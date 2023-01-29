USMNT battles to draw against Colombia to close out January camp

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Interim USMNT boss Anthony Hudson saw his youthful and MLS-heavy side draw 0-0 with Colombia on Saturday as they closed out their January camp.

Hudson’s first game was a 2-1 loss to Serbia earlier this week, while this time the USMNT battled to a hard-fought draw against Colombia.

Paxten Aaronson went close twice in the first half, while Matthew Hoppe was also played in but couldn’t get enough power on his effort. Walker Zimmerman came close to winning it in the second half but he got his header all wrong from close range as the cross was just behind him. Jesus Ferreira was also set up in the box but he was crowded out.

The clash was fiery throughout as tackles flew in and Kellyn Acosta was involved in a few spicy moments in midfield, especially in the second half.

Colombia looked lively in their first game of 2023, which was just its fifth since the conclusion of World Cup qualifying in 2022.

Los Cafeteros, like the USMNT, did not have a ton of usual suspects, but Frank Fabra was joined by Cucho Hernandez, now with Columbus Crew, as well as five other MLS players.

The USMNT are next in action at the end of March as they compete in the group stage of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League against Grenada and El Salvador.

How to watch USMNT vs Colombia, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30pm ET, Saturday (January 28)

Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif.

TV channels in English: TNT

TV channels en Español: Universo

Streaming en Español: Peacock

USMNT vs Colombia Preview

The Yanks fell 2-1 to Serbia in a match about as scattered as you’d expect for a largely out-of-season, MLS-based side and a Serbia team with droves of uncapped players.

Saturday’s opponents will be of similar ilk, as no player besides veteran Frank Fabra of Boca Juniors boasts more than three caps.

[ MORE: Grades for USMNT players at 2022 World Cup ]

With recent USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter currently under investigation by the U.S. Soccer Federation after he admitted kicking his now wife in 1991 when they were in college together, assistant coach Anthony Hudson will lead the USMNT. Hudson has been leading practice during the January camp and will take charge until the USMNT tabs a new coach by the end of summer.

Five players who went to the 2022 World Cup with the USMNT are on this roster (Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, Sean Johnson and Jesus Ferreira).

USMNT quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 13

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 11

Coach: Anthony Hudson (temporary)

Colombia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 17

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 6

Coach: Nestor Lorenzo

USMNT vs Serbia video highlights, Brandon Vazquez goal video

