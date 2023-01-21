West Ham vs Everton, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights

By Jan 21, 2023, 10:36 AM EST
A winner would climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three when West Ham United hosts Everton at London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

West Ham United’s lost six of seven, taking just one point since October 30 to live one point above the relegation zone.

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs EVERTON

The Irons are above Everton on goal differential (one!) and either could be last if Southampton gets a result against Aston Villa (also kicking off at 10am ET on Peacock Premium).

Everton’s taken just one more point from that same stretch, as either Frank Lampard’s Toffees or David Moyes’ Irons would take their first win since October by defeating their opposite number on Saturday.

Knowing that, you might even want to figure on a draw? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch West Ham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

West Ham is playing tight games but not getting the rub of the green over its winless run, losing six games and drawing one with a combined xG difference of minus-3.67. West Ham’s running the midfield with Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, and friends, and Gianluca Scamacca continues to look like a powder keg waiting to go on an explosive run of form.

Everton has scored in four-straight games including their lone positive result, an impressive 1-1 draw with Man City, and Demarai Gray has two of those goals. The other scorers are a defender (Yerry Mina) and a defensive midfielder (Amadou Onana) as the Toffees sure would like to see Anthony Gordon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay or another attacker show his finishing face to the Premier League.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Maxwel Cornet (calf)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), James Garner (lower back), Andros Townsend (knee), Michael Keane (knee), Ben Godfrey (knee)

Leicester vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Jan 21, 2023, 10:35 AM EST
Brighton and Hove Albion brings its European pace to King Power Stadium on Saturday when it visits relegation-threatened Leicester City (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium)

Streaky Leicester is on another losing run; Their four-straight losses are two away from the miserable six-game run suffered earlier this season.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER vs BRIGHTON

The Foxes are extra unhappy as the last two setbacks came against Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Brighton won’t be too bothered, having won three of four for Roberto De Zerbi since returning from the World Cup break. The only loss was a 4-2 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leicester vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

New star defender Wout Faes’ two own goals outscore his teammates over this four-match losing streak, as only Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has put the ball in the goal for Leicester. Jamie Vardy hasn’t scored since October and James Maddison’s absence has been apparent in almost every contest.

Brighton could have staying power in the race for Europe, as this run of Leicester, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Fulham does not see a clearly superior club across from them. Kaoru Mitoma continues to impress for a Brighton side that has so far resisted the urge to cash in on Moises Caicedo and others. Leandro Trossard, however, could skip town soon though De Zerbi has kept the door open for reconciliation.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (buttocks), Ayoze Perez (knock), OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Maddison (knee), Ricardo Pereira (calf), Jonny Evans (calf), Boubakary Soumare (thigh), James Justin (calf)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Mober (knee), Leandro Trossard (other)

Southampton vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Jan 21, 2023, 10:30 AM EST
Southampton host Aston Villa at St Mary’s with both teams trending in the right direction after replacing their managers.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v ASTON VILLA

Nathan Jones got his first Premier League win as a manager last time out, as Saints secured a huge comeback win at Everton to spark new life into their season. They are still bottom of the table but they’re just one point from safety and following three wins in a row in all competitions (they won at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup then stunned Manchester City at home in the League Cup quarterfinals) there is renewed belief they can stay in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have surged away from the relegation zone in recent weeks as Unai Emery has won four of his six Premier League games in charge since replacing Steven Gerrard in November. Last time out they edged past Leeds and the Spaniard has made Villa a very well organized side and they are so dangerous on the counter attack. All of a sudden Villa’s season has turned from worrying about potential relegation to battling for a top 10 finish.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Southampton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

SAVE! Gavin Bazunu denies Ramsey with a fine stop after a great Villa counter. Bailey then smashes the rebound over.

No goal! Che Adams somehow can’t bundle the ball home and Kyle Walker-Peters does, but they were both offside and the flag is up. Southampton close to an opener.

Nervy moment for Saints as Gavin Bazunu clatters into Jacob Ramsey in the penalty box and VAR has a look. But no penalty kick. Bazunu just got to the ball first.

Strong start for Saints as they are putting Emiliano Martinez under pressure and pushing high.

KICK OFF! The sun is out on the South Coast and Southampton are going after four wins in a row in all competitions.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints’ main man is James Ward-Prowse and he is a flourishing in a more advanced role as a No. 10. He has banged in superb free kicks against Fulham and Everton and is leading by example with five goals in his last six games in all competitions. Center back Duje Caleta-Car has been exceptional, while Kyle Walker-Peters is also back to his best and is operating out of position at left back.

Villa’s goals are coming from everywhere as Leon Bailey is looking lethal on the counter and the balance is now right in this side. They look solid enough at the back and already have a clear identity and plan. Emery is getting the best out of this talented squad and Boubacar Kamara has been outstanding in central midfield.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Tino Livramento suffered a setback on his long recovery from a knee injury, while left back Juan Larios remains out. Armel Bella-Kotchap, Theo Walcott and Alex McCarthy are all close to a return. Southampton make one change as Adam Armstrong comes in, while new signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz will be key off the bench.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

Diego Carlos remains out, while John McGinn is battling back from a hamstring injury and won’t be available. Ollie Watkins had an ankle issue but has shaken it off. Lucas Digne, Jed Steer and Ludwig Augustinsson remain out, while Matty Cash (recovery from injury) and Leander Dendoncker (suspension over) are back and are on the bench.

Stalemate as Liverpool, Chelsea continue to struggle

By Jan 21, 2023, 9:55 AM EST
Out of form Liverpool and Chelsea battled to a subdued draw which helps neither team in their quest to get back into the top four conversation.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool failed to score in a game at home in the Premier League for the first time in over two years, as Chelsea had the better chances and Graham Potter will be much happier with this point than his counterpart.

The draw still leaves both heavyweights languishing in midtable (on 29 points) as neither Liverpool nor Chelsea played with any real confidence.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Long way back for heavyweights

Both Liverpool and Chelsea were scared to go for the win and it sums up where they are at right now. They are lacking in confidence, lacking fit players and their coaches are trying to figure things out. Klopp will be very disappointed with Liverpool’s display and lack of a press, while Potter will see this as a step forward and Chelsea were slightly more adventurous and Mudryk looked superb when he came off the bench. It will be a slow rebuilding process for both of these teams and it will be very different. In the short-term it looks like Chelsea will spend a lot more to solve their problems but a change of style is coming for both. Potter should get the time to implement his philosophy on this Chelsea squad, while Klopp will surely get time to freshen up his squad once new ownership and investment arrives. Then it remains to be seen if his tactics can be tweaked.

Stars of the show

Jorginho: Excellent display in midfield and used all of his experience to control the tempo.

Andy Robertson: Did his best to get forward and was solid defensively.

Liverpool vs Chelsea
Graphic via FotMob.com

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Five minutes added on. A couple of chances late on for both teams but they can’t make the most of them.

CHANCE! Trent Alexander-Arnold lashes a shot way over. That was a good opportunity but he never looked comfortable.

A reminder of the players who weren’t available for both teams today.

20 minutes to go. Neither team looks that bothered about going for the win. Given their recent form, both would be happy with a draw.

Mudryk is on for his Chelsea debut! The $108 million signing has a big role to play in this game. Can he get Chelsea going again? Well, his first real piece of action is a heavy touch which sees the ball go out of play. Things can only get better.

We are underway for the second half and Liverpool look a lot better already. Cody Gakpo puts a difficult chance with a header over and both Keita and Gakpo have shots blocked. Jurgen Klopp would have had a few strong words at half time and it seems like they’ve worked.

HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – The Blues were better in the first 45 and thought they had gone ahead early on but Kai Havertz had a goal ruled out for offside, while Liverpool got a little better as the game wore on. Still, not a great half for either side who are really struggling for confidence.

It is all getting a bit scrappy before the break. Liverpool having a bit more joy building attacks but Chelsea snapping into tackles. Mohamed Salah with a swing and a miss and Thiago Alcantara’s deflected shot is easily saved. That spell basically sums up the game so far. Very frantic with not a lot of quality.

SAVE! Great chance for Chelsea to take the lead as Benoit Badiashile heads towards goal but Alisson saves well. It is all Chelsea. Liverpool can’t get out of their own half.

Meanwhile in Orlando…

CLOSE! From a tight angle Lewis Hall flashes an effort across goal after Mason Mount had a glorious chance to shoot, but instead decided to play it wide to Hall. Chelsea looking slicker on the ball.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both going long with the ball trying to catch out the shaky defensive units. Confidence is very low on both of these teams.

CLOSE! Cody Gakpo fires well over after slick play from Liverpool. He has to hit the target.

NO GOAL! Early drama as Chelsea think they have taken the lead as Thiago Silva’s shot from a corner hits the post and Kai Havertz slots home… but he was just offside. VAR rules it out. No goal but an early warning sign for Liverpool.

KICK OFF! Anfield is rocking and we are underway. Also, hello to everyone in Orlando at the Fan Fest! What a sight this is.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool have been all over the place at the back and if it wasn’t for Alisson, they would have lost a lot more games this season. They are struggling for the right balance in their team and even the dependable trio of Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk have struggled this campaign. Liverpool have big injury issues to cope with too and Klopp has to find a way to make Liverpool hard to play against again.

Chelsea have been solid enough defensively but haven’t looked dangerous in attack since the World Cup break. That is partly due to injuries and also due to their current forwards just not delivering for multiple managers. Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix have arrived in January to add real pace, trickery and directness to their attack, while Kai Havertz is getting back to his best and center back Benoit Badiashile played very well against Palace after his January arrival from Monaco. A special mention for Kepa Arrizabalaga as he continues to star in goal for the Blues.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Where do we even start with this injury list? Liverpool are without Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo, while Darwin Nunez has a chance to return after his thigh injury. Kostas Tsimikas is a doubt, while so too is Virgil van Dijk after picking up a thigh injury against Brentford on Jan. 2. All of that means that Klopp starts Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott in attack, with Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate starting at center back and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench as James Milner starts at right back.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Joao Felix has two more games out with suspension, while Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Denis Zakaria, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy all remain out. That is nearly a whole team of injuries. Mykhailo Mudryk could make his Chelsea debut as he’s on the bench, while Graham Potter has kept Ziyech, Mount and Havertz together in attack, plus Conor Gallagher looked very good in midfield last time out and he starts again.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Jan 21, 2023, 9:20 AM EST
The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope to feast on each other’s weaknesses.

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Forest is one of six Premier League clubs — including Bournemouth — to win just a single away match in the Premier League this season, but it’s won three of four in all competitions including its last two PL outings.

Bournemouth has lost eight of nine, only beating lowly Everton, and its only goals over five matches in all competitions came in a 4-2 loss at home to second-tier Burnley in the FA Cup. Oof.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

This is a huge match for both teams, as Forest begins a run of six matches mostly against bottom-third sides and Bournemouth has in-form Brighton and Newcastle next. Bournemouth’s leaned on veterans Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma, and Phillip Billing, but will hope for new attacking blood like Dango Ouattara to deliver some flair to the side.

Forest has been looking a lot better of late, only losing once since the calendar hit November. Its won two-straight and will like its chances of riding in-form Morgan Gibbs-White past Bournemouth. That said, Taiwo Awoniyy and Ryan Yates could miss out while star Dean Henderson is definitely out. Ripe for the taking?

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), David Brooks (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (other), Junior Stanislas (other), Dominic Solanke (knee), Lewis Cook (knee)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Ryan Yates (head/face). OUT: Dean Henderson (thigh), Jesse Lingard (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), WIlly Boly (ankle), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Omar Richards (calf)