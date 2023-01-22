Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Jan 22, 2023, 11:07 AM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 25 goals have him 10 goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

How many records can Haaland break?

Premier League Golden Boot
fotmob.com

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals.

Multiply that ratio by 38 games and he’ll bag 47.5. Multiply his personal return by 37 games and he’s in for 48.6.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 25
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 15
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 13
    4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    5. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 9
    7. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 8
    8. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 8
    9. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
    10. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
    11. James Maddison, Leicester City — 7
    12. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
    13. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 7
    14. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 7
    15. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 7
    16. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    17. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    18. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 6
    19. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 6
    20. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
    21. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
    22. Daniel Podence, Wolves — 5
    23. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5
    24. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5
    25. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 5
    26. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 5

Arsenal vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By and Jan 22, 2023, 12:46 PM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal and Manchester United collide as the two form teams in the Premier League aim to continue their unlikely charges.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL v MANCHESTER UNITED

The Gunners just keep on rolling as Mikel Arteta’s youngsters won easily at bitter rivals Tottenham last time out and have extended their lead atop the Premier League table. They look like they are having the time of their life and enjoying being at the top of the table at the midway point of the season. Now, can they sustain this title push and kick on towards the finish line?

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were pegged back late on against Crystal Palace in midweek, as they came so close to winning 10 games in a row in all competitions. United’s uptick has been built on a solid defensive foundation and ETH has rotated his side extremely well over a busy few months. They beat Arsenal earlier in the season and if they replicate that result, surely they are in the title race.

Here’s everything you need for Arsenal vs Manchester United.

Arsenal vs Manchester United live score: Arsenal 2-1 Man United

Marcus Rashford goal video: Man United takes 1-0 lead

Eddie Nketiah goal video: Granit Xhaka gets fifth PL assist this season

Bukayo Saka goal video: Arsenal star delivers fantastic goal from distance

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale continue to excel and through the spine of the team Arsenal are in-form and fired up. Even without Gabriel Jesus they haven’t missed a beat with Eddie Nketiah standing in admirably. After this clash against United they have an FA Cup game and then Premier League clash against Manchester City to negotiate but then a very easy run of fixtures. To be top of the table at this stage is truly deserved and a win against a United would see many predicting that the Gunners have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

United slipped up in midweek at Palace as Michael Olise’s stunning free kick in stoppage time denied them another win. United weren’t ruthless enough but they are still way ahead of where everybody thought they would be this season. Marcus Rashford has been on fire in recent weeks, while Luke Shaw has been a revelation at center back but be in his usual left back spot for a tasty battle against Saka. Bruno Fernandes has scored in back-to-back games and is driving the attacking unit on and Casemiro has been exceptional but he is suspended for this game which is a massive blow. Scott McTominay or Fred are expected to replace him in the lineup alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain out, while Mohamed Elneny has a knock. Mikel Arteta keeps rolls out the same starting lineup once again, and why the heck not?

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek are out injured, while Casemiro is suspended. Scott McTominay replaces Casemiro in the starting lineup, while Anthony Martial remains out so Wout Weghorst starts up top once again

USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna scores outrageous winner in Bundesliga return (video)

By Jan 22, 2023, 12:30 PM EST
0 Comments

Giovanni Reyna’s let his boots do the talking upon his Bundesliga return.

The Borussia Dortmund and USMNT star, 20, scored the match-winner in a 4-3 defeat of Augsburg on Sunday that keeps BVB very much in the title discussion.

But perhaps more importantly, the American showed his massive talent yet again following a month in which his family traded snipes with his national team coach in an embarrassing fashion following a tough World Cup in Qatar.

Reyna’s been defended by his club and responded with his third goal of the Bundesliga season, all of which have come in his last six matches following a stop-start beginning to the season due to injury.

The American takes down a loose ball and unloads with the outside of his right boot, smashing home the seventh and final goal of a win that boosts Dortmund into sixth place, two points back of second and seven off leaders Bayern Munich.

This moment, like Reyna’s first friendly for Dortmund after the World Cup, righteously brings the football to the fore, and it surely reminds all of the massive talent within the boots of Giovanni Reyna.

Reyna will not be in the fold, nor will most European-based players, when the United States men’s national team meets up with Serbia and Colombia in California later this month. But plenty of intriguing names will be there, including Chelsea goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, Middlesbrough striker Matthew Hoppe, New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin, and FC Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez.

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Jan 22, 2023, 11:55 AM EST
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 11 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.61 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League assist leaders
fotmob.com

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 11
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 7
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  5. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  6. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  7. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  8. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  9. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 5
  10. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  11. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 5
  12. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  13. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  14. James Maddison, Leicester City — 4
  15. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  16. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  17. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 4
  18. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 4
  19. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  20. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  21. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  22. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 4
  23. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 4
  24. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  25. Rodri, Manchester City — 4
  26. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 4
  27. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 4

Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford

By and Jan 22, 2023, 11:16 AM EST
0 Comments

Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.

Thomas Frank and Brentford will be the happier as they didn’t play well but ground out another point to move on to 30 for the season, while Marsch and Leeds have 18 and are just one point above the relegation zone.

Pressure continues to build on lackluster Leeds

Jesse Marsch’s side didn’t look like they believed they could beat Brentford and that is a big problem. But probably expected as they’ve won just two of their last 16 games in the Premier League, the worst run of any team in the league since Aug. 27. Leeds have improved defensively in recent weeks and have recorded three draws in their last four games, including two shutouts. But the swashbuckling, cavalier attacking play was missing against Brentford and the frustrations could be heard around Elland Road. As we approach 12 months since Leeds fired Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022, are they in a better position now? It’s tough to say that they are. Another late season battle against relegation seems imminent.

Stars of the show

David Raya: So assured in goal. Commanded his area. Never looked unsettled even when Leeds swung crosses into the box.

Christian Norgaard: As always, kept things ticking over very nicely in central midfield.

Robin Koch: Some great blocks and interceptions at key moments.

Leeds vs Brentford
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Leeds have an FA Cup fourth round tie on Saturday, then head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Feb. 5 in a massive Premier League game. Brentford host Southampton on Saturday, Feb. 4.

How to watch Leeds vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Leeds 0-0 Brentford – Not a classic and Brentford were not at their best so they will be happy with that point. Leeds were better defensively but not as lively in attack.

Patrick Bamford is on. Just over 10 minutes to play. Can either team find a winner?

SAVE! Pinnock with a big mistake and Leeds break. Rodrigo sets up Gnonto but his shot at the near post is pushed away by Raya.

Second half is underway at Elland Road and Leeds have started the better of the two teams. Brenden Aaronson’s curled shot is straight at David Raya but he did manage to work some space on the edge of the box.

HALF TIME: Leeds 0-0 Brentford – Not a lot between these teams and although Brentford had the better chances, Leeds will be happy it’s 0-0 and they can go for it in the second half.

Great interception from Robin Koch as Rico Henry tried to pick out a wide-open Ivan Toney 10 yards out. As we approach half time the game is opening up.

CLOSE! Mathias Jensen has a drilled shot which Robin Koch heads over. Illan Meslier then make a bit of a mess of a corner but the dangers evaporates.

First big chance of the game falls to Leeds but after Brenden Aaronson is fouled right on the edge of the box, Max Wober whips the free kick harmlessly over the bar.

KICK OFF! Leeds have struggled to keep the ball early on as Brentford are looking more confident on the ball.

Key storylines & star players

Not only is it seven games unbeaten for Brentford, but also three straight wins for Thomas Frank’s side after breezing past West Ham, Liverpool and Bournemouth by a combined margin of 7-1. Ivan Toney was fortunate to avoid serious injury to his knee in the win over West Ham and only missed one game before returning with a goal against Bournemouth. The 26-year-old bested last season’s successful PL debut tally of 12 goals when he hit unlucky no. 13 against the Cherries.

As for Leeds, the issue has been, and still remains, too many cheap goals conceded. One or two moments each game, where a lapse in judgment and decision making, has cost Jesse Marsch’s side an untold number of point this season already. Most recently, it was conceding twice in first-half stoppage time after racing out to a 2-0 lead over West Ham, followed Aston Villa jumping out to a 3rd-minute lead before Leeds ever got started.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin), Archie Gray (ankle)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Pontus Jansson (thigh), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)

