Fulham and Nottingham Forest clash at Craven Cottage with both of the Premier League new boys enjoying their time back in the top-flight.

Marco Silva has done a wonderful at Fulham and the Cottagers are battling for European qualification after a fine first half of the season. They are tough to beat and although scoring goals has become an issue in recent weeks they are still in the hunt for a top six finish. They beat Forest 3-2 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, so hopefully we have another thriller on our hands.

Forest are in great form after winning three of their last five games (they’re unbeaten in that run) to push them away from the relegation zone and into midtable. Steve Cooper has turned them into a more pragmatic outfit as they’ve secured a shutout in all of their last three wins and Forest are very dangerous on the counter.

Here’s everything you need ahead of Fulham vs Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Fulham are so tough to play against and USMNT center back Tim Ream had a fine game at Chelsea last time out as he heroically cleared off the line in their 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge. Joao Palhinha is a menace in midfield and Andreas Pereira and Willian give them a real buzz in attack. Basically, Fulham were successful on every single transfer they made last summer and it has set them up for a fine season.

Forest have switched tactics and it is earning them more points. They aren’t as expansive and open as a Steve Cooper team usually is but that’s just fine because they’re winning games and holding firm defensively. January signing Keylor Navas had a superb debut against Leeds in their 1-0 win at the City Ground, as the goalkeeper made several fine stops, while Brennan Johnson continues to deliver in attack.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed are doubts, while Neeskens Kebano remains out. Fulham have a very settled lineup and Silva was able to rest a few key players in the midweek FA Cup fourth round replay win at Sunderland.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Morgan Gibbs-White (ankle), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) and Ryan Yates (illness) are all out. New signing Jonjo Shelvey is battling back from a calf injury.

