Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Jan 24, 2023, 4:20 PM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 25 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Latest Premier League news

Southampton vs Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
League Cup semifinal: Newcastle score first-leg win away to Southampton
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri
Report: Everton put up for sale by Moshiri, asking $615 million
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic wanted by AC Milan – Report

How many records can Haaland break?

Premier League Golden Boot
fotmob.com

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals.

Multiply that ratio by 38 games and he’ll bag 47.5. Multiply his personal return by 37 games and he’s in for 48.6.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Latest Premier League

Southampton vs Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
League Cup semifinal: Newcastle score first-leg win away to Southampton
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri
Report: Everton put up for sale by Moshiri, asking $615 million
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic wanted by AC Milan – Report

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 25
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 16
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 13
    4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    5. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 9
    7. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 8
    8. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 8
    9. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
    10. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
    11. James Maddison, Leicester City — 7
    12. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
    13. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 7
    14. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 7
    15. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 7
    16. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 7
    17. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    18. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    19. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 6
    20. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
    21. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
    22. Daniel Podence, Wolves — 5
    23. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5
    24. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5
    25. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 5
    26. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 5

League Cup semifinal: Newcastle score first-leg win away to Southampton

By Jan 24, 2023, 5:09 PM EST
0 Comments

Newcastle are 90 minutes away from the League Cup final after securing a 1-0 victory away to Southampton in leg 1 of the sides’ semifinal at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The second leg at St. James’ Park is in one week’s time, next Tuesday, Jan. 31. Southampton will face Blackpool in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday, while Newcastle rest after going out to Sheffield Wednesday in the 3rd round.

The first leg of the second semifinal, with Nottingham Forest hosting Manchester United, is set for Wednesday (HOW TO WATCH). The semifinal winners will face off at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 26.

But, Newcastle finally broke through in the 73rd minute after Alexander Isak turned and raced away from Duje Caleta-Car, who was later sent off in the 86th, before cutting the ball back toward the top of the six-yard box for the late-arriving Joelinton. The Brazilian hammered the ball past Gavin Bazunu to send the Geordie faithful behind the goal into rapturous celebrations, as they dream of a first major cup final appearance since the 1998-99 FA Cup (first League Cup final appearance since 1976), when they were beaten by treble-winning Manchester United.

Southampton were briefly level barely a minute after the restart, when Adam Armstrong got the final touch in a goal-mouth scramble, until video review showed the ball come off Armstrong’s hand and then his leg before going into the goal.

WATCH SOUTHAMPTON vs NEWCASTLE FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri
Report: Everton put up for sale by Moshiri, asking $615 million
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic wanted by AC Milan – Report
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

How to watch Southampton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: ESPN+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch 

Nathan Jones has Southampton just two points from safety and all is not lost in their quest to stay in the Premier League. But time is running out. Saints are less fun to watch right now as they’re working on being defensively solid. They have improved in that area but continue to concede goals from set-piece situations. They have to stop doing that. James Ward-Prowse continues to deliver goals at key moments but they really need new signings Carlos Alcaraz and Mislav Orsic to step up and deliver more quality in the final third. Saints will try to keep things tight ahead of the return game at Newcastle next Tuesday.

Newcastle continue to be very solid defensively but Eddie Howe has admitted he is concerned by their lack of goals. The Magpies have scored just once in their last four Premier League games and have drawn three of their last four 0-0. With Chris Wood allowed to leave for Nottingham Forest last week, it seems like Newcastle are hoping Alexander Isak hits top form after his injury or they may dip into the transfer market for a new striker. Everyone expects Newcastle to advance from this semifinal and they will be looking to take a healthy lead back to St James’ Park for the second leg.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Theo Walcott is back, while Armel Bella-Kotchap is close to a return and Jan Bednarek has been recalled from his loan at Aston Villa to add experience to Saints’ center back ranks. Jones will rotate his squad heavily in the next few days amid these League Cup semifinals, an FA Cup fourth round tie against Blackpool sandwiched in-between and then a game away at Brentford. Saints badly need Che Adams to regain his scoring touch, while the likes of Moussa Djenepo, Sekou Mara and Orsic are all likely to start this game.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Bruno Guimares returned after his ankle injury and played in Newcastle’s draw at Palace. He didn’t look quite as dynamic as usual so maybe he will be rested for this one? Aside from that, Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Matt Targett remain out injured. Eddie Howe will go with his strongest possible starting lineup and Allan Saint-Maximin usually loves playing against Southampton.

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic wanted by AC Milan – Report
USMNT vs Serbia live
USMNT vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Giovanni Reyna
Giovanni Reyna scores outrageous winner in Bundesliga return (video)

 

Report: Everton put up for sale by Moshiri, asking $615 million

By Jan 24, 2023, 5:05 PM EST
0 Comments

Just 24 hours after Frank Lampard was fired, owner Farhad Moshiri has put Everton up for sale with an asking price of $615 million, according to a report from the Guardian.

[ MORE: Report: Christian Pulisic wanted by AC Milan ]

Moshiri previously sought to sell part of Everton with the club in a difficult financial situation and sorely needing a significant cash injection, but the British-Iranian billionaire was unable to find any suitable offers and has instead chosen to sell the club. Tuesday’s news comes not so long after a series of protests by Everton fans, calling for Moshiri to depart the club.

The manager has gone already, and now the owner is looking to go, too.

Moshiri would like to recoup the money he has invested in the new stadium being built at Bramley-Moore Dock. It is understood that Deloitte has been instructed to handle the sale of the club, who are in the Premier League relegation zone. Deloitte offered no comment when approached by the Guardian.

[ MORE: Premier League midseason grades | Complete list of January transfers ]

Everton have spent more than $860 million on player transfers since Moshiri bought the club in 2016, with only $500 million (58 percent of the total spend) brought back through sales.

The attempted sale comes comes at a perilous moment for Everton with the stadium under construction at a cost of at least [$678 million], the club’s last three available set of accounts showing combined losses of [$460 million] and lucrative commercial ties cut with companies owned by the oligarch Alisher Usmanov after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moshiri has funded the construction costs of the stadium so far but has been seeking the additional investment required to complete the project.

On Monday, it was reported that Marcelo Bielsa was a leading candidate to replace Lampard after having already spoken to Moshiri about the vacant position. On Tuesday, Bielsa reportedly expressed doubts about taking on a relegation battler without the ability to spend much, if any, before the January transfer window closes.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Christian Pulisic wanted by AC Milan – Report

By Jan 24, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Is this the end for USMNT star Christian Pulisic at Chelsea?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

According to a report in Marca, a source close to Christian Pulisic has said that AC Milan want to sign the American winger and they will open talks with Chelsea this week.

Pulisic, 24, is out injured for at least another month and after Chelsea signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke so far in January, they have loaded up on new attacking midfielders and wingers.

Pulisic’s time at Stamford Bridge appears to be up as he has just 18 months left on his current contract and per the report, Milan want to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek as well as Pulisic.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT vs Serbia live
USMNT vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Giovanni Reyna
Giovanni Reyna scores outrageous winner in Bundesliga return (video)
USMNT roster
USMNT roster: Squad announced for Serbia, Colombia friendlies

A good move for all concerned?

This move to Milan seems like it would be a very good one for Pulisic.

They are the reigning Italian champs, have the likes of Olivier Giroud, Sergino Dest and Fikayo Tomori in their squad who know Pulisic well, and he will get regular minutes in a team which competes in the UEFA Champions League.

On top of that, Serie A will suit his playing style better than the Premier League. He just hasn’t been able to handle the physical nature and relentless pace in England’s top-flight.

He’s had his moments but there’s a reason why most of his best moments have come in the Champions League during his time in west London.

This is a very good option for Pulisic to move to another top team in Europe and he will be able to play regularly, compete for trophies and be a superstar.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 24, 2023, 4:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST v MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining promotion back to the Premier League last summer, this talented squad finally has the right balance and is gelling. Forest know they need to be level, at the very least, when this game finishes as the Tricky Trees face the very tricky task of heading to Old Trafford for the second leg. They are four games unbeaten in the Premier League and have pushed themselves away from the relegation zone with that run.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

This semifinal first leg could have come at a better for United. They lost at Arsenal 3-2 after a gruelling encounter on Sunday and Erik ten Hag would have wanted a longer turnaround time to prepare for this huge game. Still, United’s squad is deep and they have rotated it extremely well in recent weeks. Erik ten Hag wants to bring trophies back to Old Trafford and the Red Devils will be hoping to blow Forest away in the first leg to all but seal their spot in the final at Wembley.

Here’s everything you need to know for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United at the City Ground.

Premier League news

Southampton vs Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
League Cup semifinal: Newcastle score first-leg win away to Southampton
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri
Report: Everton put up for sale by Moshiri, asking $615 million
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic wanted by AC Milan – Report

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: ESPN+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch 

Forest have looked more solid defensively and now they have a cutting edge in attack. Brennan Johnson has delivered goals and runs in-behind and having a solid midfield foundation of Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala and Remo Freuler getting the ball to Morgan Gibbs-White is really working out. Signing Chris Wood on loan seems like a very smart piece of business.

United’s main man has been Marcus Rashford as he’s scored nine goals in nine games since the World Cup break. Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes have been excellent too, while Casemiro has been key to United looking so much better defensively.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Dean Henderson couldn’t play anyway as this game is against his parent club but he has a thigh injury which will keep him out for a month. Joint-top goalscorer Taiwo Awoniyi has a groin injury which could see him out until March, while Cheikhou Kouyate, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards and Moussa Niakhate are all out. Chris Wood is not eligible to play as he already played for parent club Newcastle in this competition.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot remain out injured, while Donny van de Beek is out for the season. Casemiro is available after his suspension so he should come straight back in to central midfield. Expect Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Fred and maybe Anthony Elanga to start too.

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic wanted by AC Milan – Report
USMNT vs Serbia live
USMNT vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Giovanni Reyna
Giovanni Reyna scores outrageous winner in Bundesliga return (video)

 