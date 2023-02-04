West Ham holds Newcastle 1-1 at St. James’ Park

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Moyes and West Ham did what few have done this year, taking a point away from St. James’ Park following a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday.

The hosts led very early through Callum Wilson but West Ham got a reply from Lucas Paqueta, whose backflip celebration was the last goal of the match but not the last chance.

Both teams missed goalmouth headers from Nayef Aguerd and Wilson, and either team could’ve come away with a win as the Magpies could not keep their energy and a midweek League Cup semifinal win over Saints while West Ham was off longer could’ve played its part.

Newcastle finishes the day fourth with 40 points, 10 back of Arsenal, while West Ham’s 19 points are one more than 18th-place Everton.

World Cup teammates — one who didn’t play — the difference

Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes were often tipped to go as a package deal to a Premier League club from Lyon.

It’s fun to imagine what they’d look like together at Newcastle or somewhere else, but the fact that Paqueta played Saturday and Bruno did not was the prime reason this one ended 1-1.

Newcastle is just a different team without Guimaraes, as Sean Longstaff’s role changes and Joelinton has to chop back into midfield. That did allow Allan Saint-Maximin to start in what’s become a crowded front three, but there’s no substitute for Guimaraes at this point (especially with Jonjo Shelvey sold to Forest).

Paqueta, on the other hand, is someone from whom David Moyes wants to see more goals, but his game is so much more than that. This is even more valuable considering the tackles, blocks, and interceptions you also get from elite attacking midfielder.

Anthony Gordon really flashes

We knew he was fast and worked hard and had promise, but the blonde-topped pest that is new $45 million Newcastle man Anthony Gordon was flat-out electric in his first match for Newcastle.

He could’ve easily had one assist today and two was reasonable. His introduction to the game gave the second half interest but you know what? He delivered in every way imagine but a goal.

Maybe he was being held back this year at Everton, or maybe he just caught the vapors of an SJP debut. Either way, it looks good for Newcastle. (NM)

Stars of the Show

Nayef Aguerd

Anthony Gordon

Lucas Paqueta

Sven Botman

Kieran Trippier

Declan Rice

What’s next?

Newcastle goes to Bournemouth in what will be an emotional day for Eddie Howe and Callum Wilson as former Cherries. That kicks off 12:30pm ET on Feb. 11.

West Ham gets Chelsea at home on Saturday before going to Tottenham for another big London derby on Feb. 19.

Newcastle vs West Ham score: Mad start at St. James' Park has it 1-1

Callum Wilson goal video

Lucas Paqueta goal video

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The Magpies won’t have their best all-around player in influential Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, and center forward Alexander Isak will miss out following a head injury suffered against Saints. Sean Longstaff will need to shine again after scoring twice against Saints.

As for West Ham, they have three attackers out but can look to Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen to continue upturns in form.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Alexander Isak (concussion), Javier Manquillo (undisclosed), Matt Targett (foot), Emil Krafth (knee)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Maxwel Cornet (calf), Kurt Zouma (thigh), Danny Ings (knee)

