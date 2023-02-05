Nottingham Forest won yet again as they beat Leeds United 1-0 to move into midtable and keep their great recent form going. FULL MATCH REPLAY

Steve Cooper’s side have won three of their last five Premier League games and are unbeaten in that stretch. Brennan Johnson continue his fine form too as the youngster sent home a beautiful volley in the first half and Forest defended well to keep Leeds at bay with new signing Keylor Navas in fine form in goal.

As for Jesse Marsch and Leeds, they huffed and puffed and wasted big chances in the first half as they’ve now won just two of their last 17 Premier League games and are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference as they haven’t won any of their last seven Premier League games.

Nottingham Forest are now on 24 points, six points above the relegation zone, while Leeds remain on 18 points.

Gritty Forest see off disjointed Leeds

Nottingham Forest did not play well but they did what they had to do as defensively they are so solid, they have a clear plan and they are doing the basics so well. With Brennan Johnson in this kind of form, plus other threats on the break, Forest are looking set to stay in the Premier League quite comfortably. Jesse Marsch and Leeds look very disjointed as they continue to integrate new signings and get players back to full fitness. They looked like a team struggling for confidence and with no win in their last seven the pressure is mounting on Marsch. It seems like they just need one lucky break to get going again and regain their early season form. However, the Leeds fans aren’t happy and a bad week with their two games against in-form Man United could see the owners forced into a change.

Stars of the show

Keylor Navas: After arriving from PSG on loan in a major coup, the veteran Costa Rican goalkeeper stood tall in the first half and injured Dean Henderson may struggle to regain his starting spot.

Morgan Gibbs-White: Gave Forest an outlet and never stopped running. His close control took the pressure off his team when they needed it most.

What’s next?

Nottingham Forest head to Fulham on Saturday, Feb. 11. Leeds have two huge rivalry games against Manchester United, first up at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and then at home on Sunday, Feb. 12.

We are deep into the four minutes of stoppage time.

Substitute Sam Surridge goes close to making it 2-0. Just off target.

The clock is ticking for Leeds. Just 15 minutes to go. Still 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Not a lot going on. Forest happy to sit back, while Leeds have made plenty of subs but they haven’t been able to carve out any big opportunities so far in the second half.

Weston McKennie is on for his Leeds United and Premier League debut. This feels like a game where he can have a big impact and dare I say grab a debut goal from a set piece situation? He’s very good at timing his runs into the box. Summerville is on too as Roca and Sinisterra depart.

Second half is underway! Nottingham Forest still lead 1-0. Colback and Aurier are on for Mangala and Danilo.

Navas with another fine stop to deny Wilfried Gnonto this time. Forest are making some sloppy mistakes at the back but Leeds aren’t punishing them.

Luke Ayling denied by Keylor Navas after Patrick Bamford missed his kick after a good ball back to him.

What a chance. It should be 1-1. Luis Sinisterra smashes over from close range after a ball over the top finds Gnonto and he tees up Sinisterra but he gets it all wrong. Oh dear.

Forest are sitting back after taking the lead. Leeds are struggling to build anything as they search for an equalizer.

What a start for Forest! Brennan Johnson with a lovely strike and the City Ground is bouncing. Bit of controversy on the Forest goal as Johnson was offside when the ball was initially played towards him when he won the free kick he ended up scoring from. Leeds will feel more than a little aggrieved with that.

GOALLL! Brennan Johnson puts Nottingham Forest 1-0 up against Leeds United. Great strike from the edge of the box after Leeds failed to properly clear a free kick. The Welsh international does it again! #NFFC 1-0 #LUFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 5, 2023

KICK OFF: We are underway at the City Ground and Leeds have started brightly with Gnonto looking sharp down the wing.

Key storylines & star players

Though some fans have started to turn on Jesse Marsch, the American manager has seemingly been fully backed by the club’s hierarchy, not through their words but through their actions. Chris Armas was hired as Marsch’s assistant head coach, and then Weston McKennie was signed ahead of deadline day, affording Marsch the opportunity (and money) to further shape the club into his own. When Leeds kick off on Sunday, the only thing separating them from the relegation zone will be five goals in the goal difference column.

After winning just one of their first 12 games back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999, Steve Cooper’s side has gelled and picked up wins over Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Leicester since late October. The key to their success? Just five goals conceded in their last six games, with three of the five coming in a single game against Manchester United. Winning with clean sheets, picking up score-draws, after conceding 33 goals in 15 games to start the season.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Morgan Gibbs-White (ankle), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Ryan Yates (illness)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin), Archie Gray (ankle), Robin Koch (suspension)

