outs

None

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news today, live!

Jan. 12 – Spurs offer $14 million for Trossard

Football.London has a very Spurs-like report that Tottenham has ‘verbally offered’ $14 million for Leandro Trossard after the Brighton man expressed his wishes to leave the Amex Stadium.

Trossard has reportedly fallen out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton’s been said to want between $25-30 million for the playmaker.

Spurs landing Trossard for under $20 million would be at-worst a good risk and at-best an absolute coup, as the Belgian has done big things for Brighton. Playing with a focal point like Harry Kane could take him to the next level. (NM)

Jan. 9 – Trossard, Raya linked with Spurs

Tottenham have been linked with moves for both Leandro Trossard and David Raya as they try to strengthen their lineup. According to The Telegraph, Brentford and Spain goalkeeper Raya, 27, is seen as the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. The French captain only recently signed a contract extension but Lloris, 36, has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent years. Per the report, Raya will become Spurs’ top goalkeeping target in the summer and he is a fine shot-stopper and is very good playing the ball out of the back with his feet.

As for Trossard, this seems like a deal which could happen in January. The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are among several clubs, including Chelsea, who are set to move for the Belgian winger. Trossard, 28, is out of contract at Brighton next summer and didn’t feature in their win at Everton or in their 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough. It seems like a move this month could be possible as Brighton will aim to recoup some cash for their talented winger/wing-back. Trossard has added goals and assists to his game over the last 12 months and was a key cog in Graham Potter’s success as a hybrid wing-back. However, Roberto De Zerbi could use Kaoru Mitoma in that role and Brighton will look to move on Trossard in January. Spurs need to upgrade their wing-back potions and if Trossard comes in on the left, it would allow Ivan Perisic to play further up the pitch. Alternatively, Trossard is also comfortable playing as a winger or attacking midfielder and he is proven in the Premier League. Is he the type of player who can turn Spurs into a guaranteed top four team? Probably not. Is he a top quality addition who has the potential to slot in seamlessly? He is. (JPW)

Dec. 29 – Tottenham, Manchester United open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier

Yes, Tottenham’s just splashed plenty of cash on a star left winger in Richarlison, but would the versatility of Martin Terrier make him a great fit to compete with the Brazilian as well as Heung-min Son?

Free-scoring Rennes forward Terrier is said to be a target for Tottenham and Manchester United as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million.

Terrier has scored and assisted on the regular in France’s top flight. He scored 21 goals last season and has eight in 14 matches this season. The left wing can also play center forward amongst other positions. He’s chipped in three goals in the Europa League this campaign and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.

Very strong in the air and plenty good in combination play, Terrier has posted impressed xG and xA numbers and could combine with Kane but also deputize for the exhaustively-used CF. He may be a better fit for Spurs but might Man United before more willing to spend to get him? (NM)

Tottenham 2022-23 archived transfers & signings – Summer

In

Richarlison – Everton ($73 million) – MORE
Yves Bissouma – Brighton ($30 million)
Djed Spence – Middlesbrough (up to $24 million)
Iyenoma Udogie – Udinese ($18 million – loaned back)
Clement Lenglet – Barcelona (loan)
Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan (free transfer) – MORE
Fraser Forster – Southampton (free transfer)

Out

Steven Bergwijn – Ajax ($31.9 million)
Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic ($7.4 million, plus $4.8 million possible add-ons)
Jack Clarke – Sunderland (undisclosed)
Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta (end of loan)

Tottenham archived transfer news, rumors

August 30 – Sergio Reguilon joins Atletico Madrid on season-long loan

Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old was signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 and initially impressed under Jose Mourinho. The Spaniard was rather quickly deemed ill-fitting by current manager Antonio Conte, and that was pretty much that. Reguilon underwent groin surgery last week and will continue his rehabilitation at Atleti. (AE)

August 19 – Tanguy Ndombele joins Napoli on season-long loan

Tottenham’s club-record signing of three summers ago ($82 million), Tanguy Ndombele, is headed to Serie A side Napoli for a season-long loan after Spurs were unable to find a club interested in a permanent transfer. Ndombele spent the second half of last season on loan to Lyon, his club prior to Tottenham, and made 11 Ligue 1 appearances and another four in the Europa League. (AE)

Aug. 16 – Tottenham makes Udogie purchase, loan-back official

And there it is: a five-year contract for the below-mentioned teenage left back, the first year going back to Udine on loan.

Iyenoma “Destiny” Udogie has very promising advanced stats according to FB Reference, comparable to Atletico Madrid star Renan Lodi, Spurs’ Sergio Reguilon, Gladbach’s Joe Scally, and Brentford’s Sergi Canos. (NM)

July 27 – Tottenham still hopeful of McKennie deal

Weston McKennie has been linked with a move to Tottenham approximately 1,752 times over the last 12 months and The Daily Mail are once again saying the USMNT star could swap Turin for north London. Per the report, Spurs are willing to pay up to $41 million for the Texas native. McKennie, 23, was signed for Juventus by their former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now in the same role at Spurs. Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his midfield options and McKennie would be a near-perfect fit in midfield in Conte’s aggressive, mobile 4-3-3 system. His versatility is also stated as a big factor for Conte.

But there’s a twist. There’s always a twist. With superstar Paul Pogba arriving back at Juventus this summer and expected to eat up plenty of the minutes McKennie was previously getting, Pogba has just gone down with a knee injury in preseason. That requires surgery and it means Juve may not move on McKennie this summer after all. Another twist? McKennie is yet to feature on Juventus’ preseason tour of the United States of America as he was unused substitute in each of their games against Barcelona and Chivas Guadalajara. During the tour Juve boss Max Allegri has stated that McKennie is working his way back to full fitness, so maybe there’s nothing to read into here, but it is a little odd that Juventus haven’t given any minutes to one of the best USMNT players on their U.S. tour, right? Perhaps they aren’t risking him being injured as a transfer away is imminent? McKennie seems fairly happy at Juventus but it seems inevitable he will end up in the Premier League at some point. (JPW)

July 19 – Tottenham finally sign Djed Spence

Tottenham have finally confirmed the signing of Djed Spence, 21, from Middlesbrough as the talented right back/wing-back becomes Antonio Conte’s sixth signing of the summer window. Spence excelled while he was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and it is believed he’s signed for Spurs for an initial $15 million fee and add ons could take the deal to $24 million. Spence is regarded as one of the top young right back prospects in England and he will push Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty all the way for a starting spot. Spence is exactly the kind of right wing-back Conte loves in his 3-4-3 system and his attacking instincts will slot in really well at Spurs. (JPW)

July 8 – Clement Lenglet signs for Tottenham

UPDATE: Spurs have confirmed Clement Lenglet’s arrival on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Antonio Conte looks set to land the a left-sided center back he so desperately coveted this summer transfer window, with French international Lenglet reportedly undergoing a medical in London. The 27-year-old is said to have stayed Thursday night in Tottenham’s on-site hotel at the club’s training facility.

While Ben Davies was certainly a (surprising) standout performer as the left-sided center back in Conte’s back-three down the stretch last season, Lenglet represents an upgrade in quality and his arrival instantly creates depth at a vitally important (and dangerous thin) position in Tottenham’s squad. As is the case all over the field, there will be plenty of games to go around — in two condensed half-seasons either side of the World Cup, with the five-substitutes rule once again in effect as well. (AE)

July 8 – Steven Bergwijn completes Ajax transfer

Steven Bergwijn’s long-rumored move to Ajax has been completed, after Tottenham announced the 24-year-old Dutch winger’s departure on Friday. Spurs will reportedly receive $31.9 million from Ajax, nearly an identical match to the $32 million they paid to PSV Eindhoven to bring him to the Premier League in January 2020. (AE)

July 1 – Richarlison unveiled by Tottenham

It’s official! Antonio Conte has added Richarlison to an attacking group that already included Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski.

It’s not a crazy profit for Everton, who purchased Richarlison from Watford for $60 million at the behest of manager Marco Silva, but the Toffees need the money after risking Financial Fair Play fouls.

More, here.

June 17 – Tottenham signs Bissouma

Spurs aren’t messing around in the transfer market this summer, are they?

They have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma, 25, from Brighton and it is believed the transfer fee is initially $30 million and could rise to $37 million. Bissouma, a Mali international, had one year left on his contract at Brighton and that drove his transfer fee down. He’s worth at least double what Spurs paid for him and the combative central midfielder is just the type of destroyer who will thrive in Antonio Conte’s system.

Of course, he’s smooth on the ball and has plenty of poise to his game too, but Bissouma’s arrival adds more steel to Tottenham’s team and more depth too as Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already arrived this summer. Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are certainly delivering the additions Conte wanted. This is a very savvy addition by Spurs. With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur the first-choice pairing in central midfield and Oliver Skipp around too, Conte now has four top quality options for his two central midfield spots. That will help a lot with rotating the lineup from Champions League games in midweek to PL action at he weekend. (JPW)

June 10 – USMNT DF Cameron Carter-Vickers makes Celtic loan permanent

Cameron Carter-Vickers spent the 2021-22 season on loan to Celtic, and he had a great time in Scotland, where he made 28 league appearances as the Bhoys reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Rangers. Celtic were so pleased with Carter-Vickers’ loan spell that they made the transfer permanent and handed the USMNT center back a four-year contract. (AE)

June 8 – CONFIRMED: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

Manchester City transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Manchester City will have some new faces in the fold, and familiar names out in the cold, as it embarks upon a trek to win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Fernandinho is gone and Oleksandr Zinchenko should follow, while Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez were the players moving to the Etihad Stadium during the summer.

Will the new pieces help Man City keep hold of the Premier League and chase down the final jewel in its infinity gauntlet, the Champions League title?

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester City transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Manchester City confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

None

Outs

None

Manchester City transfer news today, live!

January 16 — Pep Guardiola calls upon 20-year-old playmaker Maxim Perrone

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has an apparent interest in a January move for 20-year-old Velez Sarsfield star Maxime Perrone, at least according to the Argentine club’s president.

Velez boss Sergio Rapisarda is less than pleased with City, however. What will he do if Perrone’s reported meager $9 million release clause is triggered by City?

The youngster’s played almost 2,500 minutes this season and is coached at the U-20 level by longtime Pep pal Javier Mascherano. If two of Barcelona’s best see you as a good prospect, well, connect those dots without much reservation.

“The boy, he wants to go,” Rapisarda said. “The City coach called him three times. Mascherano also persuaded him, which I don’t like. The boy loves the coach of that club. We are going to take the risk. We are trying to be the best in the transfer and with numbers that favour Velez.

Perrone, who just celebrated his birthday earlier this month, has also been linked with Newcastle United amongst several other sides, but the center midfielder and Argentina U-20 debutant fits well with Guardiola. (NM)

Manchester City 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund ($80 million) – MORE
Kalvin Phillips – Leeds United ($54.7 million)
Julian Alvarez – River Plate ($17 million)
Sergio Gomez – Anderlecht ($13 million)
Stefan Ortega-Moreno – Arminia Bielefeld (free agent)

Out

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea ($56.3 million)
Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal ($54.7 million)
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal ($35.9 million)
Gavin Bazunu – Southampton ($14.75 million)
Romeo Lavia – Southampton ($14.4 million, plus $3.6 million possible add-ons)
Fernandinho (end of contract)
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Burnley (loan)
CJ Egan-Riley – Burnley (free agent)

Manchester City transfer news, live!

August 30 – Man City in talks to sign Dortmund center back Manuel Akanji

Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones is a pretty good one-two-three at center back, but all three players, alongside Kyle Walker who frequently moonlights at the position, have a lengthy history of short- to medium-term injuries that often leave Pep Guardiola with only one (or zero) options in central defense. As such, it appears Guardiola has requested additional cover, with new reports claiming Man City are working towards bringing Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji to Etihad Stadium. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract, which means he’ll come at a bargain price ($15-20 million). A player with ample UEFA Champions League experience and a few prime years remaining in his career, Akanji seems like the perfect fit for Man City’s very specific need. (AE)

Aug. 16 – City gets its (young) man

The left back below is going to City, as Man City announced the capture of Anderlecht’s Sergio Gomez on a four-year deal.

As expected, the Vincent Kompany connection was huge to the deal.

“It was a pride working with him from the first day. I used to watch Manchester City when I was younger and he was the captain of the team. He was a role model for everybody. To me, it was an honour working with him and I’m very grateful to him for everything that happened last season at Anderlecht.

“I spoke to him a few days ago. I told him about an option to move to Manchester City and he told me he was very happy for me. He said he was proud of me for this big step in my career.”

Gomez, 21, will be with the first team, though it will likely take some time for Pep Guardiola to bed in the Spaniard. (NM)

July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player

Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)

July 13 – Raheem Sterling signs for Chelsea

The England international has signed for Chelsea after a stellar seven seasons at Manchester City. Sterling will be the main man in attack for Thomas Tuchel and will give him them the clever runs and pace they need in attack. This is a massive upgrade for Chelsea and proves the ambition of their new owners, as Sterilng will excel in the 3-4-2-1 formation in one of the underneath roles, or even up top as the central striker. Sterling’s goodbye message to City was classy and the England star will always be remembered fondly by the City faithful. (JPW)

July 4 – Kalvin Phillips completes Man City move

England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips has switched his boyhood club Leeds for Manchester City, as the move costs an initial $54.7 million. Phillips is the long-term replacement for Fernandinho and will add steel, creativity and class to City’s engine room. This seems like a very good fit for Pep Guardiola and the transfer fee is pretty decent too. Perhaps that was impacted by Phillips having a rough 2021-22 season as he spent most of it out injured. Regardless of those struggles, the Yorkshire Pirlo has an incredible range of passing and he should slot in very nicely alongside Rodri to give City’s stable of wonderful attacking players plenty of license to roam free. Phillips, 26, is joining City in his prime and Guardiola will no doubt take his game to the next level. This is a very good deal for City and Phillips. (JPW)

July 1 – Man City add goalkeeper ahead of Steffen loan

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen was expected to leave Manchester City on loan this season should the Citizens find a home for him.

It seems like reports of Steffen going on loan to Middlesbrough in the Championship are for real, then, given that City announced the signing of Stefan Ortega-Moreno on a three-year deal.

The out-of-contract 29-year-old starred for Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga but saw the club relegated as he finished out his contract. (NM)

July 1 – Vincent Kompany’s Burnley signs two Man City backs

It comes as little to surprise to hear that new Burnley manager Vincent Kompany would look to Man City in a bid to boost the Clarets back to the Premier League.

City will send highly-rated center back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 20, on a season-long loan to Turf Moor, while CJ Egan-Riley moves to the Clarets on a permanent deal.

England U-21 back Harwood-Bellis started double-digit games for Kompany’s Anderlecht last season and then went to Stoke City, where ran up almost 2,000 minutes in the Championship over a half-season. He’s played eight times for City, scoring a goal against Port Vale in the FA Cup.

Egan-Riley, 19, is also an England youth international and made three senior appearances for Man City last season.

June 24 – Arsenal, Man City agree transfer fee for Gabriel Jesus

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in January and the summer, respectively, Arsenal appear to have filled their massive hole at striker with a 25-year-old (four-time) Premier League champion: Gabriel Jesus. Fabricio Romano reported on Friday that Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed a $55.3 million transfer fee for the Brazilian international. All that remains to be agreed are personal terms for a contract between Jesus and Arsenal. (AE)

June 23 – Goalkeeper moves involving Steffen, Stefan

German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega could become Manchester City’s No. 2 goalkeeper if Zack Steffen finds a transfer destination to his liking, according to Sky Sports.

Ortega, 29, has spent much of his career with Arminia Bielefeld, which was relegated to 2.Bundesliga this season.

Steffen, meanwhile, may want to pursue a No. 1 shirt this summer as Ederson is not likely to lose his at Man City any time soon and the USMNT backstop is locked in a battle with Matt Turner to start at the 2022 World Cup.

The 27-year-old American cost City around $7-8 million in 2019 when he made his second trip abroad. He was previously on the books at Freiburg and Columbus Crew, and starred on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf from City in the 2019-20 season (though Fortuna was relegated).

Steffen signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season, and Guardiola backed the USMNT man following a rough FA Cup semifinal. But a move away does make some sense, and perhaps a loan might fit the bill, too? (NM).

June 10 – Erling Haaland is on his way

The journey continues, as Erling Haaland posts a photo of himself wearing a Man City shirt as a kid ahead of his move to City which will be completed on July 1. Previously City had agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund for his signature and it is believed that personal terms with Haaland would not be a problem to negotiate. It appears that is all sorted now. Erling’s father, Alf-Inge, played for Man City and Haaland will follow in his dad’s footsteps in playing for the Premier League. However, this Haaland will spearhead City’s attack rather than mop up in midfield. (JPW)

Leeds vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Leeds will try to snap their winless run at five games when Brentford visit Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium), but it’ll be a tough ask against the top-half Bees. 

STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs BRENTFORD

The bottom-third of the Premier League table currently consists of five sides all within two points of each other, from 14th to 18th. 16th is where Leeds (17 points) reside, with a chance to climb up to 14th with a win on Sunday. Brentford (29 points – 9th place), meanwhile, would go 6th in the Premier League table if they can extend their current unbeaten run to eight games with a win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Brentford

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leeds vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Not only is it seven games unbeaten for Brentford, but also three straight wins for Thomas Frank’s side after breezing past West Ham, Liverpool and Bournemouth by a combined margin of 7-1. Ivan Toney was fortunate to avoid serious injury to his knee in the win over West Ham and only missed one game before returning with a goal against Bournemouth. The 26-year-old bested last season’s successful PL debut tally of 12 goals when he hit unlucky no. 13 against the Cherries.

As for Leeds, the issue has been, and still remains, too many cheap goals conceded. One or two moments each game, where a lapse in judgment and decision making, has cost Jesse Marsch’s side an untold number of point this season already. Most recently, it was conceding twice in first-half stoppage time after racing out to a 2-0 lead over West Ham, followed Aston Villa jumping out to a 3rd-minute lead before Leeds ever got started.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin), Archie Gray (ankle)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Pontus Jansson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Hickey (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howard, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

[ FULL DETAILS: Everything you need for the Orlando Fan Fest ]

Below are more details on the event.

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Newcastle is not going away and Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery and are having fine campaigns.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, West Ham, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – January 21

Premier League schedule
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings


