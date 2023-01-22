Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 22, 2023, 8:35 AM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal and Manchester United collide as the two form teams in the Premier League aim to continue their unlikely charges.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL v MANCHESTER UNITED

The Gunners just keep on rolling as Mikel Arteta’s youngsters won easily at bitter rivals Tottenham last time out and have extended their lead atop the Premier League table. They look like they are having the time of their life and enjoying being at the top of the table at the midway point of the season. Now, can they sustain this title push and kick on towards the finish line?

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were pegged back late on against Crystal Palace in midweek, as they came so close to winning 10 games in a row in all competitions. United’s uptick has been built on a solid defensive foundation and ETH has rotated his side extremely well over a busy few months. They beat Arsenal earlier in the season and if they replicate that result, surely they are in the title race.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Arsenal vs Manchester United.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale continue to excel and through the spine of the team Arsenal are in-form and fired up. Even without Gabriel Jesus they haven’t missed a beat with Eddie Nketiah standing in admirably. After this clash against United they have an FA Cup game and then Premier League clash against Manchester City to negotiate but then a very easy run of fixtures. To be top of the table at this stage is truly deserved and a win against a United would see many predicting that the Gunners have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

United slipped up in midweek at Palace as Michael Olise’s stunning free kick in stoppage time denied them another win. United weren’t ruthless enough but they are still way ahead of where everybody thought they would be this season. Marcus Rashford has been on fire in recent weeks, while Luke Shaw has been a revelation at center back but be in his usual left back spot for a tasty battle against Saka. Bruno Fernandes has scored in back-to-back games and is driving the attacking unit on and Casemiro has been exceptional but he is suspended for this game which is a massive blow. Scott McTominay or Fred are expected to replace him in the lineup alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain out, while Mohamed Elneny has a knock. It is very likely that Mikel Arteta keeps rolling out the same starting lineup. And why the heck not?

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek are out injured, while Casemiro is suspended. Fred is likely to come into the starting lineup, while Anthony Martial is an injury doubt so perhaps Wout Weghorst will start up top once again?

Manchester City vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch live, stream, videos

By Jan 22, 2023, 9:43 AM EST
1 Comment

Manchester City will hope and try to close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, when they host Wolves at Etihad Stadium (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY vs WOLVES

The two-time defending PL champions, Manchester City (42 points – 2nd place), trail  by five points at the midway point of their season (Arsenal have played one fewer game, 18), but Pep Guardiola’s side could pull to within two with a win and a little help from rivals Manchester United. Following last weekend’s Manchester derby defeat, City now lead Man United by just three points.

Wolves (17 points – 16th place), meanwhile, beat West Ham to climb their way out of the relegation zone after ending each of the last eight matchdays down in the bottom-three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Wolves

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Wow. Almost 2-0 right on half time! Jack Grealish cuts inside on his right foot and his shot beats Jose Sa… but Nathan Collins is on the line to head clear. Great clearance. Great counter from City.

VAR check for a potential penalty kick for Man City as Nathan Collins catches Grealish late. After a quick look, nothing given.

GOALLLL! Manchester City lead as Rodri finds Mahrez out wide, he tees up Kevin de Bruyne to whip in a peach of a cross and Erling Haaland heads home at the back post. Peak 2022-23 Man City. 1-0 to the hosts. That was coming.

SAVE! Jose Sa denies Jack Grealish with a save down low. Man City are cranking through the gears now. Wolves dropping deeper and deeper.

CLOSE! Erling Haaland has a low shot and it is pushed away by Jose Sa. Man City clicking through the gears now.

After Ilkay Gundogan was down for lengthy treatment, the game kicks back off and Wolves are very upset. Hwang closes down Rico Lewis, who is the last man, and the two tussle with Hwang saying he was fouled. Julen Lopetegui is livid on the sidelines and he is booked for showing his frustration. It’s very chippy early on.

KICK OFF! Really lively start at the Etihad as tackles are flying in everywhere.

Key storylines & star players

Manchester City beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday to once again reduce the gap to five, but they had to erase a 2-0 halftime deficit to do so. After the game, Guardiola called out his players for perhaps being too comfortable as PL winners of four of the last five seasons. On a much more positive note, Ruben Dias made his return from an injury he suffered during the World Cup, offering an important boost for a side uncharacteristically allowing over a goal per game thus far (20 goals in 19 games).

Another Spaniard is enjoying some rather nice, early success at Wolves, where Julen Lopetegui took charge over the World Cup break. Since the Premier League returned on Boxing Day, Wolves have the same number of wins (two) in four games, as they did in their first 15 games. Beaten only by Manchester United (narrowly, and late on) during the current run, Wolves appear to be back to their defensive best, yet to concede multiple goals in a game under Lopetegui.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Boubacar Traore (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Leeds vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Jan 22, 2023, 9:36 AM EST
0 Comments

Leeds will try to snap their winless run at five games when Brentford visit Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium), but it’ll be a tough ask against the top-half Bees. 

STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs BRENTFORD

The bottom-third of the Premier League table currently consists of five sides all within two points of each other, from 14th to 18th. 16th is where Leeds (17 points) reside, with a chance to climb up to 14th with a win on Sunday. Brentford (29 points – 9th place), meanwhile, would go 6th in the Premier League table if they can extend their current unbeaten run to eight games with a win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Brentford

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leeds vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Great interception from Robin Koch as Rico Henry tried to pick out a wide-open Ivan Toney 10 yards out. As we approach half time the game is opening up.

CLOSE! Mathias Jensen has a drilled shot which Robin Koch heads over. Illan Meslier then make a bit of a mess of a corner but the dangers evaporates.

First big chance of the game falls to Leeds but after Brenden Aaronson is fouled right on the edge of the box, Max Wober whips the free kick harmlessly over the bar.

KICK OFF! Leeds have struggled to keep the ball early on as Brentford are looking more confident on the ball.

Key storylines & star players

Not only is it seven games unbeaten for Brentford, but also three straight wins for Thomas Frank’s side after breezing past West Ham, Liverpool and Bournemouth by a combined margin of 7-1. Ivan Toney was fortunate to avoid serious injury to his knee in the win over West Ham and only missed one game before returning with a goal against Bournemouth. The 26-year-old bested last season’s successful PL debut tally of 12 goals when he hit unlucky no. 13 against the Cherries.

As for Leeds, the issue has been, and still remains, too many cheap goals conceded. One or two moments each game, where a lapse in judgment and decision making, has cost Jesse Marsch’s side an untold number of point this season already. Most recently, it was conceding twice in first-half stoppage time after racing out to a 2-0 lead over West Ham, followed Aston Villa jumping out to a 3rd-minute lead before Leeds ever got started.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin), Archie Gray (ankle)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Pontus Jansson (thigh), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando

By Jan 22, 2023, 8:34 AM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howard, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

[ FULL DETAILS: Everything you need for the Orlando Fan Fest ]

Below are more details on the event.

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Jan 22, 2023, 8:32 AM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Newcastle is not going away and Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery and are having fine campaigns.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, West Ham, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – January 21

Premier League schedule
Follow @AndyEdMLS