Leeds vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Leeds will try to snap their winless run at five games when Brentford visit Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium ), but it’ll be a tough ask against the top-half Bees. STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs BRENTFORD

The bottom-third of the Premier League table currently consists of five sides all within two points of each other, from 14th to 18th. 16th is where Leeds (17 points) reside, with a chance to climb up to 14th with a win on Sunday. Brentford (29 points – 9th place), meanwhile, would go 6th in the Premier League table if they can extend their current unbeaten run to eight games with a win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Brentford.

How to watch Leeds vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Great interception from Robin Koch as Rico Henry tried to pick out a wide-open Ivan Toney 10 yards out. As we approach half time the game is opening up.

CLOSE! Mathias Jensen has a drilled shot which Robin Koch heads over. Illan Meslier then make a bit of a mess of a corner but the dangers evaporates.

First big chance of the game falls to Leeds but after Brenden Aaronson is fouled right on the edge of the box, Max Wober whips the free kick harmlessly over the bar.

KICK OFF! Leeds have struggled to keep the ball early on as Brentford are looking more confident on the ball.

Key storylines & star players

Not only is it seven games unbeaten for Brentford, but also three straight wins for Thomas Frank’s side after breezing past West Ham, Liverpool and Bournemouth by a combined margin of 7-1. Ivan Toney was fortunate to avoid serious injury to his knee in the win over West Ham and only missed one game before returning with a goal against Bournemouth. The 26-year-old bested last season’s successful PL debut tally of 12 goals when he hit unlucky no. 13 against the Cherries.

As for Leeds, the issue has been, and still remains, too many cheap goals conceded. One or two moments each game, where a lapse in judgment and decision making, has cost Jesse Marsch’s side an untold number of point this season already. Most recently, it was conceding twice in first-half stoppage time after racing out to a 2-0 lead over West Ham, followed Aston Villa jumping out to a 3rd-minute lead before Leeds ever got started.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin), Archie Gray (ankle)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Pontus Jansson (thigh), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)

