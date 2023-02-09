Crystal Palace host Brighton in a huge rivalry game as the M23 derby always seems to deliver plenty of drama.

Patrick Vieira’s Palace approach this game with plenty to prove as they are without a win in their last six games in all competitions and are in danger of being sucked into the relegation scrap. Palace are tough to beat but scoring goals has once again become an issue for them.

As for Brighton, there are no such concerns for Roberto De Zerbi as the Seagulls continue to soar and they are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, winning three of them, as they’re sixth in the table.

Here’s everything you need ahead of Crystal Palace vs Brighton.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

USMNT youngster Chris Richards has been superb since stepping into the Palace defense and the young center back has taken his chance with Joachim Andersen out injured. Michael Olise continues to deliver moments of quality but Wilfried Zaha hasn’t scored in any of his last eight appearances and missed the defeat at United due to a hamstring issue. Zaha is expected to miss this clash, which is a big blow for the Eagles as he loves to play the hero against Brighton.

Brighton have so many players stepping up but Kaoru Mitoma is in the form his life. The Japanese winger was sensational before the World Cup break, starred for Japan during the World Cup and has been outstanding since the restart. He scored the winner against Bournemouth last time out and right now he’s Brighton’s main attacking threat as he cuts in from the left with incredible quality.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Joachim Andersen (calf), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), James McArthur (groin), Joel Ward (muscular injury)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Levi Colwill (undisclosed). DOUBT: Adam Lallana (undisclosed), Evan Ferguson (ankle)

