The Arsenal-Manchester United rivalry is back, and Sunday’s 3-2 win for the Gunners shows the match-up has all of the ingredients to become what it was earlier this century.
Eddie Nketiah completed his brace with a 90th-minute flicked winner, joining Bukayo Saka’s terrific goal on the score sheet and overshadowing Man United goals from Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez.
Arsenal showed it also has everything it needs to win the Premier League title, though perhaps it won’t be able to firmly tell that tale until it finally tangles with Manchester City in Premier League play. The cups will give us a taste of that this week.
Man United showed great things going forward but Casemiro’s absence was badly felt and Erik ten Hag will wonder if he missed the boat with his midfield selections.
Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings are below the jump
Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings out of 10
Arsenal player ratings out of 10
Aaron Ramsdale: 5.5 — Not his best day, but both of his saves played their part in a razor-thin fight.
Ben White (Off HT): 6 — Came off with a yellow card at the break.
Gabriel Magalhaes: 6.5 — Established the fire by his early bout with Bruno Fernandes.
William Saliba: 7 — A bit more influential than Magalhaes as the duo continues to trade primary roles in big wins.
Oleksandr Zinchenko: 7 — Solid, and at his best late when it mattered the most.
Thomas Partey: 8 — A force. Seven recoveries and nine passes into the final third.
Granit Xhaka: 8 — The Swiss star had an assist amongst his four created chances.
Gabriel Martinelli (Off 82′): 7.5 — Five shots and four chances created but left his finishing boots at home.
Martin Odegaard (Off 90′): 7 — The straw that stirs the drink had an assist and six shots but despite that operated a bit in the shadows.
Bukayo Saka: 9 — Scored a wonder goal, drew four fouls, and continues to prove himself as pure danger on a Premier League pitch.
Eddie Nketiah: 9 — We won’t say, “Gabriel Jesus Who?” for obvious reasons but what a big day for the brace bagger?!
Subs
Takehiro Tomiyasu (On HT): 7.5
Leandro Trossard (On 82′): N/A
Rob Holding (On 90′): N/A
Manchester United player ratings out of 10
David De Gea: 6 — Two saves and faced a 2.47 xG worth of shots. Still… one more save, please?
Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 6.5 — Six clearances and recoveries as he stepped up in Diogo Dalot’s absence.
Raphael Varane: 6 — Not his best day, as Casemiro absence loomed in front of him.
Lisandro Martinez: 7 — Scored a smart rebound goal and had four interceptions as United’s best CB on the day.
Luke Shaw: 6 — One to forget, but that’s be hard as he blocked four shots and could have some sore reminders for a day or three.
Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen: 5.5 — It turns out, not surprisingly, that Eriksen is not great in the holding/defensive midfield position without Casemiro or Fred next to him.
Antony (Off 71′): 7 — Cooled off after a hot start as Wan-Bissaka matched him tit-for-tat.
Bruno Fernandes: 7.5 — Arsenal turned Fernandes from an attacking force into a very good defensive player who was good on the counter. Still, Fernandes found his moments and delivered leadership.
Marcus Rashford: 7 — Wasn’t his very best day after the goal but United is again no longer a team you can shut down by putting the clamps on Bruno Fernandes, and that’s important.
Wout Weghorst: 5.5 — His debut performance was about defending, with only 38 touches up top.
Subs
Fred (On 71′): 6.5
Alejandro Garnacho (On 90′): N/A