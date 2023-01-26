Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs have tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round.

After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there are only 11 top-flight teams left in the last 32.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores, updates ]

The fourth-round draw’s already been conducted and Arsenal will tangle with Manchester City in a tantalizing tie, while Brighton against Liverpool has the makings of a classic and Manchester United will be on upset alert against Reading and so too will West Ham as they face a tough trip to third-tier Derby County.

Read on for FA Cup stream info, fixtures, and predictions.

FA Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Fourth round (January 27-30)

Times: Below

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN+

FA Cup fourth round schedule

All games 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Friday

Man City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET

Saturday

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United – 7:30am ET

Walsall vs Leicester City – 7:30am ET

Fulham vs Sunderland

Bristol City vs West Brom

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

Ipswich Town vs Burnley

Southampton vs Blackpool

Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur – 1pm ET

Manchester United vs Reading – 3pm ET

Sunday

Brighton vs Liverpool – 8:30am ET

Stoke City vs Stevenage – 9am ET

Wrexham vs Sheffield United – 11:30am ET

Monday

Derby County vs West Ham – 2:45pm ET

FA Cup fourth round predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Friday

Man City 2-1 Arsenal

Saturday

Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United

Walsall 1-2 Leicester City

Fulham 1-2 Sunderland

Bristol City 1-2 West Brom

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Fleetwood Town

Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Birmingham City

Luton Town 3-1 Grimsby Town

Ipswich Town 1-3 Burnley

Southampton 2-0 Blackpool

Preston North End 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United 2-1 Reading

Sunday

Brighton 2-2 Liverpool

Stoke City 2-1 Stevenage

Wrexham 1-2 Sheffield United

Monday

Derby County 1-1 West Ham

FA Cup third round replays

Tuesday

Swansea City 1-2 (AET) Bristol City

Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Birmingham City (original tie postponed due to waterlogged pitch)

Wigan 1-2 Luton

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield

It's @LFC through thanks to a rocket from Harvey Elliott 🚀#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/nwhsjXXMfp — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 17, 2023

Wednesday

Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 It was a 5️⃣ star performance from @LUFC, as their young forward Willy Gnonto shone to help book their place in the #EmiratesFACup fourth round after a 5-2 victory over @CardiffCityFC! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IdESqMk8Br — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 18, 2023

Tuesday, January 24

Accrington Stanley vs Boreham Wood

FA Cup third round results

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Marcus Rashford forces an own goal from Conor Coady. He's playing on another level right now 👏 pic.twitter.com/EOLEtnpowz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 6, 2023

Saturday

Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Reading 2-0 Watford

Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth

Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD

Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton

Hull City 0-2 Fulham

Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton

Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR

Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham

Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley

Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest

Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom

Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United

Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland

Brentford 0-1 West Ham

Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham

Luton Town 1-1 Wigan

Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle

Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Signed. Sealed. Delivered ☑️ Shane Long confirms @ReadingFC's spot in the #EmiratesFACup fourth round pic.twitter.com/6zlfgsOHZg — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2023

Sunday

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City

Derby County 3-0 Barnsley

Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds

Stockport 1-2 Walsall

Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City

Norwich 0-1 Blackpool

Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage

Man City 4-0 Chelsea

The @StevenageFC players are definitely going to enjoy this win 🎉#EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/2CUSMOZbqG — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023

Monday

Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal

