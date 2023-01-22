Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s 11 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.61 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.
The Gunners just keep on rolling as Mikel Arteta’s youngsters won easily at bitter rivals Tottenham last time out and have extended their lead atop the Premier League table. They look like they are having the time of their life and enjoying being at the top of the table at the midway point of the season. Now, can they sustain this title push and kick on towards the finish line?
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were pegged back late on against Crystal Palace in midweek, as they came so close to winning 10 games in a row in all competitions. United’s uptick has been built on a solid defensive foundation and ETH has rotated his side extremely well over a busy few months. They beat Arsenal earlier in the season and if they replicate that result, surely they are in the title race.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale continue to excel and through the spine of the team Arsenal are in-form and fired up. Even without Gabriel Jesus they haven’t missed a beat with Eddie Nketiah standing in admirably. After this clash against United they have an FA Cup game and then Premier League clash against Manchester City to negotiate but then a very easy run of fixtures. To be top of the table at this stage is truly deserved and a win against a United would see many predicting that the Gunners have one hand on the Premier League trophy.
United slipped up in midweek at Palace as Michael Olise’s stunning free kick in stoppage time denied them another win. United weren’t ruthless enough but they are still way ahead of where everybody thought they would be this season. Marcus Rashford has been on fire in recent weeks, while Luke Shaw has been a revelation at center back but be in his usual left back spot for a tasty battle against Saka. Bruno Fernandes has scored in back-to-back games and is driving the attacking unit on and Casemiro has been exceptional but he is suspended for this game which is a massive blow. Scott McTominay or Fred are expected to replace him in the lineup alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup
Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain out, while Mohamed Elneny has a knock. Mikel Arteta keeps rolls out the same starting lineup once again, and why the heck not?
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Gabriel at the back 🪄 Odegaard in midfield 📞 Nketiah leads the line
Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek are out injured, while Casemiro is suspended. Scott McTominay replaces Casemiro in the starting lineup, while Anthony Martial remains out so Wout Weghorst starts up top once again
Reyna’s been defended by his club and responded with his third goal of the Bundesliga season, all of which have come in his last six matches following a stop-start beginning to the season due to injury.
The American takes down a loose ball and unloads with the outside of his right boot, smashing home the seventh and final goal of a win that boosts Dortmund into sixth place, two points back of second and seven off leaders Bayern Munich.
This moment, like Reyna’s first friendly for Dortmund after the World Cup, righteously brings the football to the fore, and it surely reminds all of the massive talent within the boots of Giovanni Reyna.
Reyna will not be in the fold, nor will most European-based players, when the United States men’s national team meets up with Serbia and Colombia in California later this month. But plenty of intriguing names will be there, including Chelsea goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, Middlesbrough striker Matthew Hoppe, New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin, and FC Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez.
Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
Thomas Frank and Brentford will be the happier as they didn’t play well but ground out another point to move on to 30 for the season, while Marsch and Leeds have 18 and are just one point above the relegation zone.
Jesse Marsch’s side didn’t look like they believed they could beat Brentford and that is a big problem. But probably expected as they’ve won just two of their last 16 games in the Premier League, the worst run of any team in the league since Aug. 27. Leeds have improved defensively in recent weeks and have recorded three draws in their last four games, including two shutouts. But the swashbuckling, cavalier attacking play was missing against Brentford and the frustrations could be heard around Elland Road. As we approach 12 months since Leeds fired Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022, are they in a better position now? It’s tough to say that they are. Another late season battle against relegation seems imminent.
Stars of the show
David Raya: So assured in goal. Commanded his area. Never looked unsettled even when Leeds swung crosses into the box.
Christian Norgaard: As always, kept things ticking over very nicely in central midfield.
Robin Koch: Some great blocks and interceptions at key moments.
What’s next?
Leeds have an FA Cup fourth round tie on Saturday, then head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Feb. 5 in a massive Premier League game. Brentford host Southampton on Saturday, Feb. 4.
FULL TIME: Leeds 0-0 Brentford – Not a classic and Brentford were not at their best so they will be happy with that point. Leeds were better defensively but not as lively in attack.
Patrick Bamford is on. Just over 10 minutes to play. Can either team find a winner?
SAVE! Pinnock with a big mistake and Leeds break. Rodrigo sets up Gnonto but his shot at the near post is pushed away by Raya.
Second half is underway at Elland Road and Leeds have started the better of the two teams. Brenden Aaronson’s curled shot is straight at David Raya but he did manage to work some space on the edge of the box.
HALF TIME: Leeds 0-0 Brentford – Not a lot between these teams and although Brentford had the better chances, Leeds will be happy it’s 0-0 and they can go for it in the second half.
Great interception from Robin Koch as Rico Henry tried to pick out a wide-open Ivan Toney 10 yards out. As we approach half time the game is opening up.
CLOSE! Mathias Jensen has a drilled shot which Robin Koch heads over. Illan Meslier then make a bit of a mess of a corner but the dangers evaporates.
First big chance of the game falls to Leeds but after Brenden Aaronson is fouled right on the edge of the box, Max Wober whips the free kick harmlessly over the bar.
KICK OFF! Leeds have struggled to keep the ball early on as Brentford are looking more confident on the ball.
Key storylines & star players
Not only is it seven games unbeaten for Brentford, but also three straight wins for Thomas Frank’s side after breezing past West Ham, Liverpool and Bournemouth by a combined margin of 7-1. Ivan Toney was fortunate to avoid serious injury to his knee in the win over West Ham and only missed one game before returning with a goal against Bournemouth. The 26-year-old bested last season’s successful PL debut tally of 12 goals when he hit unlucky no. 13 against the Cherries.
As for Leeds, the issue has been, and still remains, too many cheap goals conceded. One or two moments each game, where a lapse in judgment and decision making, has cost Jesse Marsch’s side an untold number of point this season already. Most recently, it was conceding twice in first-half stoppage time after racing out to a 2-0 lead over West Ham, followed Aston Villa jumping out to a 3rd-minute lead before Leeds ever got started.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin), Archie Gray (ankle)
Haaland scored once in the first half and twice early in the second as City were superior from start to finish. Haaland’s treble (his fourth of the Premier League season) moves him on to 25 goals from just 19 PL appearances.
The win moves Pep Guardiola’s side on to 45 points for the season, while Wolves remain on 17 points and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.
Pep Guardiola’s incredible midweek rant appeared to have the desired impact as Man City looked hungry from the start and ready to deliver. Wolves sat back and made it pretty easy for City but this was like watching City from the past few seasons. They moved the ball quickly, got crosses into the box early and pinned Wolves in. Haaland’s heroics will steal the headlines, and rightly so, but the biggest plus for Guardiola is that he got his Manchester City back. His rant after their comeback win against Tottenham worked and we will now see how long that will last for as they hunt down Arsenal. Man City are sharks who are circling and can smell blood in the water. They have been the hunters so often in their title-winning campaigns and they almost prefer to be in this position so it keeps them firing on all cylinders and gets the best out of them.
Stars of the show
Erling Haaland: A treble and was always in the right areas to finish off chances.
Jack Grealish: Brilliant on the ball and kept City in control of the game.
What’s next?
Manchester City face Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday Jan. 27, then head to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday Feb. 5. Wolves host Liverpool on Saturday, Feb. 4.
SECOND HALF is underway and we have a penalty kick to Manchester City right away. Ilkay Gundogan is clipped by Ruben Neves as he runs in-behind. No real complaints from Neves.
Wow. Almost 2-0 right on half time! Jack Grealish cuts inside on his right foot and his shot beats Jose Sa… but Nathan Collins is on the line to head clear. Great clearance. Great counter from City.
VAR check for a potential penalty kick for Man City as Nathan Collins catches Grealish late. After a quick look, nothing given.
GOALLLL! Manchester City lead as Rodri finds Mahrez out wide, he tees up Kevin de Bruyne to whip in a peach of a cross and Erling Haaland heads home at the back post. Peak 2022-23 Man City. 1-0 to the hosts. That was coming.
🔥 Erling Haaland with his 23rd Premier League goal of the season. It's January.
Haaland has only played 19 times and he has already equalled the 23 Premier League goals the Golden Boot winners from the last season scored. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/5R8dqi97PZ
SAVE! Jose Sa denies Jack Grealish with a save down low. Man City are cranking through the gears now. Wolves dropping deeper and deeper.
CLOSE! Erling Haaland has a low shot and it is pushed away by Jose Sa. Man City clicking through the gears now.
After Ilkay Gundogan was down for lengthy treatment, the game kicks back off and Wolves are very upset. Hwang closes down Rico Lewis, who is the last man, and the two tussle with Hwang saying he was fouled. Julen Lopetegui is livid on the sidelines and he is booked for showing his frustration. It’s very chippy early on.
KICK OFF! Really lively start at the Etihad as tackles are flying in everywhere.
Key storylines & star players
Manchester City beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday to once again reduce the gap to five, but they had to erase a 2-0 halftime deficit to do so. After the game, Guardiola called out his players for perhaps being too comfortable as PL winners of four of the last five seasons. On a much more positive note, Ruben Dias made his return from an injury he suffered during the World Cup, offering an important boost for a side uncharacteristically allowing over a goal per game thus far (20 goals in 19 games).
Another Spaniard is enjoying some rather nice, early success at Wolves, where Julen Lopetegui took charge over the World Cup break. Since the Premier League returned on Boxing Day, Wolves have the same number of wins (two) in four games, as they did in their first 15 games. Beaten only by Manchester United (narrowly, and late on) during the current run, Wolves appear to be back to their defensive best, yet to concede multiple goals in a game under Lopetegui.