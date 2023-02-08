FA Cup schedule: Fifth round draw, how to watch, predictions

The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs have tricky tests facing them in the last 16.

Only nine PL clubs remain, with fourth-tier Grimsby Town the lowest-ranked team left. There are two all-Premier League ties with Fulham hosting Leeds and West Ham heading to Manchester United.

Read on for FA Cup stream info, fixtures, and predictions.

FA Cup live: How to watch, scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Fifth round – Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Wednesday, Mar. 1
Times: Below
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

FA Cup fifth round draw

Tuesday, February 28

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion – 2:15pm ET
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers – 2:30pm ET
Fulham vs Leeds United – 2:45pm ET
Bristol City vs Manchester City – 3pm ET

Wednesday, March 1

Southampton vs Grimsby Town – 2:15pm ET
Burnley vs Fleetwood Town – 2:30pm ET
Manchester United vs West Ham United – 2:45pm ET
Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur – 2:55pm ET

FA Cup fifth round predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, February 28

Leicester City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham 2-1 Leeds United
Bristol City 1-3 Manchester City

Wednesday, March 1

Southampton 3-1 Grimsby Town
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United
Burnley 3-0 Fleetwood Town
Sheffield United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup fourth round replays — Schedule

Tuesday

Grimsby Town 3-0 Luton Town
Fleetwood Town 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Burnley 2-1 Ipswich Town
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham AFC

Wednesday

Sunderland 2-3 Fulham

FA Cup fourth round schedule

All games 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Results

Friday
Man City 1-0 Arsenal – Recap/video highlights

Saturday
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United
Walsall 0-1 Leicester City
Fulham 1-1 Sunderland
Bristol City 3-0 West Brom
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood Town
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City
Luton Town 2-2 Grimsby Town
Ipswich Town 0-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-1 Blackpool
Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 3-1 Reading

Sunday
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
Stoke City 3-1 Stevenage
Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United

Monday
Derby County 0-2 West Ham United

FA Cup third round replays

Tuesday 

Swansea City 1-2 (AET) Bristol City
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Birmingham City (original tie postponed due to waterlogged pitch)
Wigan 1-2 Luton
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield

Wednesday

Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City

Tuesday, January 24

Accrington Stanley vs Boreham Wood

FA Cup third round results

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage
Man City 4-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal

Manchester United storm back as Leeds collapse in 2-2 draw

Manchester United erased a two-goal deficit midway through the second half to draw longtime rivals Leeds United 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The result leaves Manchester United (43 points) 3rd in the Premier League table, now just two points back of two-time defending champions Manchester City and seven behind leaders Arsenal. Leeds (19 points), meanwhile, move one point and one place (up to 16th, from 17th) clear of the relegation zone as they begin the post-Jesse Marsch era.

Leeds raced out to a 1-0 with just 56 seconds on the clock, after Tyler Adams and Pascal Struijk combined to win the ball back in Manchester United’s defensive third. The ball was quickly circulated to Wilfried Gnonto, who cut in front the left side and fired low, from the top of the penalty area, and beat David de Gea just inside his right-hand post.

Raphael Varane put the ball in his own net to make it 2-0 in the 48th minute, as Crysencio Summerville walked the end line and crossed the ball off the Frenchman at the near post.

The comeback began shortly after the hour mark, when Marcus Rashford rose highest near the penalty spot to meet Diogo Dalot’s cross, given the red-hot Englishman 12 goals in 14 games (plus four assists – all competitions) since returning from the 2022 World Cup break.

11 minutes after he came off the bench, Jadon Sancho fired past Illan Meslier to make it 2-2, and the big, gloved Frenchman will feel he should have made the save as the ball was hit well within his reach but went off, and under, his hands.

Leeds will host Manchester United at Elland Road in each sides’ next Premier League fixture, in just four days’ time (Watch live, Sunday, 9 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United vs Leeds
Photo: FotMob.com

How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Marcus Rashford had scored in six of United’s last seven Premier League matches and he’s zipped up the PL goals list as one of just six players with at least 10 goals this season.

One player Rashford is likely to pass is fellow 10-goal man Rodrigo, who will not play for Leeds. The visitors will be looking to new signings Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie to help lead the way, while Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison seem likely to keep pestering opponents with pace.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Antony (lower leg). OUT: Mason Greenwood (suspension), Anthony Martial (undisclosed), Scott McTominay (other), Casemiro (suspension), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Sonny Perkins (ankle). OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Archie Gray (ankle), Rodrigo (ankle/foot)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far and normal service has resumed after the World Cup break.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 23

Wednesday 8 February

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights 

Saturday 11 February

7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Arsenal v Brentford – Premier League on Peacock
Crystal Palace v Brighton – Premier League on Peacock
Fulham v Nottingham Forest – Premier League on Peacock
Leicester v Spurs – Premier League on Peacock
Southampton v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle – NBC – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 12 February

9am: Leeds v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 13 February

3pm: Liverpool v Everton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Premier League table – Feb. 8, 2023

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

Brentford 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Everton 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds 1-3 Man City – USA Network –FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

West Ham 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock PremiumMatch preview
Fulham 2-1 Southampton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Man City 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
Brighton 2-4 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights

Sunday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Tuesday 3 January

Everton 1-4 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Leicester 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man Utd 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leeds 2-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Friday 13 January

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 14 January

Man Utd 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Everton 1-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Wolves 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – NBC – Recap/highlights

Sunday 15 January

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Spurs 0-2 Arsenal –  FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Matchweek 21

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 19 January

Man City 4-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 2-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 2-0 Everton –  USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 22 January

Leeds 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 3-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Monday 23 January

Fulham 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 4 February

Everton 1-0 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 3-0 Southampton –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 1-0 AFC Bournemouth –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 3-0 Liverpool –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 5 February

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 23

Wednesday 8 February

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 11 February

7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Arsenal v Brentford – Premier League on Peacock
Crystal Palace v Brighton – Premier League on Peacock
Fulham v Nottingham Forest – Premier League on Peacock
Leicester v Spurs – Premier League on Peacock
Southampton v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle – NBC – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 12 February

9am: Leeds v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 13 February

3pm: Liverpool v Everton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 24

Wednesday 15 February

2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)

Saturday 18 February

7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool

Sunday 19 February

9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

3pm: Fulham v Wolves

Saturday 25 February

7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February

8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the second half of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Newcastle is not going away and Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Wolves, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy season so far.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – February 8


Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 11 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.71 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League assist leaders
fotmob.com

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 11
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 7
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  5. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  6. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  7. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  8. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  9. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 5
  10. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  11. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 5
  12. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  13. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  14. James Maddison, Leicester City — 4
  15. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  16. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  17. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 4
  18. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 4
  19. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  20. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  21. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  22. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 4
  23. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 4
  24. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  25. Rodri, Manchester City — 4
  26. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 4
  27. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 4