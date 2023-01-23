Harry Kane scores historic beauty as Tottenham wins scrap at Fulham

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harry Kane scored his 266th Tottenham goal as Spurs got back in the Premier League win column with a 1-0 defeat of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday.

And what a goal it was.

Kane’s goal in first-half stoppage time was a combination of power and touch, a 19-yard rip worthy of the three points it went on to acquire from plucky Fulham.

The goal also brings Kane level with Jimmy Greaves for the most in the fabled shirt of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Cottagers, for their part, were just a bit off all match long, losing a second 1-0 fixture in a row following last week’s defeat at Newcastle United. Star forward Aleksandar Mitrovic limped off the pitch in the 87th minute in a further worry for Fulham.

Tottenham moves to 36 points, three points off the top four and five more than seventh-place Fulham.

Spurs go the distance to take all three points at Fulham

Craven Cottage has not been a cakewalk for Premier League opponents this season, and newly-repromoted Fulham could’ve passed visiting Spurs with a win on Monday.

That didn’t happen, even though Spurs center forward Aleksandar Mitrovic and goalkeeper Bernd Leno have been about as influential to a single club as any players outside of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Problem is Kane was also at the Cottage on Monday.

Kane’s 15th league goal of the season was a phenomenal strike and Spurs also got a terrific performance from wobbly goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who made five saves and looked more like the player we’ve seen steal points in the past.

Spurs were fortunate, however, that Heung-min Son was not sent off for a nasty lunge, studs-first, into the ankle of Kenny Tete, but Antonio Conte will accept the good luck and take the three points.

Now will Tottenham find him more players, as Arsenal’s made waves across North London with first place on the table and two World Cup participants added to its roster in the last few days (Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior).

Stars of the Show

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Antonee Robinson

Harry Kane

Hugo Lloris

Palhinha

What’s next?

Tottenham’s off to Preston North End for an FA Cup tie on Saturday before hosting Man City on Feb. 5.

Fulham’s Saturday tie in the FA Cup is a visit from Sunderland, and the Cottagers’ next Premier League match is Feb. 3 at Chelsea.

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Before losing 1-0 to 3rd-place Newcastle last time out, Fulham won four straight following the World Cup break to emerge from the mid-table pack and mount a challenge on the European places. Marco Silva’s side has typically gone as Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals) and Andreas Pereira (2 goals, 5 assists) have gone, with a pair of Americans — World Cup veterans Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson — making up the left side of defense.

Up in north London, calls for Antonio Conte to be fired have come from fans following recent results, leaving Tottenham with an uncertain future and Manchester City next on the fixture list (again). Harry Kane remains on 264 goals as he chases Jimmy Greaves’ record. The club lists 266 goals for Greaves at Tottenham, while at least one prominent stats service has “seen more external sources suggest it should be 268 goals.”

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Shane Duffy (illness)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lucas Moura (calf)

