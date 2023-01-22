Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando

Manchester City will hope and try to close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, when they host Wolves at Etihad Stadium (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The two-time defending PL champions, Manchester City (42 points – 2nd place), trail by five points at the midway point of their season (Arsenal have played one fewer game, 18), but Pep Guardiola’s side could pull to within two with a win and a little help from rivals Manchester United. Following last weekend’s Manchester derby defeat, City now lead Man United by just three points.
Wolves (17 points – 16th place), meanwhile, beat West Ham to climb their way out of the relegation zone after ending each of the last eight matchdays down in the bottom-three.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Wolves.
How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
SAVE! Jose Sa denies Jack Grealish with a save down low. Man City are cranking through the gears now. Wolves dropping deeper and deeper.
CLOSE! Erling Haaland has a low shot and it is pushed away by Jose Sa. Man City clicking through the gears now.
After Ilkay Gundogan was down for lengthy treatment, the game kicks back off and Wolves are very upset. Hwang closes down Rico Lewis, who is the last man, and the two tussle with Hwang saying he was fouled. Julen Lopetegui is livid on the sidelines and he is booked for showing his frustration. It’s very chippy early on.
KICK OFF! Really lively start at the Etihad as tackles are flying in everywhere.
Key storylines & star players
Manchester City beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday to once again reduce the gap to five, but they had to erase a 2-0 halftime deficit to do so. After the game, Guardiola called out his players for perhaps being too comfortable as PL winners of four of the last five seasons. On a much more positive note, Ruben Dias made his return from an injury he suffered during the World Cup, offering an important boost for a side uncharacteristically allowing over a goal per game thus far (20 goals in 19 games).
Another Spaniard is enjoying some rather nice, early success at Wolves, where Julen Lopetegui took charge over the World Cup break. Since the Premier League returned on Boxing Day, Wolves have the same number of wins (two) in four games, as they did in their first 15 games. Beaten only by Manchester United (narrowly, and late on) during the current run, Wolves appear to be back to their defensive best, yet to concede multiple goals in a game under Lopetegui.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Boubacar Traore (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee)
