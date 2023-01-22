Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. FULL MATCH REPLAY

Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.

Thomas Frank and Brentford will be the happier as they didn’t play well but ground out another point to move on to 30 for the season, while Marsch and Leeds have 18 and are just one point above the relegation zone.

Pressure continues to build on lackluster Leeds

Jesse Marsch’s side didn’t look like they believed they could beat Brentford and that is a big problem. But probably expected as they’ve won just two of their last 16 games in the Premier League, the worst run of any team in the league since Aug. 27. Leeds have improved defensively in recent weeks and have recorded three draws in their last four games, including two shutouts. But the swashbuckling, cavalier attacking play was missing against Brentford and the frustrations could be heard around Elland Road. As we approach 12 months since Leeds fired Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022, are they in a better position now? It’s tough to say that they are. Another late season battle against relegation seems imminent.

Stars of the show

David Raya: So assured in goal. Commanded his area. Never looked unsettled even when Leeds swung crosses into the box.

Christian Norgaard: As always, kept things ticking over very nicely in central midfield.

Robin Koch: Some great blocks and interceptions at key moments.

What’s next?

Leeds have an FA Cup fourth round tie on Saturday, then head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Feb. 5 in a massive Premier League game. Brentford host Southampton on Saturday, Feb. 4.

FULL TIME: Leeds 0-0 Brentford – Not a classic and Brentford were not at their best so they will be happy with that point. Leeds were better defensively but not as lively in attack.

Patrick Bamford is on. Just over 10 minutes to play. Can either team find a winner?

SAVE! Pinnock with a big mistake and Leeds break. Rodrigo sets up Gnonto but his shot at the near post is pushed away by Raya.

Second half is underway at Elland Road and Leeds have started the better of the two teams. Brenden Aaronson’s curled shot is straight at David Raya but he did manage to work some space on the edge of the box.

HALF TIME: Leeds 0-0 Brentford – Not a lot between these teams and although Brentford had the better chances, Leeds will be happy it’s 0-0 and they can go for it in the second half.

Great interception from Robin Koch as Rico Henry tried to pick out a wide-open Ivan Toney 10 yards out. As we approach half time the game is opening up.

CLOSE! Mathias Jensen has a drilled shot which Robin Koch heads over. Illan Meslier then make a bit of a mess of a corner but the dangers evaporates.

First big chance of the game falls to Leeds but after Brenden Aaronson is fouled right on the edge of the box, Max Wober whips the free kick harmlessly over the bar.

KICK OFF! Leeds have struggled to keep the ball early on as Brentford are looking more confident on the ball.

Key storylines & star players

Not only is it seven games unbeaten for Brentford, but also three straight wins for Thomas Frank’s side after breezing past West Ham, Liverpool and Bournemouth by a combined margin of 7-1. Ivan Toney was fortunate to avoid serious injury to his knee in the win over West Ham and only missed one game before returning with a goal against Bournemouth. The 26-year-old bested last season’s successful PL debut tally of 12 goals when he hit unlucky no. 13 against the Cherries.

As for Leeds, the issue has been, and still remains, too many cheap goals conceded. One or two moments each game, where a lapse in judgment and decision making, has cost Jesse Marsch’s side an untold number of point this season already. Most recently, it was conceding twice in first-half stoppage time after racing out to a 2-0 lead over West Ham, followed Aston Villa jumping out to a 3rd-minute lead before Leeds ever got started.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin), Archie Gray (ankle)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Pontus Jansson (thigh), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)

