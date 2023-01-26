League Cup semifinal: Manchester United torch Nottingham Forest

Manchester United are in firm control after leg 1 of their League Cup semifinal tie with Nottingham Forest after securing a 3-0 victory at the City Ground on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Newcastle score first-leg win away to Southampton ]

Marcus Rashford put the Red Devils ahead after just six minutes, when he got the ball inside his own half and not another player in a white shirt touched the ball before it hit the back of the net. Rashford went past two defenders then split the difference between them as he cut inside from the left wing and lashed a right-footed shot past Wayne Hennessey at the near post. A truly special solo goal.

MARCUS RASHFORD WHAT A RUN 🔥 His 10th goal in 10 games since the World Cup!! pic.twitter.com/iIXRLGwyfe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 25, 2023

Nottingham Forest thought they’d reach halftime down only a goal, but Wout Weghorst put home the rebound after Antony’s initial shot from 20 yards out was saved by Hennessey. It’s the first goal for the Dutchman since joining Manchester United on loan from Burnley earlier in January.

WEGHORST SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR MAN UNITED 👏 pic.twitter.com/Jicdxo07Fi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 25, 2023

Bruno Fernandes added the third goal on 89 minutes, assisted by Anthony Elanga, to all but put the tie to bed before heading back to Old Trafford for leg no. 2 next Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Latest Premier League news Jesse Marsch adds USMNT, RBNY alum Chris Armas as assistant coach Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race? Premier League transfers: Complete list of January transfers

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: ESPN+

Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United players to watch

Forest have looked more solid defensively and now they have a cutting edge in attack. Brennan Johnson has delivered goals and runs in-behind and having a solid midfield foundation of Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala and Remo Freuler getting the ball to Morgan Gibbs-White is really working out. Signing Chris Wood on loan seems like a very smart piece of business.

United’s main man has been Marcus Rashford as he’s scored nine goals in nine games since the World Cup break. Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes have been excellent too, while Casemiro has been key to United looking so much better defensively.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Dean Henderson couldn’t play anyway as this game is against his parent club but he has a thigh injury which will keep him out for a month. Joint-top goalscorer Taiwo Awoniyi has a groin injury which could see him out until March, while Cheikhou Kouyate, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards and Moussa Niakhate are all out. Chris Wood is not eligible to play as he already played for parent club Newcastle in this competition.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot remain out injured, while Donny van de Beek is out for the season. Casemiro is available after his suspension so he should come straight back in to central midfield. Expect Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Fred and maybe Anthony Elanga to start too.

Latest USMNT news Jesse Marsch adds USMNT, RBNY alum Chris Armas as assistant coach USMNT falls to Serbia in 2023 opener USMNT vs Colombia live: How to watch, stream link, start time

Follow @JPW_NBCSports