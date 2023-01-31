The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact.
After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
Southampton vs Luton Town/Grimsby Town
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers/Birmingham City
Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Wrexham/Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham/Sunderland vs Leeds United
Bristol City vs Manchester City
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Ipswich Town/Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday/Fleetwood Town
Saturday
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United
Walsall 0-1 Leicester City
Fulham 1-1 Sunderland
Bristol City 3-0 West Brom
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood Town
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City
Luton Town 2-2 Grimsby Town
Ipswich Town 0-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-1 Blackpool
Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 3-1 Reading
Friday
Man City 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday
Tuesday
Swansea City 1-2 (AET) Bristol City
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Birmingham City (original tie postponed due to waterlogged pitch)
Wigan 1-2 Luton
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield
Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves
January 31 – Marcel Sabitzer wants to leave Bayern Munich
Surprising moves between Munich and Manchester may not be limited to Joao Cancelo’s move abroad.
Marcel Sabitzer could end his frustrating spell at Bayern Munich by heading to Manchester United, as the Austrian is reportedly unhappy with his usage at Bayern.
The move makes a ton of sense now that Christian Eriksen is out until at least April with injury, and Sabitzer would likely be freed up to make more adventurous passes. He’s been in a more defensive role at Bayern.
A hard-tackling midfielder who likes to both advance the ball and receive the ball in advanced spots, Sabitzer could be another masterstroke from Erik ten Hag. (NM)
Marcel Sabitzer wants to leave and Manchester United are now pushing in talks with Bayern. Discussions on the formula of the deal, ongoing. 🚨🔴 #MUFC#DeadlineDay
One reason to consider this a bit unusual is that Diogo Dalot has become a Ten Hag favorite and currently occupies the right flank with Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the backup. Of course Ten Hag wants depth but Dumfries isn’t leaving Inter Milan to be a backup.
January 12 – Weghorst to United officially official
It is done. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Wout Weghorst terminated his loan deal with Besiktas, completed his medical and officially joined Manchester United on loan. It was widely reported that United have paid $3.2 million in compensation to Besiktas to sign Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the summer. Erik ten Hag wanted an extra forward option and the 30-year-old Dutch striker is his man. Weghorst will give United something totally different and his hold-up play should suit their style of play extremely well. (JPW/AE)
January 10 – Reports say Weghorst ready to personally pay compensation to leave Besiktas
Okay, this is pretty wild, but reports from Turkish journalist Gokhan Dinc state that Wout Weghorst is ready to pay compensation to Besiktas so he can rip up his loan deal with them and head to Manchester United. That’s right, the 30-year-old Dutch forward will dip into his own pocket to pay the termination fee to the Turkish giants who have an agreement with Burnley to loan him for this season. With Manchester United coming in for Weghorst and wanting to loan him until the summer, the forward is said to be desperate to join the Red Devils and even waved goodbye to Besiktas fans after scoring his most recent goal for them. This is fast moving but Weghorst was pictured training with Besiktas in photos released on Tuesday, so it appears there is still a little way to go in this one. (JPW)
January 9 – Besiktas holding firm over Weghorst deal; monster deals lined up summer
Turkish giants Besiktas have released a statement saying there will be no imminent move from Burnley to Manchester United for their on-loan striker Wout Weghorst. They added that reports suggesting it is possible to get Weghorst out of his loan deal to them for $3 million are wide of the mark. The Dutch forward is subject of serious interest from United as a loan signing until the end of the season as Erik ten Hag looks to boost his attacking options.
Weghorst is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley but the Turkish Super Lig side want to be compensated if Burnley decides to recall him and then he heads to United. The Dutch international, 30, has scored eight goals in 16 league games for Besiktas this season and they are extremely reluctant to let him go. Weghorst will give United an aerial threat up top, plus he can hold up the ball, link play and Erik ten Hag knows him extremely well. Per a report from ESPN, Weghorst is the short-term solution and in the summer United will try to sign Harry Kane, Benjamin Sesko or Victor Osimhen. That trio are the long-term options for United to build their attack around but in the meantime they certainly need to add one forward who is something different to what they already have and can help them in the League Cup, FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League grind. (JPW)
January 7 – Man United negotiating loan move for Wout Weghorst
Earlier this week, Erik ten Hag made Manchester United’s January intentions very clear: “We are looking for a striker,” he said. According to multiple reports, the Red Devils are in talks with Burnley over Dutch forward Wout Weghorst, who is currently on loan to Besiktas. To facilitate a move to Old Trafford — temporary or otherwise — Burnley would have to recall Weghorst from his loan spell in Turkey. (AE)
Jan. 4 – Jack Butland in talks over becoming United’s No. 2 goalkeeper
According to The Telegraph Jack Butland, still just 29 years old, is in talks about signing for Manchester United. Butland is currently the back-up goalkeeper at Crystal Palace but with Martin Dubravka recalled by Newcastle United from his loan at Manchester United, the Red Devils need an extra goalkeeper to step in for David de Gea when needed. They currently have Tom Heaton as their other goalkeeping option.
Butland is an England international who suffered a serious ankle injury just when he was pushing to become England’s No. 1 but he still made the 2018 World Cup squad. He was relegated with Stoke City just before the World Cup and battled it out with them in the Championship before moving to Crystal Palace in 2020 to try and revive his career. He has six months left on his contract at Palace and remains behind Vicente Guaita in the pecking order so swapping a back-up role at Palace for a back-up role at United is a pretty decent move. Butland will likely play in FA Cup, League Cup and perhaps some Europa League games for United and with David de Gea’s future not certain, perhaps a spot could open up for him to fully revive his career? (JPW)
Jan. 2 – Ten Hag: “We are looking for a striker”
With a top-four place very much within reach, Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United’s top January priority: a striker.
“We are looking for offensive players. We are looking for a striker. We are always in the market but it has to match the sporting criteria — also the financial criteria. We do what we can to bring in the players we need.”
Dec. 29 – Manchester United, Tottenham open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier
Discussions about a new center forward at Manchester United had become commonplace even before it cut ties with Cristiano Ronaldo but another left winger (who, yes, also plays some center forward)?
Terrier has become a regular amongst the Ligue 1 scoring charts, bagging 21 goals last season and already delivering eight in 14 matches this season. He’s chipped in three goals in Europa League and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.
Very strong in the air and a good passer to boot, Terrier is an expected goals and assists monster who could combine with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Anthony Martial (plus others) to haunt Premier League defenses. Problem is, might he match up just as well with Harry Kane and Tottenham? Antonio Conte is said to be on the case. (NM)
Dec. 21 – Cody Gakpo to continue Eredivisie imports at Old Trafford
UPDATE: Gakpo has signed for Liverpool
PSV Eindhoven held onto young Cody Gakpo this summer and the Dutch club looks fit to reap the rewards as it holds out for a club record transfer fee.
That wouldn’t be a problem for Man United if it goes for Gakpo, who has been rated at $50 million-plus and that fee has not been a problem in the past. According to talkSPORT, United are ‘desperate’ to sign Gakpo in January.
There are some Robin van Persie qualities in the 23-year-old’s game, but Gakpo will be hoping to find RVP’s highs and reproduce them more often in his career.
Gakpo stands 6-foot-2 and often comes off the left wing, scoring three goals in five appearances at the 2022 World Cup.
The Netherlands star has an almost-absurd nine goals and 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie minutes this young season, chipping in three more goals and two assists in the Europa League.
He’d join Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia as imports from the Netherlands’ top flight. (NM)
Dec. 21 – Diogo Costa to join World Cup teammate Bruno Fernandes in Old Trafford move?
Note the vowel: This is not about Diego Costa, now at Wolves.
No, it’s DIogo Costa, who was Portugal’s goalkeeper at the recently-completed World Cup in Qatar and apparently got tongues wagging around Old Trafford.
But the Red Devils would have to wait until summer, according to a report translated by Sky Sports, and they will have to pay Porto big bucks.
According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Costa will not be allowed to leave Porto in January and any move in the summer would require United to pay the full €75m (£65m) to release him.
The Swiss-born 23-year-old has 11 caps for Portugal and allowed just six goals in five matches in Qatar. Costa has appeared for Portugal at the U15-U21 levels and also performed for the Olympic team.
Lisandro Martinez – Ajax ($68.7 million)
Tyrell Malacia – Feyenoord ($13.2 million, plus $2 million possible add-ons)
Christian Eriksen – Free
Casemiro – Real Madrid ($70 million)
Antony – Ajax ($103 million)
Martin Dubravka – Newcastle United (loan – $3.5 million fee)
Out
Andreas Pereira – Fulham ($11.9 million)
Dean Henderson – Nottingham Forest (loan)
Paul Pogba (end of contract)
Nemanja Matic – Roma (free transfer)
Juan Mata (end of contract)
Edinson Cavani (end of contract)
Jesse Lingard (end of contract)
Lee Grant (end of contract)
Eric Bailly – Marseille (loan – $3 million fee)
August 31 – Ronaldo expected to stay at Man United; Antony, Dubravka to be last signings
Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United as the transfer deadline ticks down, while the Dutch coach also confirmed that winger Antony and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will be United’s final pieces of business in the summer window.
Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with a move away all summer as it is believed he wanted to move on and play for a team in the Champions League. However, no deals have been lined up for him and Erik ten Hag and United have always stated that they want Ronaldo to stay. It seems like they may win this battle as the only real options left are Sporting Lisbon and Napoli on loan, and even those two deals seem very tough to get done with just over 24 hours to go in the summer window.
“It’s clear, of course. We need quality players,” Erik ten Hag said when asked about Ronaldo staying at United. “You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going, that’s what we strive for.”
If he doesn’t leave, let’s see how Ronaldo reacts to being a bit-part played at United over the next few months… (JPW)
August 29 – Antony flying to Manchester for medical ahead of $100 million move
Brazilian winger Antony, 22, will be on his way to Manchester shortly for his medical, according to Fabrizio Romano. After United and Ajax finally agreed a fee of $100 million (after a little push from Antony as he expressed his desire to leave the Amsterdam club), Antony is now ready to head to Manchester to complete the formalities of this huge deal. Do United need a winger? Probably not. But Antony’s arrival would add another attacking player who is able to play across the front line and United’s forward unit would become even more flexible. (JPW)
Manchester United are planning for Antony's arrival and medical tests, while contracts have been approved by clubs and player side. Five year deal with option for further season, here we go confirmed. 🚨🛩 #MUFC
August 19 – Man United confirm agreement with Casemiro, Real Madrid
Man United announced on Friday that an agreement has been reached with Casemiro and Real Madrid, with the 30-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder set to move to Old Trafford upon completion of his medical exams. Casemiro recently held talks with the Real Madrid hierarchy and indicated that he “wants a new challenge” at this point in his career. According to reports, Casemiro’s contract will pay him just short of $450,000 per week ($23.4 million annually), marking significant investment in a vitally important position as Erik ten Hag tries to right a wayward ship. The transfer fee is reportedly $70.9 million with another $11.8 million possible in add-ons. (AE)
We are delighted to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @Casemiro 🇧🇷#MUFC
August 19 – Manchester United “making progress” on USMNT right back Sergino Dest
Sergiño Dest is not wanted by current Barcelona manager Xavi — not to mention, the club needs to rid itself of unwanted wages in the worst way — making the 21-year-old USMNT right back extremely available. The only problem, at least thus far, is that Dest doesn’t necessarily want to leave Catalonia. Now, according to a report from the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney, Manchester United and new manager Erik ten Hag are “making progress” on a deal to bring Dest to Old Trafford. Dest played two seasons under Ten Hag at Ajax, from 2019-2021. (AE)
The reports that Christian Pulisic is a loan target for Manchester United are swirling but both the BBC and Sky Sports believe a loan move for the USMNT star to United is very unlikely. Why? Well, Chelsea don’t want to strengthen a potential top four rival by letting the 23-year-old join them. Per the latest reports, Chelsea would prefer to sell Pulisic on a permanent deal or they may want him to extend his contract with them first before loaning him so his market value remains high. It seems unlikely that United, or any other club, will pay what Chelsea want for Pulisic as the American winger has just under two years left on his contract and the Blues are said to want to recoup most of the $70 million they paid for him in 2019. (JPW)
August 18 – Casemiro now the main target for United
According to a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Manchester United’s main transfer target is now Casemiro from Real Madrid. The 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder has been a star at Real over the last nine years, winning five UEFA Champions League titles and his status as a Real legend is undoubted as he’s meshed so well with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Per the report, United have offered Casemiro huge wages and see him as being key to Erik ten Hag’s rebuild as he would give the team defensive stability in midfield. The midfielder is also said to be keen on a move (he’s been offered a five-year contract which will reportedly almost double his wages) and he has just under three years left on his current contract at Real Madrid. It is believed Casemiro would cost in the region of $70 million.
Would Casemiro be a good fit? Of course he would. He would break up play, get attacks going and general dominate the engine room. However, he is just one of a few key players United need to sign between now and the end of the summer window. Erik ten Hag needs a deep-lying playmaker (ahem, Frenkie de Jong…) to sit alongside Casemiro as that means all of the tackles he wins will then be used effectively to start attacks. Perhaps Christian Eriksen alongside Casemiro would work? (JPW)
August 17 – Cristiano Ronaldo sends cryptic message ahead of expected exit
Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently keeping a notebook with all of his transfer rumors, as the egomaniac Portuguese megastar is reportedly moving closer to get his desired Manchester United exit, with the club reportedly now ready to sell him.
Ronaldo says that the media has been “telling lies” about him and his potential moves while promising that he will give an interview in two weeks’ time to give all the details of his summer. Does this mean he’s planning to stay, or just that he knows any Ronaldo transfer is going to take to the end of the transfer window?
Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, and AC Milan have also been linked with Pulisic, who wants to stay at Chelsea but is anxious to leave Stamford Bridge in pursuit of playing time before the World Cup.
United could pair Pulisic and Jadon Sancho on either side of a center forward, whether Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo, or even Marcus Rashford. A new face has been expected to join United at CF for some time, too.
What does it say about the status of Manchester United that Chelsea would be open to the move? And to a lesser extent, what does it say about Thomas Tuchel’s view of Pulisic? (NM)
August 14 – USMNT back Sergino Dest linked with Old Trafford
Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez needs players to leave in order to give him the freedom to register new players before the end of the window but Sergino Dest has so far shown desire to fight for his place.
And so Dest’s omission from the 18 for Barcelona’s 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday is reportedly intended to show the USMNT back his status in the pecking order, and now Man United is said to feel encouraged at their chances of wooing the player to Old Trafford.
Dest will surely want to play and Saturday could well serve as the intended wake-up call. Gregg Berhalter will be encouraging Dest to go somewhere he can play and United would provide that hope with reports of Diogo Dalot going the other way. With a pal in Frenkie de Jong continually linked with United, maybe having a teammate join them in the move could sway both to Manchester?
Would it be good for Dest? Who knows? United is a mess right now but the player would be familiar with so many pieces at United including fellow ex-Ajax men Lisandro Martinez and Erik ten Hag. (NM)
👉DEST: fuera de la lista. -Decisión técnica. -Lo entiende como una medida de presión del Club para que busque una salida. -Dest mantiene que quiere triunfar aquí y demostrar que tiene sitio en este Barça. -De momento no hay negociaciones de de Dest con otros clubes. @tjcope
According to a report from The Athletic, a deal for Marko Arnautovic is off after uproar among United’s fanbase. Per the report, United’s hierarchy didn’t expect such a negative reaction and Bologna also began to increase their asking price for the Austrian striker. Let’s see who United move for next when it comes to forward options? (JPW)
Excl: Manchester United pull out of Marko Arnautovic pursuit.
Bologna pricing player out of low-cost bracket + complaints from fans seen as contributing factors.
July 29 – Ronaldo to play for Manchester United in preseason friendly this weekend
Cristiano Ronaldo may want to leave Man United this summer, but with a clear path away from Old Trafford yet to materialize, the 37-year-old is set to join his Red Devil teammates in a preseason friendly this weekend. Ronaldo made the announcement himself on Friday, via Instagram, commented “Domingo o rei joga” — “Sunday, the king plays.” It was reported earlier on Friday that the Portuguese superstar had been left out of Erik ten Hag’s squad for a friendly against Atletico Madrid on Saturday (in Oslo, Norway), but Ronaldo has indicated his return is slated for a friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (at Old Trafford). (AE)
July 29 – Ronaldo’s agent in talks with former club Sporting Lisbon
We now that Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United and his first-ever club, Sporting Lisbon, could be the solution. According to a report from The Athletic, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is in talks with the Sporting hierarchy over a potential deal. Ronaldo, 37, came up through the youth team at Sporting and left them for Manchester United when he was 18. Sporting finished second in the Portuguese top-flight last season, so are in the Champions League group stage and Ronaldo is adamant he wants to move to a club playing in the Champions League. So, in theory, this seems like a good fit. But financially there’s no way Sporting Lisbon could afford this move and Ronaldo will have to lower his wage demands massively.
With Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Chelsea all passing up on signing Ronaldo, the legendary forward has basically run out of other options to leave Manchester United this summer. There has been talk that United want Ronaldo to sign his option of an extra year on his contract (which will take him up to the summer of 2024) and he will then be loaned out to Sporting Lisbon for the 2022-23 season. That scenario still seems very unlikely but what other choice does Ronaldo have right now? He’s used to getting his own way when it comes to negotiations because, well, he’s Ronaldo. But Ronaldo and his representatives have badly miscalculated this one and Manchester United are holding firm as Erik ten Hag wants him in his plans for the 2022-23 campaign. (JPW)
July 28 – Cristiano Ronaldo still wants out after talks
Manchester United could not sell Cristiano Ronaldo on its project after crisis talks with the reportedly wantaway star, according to Sky Sports.
Ronaldo, 37, still wants to leave Old Trafford after flying into Manchester to meet with club hierarchy, but is now training with the team.
The reporting says Ronaldo wants to exit in order to join a UEFA Champions League club, and to be fair this is totally on-brand and what United should’ve expected when signing the Portuguese.
But that’s not changing United’s stance on Ronaldo, as they do not want to sell him. And the story around soccer is that there may not be a club that both wants Ronaldo and can afford his wages. Sky Sports says to not completely rule out Atletico Madrid, but there’s a massive portion of the supporter base that doesn’t want the club’s longtime massive rival. Wouldn’t it be hilarious to see Ronaldo and Diego Simeone respecting each other? Seems like a recipe for success, doesn’t it?
Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League and compete for major trophies. So does every other player in the world. It looks, for the moment, that he’s going to have to come to terms with the fact that he’s not bigger than the club, and you have to think that United would be thrilled find a buyer for him regardless of its public stance. If there’s a player in the world capable of short-circuiting Erik ten Hag’s project, he’s the one oft-mentioned in this article. (NM)
July 27 – Done deal: Lisandro Martinez deal complete
Now, we knew this deal was all but confirmed but now it is officially official: Lisandro Martinez is a Manchester United player. The Argentine international, 24, has joined United for a fee of $68.7 million and has signed a five-year contract with the option of an extra year. Martinez starred for Ajax last season as he was their player of the season under Erik ten Hag, and he now links up with his former manager to help usher in a new era at Old Trafford.
Martinez is exactly the kind of player United needed, as he will bring a calmness, authority and class to their defense. Able to play as a center back or at left back, Martinez will slot straight into this team and it will be intriguing to see if Harry Maguire loses his place or if Martinez initially plays at left back or ETH switches United to three at the back. Wherever Martinez plays, he brings quality to United and along with the signings of Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia, there is a clear identity to the new players the Red Devils are signing. (JPW)
In the last few hours both Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have talked down the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Basically, they’ve both said it isn’t going to happen. Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn had the following to say about reports linking the German champs to Ronaldo: “We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally – I consider him one of greatest footballers ever. Then we came to conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation.”
That came hours after Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said this about reports linking Real Madrid legend Ronaldo with an audacious move to his former crosstown rivals: “I’ve already said this several times, I don’t know who invented the Cristiano story but I’ll tell you that it’s practically impossible that he comes to Atletico de Madrid. Rumors are rumors and they have to stay as rumors. If you keep on fuelling the rumors then eventually it will look like it’s something real, which it’s not.”
Ronaldo, 37, is back in Manchester at United’s Carrington training ground and is reportedly still set on leaving United this summer. But where on earth will he go? If his dream is to remain in the UEFA Champions League, there are very few options for him to join a team in the UCL which will be able to compete to win it. PSG seems like a no-go. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich all seem like no-go’s too. Of the 26 teams who have qualified for the Champions League group stage this season, perhaps his best option is a return to Portugal to play for Sporting Lisbon? They will do well to get out of the group stage, though, so would that be worth it for Ronaldo? United seem to be set on keeping Ronaldo for this season but if he doesn’t want to be there, is that a big mistake? We will find out much more in the coming days and it will be intriguing to see if Ronaldo is in the United squad for their opener against Brighton in 9 days’ time. (JPW)
July 26 – Ronaldo arrives at United’s training ground for talks
Blink and you’ll miss him, but the video below shows Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Manchester United’s training ground for the first time this summer. With just over a week to go until the new season kicks off, Erik ten Hag will sit down with Ronaldo to discuss his plans and try to convince him to stay at United. Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent, was shown alongside him in the car and it was reported that Sir Alex Ferguson also arrived at the Carrington training base but our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say he was not involved in talks. Ronaldo, 37, is running out of options for a move away this summer as Bayern Munich and Chelsea both opted out of moving for the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave United in order to play in the UEFA Champions League. With Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho excelling as a front three in preseason for United, it may be tough for Ronaldo to actually get into this new-look United side early in the season. But, after all, he is Cristiano Ronaldo and if ETH convinces him to be a part of his plans, then surely he will play a big part in the 2022-23 campaign. (JPW)
📸 Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes arriving at Carrington
July 25 – Ronaldo traveling back to Manchester, will hold talks with United
One way or the other, the Cristiano Ronaldo want-away transfer saga must be resolved at some point, and that point in time could come much sooner rather than later. According to a report from David Ornstein, Ronaldo is traveling back to England and expected to meet with Man United executives as well as, eventually, new manager Erik ten Hag. The key line, from Ornstein’s report: (AE)
Sources around the matter suggest it is increasingly likely that Ronaldo remains at United, but there is still a lack of clarity about the situation.
July 19 – Cristiano Ronaldo saga rumbles on as Atletico Madrid linked
Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is running out of places to move to this summer as Chelsea and Bayern Munich are out, while PSG seems very unlikely. According to a report from AS in Spain, a return to the Spanish capital could be on the cards but no, not to Real Madrid. Per the report, Ronaldo and his representatives have been contacted by Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone really wants to sign him. As a Real Madrid legend, how would fans of Atleti take this one? If it helps them challenge for trophies in Spain and Europe then they would probably accept it. Could Ronaldo have a similar impact to Luis Suarez turning up in 2020 to help them win the Spanish title? Potentially. Still, it’s tough to see Ronaldo lining up in the red and white stripes of the team he tormented so often during his nine-year stay at Real.
The Portuguese superstar is still wanted by Man United and Erik ten Hag has gone as far as stating that Ronaldo is in his plans for this season and he could see Ronaldo extending his contract for another year (which he holds the option to do so) after a positive 2022-23 campaign. That seems unlikely as Ronaldo clearly wants to leave and although it is just preseason, Erik ten Hag’s front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho seem to be a very good fit as a unit. The kicker to all of this is that either Ronaldo would have to significantly reduce his wage demands or Atletico would have to offload plenty of other forwards just to afford him, with Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa potentially being sold. Is Ronaldo worth it for Atletico? If Simeone thinks he can add the goals and cutting edge his team is sometime lacking and can slot in to their high-pressing, manic style of play, who are we to disagree? (JPW)
July 17 – Manchester United reach agreement with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez
Arsenal were first linked with him this summer, but Lisandro Martinez appears headed for Manchester United instead after the Red Devils announced on Sunday that a $65.3-million agreement had been reached with Ajax. The 24-year-old center is expected to sign for Man United upon agreeing personal terms and/or completing a medical. (AE)
July 15 – Christian Eriksen signs for Manchester United
Christian Eriksen, 30, has signed for Manchester United as a free agent. The Danish playmaker has finally completed the move and he has signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford. This is another big move for the Red Devils as Eriksen will play a key role in helping Erik ten Hag implement his playing style.
Eriksen said the following about his arrival at Old Trafford: “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.
“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”
This is a superb free transfer from United and Eriksen showed his quality in the second half of last season at Brentford. His intelligence on the ball and ability to play in a variety of roles across midfield and attack will be invaluable for United. So too will his experience as United have a world-class midfielder ready to help make them tick. Now, how will ETH fit Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and potentially Frenkie de Jong into the same team? Eriksen could play a slightly deeper role and at this stage of his career, that would be perfect for him to dictate the tempo of the game and help United keep the ball. (JPW)
July 15 – Lisandro Martinez deal is done for $55.4 million
Manchester United continue to head to the Netherlands for their new players as Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez is about to join. Erik ten Hag was a huge fan of Martinez during his time at Ajax and the versatile defender (he can play center back or left back) will be key in improving this United defense. With Tyrell Malacia already arriving, the left-sided of United’s defense could have a totally new look this season. Martinez was chased by Arsenal for most of this summer but Martinez has decided to join United to work with ETH once again. (JPW)
Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement in place between Man United and Ajax for package up to €55m. Lisandro will sign until 2027, documents now approved. 🚨🔴 #MUFC
July 15 – Frenkie de Jong saga takes another twist
This is rumbling on and on isn’t it? Frenkie de Jong doesn’t really want to leave Barcelona (at least that is how it seems from the reports in Spain) and this deal is being made more complicated because the Dutch international is owed over $20 million in wages by Barcelona. Those wages were deferred during the start of the pandemic to help the Catalan club with soaring costs but have yet to be repaid. United have apparently agreed a transfer fee with Barcelona to sign De Jong but the Dutch midfielder isn’t going to leave the Nou Camp without his previous wages being paid. What a mess. (JPW)
July 5 – Andreas Pereira leaving Man United, will stay in Premier League
There had been four loans for Andreas Pereira since the Brazilian joined Manchester United’s academy in 2012, but the now 26-year-old looks set to leave Old Trafford for good.
Pereira is headed for Fulham, according to reports, with approximately $12 million coming back the other way from the newly-promoted side.
He has just finished a year on loan to Brazil’s Flamengo, having scored nine times with three assists after spending the previous year on loan to Serie A side Lazio.
Pereira had his busiest year at United before that, playing 25 PL matches and 15 cup matches in 2019-20. Loans to Valencia and Granada predated that. (NM)
July 5 – Done deal! Tyrell Malacia signs for Manchester United
The first signing of the Erik ten Hag era is confirmed, as left back Tyrell Malacia has arrived from Feyenoord for up to $17.5 million. The Dutch international, 22, will compete with Luke Shaw for a starting spot and has signed a four-year contract with an option to extend for a further year. Malacia is an attack-minded full back and played a key role in Feyenoord reaching the UEFA Conference League final last season, as he also broke into the Dutch national team and knows all about Erik ten Hag’s playing philosophy. With United reportedly closing in on deals to sign Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong too, the ETH era is building some momentum. Now, just to sort out what’s going on with this Ronaldo chap… (JPW)
July 4 – Cristiano Ronaldo fails to turn up for preseason due to ‘family reasons’
Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has not arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground for the first day of preseason. Why? The reports say there are ‘family reasons’ why Ronaldo hasn’t returned on time and that the club are happy with that reason and all is well. In reality, this slots in with Ronaldo reportedly asking to be sold this summer if an acceptable offer arrives. He has just one year left on his contract but the club are apparently unwilling to sell him and plan on him being around this season.
With United scheduled to fly to Asia and Australia for their preseason tour in the coming days, it is clear that Ronaldo is having serious doubts about the Erik ten Hag era and wants a move. Most of United’s squad returned to training last week and other international players (aside from Ronaldo) arrived on Monday morning to being preseason. In the next few days we are about to find out if this saga will take another twist as reports suggest ETH will sit down with Ronaldo and try to work out any issues he has about the season ahead. (JPW)
July 4 – Christian Eriksen agrees to Manchester United move
Christian Eriksen has agreed to move to Manchester United in a big boost for new manager Erik ten Hag. According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, the Danish playmaker has agreed to a three-year contract at Old Trafford. The free agent, 30, will now undergo a medical before linking up with Erik ten Hag’s side. Eriksen had been wanted by Tottenham, Brentford (where he spent the second half of last season on a short-term deal) and many others, but he’s picked United who seem him as being key to ushering in Erik ten Hag’s possession-based style. The fact Eriksen came through the ranks at Ajax will no doubt be helpful in totally understanding ETH’s methods and ushering in a new era at United.
Is this a good move for all involved? United will get a quality player who has real class on set pieces and can dictate the tempo of the game. Eriksen could play in a slightly deeper role to slot into the starting lineup alongside Frenkie de Jong and Bruno Fernandes but that would still be a pretty attack-minded midfield trio. Anyway, wherever he plays Eriksen will deliver goals and assists and this is a savvy signing by United as they aren’t paying a transfer fee. For Eriksen, he will get to playing regularly at one of the top clubs in the world as this is what his talent deserves. After his incredible comeback from a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2021, he oozed class at Brentford over the final months of the 2021-22 season. (JPW)
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked to leave Manchester United if they receive a suitable offer for him this summer. Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with moves to several top teams in recent weeks as doubts persisted over whether or not he would fit into the system of new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
It appears those doubts could spell the end for Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United. A report from The Times states that Ronaldo wants to leave United this summer as the report says he wants to return to play in the UEFA Champions League and challenge for trophies. Napoli, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Roma have been linked with a move for Ronaldo in recent weeks.
After this initial report came out, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports state that Manchester United do not want to sell Ronaldo and have no interest in letting him leave this summer.
The legendary striker scored 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester United in their dire 2021-2022 season but despite his heroics in front of goal, many questioned if his playing style and personality had an overall negative impact on the Red Devils. Even if he doesn’t slot into Erik ten Hag’s long-term plans, replacing his goals will be a huge issue and United’s new manager may already have a big problem to solve. (JPW)
July 2 – Battle for Lisandro Martinez is well and truly on
A report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf states that Manchester United are trying to pip Arsenal to the signing of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez. United have reportedly made a $47 million bid for the 24-year-old (who can play center back or left back) and are pushing Arsenal all the way to try and sign the Ajax star. Martinez of course worked with United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, at Ajax and proved himself to be one of their most important players in recent seasons.
His ability to be aggressive defensively but also have poise on the ball is exactly what ETH is looking for. With United chasing Frenkie de Jong and Antony, plus giving Donny van de Beek a second chance at the club, the Ajax vibes will be strong at Old Trafford this season. Do United really need a left-sided defender, though? Luke Shaw and Alex Telles are their current left back options, while Harry Maguire is the left-sided center back. Does this push for Martinez tell us one, or more, of those players is leaving this summer? (JPW)
July 2 – Dean Henderson signs for Nottingham Forest on loan
Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have picked up a top quality goalkeeper on loan for the season. Dean Henderson, 25, has joined Forest from Manchester United in a straight loan deal. Henderson previously excelled while on loan at Sheffield United but he hasn’t been able to claim the starting spot ahead of David de Gea since returning to Old Trafford. Henderson had plenty of interest and he will use this move to Forest to try and earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad as he will play week in, week out in the Premier League. Steve Cooper and Forest are making some impressive moves this summer as they aim to cement themselves as a top-flight club. (JPW)
We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson. ✍️
June 15 – Paul Pogba agrees terms for Juventus return
Paul Pogba all but confirmed he would be leaving Man United months ago, though his eventual destination remained a mystery until this week. According to reports, Pogba and Juventus have agreed terms, as he inches toward completing the second free transfer from Manchester United to Juventus in his career. Juventus won the Serie A title all four seasons he spent at Juventus, from 2012-2016, plus a pair of Coppa Italia triumphs as well. In six seasons (back) at Man United, Pogba won the Europa League and the League Cup once each. (AE)
June 14 – Nemanja Matic rejoins Jose Mourinho (again) at Roma
For the third time in his career, Nemanja Matic has signed to play for Jose Mourinho, this time at Roma, after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract and will presumably slot straight into defensive midfield for 36 of 38 games next season. (AE)
June 10 – Red Devils confirm departures from senior side, academy
Manchester United have confirmed that Edinson Cavani, Lee Grant, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have all left as their contracts have expired. Three academy products will leave as D’Mani Mellor, Reece Devine and Connor Stanley are all now out of contract. Paul McShane will continue his coaching role after retiring from playing, while young goalkeeper Paul Woolston was forced to retire in March through injury but United say ‘he continues to stay in close contact with the club as he begins the next stage of his career.’
You can already hear the United fans saying ‘those are the departures… where are the incomings?’ Rome wasn’t build in a day, folks.
Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, in January 2022) and Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract, this summer), Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and captain Martin Odegaard.
January 31 – Arsenal moves for Jorginho as Caicedo move collapses
Brighton wasn’t lying when it came to their desire to keep Moises Caicedo for a European push, and Arsenal has made a new plan.
Reports say that Arsenal will sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on an 18-month deal with an option for an additional year. The price tag? About $15 million.
Sure some Arsenal fans won’t love buying a player off of Chelsea, but Jorginho is one of the great game readers of his generation. The risk is low. (NM)
January 29 – Brighton without Caicedo as talks continue
A report from the Daily Mail says Arsenal have submitted a second bid for Moises Caicedo, with an improved offer of $86.6 million going in. Brighton are said to want $100 million for Caicedo. He did not play against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday and reportedly he will not be around the team until Feb. 1, after the transfer deadline. Brighton have told Caicedo they want him to stay but his social media posting asking to be allowed to leave has put the writing on the wall. Will Arsenal up their offer and get their main ahead of Chelsea? (JPW)
De Zerbi: “Caicedo is a good guy. We will see. We hope he stays with us but this question for the club and Moises”🚨🇪🇨 #BHAFC#AFC
January 28 – Moises Caicedo saga takes another twist
Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly not shown up for training at Brighton after previously posting a message on social media asking for him to be allowed to leave. Arsenal reportedly had a $65 million bid for Caicedo rejected as Brighton do not want to sell him in January. Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal will go in with an improved offer. Caicedo, 21, has been a revelation for the Seagulls and has been chased by Chelsea, and many other Premier League heavyweights, since the summer. This latest twist could force Brighton’s hand in the final hours of the January window but they are likely to want closer to $85 million for their talented box-to-box midfielder. (JPW)
EXCL: Moises Caicedo didn’t turn up for training today — he wants leave immediately. Caicedo could also miss tomorrow’s game. ⚠️ #BHAFC
🚨 Understand Arsenal are expected to improve their bid, after £60m revealed yesterday. #AFC
It has been reported by The Times that Chelsea have stepped up interest in Everton’s Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana. The 21-year-old has been one of the only bright spots in Everton’s dreadful campaign and the Belgian international is seen as a player Chelsea can sign this month to bolster their midfield and is easier (and much cheaper) to acquire than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Onana arrived at Goodison from Lille last summer for a deal worth up to $40 million. It is believed Chelsea have offered $62 million initially for Onana, who can drive forward from midfield, is tidy on the ball and just always seems to make things happen. One problem: does Onana want to sign for Chelsea? A report from Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad states that Onana has rejected a move to Chelsea and wants to stay at Everton and keep them in the Premier League. There same report also says that a move to Arsenal could be a more realistic option for Onana. Are Arsenal and Chelsea settle to battle it out for yet another player? Keep a close eye on Onana late in this window. (JPW)
January 26 – Huge offer for Caicedo on the way?
It appears that Arsenal and Chelsea are going to go head-to-head for plenty of new signings and Moises Caicedo is the latest star player at the center of the battle. A report from the London Evening Standard says that Arsenal could spend $93 million on Caicedo, 21, as Chelsea have baulked at Brighton’s asking price and look to have moved on to other targets. The Ecuadorian midfielder has been a revelation in the Premier League this season and is exactly the kind of player Arsenal have made a habit of recruiting over the last few years: young, hungry, physical and focused. Caicedo has been chased by Chelsea for months and most expected him to join his former Brighton boss Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer windows. Wherever he goes, Caicedo will make Brighton a huge profit and looks set for a brilliant Premier League as a holding midfielder. (JPW)
January 25 – One back in (from La Liga), one out to Fulham
Reports say that Arsenal will led Cedric Soares head on loan to London neighbors Fulham, but not without a replacement.
Sky Sports says that Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are in hot pursuit of Real Valladolid right back Ivan Fresneda.
Marca says that Fresneda missed Valladolid training amid reports that Arsenal matched BVB’s $15 million bid for the back.
The 18-year-old has started regularly for Valladolid this season when healthy and has represented Spain at the U-18 and U-19 levels.
Valladolid doesn’t have a lot of the ball so there are limited ways to judge his attacking production even by advanced metrics, but he does rank well in receiving the ball and has terrific numbers in tackles, interceptions, and clearances according to FBref.com. (NM)
January 24 – Leeds join battle for McKennie
After USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was linked with a move to Arsenal, it appears that Leeds United are also keen on the American. According to Fabrizio Romano, McKennie is an option Leeds are looking at. With Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson already at Elland Road, thanks largely to American coach Jesse Marsch, perhaps McKennie will head to Leeds where he will likely play every week? That probably won’t be the case at Arsenal, at least initially. (JPW)
Leeds are exploring new options for the midfield including Weston McKennie. It’s one of the possibilities considered by the club as @MatteMoretto has reported ⚪️🇺🇸 #LUFC
January 23 – USMNT star Weston McKennie linked with $22-27 million transfer
According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is wanted by Arsenal. Per the report, Arsenal are in talks with Juve and are willing to spend around $22-27 million on McKennie. The American midfielder could be part of the mass exodus at Juventus given the recent turmoil at the club, as the Italian giants were just handed a 15-point deduction amid ongoing investigations into finances and the governance of the club. The report says McKennie could be sell to fund the arrival of a new winger. McKennie has long been linked with Tottenham, and other PL clubs, but this move to Arsenal would suit his style of play very well and he would be a great midfielder to rotate in for Xhaka and Partey, while his versatility means he can slot in at right back, center back and elsewhere. (JPW)
January 23 – Declan Rice linked with Arsenal again
Okay, so Arsenal are definitely trying to sign a central midfielder. And it seems like Declan Rice is their top target for this summer. Rice’s contract at West Ham is ticking down and although Chelsea and Manchester United also wanted to sign the England international, a report from the Guardian says that Rice would prefer a move to Arsenal (JPW)
January 21 – Eduardo Camavinga loan talks
This is a real surprise, isn’t it? According to the London Evening Standard, Arsenal are in talks with Real Madrid over a loan move for Eduardo Camavinga. The 20-year-old France international has struggled to become a regular at Real and it appears he wants more regular action. Will he get that at Arsenal? It’s hard to see the duo of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey being broken up but maybe Camavinga could play alongside them both in a more defensive midfield setup? Camavinga is a quality player and if Arsenal can get this loan move sealed, it significantly strengthens their options in central midfield. (JPW)
January 20 – Leandro Trossard confirmed as newest Arsenal signing
It seems like Leandro Trossard is getting closer to joining Arsenal in January. Per Fabrizio Romano, the Brighton and Belgium star has agreed personal terms and is just waiting for the Gunners and Seagulls to agree a transfer fee. Trossard, 28, has fallen out with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and is out of their plans. It has been reported that Brighton want over $33 million for Trossard as he has just six months left on his current contract but Brighton can also trigger an extra year so he basically has 18 months left on his current deal. Would this be a good move for Arsenal? Absolutely, 1000 percent yes. Trossard can slot into several different roles in their wide, midfield and attacking areas and can also do a job at full back or wing-back. He is versatile, has quality on the ball and this season he has added plenty of goals to his name. Mikel Arteta needs extra depth in wide areas and Trossard provides that. It will be key to keeping Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli fresh. This is one of those situations where it is a great deal for all involved. (JPW)
EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal have opened talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton, negotiations are advanced with official bid ready for permanent move. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC
Arsenal are being linked with wingers galore at the moment and it appears Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby is the latest target. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Arsenal have reached out to Leverkusen about the availability of Diaby. The 23-year-old winger is a French international and Leverkusen have reportedly said he is worth over $108 million. Does that fee sound familiar? It is the transfer fee Chelsea just paid Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk and is now seen as the reference point for a talented winger in Europe. Diaby’s speed, crossing ability and penchant to cut inside mean he is very similar to Arsenal’s current wide players and he would slot into this system perfectly. He also creates and scores a lot of goals (25 assists and 23 goals since the start of the 2020-21 season), which is always handy. It seems like a move in the summer is more likely but Arsenal are putting the building blocks in place. (JPW)
January 16 – Gunners in Declan Rice driver’s seat?
The 24-year-old England midfielder is part of the Irons’ potent midfield with Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek, but has been said to want UEFA Champions League football and 15th-place West Ham is well off top-half standards so far this season.
Rice was long ticketed for old club Chelsea, but the Blues are said to prefer Enzo Fernandez and other options for the center of the park. (NM)
January 16 – Raphinha, Ferran Torres interest
According to 90min Arsenal have enquired about Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres. Per the report, Arsenal’s sporting director Edu has held talks with Barca to see if the two wide forwards are available. After missing out on Mudryk, Arsenal still want to sign a new winger. It is believed both Raphinha and Torres could be available as Barcelona need to cut their wage bill further. Raphinha was a key target for Arsenal last summer but joined Barca from Leeds instead but the Brazilian winger has struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Nou Camp. If Arsenal could sign Raphinha for less than the $70 million Barcelona paid for him last summer, that would represent a very good deal for the Gunners. He knows the Premier League inside out and his style of play would suit this Arsenal side extremely well as he could rotate in and out of the lineup with Saka and Martinelli. (JPW)
January 15 – Gunners have interest in Leandro Trossard
According to David Ornstein, Arsenal are now interested in signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton. After missing out on Mudryk, the Gunners still want to improve their options out wide and Trossard has six months left on his current deal at Brighton with the Seagulls having an option to extend his contract by a year. Trossard, 28, has been left out of Brighton’s recent squads and his agents released a statement saying his time at Brighton is basically up after falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi. Trossard is proven in the Premier League and will be a very good option to rotate into Arsenal’s attacking lineup. (JPW)
January 15 – Mudryk signs in $108 million deal on eight-and-a-half year deal
Mykhailo Mudryk has signed for Chelsea, as the Blues reportedly offered him double what Arsenal were prepared to pay him in wages. Mudryk, 22, has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal and the Ukrainian winger will be a big part of their future as they continue to expensively revamp their squad. As for Arsenal, this is one that got away as the finances of the deal just didn’t add up for the Gunners. They are now moving on to other options… (JPW)
January 14 – Chelsea could snap up Mudryk from under the noses of Arsenal
This is absolutely bonkers. There have been reports over the last week or so that Chelsea could make a move for Mudryk but this latest update from Fabrizio Romano seems to be a lot more concrete and Chelsea are trying to get one over their London rivals. Arsenal have been haggling over the transfer fee for many days with Shakhtar and it seems like Chelsea are ready to pay the Ukrainian side whatever they want for the talented winger. This would be a huge blow for Arsenal but I guess every player has his price, right? (JPW)
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea board now in Poland trying to reach verbal agreement with Shakhtar for Mudryk and hijack the deal! Official bid ready close to €100m. 🔵 #CFC
Arsenal always been leading the race, in talks with Shakhtar after 3d official bid.
January 13 – Arsenal, Shakhtar ironing out transfer fee structure for Mudryk
According to the latest report regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk, progress is being made as Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk go back and forth over the transfer fee. $60 million is the latest reported base fee, with another $30 million expected in add-ons. (AE)
January 10 – Mudryk travels with Shakhtar as talks continue
The latest reports on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Arsenal have arrived and although the Gunners seem to be encouraged that they can strike a deal, the Ukraine international winger has flown to Turkey and gone on tour with them. Shakhtar are currently on a midseason break and Mudryk, 22, has been on holiday and working with a personal trainer to keep himself sharp. He is now heading away with the team for training and friendly games, so a deal does not appear to be imminent.
That said, a report from the Daily Express suggests that Shakhtar are finally open to negotiating down their asking price of $100 million and some compromises are being found. This all hinges on how much Arsenal are willing to pay up front and how much Shakhtar are willing to accept in installments. The structure of the deal seems to be being worked out and Arsenal really need to add another forward player so they can rotate their attacking lineup. (JPW)
Shakhtar Donetsk finally show signs of cracking over Mykhaylo Mudryk as Arsenal make positive steps towards agreement during talks on Monday. First time Gunners have received indication deal can be struck on what they consider to be realistic terms. #AFChttps://t.co/Xh67VnFCnD
January 9 – Alejandro Balde to Arsenal or Newcastle?
A report from Sport in Spain says that both Arsenal and Newcastle want to sign Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. The versatile 19-year-old has become a regular for the Spanish giants this season but is yet to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp. Per the report, the issues with his contract talks at Barca involve the financial restraints they are facing and that has caused issues trying to agree new long-term contracts with current players. Newcastle and Arsenal have both reached out about Balde’s availability as his current contract runs out in the summer of 2024. Already a Spanish international, Balde is a huge talent and per the report his agent, Jorge Mendes, has told Barcelona that they could sell him to generate cash to help their financial situation. Both Arsenal and Newcastle are looking to add players in a structured and sensible way and Balde’s quality, and age, tick all of their boxes in terms of their recruitment model. (JPW)
January 3 – Chelsea ready to pounce to seal Mudryk deal
Another day, another update on Mykhaylo Mudryk but this does not involved Arsenal. Per a report from Jack Rosser of The Sun, Chelsea are ready to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international as Arsenal have yet to agree a transfer fee with Shakhtar Donetsk. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window but Chelsea certainly need some fresh attacking talent too and Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna is set to hold talks with the Blues this week. This all feels very Willian and Luis Diaz esque. (JPW)
Exclusive: Chelsea are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk and could hijack Arsenal's move.
Darijo Srna expected in London to meet with the Blues this week.
January 3 – Improved bid for Mudryk but Chelsea lurking
Another day, another update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk. Per a report from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted a bid of over $52.8 million up front to Shakhtar Donetsk. Plenty of add ons are included in the deal too. Romano adds that if Arsenal and Shakhtar cannot agree a fee, Chelsea are waiting in the wings to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window and given their recent recruitment success, it seems likely he will be another key part of Mikel Arteta’s jigsaw. (JPW)
Arsenal second proposal for Mykhaylo Mudryk is close to €50m fixed fee plus add-ons. Shakhtar expected to make a decision, the clubs are in direct contact. ⚪️🔴🇺🇦 #AFC
December 30 – Shakhtar negotiating with Arsenal over Mudryk transfer
That sound you can hear is Arsenal fans rubbing their hands with glee as Edu and Co. aim to sign one of the top young wingers in Europe. According to Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin, Arsenal are speaking with the Ukrainian club and they are haggling over a transfer fee. Arsenal have reportedly had an offer of over $66 million rejected by Shakhtar. The Ukrainian giants are said to want close to $100 million. Palkin spoke on Thursday and said: “Negotiations are continuing. We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table. Now, literally in five minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal. We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures. If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time.”
Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, there is ‘cautious optimism’ the deal can be completed as Mudryk’s representatives have reportedly already agreed personal terms and are now waiting on the two teams to agree a transfer fee. What would Mudryk bring? He fits Arsenal’s model of being a young, hungry player who can is technically gifted but also has incredible work rate. If he arrives he could allow the likes of Saka and Martinelli to play in slightly different roles and he adds real quality into their attacking rotation. As we’ve seen with the injury to Gabriel Jesus, this Arsenal squad is still pretty thin. But if Arsenal does sign Mudryk, it makes perfect sense and slots in with their identity as a club. Whenever Arsenal have spent big in recent seasons (Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White are just a few examples) they have got it largely spot on. (JPW)
December 27 – Arsenal makes bid for Mykhailo Mudryk
Reports say that Arsenal has approached Shakhtar Donetsk with a $67 million bid for in-demand forward Mykhailo Mudryk.
The Ukrainian club is said to want over $100 million for the winger, who has eight caps for Ukraine and turns 22 on Jan. 5.
Some reports have said the move is “imminent,” but Mudryk’s been linked with Manchester City amongst others. He’s scored 10 times with eight assists in 18 matches across all competitions this season.
Mudryk is an electric dribbler who plays mainly on the left side, where fellow 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has often starred opposite another 21-year-old Bukayo Saka on the right. Relatively elderly Gabriel Jesus, 25, has been the Gunners center forward in front of 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah. The club also has Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos plus long-injured Emile Smith-Rowe. Wow.
Shakhtar is transferring from the Champions League to the Europa League playoffs, while Arsenal has a bye past the playoffs into the Round of 16. (NM)
Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City ($54.7 million)
Fabio Vieira – Porto ($42 million) – MORE
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City ($35.9 million)
Matt Turner – New England Revolution ($10.2 million) – MORE
Marquinhos – Sao Paulo ($3.5 million)
Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille ($10.8 million)
Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract)
Auston Trusty – Birmingham City (loan)
Bernd Leno – Fulham ($5 million)
Lucas Torreira – Galatasaray ($7.5 million)
Konstantinos Mavropanos – Stuttgart ($4.75 million)
Hector Bellerin – (end of contract)
Nuno Tavares – Marseille (loan)
Pablo Mari – Monza (loan)
Nicolas Pepe – Nice (loan)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Southampton (loan)
Runar Alex Runarsson – Alanyaspor (loan)
July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player
Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)
💬 "First of all I would like to say, this is a boyhood dream come true."
📺 Watch our first interview with our new signing now! 👇
July 4 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal signed, sealed, delivered
What a move for Arsenal this is. Gabriel Jesus, 25, has joined the Gunners for $54.7 million from Manchester City, and Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with this deal. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer, Jesus needed to move to get more minutes as he aims to start for Brazil at the World Cup in November. He has found the perfect spot at Arsenal, as they needed a number nine, his playing style and philosophy matches theirs perfectly, and he knows Arteta very well from the latter being Man City’s assistant coach. This transfer works so well for everyone it actually hurts. Now, if Jesus can just become a little more clinical, this will be one of the deals of the summer, but at least we now know that Jesus wants to play up front instead of on the right. (JPW)
💬 "I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well, and to try to do my best"
📺 Watch Gabriel Jesus' first interview right here 👇
June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal
USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)
Arsenal has purchased Fabio Vieira — no relation to Patrick — for a reported $42 million fee.
The Porto man just turned 21 in late May and racked up the joint second-most assists in Portugal last season despite playing under 1400 minutes.
What else will the Gunners get in Vieira, who can play left wing or second striker in addition to attacking midfield? Click here for more. (NM)
June 10 – Young forward Marquinhos set to join Gunners for $3.7 million
Marquinhos, 19, is set to join Arsenal from Sao Paulo, according to The Guardian. They say that Arsenal have ‘won the race’ to sign the Brazilian forward, who will sign a five-year contract. Marquinhos is definitely a player for the future after he broke through at Sao Paulo last season and has been capped by Brazil at U17 level. As for a player for the here and now, this report states that Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s main target. If they can bring in Jesus then Arteta will be delighted as the Gunners’ young squad continues to move in the direction as they battle for a top four finish. (JPW)
June 9 – Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon, who he left to sign for Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal departure was already confirmed, but we now know that the 31-year-old French forward has rejoined Lyon on a free transfer. Lacazette spent seven season in the Lyon first team, where he scored 129 goals in 275 appearances (all competitions) from 2010-2017, before leaving the Ligue 1 side to sign for Arsenal. He made 206 appearances for the Gunners and scored 71 times in five seasons at the Emirates Stadium. (AE)
Chelsea transfer news has been in overdrive for many months as the takeover of the west London club saw their big-money spending continue, and Graham Potter looks set to see more ins — and surely more outs — as he revamps his team.
Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Chelsea transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.
Bashir Humphreys (Paderborn) Loan
Malo Gusto (Lyon) Loan
January 31 – Gallagher, Ziyech, Jorginho set for Deadline Day moves?
While Chelsea’s move for Enzo Fernandez will be the most-watched story of Deadline Day, the Blues could send three players away.
Hakim Ziyech is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain, Jorginho is reportedly moving to London rivals Arsenal, and Conor Gallagher could make a second loan move to Crystal Palace in as many years. (NM)
January 30 – Chelsea make $130-million offer for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea will make (at least) one final run at signing Enzo Fernandez this month, with reports claiming a new bid of $130 million has been made to Benfica. The 22-year-old midfielder was a star for 2022 World Cup winners Argentina, but has only been playing his club ball in Europe for six months after joining from River Plate last summer. (AE)
January 28 – Malo Gusto arrives
Chelsea have signed French right back Malo Gusto from Lyon and have loaned him back to the Ligue 1 side for the rest of this season. Chelsea have agreed to pay $32.6 million (plus add ons) for Gusto as the 19-year-old right defender is touted as one of the best young full backs in Europe. Malo Gusto will add extra competition for Reece James down Chelsea’s right side and is a very similar player as he loves to get forward. He becomes their sixth signing of the January window as the expensive rebuild continues. (JPW)
January 26 – Amadou Onana now an option, but does he want to join?
It has been reported by The Times that Chelsea have stepped up interest in Everton’s Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana. The 21-year-old has been one of the only bright spots in Everton’s dreadful campaign and the Belgian international is seen as a player Chelsea can sign this month to bolster their midfield and is easier (and much cheaper) to acquire than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Onana arrived at Goodison from Lille last summer for a deal worth up to $40 million. It is believed Chelsea have offered $62 million initially for Onana, who can drive forward from midfield, is tidy on the ball and just always seems to make things happen. One problem: does Onana want to sign for Chelsea? A report from Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad states that Onana has rejected a move to Chelsea and wants to stay at Everton and keep them in the Premier League. There same report also says that a move to Arsenal could be a more realistic option for Onana. Are Arsenal and Chelsea settle to battle it out for yet another player? Keep a close eye on Onana late in this window. (JPW)
January 24 – AC Milan in talks about Christian Pulisic?
Is this the end for the USMNT star at Chelsea? According to a report in Marca, the agents of Christian Pulisic have said that AC Milan have opened talks with Chelsea about signing the winger. Pulisic, 24, is out injured for at least another month and after Chelsea signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke so far in January, they have loaded up on new attacking midfielders and wingers. Pulisic’s time at Stamford Bridge appears to be up as he has just 18 months left on his current contract. This move to Milan seems like it would be a very good one for Pulisic. They are the reigning Italian champs, have the likes of Olivier Giroud, Sergino Dest and Fikayo Tomori in their squad who know Pulisic well, and he will get regular minutes in a team which competes in the UEFA Champions League. On top of that, Serie A will suit his playing style better than the Premier League. (JPW)
January 23 – Chelsea to conduct dual raid on Everton?
There’s going to be change around Everton, and Chelsea may be taking advantage of it.
The Blues are said to be moving for Amadou Onana and Anthony Gordon, with the former coming on an immediate permanent move and the latter signing for Chelsea before a loan back to Everton for the rest of the season.
This is all according to Metro. At some point Chelsea won’t be able to spend more money but Everton needs it and seemingly Gordon’s figure has dropped a little given his drop down the Toffees’ pecking order.
It all seems wild, but this is Chelsea in 2022-23. (NM)
January 23 – Enzo Fernandez back on? Moises Caicedo still an option too
A report from the Guardian says that Chelsea are going back in for Enzo Fernandez. Are failing to sign the Young Player of the 2022 World Cup earlier in January, the report says Chelsea are due to restart talks this week with Benfica about signing the Argentine star. The central midfielder is exactly what Graham Potter needs and his aggression, skill and drive from central areas was a huge reason for Argentina’s success at the World Cup. Fernandez was very keen on joining Chelsea but after talks stalled with Benfica he has refocused and has been playing well for the Portuguese giants. Still, Fernandez has made it clear he wants the move and Chelsea may try to pay less than his $131 million release clause.
Another report from Football.London says that Chelsea still want to sign Brighton’s 21-year-old midfielder Moises Caicedo. They say Chelsea have had a $68 million bid rejected by Brighton but the Blues are willing to go back in and will up their offer for their Ecuador star. Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it will be tough for Brighton to keep Caicedo but he would prefer if he left in the summer rather than January. Let’s see what offer Chelsea make next. (JPW)
January 20 – Madueke to Chelsea complete
When will Chelsea stop signing players!? English winger Noni Madueke has joined from PSV as the Blues continue to load up on young attackers. What does that mean for Pulisic and Chelsea’s other forwards?
January 16 – Noni Madueke pursuit could see Aubameyang, Sterling out
There are youth movements and then there are youth movements.
Chelsea could be set to live life without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling as reports circulate that Barcelona would like to take “Auba” back to Spain and that the Blues are open to offers for Sterling this winter.
The Sterling sale would be stunning as new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is showing little patience when it comes to making things fit for new boss Graham Potter. Who could afford Sterling? Very few, and Sterling would not be able to help several clubs’ Champions League pushes.
Coming in would be PSV Eindhoven star Noni Madueke. The London-born winger came through the academies of Crystal Palace and Tottenham before moving to PSV at age 16.
Madueke, 20, has 20 goals and 14 assists in 80 senior appearances for PSV and is said to carry a $40 million price tag. A right winger and attacking midfielder, Madueke has. a tantalizing profile highlighted by dribbling, ball progression, and comfort in the attacking penalty area. He’s not afraid of a tackle, relatively speaking, either. (NM)
January 15 – Mudryk signs in $108 million deal on eight-and-a-half year deal
Mykhailo Mudryk has signed for Chelsea, as the Blues reportedly offered him double what Arsenal were prepared to pay him in wages. Mudryk, 22, has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal and the Ukrainian winger will be a big part of their future as they continue to expensively revamp their squad. (JPW)
January 14 – Chelsea could snap up Mudryk from under the noses of Arsenal
This is absolutely bonkers. There have been reports over the last week or so that Chelsea could make a move for Mudryk but this latest update from Fabrizio Romano seems to be a lot more concrete and Chelsea are trying to get one over their London rivals. Arsenal have been haggling over the transfer fee for many days with Shakhtar and it seems like Chelsea are ready to pay the Ukrainian side whatever they want for the talented winger. This would be a huge blow for Arsenal but I guess every player has his price, right? (JPW)
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea board now in Poland trying to reach verbal agreement with Shakhtar for Mudryk and hijack the deal! Official bid ready close to €100m. 🔵 #CFC
Arsenal always been leading the race, in talks with Shakhtar after 3d official bid.
January 10 – Thuram, Madueke the latest attacking talents linked with Chelsea
It appears spending big money is not going out of fashion anytime soon at Chelsea. As they close in on a loan move for Joao Felix (see below), they are also reportedly interested in signing French international striker Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach. According to The Times, Chelsea want to sign Thuram, 25, and his contract runs out in the summer. The forward was part of France’s 2022 World Cup squad and has the ability to lead the line but can also make runs in-behind to create space for others. With Christopher Nkunku expected to arrive this summer, plus Felix coming in and others linked, it looks like Chelsea want to overhaul their entire attacking unit. Thuram has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for ‘Gladbach this season and Chelsea desperately need someone to come in and add a clinical edge to their play.
According to the same report, Chelsea are also interested in signing Noni Madueke, 20, from PSV Eindhoven. The England U21 winger has been linked with so many Premier League clubs in the past. His talent is undoubted but do Chelsea really need more wide attacking players right now? They have Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling and are about to add Joao Felix to that mix. It seems like they could probably strengthen in other areas and it also seems like their recruitment plan hasn’t really been properly figured out with so many new figures joining their technical staff in recent months. (JPW)
January 9 – Joao Felix heading to the Bridge
This one came out of nowhere, right? Joao Felix is heading to Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid according to David Ornstein from The Athletic. Felix has stalled at Atleti and per the report, the Portugal international likes the project at Chelsea and has chosen to join them ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal. Given Chelsea’s current struggles under Graham Potter, particularly in the final third and creating and finishing off chances, Felix will be a great addition. In the right system he can be an excellent addition and he is able to play up top or across the attacking midfield roles. (JPW)
January 7 – Chelsea confirms Saturday’s second signing, Andrey Santos
Another up-and-coming youngster, Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, has signed for Chelsea. The 18-year-old joins from Vasco da Gama, for a fee believed to be roughly $22 million. For Vasco, Santos operated primarily as a defensive midfielder,
January 7 – Chelsea confirms David Datro Fofana signing
Chelsea announced on Saturday that 20-year-old Ivorian international David Datro Fofana has signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club. Chelsea will reportedly pay Norwegian side Mold just over $13 million for the striker, who has 15 goals and five assists in 24 appearances this season. (AE)
Chelsea Football Club has finalised the transfer of David Datro Fofana from Molde! 🤝
France defender Benoit Badiashile, 21, is now a Chelsea man after signing a 7.5 year contract with the club following a reported $40 million deal that brings the defender from Monaco to the Premier League.
Here’s Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali, via ChelseaFC.com:
‘We’re delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea. He’s an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead.’ (NM)
January 3 – Enzo Fernandez talks continue, as Argentina star returns to training at Benfica
Photos have shown Enzo Fernandez returning to training with Benfica but the 21-year-old has reportedly told the club he wants to sign for Chelsea. Following a superb World Cup where he was named young player of the tournament as La Albiceleste won the trophy, Enzo Fernandez is in demand but Chelsea appear to be leading the race. His release clause is well over $120 million and if Chelsea are going to pay that, they will be getting a fine central midfielder who could help knit together their sluggish attack. That said, Chelsea will also be paying a World Cup premium. Do they care about that? Probably not. (JPW)
Chelsea and Benfica will hold new direct talks today for Enzo Fernandez. The deal is advanced as reported last week, but Rui Costa's final approval is still pending – as key step to get it done. 🚨🔵 #CFC
January 3 – Chelsea ready to pounce to seal Mudryk deal
Another day, another update on Mykhaylo Mudryk but this does not involved Arsenal. Per a report from Jack Rosser of The Sun, Chelsea are ready to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international as Arsenal have yet to agree a transfer fee with Shakhtar Donetsk. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window and given their recent recruitment success, it seems likely he will be another key part of Mikel Arteta’s jigsaw. However, Chelsea certainly need some fresh attacking talent and Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna is set to hold talks with the Blues this week. This all feels very Willian and Luis Diaz esque. (JPW)
Exclusive: Chelsea are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk and could hijack Arsenal's move.
Darijo Srna expected in London to meet with the Blues this week.
January 1 – Pumping the breaks on Enzo Fernandes reports
According to David Ornstein Chelsea ‘love’ Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham but ‘not at all costs’ to sign the former. He adds they are going to be disciplined and only pay what they feel is right for Fernandez and they will sign at least one midfield either in January or this summer. (JPW)
Midfield is a key area Chelsea are looking to improve. But reports that Chelsea are on the verge of signing Enzo Fernandez are "not quite accurate" according to @David_Ornstein.
January 1 – Benoit Badiashile deal to be confirmed
French center back Benoit Badiashile is set to join Chelsea from Monaco, David Ornstein reports. The 21-year-old defender will cost $45 million and he will have a medical in the coming days, as the report says he will sign a seven-year contract. Badiashile will help boost their center back options and long-term he will be expected to line up alongside Wesley Fofana. These new Chelsea owners aren’t messing around, are they? (JPW)
December 31 – Enzo Fernandez agrees terms with Chelsea (report)
Following up on reports that Chelsea and Benfica have been in direct talks regarding Enzo Fernandez, the 21-year-old may be taking the next steps toward trading a red shirt for a blue one.
Metro is one of several outlets reporting that the London club has agreed terms with World Cup-winner Fernandez, leaving the transfer fee as the weighty, possible nine-figure obstacle.
If it’s just going to come down to money, Chelsea’s shown that it won’t be an obstacle under Todd Boehly. As good as done? (NM)
December 30 – Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham lined up? N’Golo Kante to sign new deal?
Per David Ornstein, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham remain options for Chelsea in central midfield, as they continue to chase Enzo Fernandez too. The report states that Kante, 31, may well sign a new contract at Chelsea as it was feared he would leave as a free agent when his current deal expires in the summer of 2023. Keeping Kante around, and fit, will be key, but the report also suggests that Chelsea know signing a central midfielder is going to cost them a lot. But they’re keen to crack on and do it anyway. Rice is a former Chelsea academy star and has long been linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge, while Bellingham is obviously a superstar in the making and Premier League and European giants are lining up to sign him this summer. Chelsea will be in the mix and even though they have Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Kante in central midfield, they are trying to lock down at least one world-class midfielder who will be the heartbeat of their team for the next five to six years. (JPW)
🚨 Chelsea making positive progress in talks over new deal for N’Golo Kante. Not done but now likely 31yo extends, amid rival interest. #CFC also expected to sign at least 1 midfielder in Jan/summer; Fernandez & Bellingham high among options @TheAthleticFChttps://t.co/ll6bciQ2Kj
December 30 – Chelsea are in ‘direct talks’ with Benfica over Fernandez
The chatter around Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea continues as Fabrizio Romano says that the Blues are talking with Benfica about the transfer fee needed to sign the 21-year-old Argentine star. Fernandez rose to stardom at the World Cup as he was named young player of the tournament en-route to winning the trophy with Argentina. His class on the ball, driving runs from midfield and ability as a true box-to-box player means all of Europe’s top clubs are lining up to sign him. Can Chelsea strike a deal and get in ahead of everyone else? (JPW)
Chelsea are now in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. Chelsea want to offer huge fee instead of paying release clause in one solution 🚨🔵 #CFC
December 28 – Blues willing to pay Enzo Fernandez release clause of $127 million
A report from the London Evening Standard says that Chelsea are willing to pay the release clause of Enzo Fernandez. Per the report, Chelsea have communicated to Benfica that they are willing to pay the fee they want. Fernandez, 21, was named the best young player at the World Cup as he starred in midfield for Argentina. The Benfica midfielder only arrived in Europe from River Player in the summer but his rapid rise has seen him become one of the most sought after central midfielders in the planet. His displays at the World Cup have had the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and other giants lining up, but it appears Chelsea are the most serious about paying his release clause. His driving runs from midfield plus his class on the ball make him a perfect fit for this Chelsea side and with N’Golo Kante picking up injuries and the likes of Jorginho also coming into the twilight of their careers, this is an area they need to strengthen. (JPW)
December 27 – Benoit Badiashile negotiations “in final stages”
Gigantic center back Benoit Badiashile may soon be the next player in Chelsea’s youth movement at Stamford Bridge.
The twice-capped France international has two goals in 16 appearances between the Europa League and Ligue 1 for Monaco this season.
Badiashile, 21, is an aerial force at 6-foot-4 but also an excellent ball progressor, according to FBRef.com, as he ranks in the 93rd percentile for progressive passes per 90. He also boasts impressive expected goals and assists as well as shot-creating actions for his position.
Chelsea’s bevy of new directors and recruitment gurus are working their magic as they’re closing to signing Ivory Coast striker David Datro Fofana, 21, from Molde. It is reported (below) that Chelsea will pay the Norwegian side $12.7 million for Fofana. He has scored 22 goals in 39 appearances for Molde in 2022 and has already made his debut for the Ivory Coast.
With Armando Broja recently going down with an injury and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having a mixed start to life at Stamford Bridge, perhaps Fofana will see plenty of minutes this season? his signings hints at a sign of things to come at Chelsea, as they’re focused on signing the best young talent from around the world and then making them into the stars of the future. (JPW)
Dec. 22 – Blues beat Newcastle, others to Andrey Santos
Santos, a central midfielder turns 19 in May, has eight goals in 33 Serie B matches for Vasco da Gama in Brazil.
He’s reportedly carrying a $25 million price tag.
Chelsea previously added youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina to the fold in the summer, and were linked with Endrick earlier this month, but the player will instead join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.
Dec. 17 – Chelsea reportedly land Christopher Nkunku for 2023
French international Nkunku, 25, missed the World Cup with torn knee ligaments but had scored 17 times with four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig early this season.
When he’s back fit and firing, it will likely be for the Blues in the Premier League
October 3 – Nkunku, Gvardiol deals reportedly close to completion
RB Leipzig duo Christopher Nkunku and Josko Gvardiol are both being lined up to arrive at Chelsea next summer. A report from The Athletic states that Chelsea have offered to pay Leipzig more than Nkunku $60 million release clause (which kicks in next summer) and want to wrap up a deal which would see the 24-year-old French international arrive at Stamford Bridge next summer. The report says that Nkunku has already agreed to the deal, while our partners in the UK at Sky Sports believe the prolific striker (who has already scored six goals in eight Bundesliga games this season) has yet to make up his mind.
Nkunku scored 20 goals last season and added 13 assists as he was named the Bundesliga Player of the Season. His quality is undoubted and he would be a perfect forward addition to Chelsea’s fluid attacking system under Potter. Nkunku learning from Aubameyang, one of the most prolific strikers in the game, is surely a recipe for success. After moving on Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku this summer, it is clear that Chelsea are keen to freshen up their attack and that could also mean the likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech may be surplus to requirements.
At the other end of the pitch a report from the Daily Telegraph suggests that Chelsea are also looking to wrap up a deal to sign Leipzig’s Croatian center back Gvardiol. Per the report, Gvardiol has a release clause close to $45 million and Chelsea are willing to meet it. The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the top center back prospects in Europe and was chased by Chelsea, among many others, this summer. With Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly signed up in the summer, Chelsea already have extensive, and quality, options at center back. However, Koulibaly hasn’t played in either of Graham Potter’s two games in charge so far as Thiago Silva, 38, has been preferred. Gvardiol and Fofana are seen as Chelsea’s long-term center back duo. (JPW)
August 31 – Chelsea bids $50M for Mexico’s Alvarez
The report says that Newcastle and Rennes came calling for Alvarez but Ajax would not be moved, but this Chelsea offer has seriously turned the player’s head.
Alvarez, 24, operates as a central defensive midfielder but is not one-dimensional and has spent a little but of time at center back and a bit more more advanced, too.
He’s been a regular starter and will want regular playing time ahead of the World Cup. Chelsea can provide some given injuries and schedule congestion. (NM)
August 31 – Aubameyang to Chelsea, Alonso to Barcelona
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Barcelona are locked in talks over deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, and Marco Alonso, 31. Aubameyang will have extra medical checks after his jaw was reportedly broken by attackers on his home in Barcelona earlier this week, while Alonso has agreed personal terms with Barca many months ago and has been waiting for the two clubs to agree a fee in a separate deal. (JPW)
Pierre Aubameyang update. The two clubs are in direct contact today as they want to reach an agreement in the next hours — been told that Marcos Alonso is again discussed as part of the deal. 🚨🔵 #CFC
It is officially official, as Wesley Fofana has signed for Chelsea in a transfer fee which is said to be around $80 million. Fofana, 21, has signed a seven-year deal at Chelsea and this signing is a huge boost for Thomas Tuchel, who saw his side lose 2-1 at Southampton on Tuesday. The arrival of Fofana takes Chelsea’s spending to over $290 million this summer, as he joins Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella in signing for the Blues. Fofana will add class to Chelsea’s defense and is likely to line up alongside Thiago Silva and Koulibaly. His ability to bring the ball out of the back and start attacks will be crucial to getting Chelsea on the front foot in Tuchel’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system. (JPW)
August 29 – Broja, Gallagher offered to Everton as part of Gordon deal
A report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea have offered Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja, plus $30 million, for Anthony Gordon. The 21-year-old winger scored for the Toffees in their 1-1 draw at Brentford at the weekend and showcased his wonderful speed on the break and his incredible work rate. Gallagher and Broja have worked so hard on loan spells over the years but it just doesn’t seem like they’re gong to become regulars at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. They could definitely be stars at Everton and if the Toffees get the duo (permanently or on loan) plus get a good chunk of cash for Gordon, that is a very good deal for them. Gordon is good but Frank Lampard and the Everton board should snap Chelsea’s hand off. (JPW)
August 29 – Fofana in USA to undergo medical
Wesley Fofana, 21, is reportedly in the USA undergoing his Chelsea medical as his transfer from Leicester City edges closer. The Athletic are reporting that Fofana flew to the U.S. on Sunday as Chelsea’s co-owner Todd Boehly wanted extra checks after Fofana fractured his leg at the start of last season. It is believed Chelsea and Fofana have agreed terms on a six-year deal, as the transfer fee with Leicester could rise to almost $88 million. (JPW)
🚨 EXCL: Chelsea send Wesley Fofana to USA for medical. Flew yesterday – owners decision for peace of mind. Move should be done by midweek➕#CFC have reservations over Aubameyang deal ➕ Gordon looking unlikely & more @TheAthleticUK #LCFC#FCBarcelona#EFChttps://t.co/sN5PMs6aUV
August 29 – Callum Hudson-Odoi heading to Bayer Leverkusen
Callum Hudson-Odoi is heading to Germany, as the England international will join Bayer Leverkusen on loan according to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports. Hudson-Odoi, 21, has struggled to get in to Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season and his career has stalled due to injuries and a loss of form over the last 12 months. The tricky winger will hope playing regularly for Leverkusen, who are in the UEFA Champions League, will get him back to his best and help him make a late push for the England squad ahead of the World Cup this summer. After being linked with Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton, this is a good move for CHO and he will become a key man for Bayer in the Bundesliga. (JPW)
August 29 – Chelsea, Arsenal set to battle for Zaha late in the window
A report from the Guardian says that Chelsea have renewed their interest in Wilfried Zaha as the Crystal Palace winger has less than a year left on his current contract. Zaha, 29, has been linked with Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal on multiple occasions over the years and a report from The Independent says his agent is pushing for a move to Chelsea. The Guardian says that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still Chelsea’s top target but Zaha is another option.
Zaha is probably the best player in the Premier League outside the top six. His brief spell at Manchester United as a youngster didn’t work out but he’s been consistently excellent for Palace and the South London club would be devastated to lose him. However, he has less than a year left on his contract so if they’re going to get anything for him, now is the time. Previously Palace wanted $90 million for Zaha, which is understandable given that he’s the focal point of their attack and one of the main reasons they’ve stayed in the Premier League consistently over the last eight seasons.
Chelsea are on the lookout for players who can provide more of a cutting edge in attack and Zaha definitely does that, while his pace, directness and trickery on the counter could give Thomas Tuchel exactly what he needs. Per the report from The Independent, Arsenal are also said to be interested in Zaha (they are chasing Pedro Neto from Wolves but he could prove too difficult to sign) as Mikel Arteta wants to sign one more attacking players before the window shuts. (JPW)
August 26 – Breakthrough in Fofana deal?
It seems like Chelsea and Leicester City have finally agreed a fee for Wesley Fofana, as The Athletic believe an agreement is in place. Chelsea badly want, and need, a new center back and Fofana, 21, will be perfect for their system and style of play. He has been left out of training at Leicester in recent days after having his head turned and on the eve of Chelsea hosting Leicester (Fofana will not be playing) the two clubs have agreed a fee. It is believed that fee will be a world-record for a defender and Fofana is worth it. (JPW)
🚨 Chelsea understood to have reached agreement with Leicester City to sign Wesley Fofana. After a number of bids rejected, believed a deal is now in place between #CFC & #LCFC for 21yo France youth international to switch to Stamford Bridge @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/JpG0di4lKI
August 25 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea is close
A report from CBS Sports says that Chelsea and Barcelona are close to agreeing a $21.2 million fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 33-year-old is closing in on a reunion with Thomas Tuchel and a return to London and the Premier League.
Given Barcelona’s financial situation, and their plethora of new attacking talents, letting Aubameyang go makes sense. Chelsea need a clinical finisher to put away the chances Tuchel’s side create game after game and having Auba, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount in attack is a very good trio. This will give Chelsea’s attack a ruthless edge, which they badly need, and will be a huge boost in their push for a top four finish. (JPW)
August 19 – Wesley Fofana asks to be left out of Leicester squad amid Chelsea interest
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is expected to leave Wesley Fofana out of his matchday squad when the Foxes face Southampton on Saturday, as the 21-year-old center back tries to force through a transfer to Chelsea. The Blues have had two previous bids for the Frenchman rejected, but new owner Todd Boehly has thus far been undeterred. This isn’t quite the point of no return for Fofana, but the developing saga is trending that direction. (AE)
August 18 – Chelsea set to make first Aubameyang bid
Chelsea are set to step up their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as a meeting is scheduled to discuss doing a deal for Aubameyang. Per the report from Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will soon make their opening bid to Barcelona for Aubameyang as the 33-year-old is a top target in the final weeks of the transfer window.
Aubameyang is loved by Thomas Tuchel and was lethal when he played up front for him at Borussia Dortmund. In fairness, Aubameyang has been lethal pretty much wherever he’s played. Barcelona boss Xavi is said to want to keep Aubameyang but given Barca’s financial situation, if a good offer comes in from Chelsea they may sell the Gabonese striker. For Chelsea, this is exactly what they need, as their draw at home against Tottenham proved their need for a clinical forward. (JPW)
Pierre Aubameyang deal. Meeting in the next hours, scheduled since last Sunday – main focus will be on the personal terms. Lenght of contract and salary will be discussed today with Chelsea. 🚨🔵 #CFC
August 16 – Everton reject $54 million bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon
This is getting quite repetitive, isn’t it? Chelsea really want to sign Gordon, 21, and Everton really don’t want to sell him. The England U21 international is the next big star to come out of Everton’s academy and his importance to the Toffees, especially after losing Richarlison earlier this summer, is clear. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Chelsea have upped their bid to over $54 million but that still isn’t enough as Everton rejected it and don’t want to sell their prized asset. This will likely end in Chelsea offering over $65 million for Gordon, who has a couple of decent seasons in the PL and shown plenty of promise, and Everton accepting that. As much potential as Gordon has, that price would be enough for Frank Lampard to buy two proven internationals to replace him and strengthen elsewhere, probably up front. (JPW)
August 15 – Everton reject $48.2-million bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon
According to multiple reports out of the UK, Chelsea offered Everton $48.2 million for 21-year-old midfielder Anthony Gordon, the breakout star and a rare bright spot in the Toffees’ 2021-22 season, but the Blues were swiftly rejected with a further bid expected in the not-so-distant future.
It would appear that, under the direction of new owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea have made it a priority to target young English talent in the transfer market. Less than two weeks ago, the Blues paid as much as $24.1 million to sign 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa. Now, the reported bid for Gordon. It’ll get rather expensive paying the domestic-talent premium for too many more young Lions, but it’s clear that Boehly and Co., are taking a long-range view of Chelsea’s future rather than focusing solely on the here and now. We’ll see how Thomas Tuchel feels about that, if he doesn’t get all the signings he feels he needs before transfer deadline day. (AE)
August 11 – Frenkie de Jong, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pursuit continues
Chelsea continued to be linked with moves for Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that De Jong, 25, is open to a move to Chelsea as they play in the Champions League. Per the report, Chelsea will match the $87 million bid Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong earlier this summer. However, the issue remains that De Jong is owed over $20 million in deferred wages and Barcelona also want him to take a pay cut if he is to stay at the Nou Camp. Hence a few reasons why he could be on the move. But seriously, who knows what is going to happen at Barcelona from one day to the next right now!?
When it comes to Aubameyang, there is definitely interest from both parties as the Gabonese striker, 33, has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona after the summer arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. Aubameyang has three years left on his Barcelona contract but is said to be open to a return to the Premier League and London. He thrived under current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel when the duo worked together at Borussia Dortmund and you can see him slotting in very nicely as the lone forward in Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 formation. As for De Jong, well, Chelsea’s priority is to sign a center back but with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante coming towards the twilight of their careers, De Jong is a very similar player and would slot in very nicely to safeguard the future of Chelsea’s midfield. (JPW)
August 8 – Leicester, Southampton, Borussia Dortmund lining up for want-away winger Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi believes the writing is on the wall regarding his Chelsea career: If he has not yet convinced Thomas Tuchel he should be a more important figure in the team, he is not likely to ever do so, therefore a move away is required. Fortunately for the 21-year-old, he won’t be without plenty of options. According to a report from the Guardian, Southampton are interested in a loan move, while Leicester and Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign Hudson-Odoi permanently. Dortmund previously sought a loan for Hudson-Odoi last summer. Chelsea previously rejected bids of more than $25 million from Bayern Munich prior to Tuchel’s arrival at the club. (AE)
August 6 – Chelsea expected to make world-record bid for Wesley Fofana
Now, this is getting out of hand, isn’t it? Wesley Fofana, 21, is a very good center back and is a star of the future. But according to the Guardian, Chelsea are willing to pay a world-record $102 million to sign Fofana. That would be a world-record fee for a defender. It would surpass what Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire and what Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk. There is, of course, a Premier League premium on this deal and Leicester City also say they don’t need to sell Fofana. They probably don’t but if Fofana is open to the move, which reports suggest he is, then the Foxes should probably snap up this fee as they h ave Jonny Evans, Jannik Vestergaard and Caglar Soyuncu around at center back and can use the money to significantly improve their squad (which they need to do after not signing a single player this summer).
When it comes to Chelsea, are they overpaying for players this summer? Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly have all arrived for huge transfer fees and it seems like Chelsea’s new owners are paying somewhat of a premium because they are, well, Chelsea’s new owners. Todd Boehly is getting a lot of stick for paying over the odds and only time will tell if Cucurella, Fofana and Co. are worth these huge transfer fees. The focus at Chelsea will likely now be on selling players and they will have to move on a lot of fringe players to offset this huge spending spree. (JPW)
Chelsea are willing to go to £85m for Fofana and believe that would be enough to get him. Would take their spending over £200m and could be more beyond that (FDJ, Casadei, Auba targeted). So are they going to be able to make anything back on sales? #cfc
August 5 – Chelsea make new bid of $84.5 million for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana
Chelsea remain undeterred in their pursuit of Leicester center back Wesley Fofana, who is now the subject of an $84.5-million bid by the Blues, according to a report. Brendan Rodgers has insisted the 21-year-old is not for sale, but new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is expected to return with an even bigger bid if the latest offer is rejected. Interesting negotiating strategy, that, but it’ll likely result in Chelsea getting what they want in the end. (AE)
Chelsea's latest bid for Wesley Fofana is over £70m and won't be the last one made if rejected. Brendan Rodgers again said Fofana isn't for sale, but Todd Boehly means business. Fofana is Chelsea's number one target between now and when window shuts.
August 5 – Marc Cucurella signs for Chelsea in reported $75 million deal
One of the biggest shock signings of the summer has been completed, with Spanish left back Marc Cucurella signing for Chelsea from Brighton for a reported $75 million fee ($66 million up front, with $9 million in add ons). Cucurella, 24, looked set to join Manchester City for most of the summer but the reigning PL champs baulked at the price Brighton wanted for him. So in stepped Chelsea. They have also sent promising young defender Levi Colwill to Brighton on loan as part of the deal.
As for Cucurella, his rise has been meteoric. He had a phenomenal season at Brighton in 2021-22 after arriving from Getafe last summer and he is a superb attacking left back who will perfectly slot into Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 as a left wing-back. Marcos Alonso is expected to move to Barcelona after this deal was confirmed and Cucurella and Ben Chilwell will battle it out for the starting spot at Chelsea. There’s a lot of talk about Chelsea overpaying for Cucurella, especially when they already have Chilwell, and there’s logic in that. He is a quality player, though, and Chelsea now need to sign a couple of center backs and probably another striker and this will have been a very good window for them. (JPW)
August 4 – Cesar Azpilicueta sticking around, Cucurella removed from Brighton training
Longtime Chelsea leader and captain Cesar “Dave” Azpilicueta is not going back to Spain after all.
The Osasuna academy graduate who then went to Marseille before moving to the Premier League was expected to sign for Barcelona but things have been drawn out when it comes to Barca opening up room for wages.
It’ll be a two-year contract for Azpilicueta according to several reports but Chelsea has not yet announced the move. It does feel right that the 32-year-old defender remain at Stamford Bridge deeper into his career, if not to the finish line.
Meanwhile, Football.London says that Brighton manager Graham Potter has removed Marc Cucurella from first-team training amid reports of a fee agreement with Chelsea.
Now that agreement has been denied by Brighton, but it does make it seem like Cucurella is moving closer to getting his transfer request. Keep an eye on this space. (NM)
August 4 – Chelsea considering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal
According to the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea are considering a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 33-year-old joined Barcelona in January but given the financial restrictions at Barca, plus the fact that they continue to sign new players, it appears that the Catalan club are offering up the Gabonese superstar. Why? Well, it is all about money. Per the report, Aubameyang’s wages will rise next year and Barcelona want to avoid paying that.
Would Aubameyang be a good fit for Chelsea? He would fit their system and we know he’s a great finisher. Aubameyang could also add plenty of experience to a very youthful attack and if he’s happy and teams are playing to his strengths. Thomas Tuchel will be wary of Aubameyang potential throwing his toys out of the pram like he did at Arsenal but the player and coach know each other extremely well from their time together at Borussia Dortmund, which was hugely successful for Auba.
With Kalidou Koulibaly coming in at center back, Chelsea have proved they are willing to sign winners, leaders and experienced stars to balance their largely youthful squad. Aubameyang fits the bill but the jury may be out as to whether he can fit into their fluid 3-4-2-1 system as the lone forward. (JPW)
August 4 – Carney Chukwuemeka signs
It’s official: one of the top midfield prospects in the game has joined Chelsea from Aston Villa. Carney Chukwuemeka, 18, left Villa with less than a year left on his contract and Chelsea have pounced to sign the central midfielder. Chukwuemeka is expected to go straight into Thomas Tuchel’s first team squad and once again Chelsea are putting faith in youth. (JPW)
August 2 – Chelsea agree personal terms, $60.7-million transfer fee for Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella’s transfer from Brighton to Chelsea is nearing completion after all involved parties agreed terms with one another on Wednesday. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will pay $60.7 million to Brighton, who will also receive a top prospect, 19-year-old defender Levi Colwill, in the exchange. Colwill was a standout performer for nearly-promoted Championship side Huddersfield Town last season, as he appeared in 29 league games as a teenager. Manchester City, who previously made a run at signing the 24-year-old Cucurella, weren’t willing to go up to $60 million in their negotiations, let alone with a first team-ready prospect also included. (AE)
Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place between Chelsea and Brighton for more than £50m. Levi Colwill on the verge of joining Brighton soon. 🚨🔵 #CFC
August 2 – USYNT GK Slonina, England’s Chukwuemeka sign
Chelsea has added a pair of highly-rated teenagers this Tuesday.
USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina will carry a bit more interest in America, where the teenager has been unveiled by Chelsea on a six-year deal that includes a loan back to Chicago for the rest of the MLS season [ More info here ]
Then there’s England youth international Carney Chukwuemeka, the 18-year-old who was willing to run down his contract at Aston Villa. Rather than lose him for nothing in next summer, Steven Gerrard’s Villans have sold Chukwuemeka to the Blues for a reported $24 million. Not a bad return. (NM)
August 1 – Marc Cucurella in shock move?
Marc Cucurella’s move to Manchester City appears to have collapsed as the reigning Premier League champs won’t up their offer. But that doesn’t mean the Spanish left back won’t be playing in the Champions League this season… A report from the Daily Mail says that Chelsea are ready to sign Cucurella and will offer cash plus promising center back Levi Colwill. Other reports have since stated that talks between Chelsea and Brighton are advanced. With Chelsea set to let Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta move on this summer, they need defensive reinforcements and this could be a good deal for all involved. Cucurella has told Brighton he wants to move but Man City aren’t willing to pay what Brighton want for him (close to $60 million) so it appeared he would not get his dream move and would stay at Brighton and be unhappy. However, this could be a very good compromise. (JPW)
Chelsea are pushing to hijack Marc Cucurella deal! Direct talk today with Brighton – Levi Colwill could be part of the negotiation. 🚨🔵 #CFC
August 1 – Blues pushing to sign Frenkie de Jong ahead of Man United
A report from Sport in Spain says that Chelsea are pushing hard to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Per the report, Chelsea will also sell Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso to Barcelona and then spend $82 million on the Dutch midfielder. De Jong, 25, has been linked with a move to Manchester United all summer long but doesn’t appear to be keen on playing for a team not in the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea are of course in the Champions League and with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho coming towards the end of their careers, Thomas Tuchel needs to look to the future. The report also says Barca will make a move for Bernardo Silva if they sell De Jong, as the Catalan club have spoken glowingly about the Man City and Portugal star over the last few months.
As for De Jong, his sublime control on the ball and positioning would be pretty perfect for Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 system. He and Mateo Kovacic could hold things down together for the next five years. Now, the main issue is whether or not De Jong wants to leave Barcelona. Up to now he’s said he’s very happy at Barca but club president Joan Laporta and his manager Xavi continue to put pressure on him. Both keep saying they don’t want to sell him but they also mention the ‘economic situation’ as reports suggest Frenkie de Jong is being asked to take a wage cut, even though he is reportedly owed close to $20 million in wage deferrals from 2020. If Chelsea pip Manchester United to signing Frenkie de Jong then Erik ten Hag will not be a happy man as he will lose out on the player he wants to build his midfield around, while a top four rival will also be strengthened. (JPW)
July 31 – Chelsea “working on deals” for defenders Wesley Fofana, Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea’s interest in Leicester City center back Wesley Fofana was first reported this week, and the Blues have reportedly decided to press forward in their pursuit of the 21-year-old Frenchman (not yet capped at senior level for France). A deal won’t come cheap for Chelsea, though, as David Ornstein reported on Sunday that Leicester value Fofana at $100 million, give or take a few million either way. Fofana burst onto the Premier League scene as a 19-year-old in his first season with the Foxes before suffering a broken leg on the eve of the 2021-22 season, keeping him out of action from August to mid-March.
Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries is another name reportedly high atop Thomas Tuchel’s shopping list, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta set to turn 33 later this month and frequently linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. The 26-year-old Dutch international (35 caps) joined Inter last summer and won the Coppa Italia in his first season at the San Siro. (AE)
July 27 – Chelsea interested in Wesley Fofana
Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports are reporting that Chelsea are interested in Leicester City center back Wesley Fofana. The French defender, 21, missed most of last season after breaking his leg in preseason but is highly-regarded as one of the top young defenders in Europe under the age of 22. Fofana only recently signed a new two-year contract extension at Leicester and it would take a pretty massive offer to sign him. Chelsea are desperate for central defenders, though, as Kalidou Koulibaly has arrived this summer but they lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.
With the future of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso still up in the air amid interest from Barcelona, plus long-term target Jules Kounde looking likely to sign for Barcelona instead of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks, especially after their 4-0 friendly defeat to Arsenal. He wants his squad to be settled heading into the opening weekend of the new season but that seems very unlikely. Fofana would be a good signing for Chelsea. His quality is clear for all to see and he would slot in well to the 3-4-2-1 system and is very comfortable on the ball and coming out of the back to start attacks. Leicester would ask for a huge transfer fee for him as they know Chelsea are getting pretty desperate, but the fee could be one worth paying as Chelsea are running out of time, and options. (JPW)
July 26 – Denzel Dumfries, center backs now top of Chelsea’s list
Thomas Tuchel isn’t happy with the amount of players Chelsea have been able to sign this summer and now that it appears that Jules Kounde will be heading to Barcelona instead of Stamford Bridge, the race to sign defenders is well and truly on. A report from 90min says that Pau Torres, Josko Gvardiol and Milan Skriniar are three center back options Chelsea are looking at closely, while Bayern Munich duo Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard could also be options. Torres and Pavard seem the most likely signings for Chelsea from that lengthy list of defenders as Tuchel needs reinforcements in defense for Chelsea to have any chance of mounting a serious title challenge this season. Right now, Chelsea will line up with Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly and probably Cesar Azpilicueta at center back for the opening day of the season in their 3-4-2-1 formation. However, Azpilicueta could leave for Barcelona but if the Catalan club sign Jules Kounde ahead of Chelsea that could actually scupper Azpilicueta’s move to Barcelona.
If Azpilicueta does move on then Denzel Dumfries will likely arrive at right wing-back, with the Dutch international said to be Chelsea’s main target for that position according to the London Evening Standard. The Inter Milan defender, 26, could play as the right wing-back in the 3-4-2-1 formation and Reece James could switch to be the right-sided center back for Chelsea. That could solve their center back issue, at least in the short-term, as Chelsea will likely bring in a new central defender (or two) before the transfer window shuts on September 1. Things are getting very interesting for Tuchel and the new Chelsea owners as deals need to be completed fast if they’re going to seriously compete for trophies this season. (JPW)
July 26 – Timo Werner could leave Chelsea
Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Timo Werner could leave Chelsea this summer, with Juventus and RB Leipzig linked with a move for the German international. Werner’s comments during preseason upset Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, as the striker revealed he could be happy at whatever club he was playing at. After struggling for goals, and minutes, during the 2021-22 campaign, Werner’s playing time could be reduced further this season after the arrival of Raheem Sterling. Werner, 26, is loved by Chelsea fans for his work rate but he has scored just 10 goals in 56 Premier League games over the last two seasons and 23 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions. He has been guilty of snatching at big chances and not being clinical enough in front of goal.
Another report from Bild in Germany states that Newcastle want to sign Werner. Heading to Newcastle or back to Leipzig seems like a very good move for Werner, with the former probably his best bet. In the right system he will cause havoc but Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 formation just doesn’t suit his style of play and he is much better in a team that plays two up front or a traditional 4-3-3 where wide players are forwards. Werner wants to lock in his spot in Germany’s World Cup roster and playing regularly has to be his aim between now and November. He isn’t going to get that at Chelsea as Sterling, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech all appear to be ahead of him in the pecking order for the three attacking roles. (JPW)
Timo Werner could really leave Chelsea this summer. He's one of the names in Juventus list alongside Allegri's priority Morata – was already discussed during negotiations for de Ligt. 🔵 #CFC@SkySport
The Senegal defender has completed his move from Napoli to Chelsea and there are some great photos of him being unveiled in Las Vegas as he links up with Thomas Tuchel’s side on their U.S. tour. Koulibaly, 31, is exactly the kind of center back Chelsea needed to rebuild their defense and Tuchel has added real quality in Koulibaly and Sterling. Who’s next? Probably another few defenders with Presnel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde targeted. Koulibaly is perfect for the 3-4-2-1 formation and will replace Antonio Rudiger as the commanding force in the Chelsea defense who will step out and be aggressive. Koulibaly and Thiago Silva have plenty of experience and it will be intriguing to see who Thomas Tuchel lines up alongside them this season. (JPW)
So, is this actually going to happen!? It seems like this deal for 18-year-old USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has dragged on and on, but there is no real rush on either side as Slonina will be heading back to the Chicago Fire on loan. As we’ve said below, Slonina will eventually head to Chelsea over the next year or so and his next step is to head out on loan in Europe. The American goalkeeper has a very bright future and this is a good move for him to enter the European market and have a huge club like Chelsea handling his development. (JPW)
Gabriel Slonina’s agent Jaime Garcia has informed Chicago Fire that they reached an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea. 🚨🔵 #CFC
CFC will submit official bid and send paperworks, after verbal agreement with Chicago: 10m plus add-ons.
Nathan Ake will not be leaving Manchester City this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the Dutch international is needed by Pep Guardiola. The center back, 27, was linked with a move back to Chelsea but that won’t happen and according to reports, the Blues aren’t delighted about the move stalling late on. With Presnel Kimpembe potentially on his way to partner Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea should have plenty of options at center back but probably need one more signing to back-up Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta (if he stays) as youngster Levi Colwill will also be on the move. (JPW)
Manchester City internal decision: Oleksandr Zinchenko can leave the club, Arsenal are prepared to submit an official proposal. 🚨🇺🇦 #AFC
Nathan Aké stays at the club after talk with Guardiola despite personal terms agreed with Chelsea. #MCFC
July 13 – Chelsea set to sign Koulibaly; Kimpembe, Ake next up
What a signing this will be for Chelsea. Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, is heading to the Blues to bolster their defense. His experience will be vital and he’s the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger. This move, coupled with developing deals for Presnel Kimpembe and Nathan Ake, is another huge statement of intent from the new Chelsea ownership. They are revamping their entire defense and adding key attacking players. This is the real deal. (JPW)
Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place for €40m fee add-ons completed, bid accepted. Napoli are checking the documents then it will be official. 🚨🔵 #CFC
🚨 Chelsea in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Presnel Kimpembe. #PSG open to 26yo’s exit if valuation met – not happened yet but conversations ongoing. France int’l a key #CFC target at left centre-back. Juventus also in contact @TheAthleticUK #Juvehttps://t.co/5sf488Awxm
The England international has signed for Chelsea after a stellar seven seasons at Manchester City. Sterling will be the main man in attack for Thomas Tuchel and will give him them the clinical edge and pace they need in attack. This is a massive upgrade for Chelsea and proves the ambition of their new owners, as Sterilng will excel in the 3-4-2-1 formation in one of the underneath roles, or even up top as the central striker. (JPW)
A report from the Daily Mail claims that Chelsea have turned their attention to Serge Gnabry after Raphinha appears to be heading to Barcelona. Gnabry, 26, is valued at $53 million by Bayern Munich and the Germany international has just one year left on his contract, with Chelsea reaching out to Bayern about his availability. The silky winger creates and scores goals galore and with Chelsea set to add Raheem Sterling and chasing other forward options, it is clear Thomas Tuchel wants to freshen up his attack. Romelu Lukaku has been loaned out to Inter Milan, Hakim Ziyech could be leaving for AC Milan, while the likes of Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner have also been linked with moves away.
Would Gnabry slot in well at Chelsea? Everything suggests so. He is versatile, clinical in the final third and along with Sterling would give Chelsea’s attacking unit a totally different look. Tuchel prefers to play without a target forward and Sterling and Gnabry could start underneath Havertz, or one of them could even start up top with Mason Mount in the attacking midfield position. Gnabry would give Tuchel flexibility and the German coach loves that from his team. Gnabry doesn’t appear to be closer to agreeing a new contract at Bayern Munich and Chelsea could take advantage of that situation. (JPW)
July 12 – Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly lined up
According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli and Senegal center back Kalidou Koulibaly remains on Chelsea’s wish list as they aim to sign new center back. Negotiations for Nathan Ake are continuing too, as Thomas Tuchel looks to rebuild his defense. Matthijs de Ligt seems to be heading to Bayern Munich from Juventus, so Chelsea have given up pursuing the Dutch center back. Koulibaly has a huge contract offer on the table from Napoli but per the report, talks with his agent have continued and he is seen as a key man for the Blues.
David Ornstein is now reporting that Chelsea are even closer to signing Koulibaly for a deal worth over $40 million.
🚨 Chelsea close to agreements on fee + personal terms to sign Kalidou Koulibaly. Not done & Napoli often tricky but talks moving towards ~€40m deal + long-term contract for 31yo. Likes of Kimpembe, Kounde, Ake remain in mix @TheAthleticUK #CFC#SSCNapolihttps://t.co/Izox1JeuN5
How big of a priority is center back for Chelsea? In a word, huge. After losing Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona on free transfers, captain Cesar Azpilicueta could also be heading to Barca and that leaves Chelsea very short in defense. Ake and Koulibaly would be perfect fits for Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 system and Koulibaly would be a very good direct replacement for Antonio Rudiger. Koulibaly will be expensive but he does have just one year left on his contract at Napoli and the 31-year-old may feel like now is the time to take his talents to the Premier League after what seems like constant links in every single transfer window of the last five years. (JPW)
July 12 – Gabriel Slonina deal back on?
Just when it looked like USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, would not be heading to Chelsea, it appears the deal is back on. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal for Slonina is back in the works as Todd Boehly is dealing with it personally. The American goalkeeper is regarded as one of the top young prospects in the world and Real Madrid were said to be pushing Chelsea to sign him. Per the report, Slonina will stay at Chicago Fire on loan and the deal will be worth over $10 million plus add ons. It appears that Slonina will be one for the future for Chelsea as Edouard Mendy will be their goalkeeper for many years to come. That said, Slonina could come in as the No. 2 in the next few years and gain valuable experience, plus this move opens up the opportunity to head elsewhere in Europe on loan. (JPW)
Chelsea have reached verbal agreement with Chicago Fire for Gabriel Slonina, after direct talks between Todd Boehly and MLS club. 10m deal plus add-ons, he'd stay at Chicago on loan. 🔵🇺🇸 #CFC
July 12 – Raphinha edging closer to Barcelona move
This really has become a saga but it appears that Raphinha’s move to Barcelona is closer to completion. Fabrizio Romano has said that Leeds have finally accepted a bid from Barca and now the only wait is until the Catalan club can afford to register Raphinha and complete the deal. Raphinha, 25, was wanted by a host of Premier League clubs and it looked like he would join Chelsea after they had a bid accepted. However, his dream has always been to play for Barcelona and the Brazil international looks to have got his move with Chelsea now moving for Raheem Sterling and perhaps another wide forward (see above). As for Raphinha, he will play a key role at Barcelona who are likely to move on plenty of other players this summer as Xavi freshens up his squad. It is quite likely that Raphinha, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres will be Barcelona’s main men in attack. (JPW)
July 11 – Manchester United, Arsenal linked with Kante move
Now, N’Golo Kante is still probably in the top three defensive midfielders in the world when he’s fully fit, so why would Chelsea sell him? Kante, 31, has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea and it appears he may be ready for a new challenge. With that in mind, the Daily Star claims that Manchester United want to rival Arsenal to sign Kante this summer. Kante is currently in the UK and not on Chelsea’s preseason tour of the U.S. due to his vaccination status not allowing him to enter the United States of America.
Should Chelsea cash in on Kante now? They will likely get close to $50 million for him if they sold him this summer and the French international struggled increasingly with injuries last season. When he’s fit and firing on all cylinders there are still few defensive midfielders better than him in the world but it seems like Thomas Tuchel wants to freshen up his midfield options with Jorginho also coming towards the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge and plenty of replacements, such as Matheus Nunes and Frenkie de Jong, have been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks. (JPW)
July 6 – Chelsea, Man City reportedly agree Sterling fee
July 6 – Blues set to bid for Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes
According to a report from A Bola in Portugal, Chelsea are set to bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. Per the report, Chelsea will bid over $45 million to sign the silky, two-way central midfielder. Could that mean the likes of Jorginho (who was linked with Juventus) may leave Chelsea this summer? Thomas Tuchel and new chairman Todd Boehly — who is also acting as a temporary head of recruitment — are trying to make plenty of moves as they are chasing Nathan Ake, Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt to strengthen their defense, plus chasing deals for Raheem Sterling, Raphinha and Cristiano Ronaldo. Apparently the idea of Nunes heading to Chelsea came up with Jorge Mendes (also Ronaldo’s agent) met with Boehly recently.
What type of player is Nunes? He’s a creative box-to-box midfielder who loves to dictate the tempo of the game and the 23-year-old is regarded as one of the top young midfielders in the game. Is this an area of the pitch Chelsea need to strengthen? Potentially. Jorginho is getting towards the end of his career, Kante was injury prone last season and Mateo Kovacic also had injury issues. Nunes seems to be exactly the kind of midfielder Tuchel likes in his 3-4-2-1 system as he gets on the ball, drives forward, keeps it well and is precise with his passing. (JPW)
July 6 – Chelsea could move for Benjamin Pavard
Benjamin Pavard is reportedly a target for Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror. And our partners at Sky in Germany believe that the 26-year-old could move on from Bayern Munich this summer after the reigning German champs signed Noussair Mazaroui from Ajax. Per the report Chelsea believe that their main defensive target, Matthijs de Ligt, could be heading to Bayern instead so they are lining up alternatives. As for Pavard, he is a right back primarily but is very comfortable playing anywhere in defense and the French international has an eye for goal and can deliver real quality on the ball going forward.
Pavard is exactly the kind of player who would slot into Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 formation seamlessly and this feels like a long-term replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta. Chelsea have been linked with plenty of players in recent weeks as the new ownership have finally arrived at the club and chairman Todd Boehly is trying to get plenty of deals done before the Blues head on their tour of the U.S. this summer. Pavard would be perfect and with Nathan Ake, Prisnel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde all linked with a move to Chelsea, defensive reinforcements are right at the top of Tuchel’s wish-list after Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger moved on this summer. (JPW)
July 6 – Gabriel Slonina’s move to Chelsea appears to be off
It seems like Gabriel Slonina, 18, will not be heading to Chelsea. According to the London Evening Standard, a deal for Slonina to head to Stamford Bridge has been halted. Real Madrid and Wolves have also been linked with a move for the Chicago Fire product, who was close to joining Chelsea in January before sanctions were placed on the club and several key individuals on the recruitment side have since left. Slonina is highly-rated and has already been in the full USMNT squad as he continues to shine in MLS week after week. His future definitely lies in Europe but it seems like he won’t be signing for Chelsea. (JPW)
July 4 – Chelsea once again linked with Cristiano Ronaldo move
A report from The Athletic claims that Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly has been in talks with Jorge Mendes about a potential deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly told United he wants to move on this summer and he did not turn up for the first day of preseason due to ‘family reasons’ as it appears his second spell at Old Trafford is coming to an abrupt end. Per this report, Chelsea are exploring if they could do a deal for Ronaldo but there are apparently some hestitations from Thomas Tuchel about Ronaldo being a good fit for the Blues.
Would this work? Firstly, it would be shocking if Man United sold Ronaldo to a direct top four rival in the Premier League. Why would they do that? Ronaldo is under contract for another season so they would rather keep him against his will for one season rather than strengthen a rival. Secondly, it’s quite clear that Ronaldo would score plenty of goals at Chelsea but would his arrival upset the balance of the squad as it did at United? The second point is wading into muddy waters as Chelsea have had success in bringing in a superstar veteran (Thiago Silva) and if Ronaldo is willing to work with their talented youngsters, he will get plenty of chances to score. Chelsea need a new No. 9 after loaning out Romelu Lukaku and Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League, which Chelsea are in. On the face of it, this makes sense for everyone aside from Manchester United. That is the big problem. (JPW)
July 4 – Contrasting reports over Chelsea’s push to sign Raheem Sterling
Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have heard contrasting reports when it comes to Raheem Sterling to Chelsea. One source said a fee is close to being agreed, while another played that down. What we do know is that Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Sterling, 27, and now is probably a good time for him to move on from Man City. Sterling has one year left on his contract at City and Pep Guardiola rotated him in and out of the team more than he would have liked last season. Sterling would be a big upgrade on Chelsea’s current attacking options and Tuchel wants to inject more pace and incisiveness into his attack. Sterling would provide that and even if many believe he should have scored more goals for City, he has still banged in 131 goals in 339 appearances over the last seven seasons and has been ridiculously consistent. (JPW)
July 4 – Christian Pulisic not keen to leave Chelsea despite Juventus interest
Christian Pulisic has a big summer ahead of him as the USMNT star will be thinking long and hard about his future at club level. Should he stay at Chelsea? Should he leave? Where should he go? The latest report on his situation is from The Daily Mail, as they say Christian Pulisic wants to stay at Chelsea despite interest in him from Juventus. Per the report, Pulisic is not keen on a move to Juve.
This follows a report on his future from The Daily Telegraph, as they said that Chelsea have offered Juventus one of Pulisic and Timo Werner, plus cash, for Matthijs de Ligt. Of course, USMNT fans will be hoping whatever happens with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea will be best for the U.S. ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This is a very tough decision for Pulisic as he could stay at Chelsea but move behind Raheem Sterling, and other potential new signings, in the pecking order. Or he could head somewhere else and it may take him time to settle in too. It really is a 50/50 decision for the American star and it also depends heavily on whether or not Thomas Tuchel plans on giving him a big role this season. (JPW)
June 30 – Blues want to bring back Nathan Ake
Once a Chelsea prospect, Dutch defender Nathan Ake is wanted by Thomas Tuchel for the first team at Stamford Bridge.
The 27-year-old ex-Bournemouth star has not played as much as he’d like at Manchester City but the Premier League champions rate him much higher than the proposed Chelsea bid.
The Blues are said to be willing to offer around $36 million, about half of the reported City valuation. What fee would it take to get City to sell a player to a would-be title rival. If Gabriel Jesus moved to London for $55 million, albeit with less time on his deal, perhaps that’s nearer to the bullseye. (NM)
June 29 – Romelu Lukaku loaned back to Inter Milan
Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan confirmed: Lukaku’s second spell at Chelsea came to another unceremonious end on Wednesday, when Inter Milan re-signed the Belgian striker on a season-long loan.
This time around, Lukaku scored 15 goals in 44 appearances (all competitions – 8 in 26 in the Premier League), bringing his Chelsea career total to 15 goals. In total, Chelsea have paid roughly $155 million for Lukaku. Quick math says, $10 million per goal. (AE)
June 28 – Chelsea, Leeds reportedly agree fee for Raphinha
The Todd Boehly revolution is well underway at Stamford Bridge, where Brazilian attacker Raphinha is set to arrive from Leeds United.
This, of course, assumes that Chelsea can come to an agreement on a contract with Raphinha, who has also been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal.
Raphinha scored 11 times with three assists for Leeds last Premier League season, a year after scoring six times and adding nine assists following a transfer from Stade Rennais.
What a move this would be for a Chelsea team already loaded with attackers, just the latest sign that no one besides (probably) Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are safe in their status with Thomas Tuchel’s Blues. Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and others all could move by the end of the window.
All that said… you still need center backs to contend for a league, too. It’s not even July 1, though, so this transfer season may just be warming up. (NM)
June 27 – Chelsea consider Richarlison bid
Is there a winger Chelsea don’t want to sign this summer!? After being linked with moves for Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele in recent days and weeks, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports are now stating that Chelsea want to rival Tottenham to try and sign Richarlison. The 25-year-old Brazilian is a man in demand and has apparently told Frank Lampard he wants to leave Everton this summer and wants to play in the Champions League. With Chelsea letting Romelu Lukaku leave on loan, plus the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic all likely to move on this summer, it appears that Thomas Tuchel is seriously freshening up his attack as Chelsea’s new owners try to make a splash.
Would Richarlison to Chelsea make sense? Actually, yes, it would. A lot of sense. Richarlison is a mobile forward who can plan centrally in Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 formation but he can also play as one of the underneath forwards. If Chelsea signed Richarlison, Sterling and Dembele this summer, then that would be a huge upgrade on their current attacking options and all three players would suit Tuchel very well. Richarlison would probably cost upwards of $65 million, with Sterling slightly less expensive and Dembele is available on a free. If Chelsea move on Ziyech, Werner and Pulisic for decent fees, or even decent loan fees, then this could work out very well. Defensively they still need a couple of new center backs but new chairman Todd Boehly is certainly busy early on at Chelsea as Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia are both out and he’s taking a leading role in lining up these transfers, at least on an interim basis to start with. (JPW)
June 26 – Thomas Tuchel makes contact with Raheem Sterling
A report from The Telegraph states that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reached out directly to Raheem Sterling to discuss a possible move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The England international, 27, could well be surplus to requirements at Manchester City next season and Chelsea need to freshen up their attack. With Romelu Lukaku on his way to Inter Milan, Hakim Ziyech in talks over a loan move to AC Milan and Timo Werner likely leaving too, it’s clear that Tuchel wants to rebalance his attack and Sterling is one of his top targets. Per the report, City value Sterling at $61-73 million and Chelsea will now make a bid after Tuchel spoke directly with the player.
Would this be a good move for both Sterling and Chelsea? Probably. Sterling has been a star at Man City over the last seven seasons but he probably isn’t appreciated as much as he should be and with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer at City, the speedy winger will face even stiffer competition for a starting spot. He struggled for minutes a little last season (2127 compared to 2537 in 2020-21) but his quality is clear for all to see. The way he stretches teams on the break and cuts inside would suit Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system well, as Sterling could play as the central striker or as one of the two underneath forwards. Sterling has just one year left on his current contract at City and with Gabriel Jesus set to leave this summer for Arsenal, are City going to allow both to move on? Maybe. They have always been pretty good at letting players move on if they want to but Pep Guardiola may feel a little shorthanded if both Sterling and Jesus leave this summer. (JPW)
June 26 – Cristiano Ronaldo linked with shock move to Stamford Bridge
Yes, this is actually a real thing. And yes, Manchester United have denied it could happen. However, there is clearly a bit of a theme rumbling behind-the-scenes here. In the past week there have been reports suggesting Ronaldo is unhappy with the lack of new signings at United, plus there have been reports linking him with a move to Roma, his former club Sporting Lisbon and now Chelsea are said to be interested in signing the Portuguese superstar. According to The Athletic, new Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly discussed the availability of Ronaldo, 37, when he met with ‘super-agent’ Jorge Mendes.
Per the report, Ronaldo was discussed and Chelsea are interested in seeing whether or not he can be temped to west London. Given that he only has one year left on his contract and they’d be strengthening a direct top four rival, United would surely rather keep Ronaldo than sell him to Chelsea this summer. United have since briefed plenty of outlets, including our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, that Ronaldo is not for sale and will not leave this summer.
But would having an unhappy Ronaldo around be a huge problem for Erik ten Hag? Probably. His love for United is undoubted but it is easier to see why he’s so frustrated. Many believe he will not fit into the tactics deployed by ETH but the Dutch coach is said to believe he can. Let’s see how this goes but it seems like Ronaldo’s future is unexpectedly going to be the topic of much discussion this summer. (JPW)
June 25 – Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan?; Tuchel expecting ‘up to six new players to arrive’
A report from our partners at Sky Italy states that Hakim Ziyech could head on loan to AC Milan in a similar deal which will see Romelu Lukaku move to Inter from Chelsea. Per the report, Ziyech is keen on the move and he has been a target for AC Milan for some time. The Moroccan winger has never really settled at Chelsea despite the odd sublime goal and stunning display. With Tuchel looking to freshen up his attack this summer, Ziyech, Werner, Lukaku and even Christian Pulisic appear to be surplus to requirements as Tuchel expects plenty of new arrivals under the new ownership group led by Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly. According to a separate report from The Telegraph the Blues boss expects up to six new players to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer. With De Ligt, Raheem Sterling, Richarlison and Ousmane Dembele strongly linked with a move to Chelsea, this is going to be a very different looking side, especially in attack. (JPW)
June 25 – Timo Werner part of potential deal for De Ligt?
A report from Di Marzio in Italy suggests that Timo Werner plus $35 million is the offer Chelsea have put forward for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt but the Turin club want Werner and closer to $45 million. Per the report both Werner and De Ligt are up for the move, with the Dutch center back set to be the new center-piece of Thomas Tuchel’s defense, while Werner is keen for a fresh start in Italy as his goalscoring woes in the Premier League continue. Would this be a good move for all parties? De Ligt has been much better in recent seasons at Juve but he has struggled at times and perhaps the Premier League would suit his game slightly better. As for Werner, well, he’s beloved by the Chelsea fans for his incredible effort in games but his finishing has really let him down and if he moves on now he can leave with his head held high. (JPW)
June 23 – Matthijs de Ligt transfer would set defender record
Juventus center back Matthijs de Ligt’s $126 million release clause and its expectation not to budge much from the price tag may not stop Chelsea, according to Sky Sports.
The Blues are pursuing the 22-year-old Dutch star, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. Chelsea has to address the crew of Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, and Trevoh Chalobah.
De Ligt cost Juventus about $79 million from Ajax. Amongst defenders, only Virgil van Dijk, Harry Maguire, and Lucas Hernandez have cost more than De Ligt’s transfer fee then and only four players have cost more than his current release clause, which expires in 2024.
Should it happen, this would be huge splash from new chairman Todd Boehly? (NM).
June 21 – Chelsea linked with Richarlison
It appears that Richarlison is a man in demand this summer as The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea are set to battle with Tottenham and Arsenal for his signature. The 25-year-old looks likely to leave Everton and it is believed that Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the Brazilian international. With Romelu Lukaku on his way out, plus doubts over whether or not Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will stick around, Chelsea are set to freshen up their attacking options. They’ve already been linked with moves for Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele this summer and bringing in a wide forward who is comfortable cutting inside seems a priority.
Richarlison can certainly do that and given his experience in the Premier League and his tenacity and work-rate, he seems like a very good fit for Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system at Chelsea as he could play up top or in one of the two underneath positions. The transfer fee is going to be sizeable (probably $60-70 million) but Richarlison has been consistent at Everton and there’s reason to believe he will create and score plenty of goals in a team who are on the front-foot more often. (JPW)
June 21 – West Ham set to bid $37 million for Armando Broja
According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, West Ham are set to bid $37 million to sign young Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja. The 20-year-old had a very solid season on loan at Southampton last season as he scored nine goals in all competitions and showed plenty of promise despite playing in a team which struggled to create plenty of chances. Broja may be needed at Chelsea this season as they look set to sell Romelu Lukaku, but per the report the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Napoli also want to sign the powerful striker. West Ham seems like a very good fit for Broja as he would compete with Michail Antonio for minutes and the pair could be rotated as the Hammers have the Europa Conference League and Premier League to juggle. Broja is good on the counter, deceptively quick and is very aggressive and that suits West Ham’s style under David Moyes very well. (JPW)
June 19 – Chelsea want to sign Raheem Sterling
The Blues are getting going in the transfer market and a report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports states that Chelsea want to sign Raheem Sterling. Per the report, it would take a bid of over $73 million for City to let Sterling go this summer. The England forward, still just 27 years old, is out of contract next summer and it seems like he could be set for a move this summer.
Would this be a good move for Chelsea, and Sterling? It seems like a pretty good fit and if Chelsea can drive down the price a little, they will go all-in for Sterling. That said, City could be selling to potential title rivals so they will want a big transfer fee.
Sterling is not really and out-and-out winger and Tuchel doesn’t like to play with pure wingers in his 3-4-2-1 system. He would be very good on the left of the two forwards underneath a central striker and he loves to cut inside and cause havoc. Even though Sterling gets a bad rep for missing big chances he has still scored 62 goals in all competitions for Man City over the last three seasons. That’s 20 goals per season and Chelsea need someone what that production in their forward line as Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have all struggled to stay fit and in-form. With Erling Haaland arriving this summer at City, Sterling could well struggle for playing time this season at City and he has been in and out of the team over the last 12 months. He could play centrally at Chelsea, as the report suggests, and Tuchel is said to be a big fan of Sterling. Add in all of that to the fact that Sterling grew up in west London and his family connections are in the area and it all kind of makes sense, right? (JPW)
June 11 – USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina chased by Chelsea, Real Madrid
According to Fabrizio Romano, a potential deal for USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, is entering ‘important hours’ as Chelsea and Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign him. The Chicago Fire goalkeeper has been a Chelsea target for many months and now they have their ownership situation figured out, they can start trying to sign players once again.
Should Slonina sign for Real or Chelsea? He’s not going to play for either team regularly but it would allow him to develop next to some of the best goalkeepers in the world and also go out on loan in Europe to gain valuable experience. (JPW)
Important hours ahead for Gabriel Slonina transfer. Real Madrid made official bid turned down by Chicago Fire last week – but Chelsea are also in talks to sign him, after being really close last February 🚨🇺🇸 #CFC
June 10 – Four players join Antonio Rudiger in leaving Chelsea as free agents
Andreas Christensen, Charly Musonda, Danny Drinkwater and Jake Clarke-Salter have all left Chelsea as free agents. After Antonio Rudiger left as a free agent and signed for Real Madrid, this quartet were also expected to leave at the end of their deals. Chelsea had been keen to keep Danish center back Christensen around but he is expected to join Barcelona this summer.
If that move doesn’t happen due to Barca’s financial situation, Christensen will not be short of options. With the futures of Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Romelu Lukaku and several other forwards (see below) uncertain, it is building up to be a very intriguing summer at Chelsea. And, oh yeah, they also have new billionaire owners who are keen to make their mark. (JPW)
June 9 – Chelsea could also sell Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech
Of course, one of those names will jump off the page on this site. Pulisic, 23, has made no secret of his desire to play and there are plenty of clubs who’d welcome the chance to give him that opportunity.
June 8 – Chelsea want big money to loan Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan
Following his failed return to Stamford Bridge this season, Romelu Lukaku is hoping to leave the club once again this summer. He wants to go back to Inter Milan, and Inter Milan would like to have him back, but there’s just one problem: Chelsea have already sunk roughly $155 million into the signing (transfer fee plus first season’s wages), thus they would like to be compensated (handsomely) in order to re-(un)-acquire the 29-year-old Belgian striker, even on loan. According to a report from the Guardian, the Blues could demand as much as $31 million for the initial loan fee, plus a significant chunk of Lukaku’s $21-million annual salary. (AE)
June 8 – Ibrahim Sangare to Chelsea or Man United
PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in reports that say the combative midfielder plans to be in the Premier League next season.
Sangare, 24, has a $44 million release clause and three years left on his PSV contract, having moved from then-Ligue 2 side Toulouse at the start of 2020-21 season.
He registered the third-most tackles in Eredivisie last season with 95 and the third-most interceptions with 74, chipping in three goals while passing the ball at nearly 87 percent. (NM)
June 1 – Chelsea still interested in USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina
A report from Goal.com states that Chelsea are still interested in signing USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. The 18-year-old is a starter for the Chicago Fire and recently turned down a call-up to the Poland national team to represent the USMNT. Real Madrid reportedly also want to sign Slonina, who is one of the top young goalkeeping prospects on the planet. Would this move be a good one for the young American? He’d almost certainly go out on loan and getting regular minutes is key as he wouldn’t be close to challenging Edouard Mendy for the starting spot. (JPW)
May 31 – Romelu Lukaku could move back to Inter Milan on loan
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Inter Milan board will meet with Lukaku’s reps today. He claims that Lukaku ‘dreams of a return’ to Inter but nothing has been discussed with Chelsea. Lukaku, 29, only joined Chelsea from Inter last summer for a huge $122.6 million fee. However, after a good start to the season his form dipped massively and he scored just eight Premier League goals in 16 starts. Chelsea’s attack was their main issue all season long and Tuchel wants to revamp it this summer as Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic could all be on the move. It has been reported elsewhere that Lukaku could initially head back to Inter on loan. (JPW)
Inter board will meet Romelu Lukaku's laywer in the coming hours. Belgian striker dreams of returning to Inter but nothing has been discussed yet with Chelsea on formula, salary and more 🔵 #CFC@SkySport
It's really complicated deal as Chelsea paid €115m for Rom one year ago.
After securing their narrow advantage down on the south coast last week, Newcastle are firm favorites to reach a major cup final for the first time since the 1998-99 FA Cup, when the Magpies were beaten by the famed, treble-winning Manchester United side.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Southampton.
Eddie Howe’s side has performed well above expectations this season, mounting a serious top-four challenge one or two years ahead of reasonable expectations. Getting to — and winning — a final in the same season would merely be icing on the cake for Howe, who took over the Premier League’s 19th-place side (5 points from 11 games) from Steve Bruce in November 2021.
Saints reached the League Cup final in 2017, but were somewhat controversially beaten by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. Southampton have won more cup ties (6 of 7) than PL fixtures (4 of 20), which goes a long way toward explaining why Nathan Jones’ side sits rock-bottom of the PL table with just 15 points.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Matt Targett (foot), Emil Krafth (knee)
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Moussa Djenepo (head), Alex McArthy (ankle)