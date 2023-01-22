Fulham can climb into 5th place in the Premier League table with a win over currently 5th-place Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
After winning promotion back to the Premier League last spring, Fulham (31 points) have already topped their points tally of two seasons ago (28), in just 20 of 38 games. Tottenham (33 points – 5th place), meanwhile, will try to end their losing skid at two games and keep within touching distance of 4th-place Manchester United (39 points).
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Tottenham.
How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Before losing 1-0 to 3rd-place Newcastle last time out, Fulham won four straight following the World Cup break to emerge from the mid-table pack and mount a challenge on the European places. Marco Silva’s side has typically gone as Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals) and Andreas Pereira (2 goals, 5 assists) have gone, with a pair of Americans — World Cup veterans Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson — making up the left side of defense.
Up in north London, calls for Antonio Conte to be fired have come from fans following recent results, leaving Tottenham with an uncertain future and Manchester City next on the fixture list (again). Harry Kane remains on 264 goals as he chases Jimmy Greaves’ record. The club lists 266 goals for Greaves at Tottenham, while at least one prominent stats service has “seen more external sources suggest it should be 268 goals.”
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Shane Duffy (illness)
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Lucas Moura (calf)