Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Jan 23, 2023, 5:43 PM EST
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 25 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

How many records can Haaland break?

Premier League Golden Boot
fotmob.com

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals.

Multiply that ratio by 38 games and he’ll bag 47.5. Multiply his personal return by 37 games and he’s in for 48.6.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 25
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 16
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 13
    4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    5. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 9
    7. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 8
    8. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 8
    9. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
    10. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
    11. James Maddison, Leicester City — 7
    12. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
    13. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 7
    14. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 7
    15. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 7
    16. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 7
    17. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    18. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    19. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 6
    20. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
    21. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
    22. Daniel Podence, Wolves — 5
    23. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5
    24. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5
    25. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 5
    26. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 5

Frank Lampard fired by Everton

By Jan 23, 2023, 6:05 PM EST
Frank Lampard has been fired by Everton after a disastrous run of form amid serious fan unrest against the ownership and board of directors.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The club confirmed the ouster of Lampard on Monday afternoon following morning reports that Everton had cut ties with the coach. Lampard had been in charge at Everton for less than a year.

Everton currently sits 19th in the Premier League with just 15 points from their first 20 games of the season. They have picked up just one point from their last seven games and the 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday was seemingly the final nail in Lampard’s coffin.

Everton statement on firing Frank Lampard

Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today.

Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the Club.

Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.

Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months.

Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the Club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game.

The Club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course.

Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed.

Who is to blame?

Of course, Lampard is to blame for the play on the pitch and the fact Everton are in yet another relegation scrap.

He kept them up in dramatic fashion last season but the Everton board failed to back him in the summer window and the same issues remain both on and off the pitch.

In recent weeks Everton’s fans have stepped up their protests against majority owner Farhad Moshiri, long-time chairman Bill Kenwright and the entire board.

Lampard was well liked by most Evertonians and was seen as just being part of the problem instead of the main problem.

Whoever comes in next has to somehow get Everton back to scoring goals regularly and keep the reasonably solid defensive unit intact, while also uniting the fanbase as they have yet another relegation scrap coming up.

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Jan 23, 2023, 5:45 PM EST
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 11 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.61 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League assist leaders
fotmob.com

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 11
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 7
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  5. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  6. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  7. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  8. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  9. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 5
  10. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  11. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 5
  12. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  13. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  14. James Maddison, Leicester City — 4
  15. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  16. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  17. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 4
  18. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 4
  19. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  20. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  21. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  22. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 4
  23. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 4
  24. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  25. Rodri, Manchester City — 4
  26. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 4
  27. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 4

Giovanni Reyna scores outrageous winner in Bundesliga return (video)

By Jan 23, 2023, 5:44 PM EST
Giovanni Reyna’s let his boots do the talking upon his Bundesliga return.

The Borussia Dortmund and USMNT star, 20, scored the match-winner in a 4-3 defeat of Augsburg on Sunday that keeps BVB very much in the title discussion.

MORE: USMNT releases roster for January friendlies

But perhaps more importantly, the American showed his massive talent yet again following a month in which his family traded snipes with his national team coach in an embarrassing fashion following a tough World Cup in Qatar.

Reyna’s been defended by his club and responded with his third goal of the Bundesliga season, all of which have come in his last six matches following a stop-start beginning to the season due to injury.

The American takes down a loose ball and unloads with the outside of his right boot, smashing home the seventh and final goal of a win that boosts Dortmund into sixth place, two points back of second and seven off leaders Bayern Munich.

This moment, like Reyna’s first friendly for Dortmund after the World Cup, righteously brings the football to the fore, and it surely reminds all of the massive talent within the boots of Giovanni Reyna.

And… is that Memphis Depay’s celebration? The Dutch player famously mentioned as not in the USMNT’s repertoire according to Gregg Berhalter?

WATCH: USMNT vs Serbia, Colombia live in Spanish on Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Reyna will not be in the fold, nor will most European-based players, when the United States men’s national team meets up with Serbia and Colombia in California later this month. But plenty of intriguing names will be there, including Chelsea goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, Middlesbrough striker Matthew Hoppe, New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin, and FC Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez.

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Jan 23, 2023, 5:42 PM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Newcastle is not going away and Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – January 23

Premier League schedule
