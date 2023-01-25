Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Jan 25, 2023, 10:30 AM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Newcastle is not going away and Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – January 23

Premier League schedule
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings


Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

By , and Jan 25, 2023, 11:04 AM EST
When the January 2023 transfer window opens, Antonio Conte will likely be hoping for one or two more signings to strengthen his squad ahead of what is sure to be a gruelling top-four battle as the Tottenham transfer news will be intriguing.

VIDEO: Premier League analysis

Another central midfielder (more on the attacking than defensive side) might make Spurs more dangerous, more consistently, going forward.

Still, that hasn’t stopped links with forwards and the club has moved to sign a dangerous La Liga star on loan.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal (loan)

Outs

None

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news today, live!

Jan. 25 – Spurs confirm Danjuma deal

Will the second time be the charm for Arnaut Danjuma when it comes to the Premier League?

Danjuma joins Spurs on loan for the rest of the season. He’s been playing plenty of center forward and can give Harry Kane a rest, but will also be plenty happy to head to the left wing.

The Bournemouth winger scored 10 times last season in La Liga and struck six times in 11 UEFA Champions League games, including in knockout round games against Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old has six goals in 17 matches across all competitions this season for Villarreal. (NM)

Jan. 24 – Danjuma to make late u-turn and join Spurs?

Arnaut Danjuma appeared to be heading to Everton from Villarreal but the Dutch winger could now be making a very late u-turn. Danjuma, 25, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs and looked set to join the Toffees on loan. Despite Frank Lampard being sacked, Danjuma was still expected to sign for Everton but our colleagues in the UK at Sky Sports say he is now heading to Tottenham for talks and a medical has been scheduled for him on Tuesday evening. Danjuma would be a solid squad player for Tottenham and we’ve seen flashes of his brilliance for Bournemouth and also at Villarreal. Antonio Conte wanted to sign some extra cover in attacking areas and it looks like he will get it. (JPW)

Jan. 23 – Kane ‘open’ to new contract talks at Tottenham

Harry Kane is reportedly keen and open to holding talks with Tottenham over a new contract at the club. The 29-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to both Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the past but a move to the former now seems like it has passed after Erling Haaland’s arrival. Per a report from David Ornstein, Kane and Spurs will talk in early February about a new deal and his priority is to ‘succeed with Tottenham.’ This is all quite a change from the previous years when it has seemed like Kane was very close to leaving but couldn’t force through an exit as Spurs asked for a huge transfer fee (and rightly so) for their star man. Despite Spurs struggling at the moment as they lose ground in the top four race and the future of Antonio Conte as boss is uncertain, having Kane sign a new contract would at least give Spurs fans some good news as they’ll know Kane will be around to score 20-25 goals a season for at least the next few years. (JPW)

Jan. 12 – Spurs offer $14 million for Trossard

Football.London has a very Spurs-like report that Tottenham has ‘verbally offered’ $14 million for Leandro Trossard after the Brighton man expressed his wishes to leave the Amex Stadium.

Trossard has reportedly fallen out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton’s been said to want between $25-30 million for the playmaker.

Spurs landing Trossard for under $20 million would be at-worst a good risk and at-best an absolute coup, as the Belgian has done big things for Brighton. Playing with a focal point like Harry Kane could take him to the next level. (NM)

Jan. 9 – Trossard, Raya linked with Spurs

Tottenham have been linked with moves for both Leandro Trossard and David Raya as they try to strengthen their lineup. According to The Telegraph, Brentford and Spain goalkeeper Raya, 27, is seen as the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. The French captain only recently signed a contract extension but Lloris, 36, has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent years. Per the report, Raya will become Spurs’ top goalkeeping target in the summer and he is a fine shot-stopper and is very good playing the ball out of the back with his feet.

As for Trossard, this seems like a deal which could happen in January. The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are among several clubs, including Chelsea, who are set to move for the Belgian winger. Trossard, 28, is out of contract at Brighton next summer and didn’t feature in their win at Everton or in their 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough. It seems like a move this month could be possible as Brighton will aim to recoup some cash for their talented winger/wing-back. Trossard has added goals and assists to his game over the last 12 months and was a key cog in Graham Potter’s success as a hybrid wing-back. However, Roberto De Zerbi could use Kaoru Mitoma in that role and Brighton will look to move on Trossard in January. Spurs need to upgrade their wing-back potions and if Trossard comes in on the left, it would allow Ivan Perisic to play further up the pitch. Alternatively, Trossard is also comfortable playing as a winger or attacking midfielder and he is proven in the Premier League. Is he the type of player who can turn Spurs into a guaranteed top four team? Probably not. Is he a top quality addition who has the potential to slot in seamlessly? He is. (JPW)

Dec. 29 – Tottenham, Manchester United open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier

Yes, Tottenham’s just splashed plenty of cash on a star left winger in Richarlison, but would the versatility of Martin Terrier make him a great fit to compete with the Brazilian as well as Heung-min Son?

Free-scoring Rennes forward Terrier is said to be a target for Tottenham and Manchester United as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million.

Terrier has scored and assisted on the regular in France’s top flight. He scored 21 goals last season and has eight in 14 matches this season. The left wing can also play center forward amongst other positions. He’s chipped in three goals in the Europa League this campaign and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.

Very strong in the air and plenty good in combination play, Terrier has posted impressed xG and xA numbers and could combine with Kane but also deputize for the exhaustively-used CF. He may be a better fit for Spurs but might Man United before more willing to spend to get him? (NM)

Tottenham 2022-23 archived transfers & signings – Summer

In

Richarlison – Everton ($73 million) – MORE
Yves Bissouma – Brighton ($30 million)
Djed Spence – Middlesbrough (up to $24 million)
Iyenoma Udogie – Udinese ($18 million – loaned back)
Clement Lenglet – Barcelona (loan)
Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan (free transfer) – MORE
Fraser Forster – Southampton (free transfer)

Out

Steven Bergwijn – Ajax ($31.9 million)
Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic ($7.4 million, plus $4.8 million possible add-ons)
Jack Clarke – Sunderland (undisclosed)
Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta (end of loan)

Tottenham archived transfer news, rumors

August 30 – Sergio Reguilon joins Atletico Madrid on season-long loan

Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old was signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 and initially impressed under Jose Mourinho. The Spaniard was rather quickly deemed ill-fitting by current manager Antonio Conte, and that was pretty much that. Reguilon underwent groin surgery last week and will continue his rehabilitation at Atleti. (AE)

August 19 – Tanguy Ndombele joins Napoli on season-long loan

Tottenham’s club-record signing of three summers ago ($82 million), Tanguy Ndombele, is headed to Serie A side Napoli for a season-long loan after Spurs were unable to find a club interested in a permanent transfer. Ndombele spent the second half of last season on loan to Lyon, his club prior to Tottenham, and made 11 Ligue 1 appearances and another four in the Europa League. (AE)

Aug. 16 – Tottenham makes Udogie purchase, loan-back official

And there it is: a five-year contract for the below-mentioned teenage left back, the first year going back to Udine on loan.

Iyenoma “Destiny” Udogie has very promising advanced stats according to FB Reference, comparable to Atletico Madrid star Renan Lodi, Spurs’ Sergio Reguilon, Gladbach’s Joe Scally, and Brentford’s Sergi Canos. (NM)

July 27 – Tottenham still hopeful of McKennie deal

Weston McKennie has been linked with a move to Tottenham approximately 1,752 times over the last 12 months and The Daily Mail are once again saying the USMNT star could swap Turin for north London. Per the report, Spurs are willing to pay up to $41 million for the Texas native. McKennie, 23, was signed for Juventus by their former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now in the same role at Spurs. Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his midfield options and McKennie would be a near-perfect fit in midfield in Conte’s aggressive, mobile 4-3-3 system. His versatility is also stated as a big factor for Conte.

But there’s a twist. There’s always a twist. With superstar Paul Pogba arriving back at Juventus this summer and expected to eat up plenty of the minutes McKennie was previously getting, Pogba has just gone down with a knee injury in preseason. That requires surgery and it means Juve may not move on McKennie this summer after all. Another twist? McKennie is yet to feature on Juventus’ preseason tour of the United States of America as he was unused substitute in each of their games against Barcelona and Chivas Guadalajara. During the tour Juve boss Max Allegri has stated that McKennie is working his way back to full fitness, so maybe there’s nothing to read into here, but it is a little odd that Juventus haven’t given any minutes to one of the best USMNT players on their U.S. tour, right? Perhaps they aren’t risking him being injured as a transfer away is imminent? McKennie seems fairly happy at Juventus but it seems inevitable he will end up in the Premier League at some point. (JPW)

July 19 – Tottenham finally sign Djed Spence

Tottenham have finally confirmed the signing of Djed Spence, 21, from Middlesbrough as the talented right back/wing-back becomes Antonio Conte’s sixth signing of the summer window. Spence excelled while he was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and it is believed he’s signed for Spurs for an initial $15 million fee and add ons could take the deal to $24 million. Spence is regarded as one of the top young right back prospects in England and he will push Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty all the way for a starting spot. Spence is exactly the kind of right wing-back Conte loves in his 3-4-3 system and his attacking instincts will slot in really well at Spurs. (JPW)

July 8 – Clement Lenglet signs for Tottenham

UPDATE: Spurs have confirmed Clement Lenglet’s arrival on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Antonio Conte looks set to land the a left-sided center back he so desperately coveted this summer transfer window, with French international Lenglet reportedly undergoing a medical in London. The 27-year-old is said to have stayed Thursday night in Tottenham’s on-site hotel at the club’s training facility.

While Ben Davies was certainly a (surprising) standout performer as the left-sided center back in Conte’s back-three down the stretch last season, Lenglet represents an upgrade in quality and his arrival instantly creates depth at a vitally important (and dangerous thin) position in Tottenham’s squad. As is the case all over the field, there will be plenty of games to go around — in two condensed half-seasons either side of the World Cup, with the five-substitutes rule once again in effect as well. (AE)

July 8 – Steven Bergwijn completes Ajax transfer

Steven Bergwijn’s long-rumored move to Ajax has been completed, after Tottenham announced the 24-year-old Dutch winger’s departure on Friday. Spurs will reportedly receive $31.9 million from Ajax, nearly an identical match to the $32 million they paid to PSV Eindhoven to bring him to the Premier League in January 2020. (AE)

July 1 – Richarlison unveiled by Tottenham

It’s official! Antonio Conte has added Richarlison to an attacking group that already included Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski.

It’s not a crazy profit for Everton, who purchased Richarlison from Watford for $60 million at the behest of manager Marco Silva, but the Toffees need the money after risking Financial Fair Play fouls.

More, here.

June 17 – Tottenham signs Bissouma

Spurs aren’t messing around in the transfer market this summer, are they?

They have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma, 25, from Brighton and it is believed the transfer fee is initially $30 million and could rise to $37 million. Bissouma, a Mali international, had one year left on his contract at Brighton and that drove his transfer fee down. He’s worth at least double what Spurs paid for him and the combative central midfielder is just the type of destroyer who will thrive in Antonio Conte’s system.

Of course, he’s smooth on the ball and has plenty of poise to his game too, but Bissouma’s arrival adds more steel to Tottenham’s team and more depth too as Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already arrived this summer. Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are certainly delivering the additions Conte wanted. This is a very savvy addition by Spurs. With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur the first-choice pairing in central midfield and Oliver Skipp around too, Conte now has four top quality options for his two central midfield spots. That will help a lot with rotating the lineup from Champions League games in midweek to PL action at he weekend. (JPW)

June 10 – USMNT DF Cameron Carter-Vickers makes Celtic loan permanent

Cameron Carter-Vickers spent the 2021-22 season on loan to Celtic, and he had a great time in Scotland, where he made 28 league appearances as the Bhoys reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Rangers. Celtic were so pleased with Carter-Vickers’ loan spell that they made the transfer permanent and handed the USMNT center back a four-year contract. (AE)

June 8 – CONFIRMED: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Jan 25, 2023, 10:44 AM EST
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far and normal service has resumed after the World Cup break.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 21

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 19 January

Man City 4-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 2-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 2-0 Everton –  USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 22 January

Leeds 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 3-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Monday 23 January

Fulham 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

NEXT: Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

3pm: Chelsea v Fulham

Saturday 4 February

7:30am: Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham

Sunday 5 February

9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds
11:30am: Spurs v Man City

Premier League table – January 23, 2023

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

Brentford 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Everton 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds 1-3 Man City – USA Network –FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

West Ham 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock PremiumMatch preview
Fulham 2-1 Southampton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Man City 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
Brighton 2-4 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights

Sunday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Tuesday 3 January

Everton 1-4 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Leicester 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man Utd 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leeds 2-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Friday 13 January

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 14 January

Man Utd 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Everton 1-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Wolves 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – NBC – Recap/highlights

Sunday 15 January

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Spurs 0-2 Arsenal –  FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Matchweek 21

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 19 January

Man City 4-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 2-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 2-0 Everton –  USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 22 January

Leeds 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 3-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Monday 23 January

Fulham 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

3pm: Chelsea v Fulham

Saturday 4 February

7:30am: Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham

Sunday 5 February

9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds
11:30am: Spurs v Man City

Matchweek 23

Saturday 11 February

7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Sunday 12 February

9am: Leeds v Man Utd
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa

Monday 13 February

3pm: Liverpool v Everton

Matchweek 24

Wednesday 15 February

2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)

Saturday 18 February

7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool

Sunday 19 February

9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

3pm: Fulham v Wolves

Saturday 25 February

7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February

8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Jan 25, 2023, 10:25 AM EST
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 11 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.61 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 11
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 7
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  5. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  6. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  7. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  8. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  9. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 5
  10. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  11. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 5
  12. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  13. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  14. James Maddison, Leicester City — 4
  15. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  16. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  17. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 4
  18. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 4
  19. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  20. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  21. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  22. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 4
  23. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 4
  24. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  25. Rodri, Manchester City — 4
  26. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 4
  27. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 4

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Jan 25, 2023, 10:20 AM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 25 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

How many records can Haaland break?

Premier League Golden Boot
fotmob.com

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals.

Multiply that ratio by 38 games and he’ll bag 47.5. Multiply his personal return by 37 games and he’s in for 48.6.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 25
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 16
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 13
    4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    5. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 9
    7. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 8
    8. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 8
    9. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
    10. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
    11. James Maddison, Leicester City — 7
    12. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
    13. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 7
    14. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 7
    15. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 7
    16. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 7
    17. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    18. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    19. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 6
    20. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
    21. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
    22. Daniel Podence, Wolves — 5
    23. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5
    24. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5
    25. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 5
    26. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 5