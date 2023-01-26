Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Jan 26, 2023, 9:20 AM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Newcastle is not going away and Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – January 23

Premier League schedule
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings


Hoffenheim brings USMNT’s John Brooks back to Bundesliga

Associated PressJan 26, 2023, 3:23 PM EST
0 Comments

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) Hoffenheim is bringing American defender John Brooks back to the Bundesliga from Portuguese club Benfica.

The 29-year-old Brooks signed a deal through June 2024, Hoffenheim said Thursday in a statement. Kicker magazine reported Hoffenheim paid 300,000 euros ($327,000) for the transfer.

“I’m delighted to be returning to the Bundesliga,” Brooks was quoted as saying. “I know both the league and TSG (Hoffenheim) very well, and am highly motivated to get started straightaway and do my bit to help us get back on the path to success in the short term.”

[ MORE: U.S. Soccer to start sporting director search ]

Brooks made 216 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg from 2013-22. He came through Hertha’s youth system and made 29 second-division appearances as he helped the team clinch promotion in 2013. Brooks joined Wolfsburg in a record transfer for an American player in 2017.

Brooks only made five appearances after joining Benfica last September. He was unable to force his way back into contention for a spot on the United States’ World Cup squad. He was dropped by coach Gregg Berhalter after appearing in two of the first three qualifiers and has not been selected for the national team since.

Hoffenheim has been struggling lately and has not won any of its last seven games.

“Jay is a seasoned, tough-tackling and aerially strong defender who really needs no further introduction,” Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen said. “He should and will contribute to improving our defensive stability with his experience, his vision and his presence.”

USMNT vs Colombia live: How to watch, stream link, start time

By Jan 26, 2023, 1:36 PM EST
0 Comments

Anthony Hudson takes the reins for his second friendly in charge of the USMNT, two days after the U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed that he’ll be the interim coach through a hiring process that could take through the end of the summer.

Hudson’s first game was a 2-1 loss to Serbia on Wednesday, as Julian Gressel cued up a Brandon Vazquez goal but a mistake at the back and a brilliant free kick helped the Serbians to victory.

[ MORE: Follow FA Cup scores, updates ]

San Jose star Cade Cowell impressed with his electric pace and engine, while Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was put in some tricky spots over his time. Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long split time at center back, next to LA Galaxy youngster Jalen neal.

Colombia’s first game of 2023 is just its fifth since the conclusion of World Cup qualifying in 2022.

Los Cafeteros, like the USMNT, will not have a ton of usual suspects, but Frank Fabra will be joined by Cucho Hernandez, now with Columbus Crew, as well as five other MLS players.

How to watch USMNT vs Colombia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30pm ET, Saturday (January 28)
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif.
TV channels in English: TNT
TV channels en Español: Universo
Streaming en Español: Peacock

USMNT vs Colombia Preview

The Yanks fell 2-1 to Serbia in a match about as scattered as you’d expect for a largely out-of-season, MLS-based side and a Serbia team with droves of uncapped players.

Saturday’s opponents will be of similar ilk, as no player besides veteran Frank Fabra of Boca Juniors boasts more than three caps.

[ MORE: Grades for USMNT players at 2022 World Cup ]

With recent USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter currently under investigation by the U.S. Soccer Federation after he admitted kicking his now wife in 1991 when they were in college together, assistant coach Anthony Hudson will lead the USMNT. Hudson has been leading practice during the January camp and will take charge until the USMNT tabs a new coach by the end of summer.

Five players who went to the 2022 World Cup with the USMNT are on this roster (Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, Sean Johnson and Jesus Ferreira).

USMNT quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 13
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 11
Coach: Anthony Hudson (temporary)

Colombia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 17
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
Coach: Nestor Lorenzo

USMNT vs Serbia video highlights, Brandon Vazquez goal video

FIFA’s 2022 global transfer report reveals Premier League dominance, rise of MLS fees

By Jan 26, 2023, 1:15 PM EST
0 Comments

FIFA have released their global transfer report for 2022 and there are some intriguing findings, especially when it comes to the Premier League and the domestic game in the United States of America.

We all love talking about, and dissecting, transfers and now FIFA have taken a deep dive to reveal the themes and patterns from every transfer around the globe in 2022.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

England once again came out on top in terms of the most money spent on transfers by a single country, with almost $2.2 billion spent. For the first time in history a single country, led by clubs across the Premier League, spent over $2 billion on new players.

Six of the top 10 player transfers of 2022 were conducted by Premier League clubs with Darwin Nunez, Antony, Casemiro, Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Luis Diaz the most expensive signings in terms of the fixed transfer fee. Also, 11 of the top 16 clubs in Europe (in terms of their transfer spending in 2022) were from the Premier League.

Looking elsewhere around the globe, Brazil and France continue to be the two countries who produce incredible amounts of money from selling players with over $843 million spent on players from Brazil alone in 2022. In terms of spending by association, the USA ranked at No. 8, ahead of both Brazil and Portugal in terms of transfer fees spent in 2022.

MLS clubs also dominated transfer fees spent in the CONCACAF region, with seven of the top 10 clubs in terms of spending hailing from the USA as Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire, Orlando City and Atlanta United led the way. Clubs from the CONCACAF region also received almost $142 million from UEFA clubs for their players, which ranked second behind South America in terms of the transfer funds received for players moving to UEFA from a different confederation.

Below are some big takeaways from the fascinating report, which you can read in full here.

Biggest player transfers of 2022

Top nationalities by total transfers, transfer fees

Top associations by transfer spending, transfer fees received

Number of transfers and transfer fees by confederation

Top spending clubs from UEFA

Top spending clubs from CONCACAF

Streams of transfers within and between confederations

Manchester United vs Reading: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 26, 2023, 12:42 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United looks to stay in the mix for a pair of domestic cups when it hosts old pal Paul Ince and Reading in the fourth round of the 2022 FA Cup on Saturday.

United scored a solid win at midweek to move within 90 minutes of the League Cup Final and of course also harbors hopes of winning the Europa League and, perhaps less so, the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

Reading sits 14th in the Championship, five points off the playoff places and fairly clear of the relegation mess.

Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup fourth round: How to watch live, stream link

Kick off: 3pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: ESPN+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch 

Tom Ince, Paul’s son, is leading the club both in goals and assists, and sits among the leaders in pretty much everything else from tackles to completed dribbles.  Yakou Meite has also been a busy piece of what Reading has done well.

United’s stars are well-known, as Marcus Rashford continues to thrive at forward. Wout Weghorst picked up his first Man Utd goal at midweek and could be in line for more playing time while Anthony Martial recovers from injury.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Manchester United won’t have Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe, Diogo Dalot, Donny van de Beek, and Jadon Sancho, while Luke Shaw is a question mark with an illness.

Reading team news, injuries, lineup options

Paul Ince’s bid to upset United will not include Naby Sarr, Sam Hutchinson, and old foe Andy Carroll.