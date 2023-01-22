Arsenal and Manchester United collide as the two form teams in the Premier League aim to continue their unlikely charges.

The Gunners just keep on rolling as Mikel Arteta’s youngsters won easily at bitter rivals Tottenham last time out and have extended their lead atop the Premier League table. They look like they are having the time of their life and enjoying being at the top of the table at the midway point of the season. Now, can they sustain this title push and kick on towards the finish line?

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were pegged back late on against Crystal Palace in midweek, as they came so close to winning 10 games in a row in all competitions. United’s uptick has been built on a solid defensive foundation and ETH has rotated his side extremely well over a busy few months. They beat Arsenal earlier in the season and if they replicate that result, surely they are in the title race.

Here’s everything you need for Arsenal vs Manchester United.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale continue to excel and through the spine of the team Arsenal are in-form and fired up. Even without Gabriel Jesus they haven’t missed a beat with Eddie Nketiah standing in admirably. After this clash against United they have an FA Cup game and then Premier League clash against Manchester City to negotiate but then a very easy run of fixtures. To be top of the table at this stage is truly deserved and a win against a United would see many predicting that the Gunners have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

United slipped up in midweek at Palace as Michael Olise’s stunning free kick in stoppage time denied them another win. United weren’t ruthless enough but they are still way ahead of where everybody thought they would be this season. Marcus Rashford has been on fire in recent weeks, while Luke Shaw has been a revelation at center back but be in his usual left back spot for a tasty battle against Saka. Bruno Fernandes has scored in back-to-back games and is driving the attacking unit on and Casemiro has been exceptional but he is suspended for this game which is a massive blow. Scott McTominay or Fred are expected to replace him in the lineup alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain out, while Mohamed Elneny has a knock. It is very likely that Mikel Arteta keeps rolling out the same starting lineup. And why the heck not?

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek are out injured, while Casemiro is suspended. Fred is likely to come into the starting lineup, while Anthony Martial is an injury doubt so perhaps Wout Weghorst will start up top once again?

