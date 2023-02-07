Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jesse Marsch has been fired by Leeds United just under one year after appointing the ex-USMNT player.

Leeds thanked Marsch for his time with the club and said they hope to have an appointment sealed as soon as possible.

Wisconsin native Marsch, 49, has led Montreal Impact, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg, and RB Leipzig in his young managerial career.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The twice-capped Marsch twice won the Supporters’ Shield with New York Red Bulls and won two domestic doubles with Salzburg.

He finishes his time at Leeds with a record of 11W-10D-16L.

What’s next for Jesse Marsch? What’s next for Leeds?

Let’s get this out of the way: Our site’s been a big backer of Jesse Marsch. There are varying degrees of blame to be thrown around for Leeds’ current position, but it’s also difficult to say a coaching change was absolutely out of the question.

Marsch will instantly be linked with the vacant United States men’s national team should he be ready to move back from Europe. His star may need a strong World Cup to burn bright enough for a Premier League return, but he will certainly have opportunities in Europe perhaps before the end of this season, too.

Leeds is being linked with Carlos Corberan of West Bromwich Albion by Fabrizio Romano and others. The 39-year-old Spaniard had been with Huddersfield Town and Olympiacos before joining the Baggies. Corberan has been red-hot through 16 matches in charge of West Brom.

Leeds United statement on firing Jesse Marsch

Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.

