Manchester City vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 10, 2023, 2:02 PM EST
0 Comments

After a tumultuous week off the pitch, Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium as they aim to keep their Premier League title bid on track.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v ASTON VILLA

Following the Premier League charging City with over 100 alleged breaches of rules over a lengthy period, there is huge uncertainty surrounding Pep Guardiola’s side and their future. On the pitch they are aiming to get back on track after losing 1-0 to Tottenham last weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

As for Aston Villa, Unai Emery’s side lost 4-2 at home to Leicester City last weekend which was a bit of a shock after their recent upturn in results. Villa are still pushing for a top 10 finish and after facing City and Arsenal in their next two, they have a run of winnable games coming up.

Here is everything you need for Manchester City vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

All of the talk this week around City has been about the ramifications of the alleged breaches and how that will impact their future.

Pep Guardiola said the following about the charges ahead of this game: “What’s happened since Monday is the same as what happened with UEFA. We have already been condemned. You have to understand that 19 teams in the Premier League are accusing us without us having the ability to defend. We are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. We didn’t have this opportunity, we are already sentenced. I am fully convinced we will be [proven] innocent.” 

On the pitch, City haven’t looked like themselves since the World Cup break as Kevin de Bruyne hasn’t featured often and Erling Haaland is struggling to match his goalscoring exploits from earlier in the season. By the time this game kicks off, City could be eight points behind Arsenal.

Villa’s week has been a lot more straightforward and Emery is keen for Villa to prove their defeat against Leicester was a one off. That defeat aside, Villa look much better defensively and are set up to counter. They could prove very fruitful against a Man City side who will push plenty of players forward to force the issue.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: John Stones (hamstring), DOUBT: Phil Foden (illness)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (Achilles), DOUBT: Bertrand Traore (knee), Jed Steer (Achilles)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Feb 10, 2023, 2:14 PM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the second half of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Newcastle is not going away and Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Wolves, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy season so far.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – February 8


Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer

By Feb 10, 2023, 2:12 PM EST
0 Comments

USMNT star Christian Pulisic will leave Chelsea this summer, according to a report from ESPN.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Pulisic, 24, will have just one year remaining on his Chelsea contract at the end of the 2022-23 season and per the report, the American winger will lead an ‘summer transfer exodus’ at Chelsea.

With 18 players arriving at Chelsea over the last two transfer windows under the new American ownership led by Todd Boehly, a huge number of players will have to leave to make that sustainable.

It is reported that Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic could also leave, while contract talks continue with Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante but they could also depart.

Per the report, there are no plans for Chelsea to offer Pulisic a new contract and the USMNT winger was keen on a move in January (Manchester United and Newcastle were reportedly interested) before he suffered a knee injury which will keep him out until March.

Why is this the end for him at Chelsea?

If he is to leave, he has to go somewhere he is going to play regularly. Pulisic has never been able to hold down a sustained starting spot at Chelsea despite some impressive spells.

Injuries have been a key reason why he has never flourished at Chelsea but three managers over the last four years hasn’t helped his case either.

The USMNT winger can do it at the Premier League and Champions League level and his time at Chelsea hasn’t been a failure, at all. But it hasn’t been what anyone hoped it would be. Pulisic has not become the superstar he was expected to become.

Where next for Pulisic?

Now he needs to find a club where he will be the superstar and the star man, instead of being at a club where he is one of many superstars.

That is a hard jump to make after being at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea during his career to date.

If Manchester United come in for him, should he move there? Probably not. He has to go somewhere he knows he is going to play week in, week out and be the man.

Whether that is a team battling for a top six finish in the Premier League or a team in Italy, Germany or Spain who are challenging for the title and trophies, he has to take the next step in his career and be the talisman at his next club.

It was always risky to join Chelsea when he did but he won the Champions League and has played a key role in stretches throughout his time in west London. It didn’t quite work out and that’s okay. He’s not even close to his prime.

However, this next move has to be the right one and has to work out if he’s truly going to become the superstar every USMNT fan hopes he can be. He can be that star but know it is all about about putting himself in the best possible position to succeed.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 10, 2023, 2:10 PM EST
0 Comments

Bournemouth hopes to finally get back in the win column when Newcastle heads south to meet the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium under the lights on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Gary O’Neil’s men have taken just one points from six matches since the Premier League returned from World Cup break, scoring just once to find itself 19th on the table, two points off safety.

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH vs NEWCASTLE

But the Cherries have purchased reinforcements and will hope Newcastle’s dip in results — while still unbeaten in the Premier League since August — will have the Magpies uneven.

Newcastle’s won twice and drawn four times in six matches since returning from the World Cup break, though Bournemouth has to find away to score a goal on the Magpies. Newcastle’s only allowed a goal twice since the calendar turned to November.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Bournemouth’s new wide threat Dango Ouattara already has an assist in two matches for the club and very much looks the real deal after new ownership hauled him to the south coast from France.

Newcastle, however, may not have Bruno Guimaraes through suspension but it has two big time defensive talents in Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman. Could we see another 0-0?

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Dominic Solanke (knee), Lewis Cook (knee). OUT: Ryan Fredericks (other), Junior Stanislas (other), Lloyd Kellu (calf), Jack Stephens (calf), David Brooks (thigh).

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (head). OUT: Javi Manquillo (other), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Targett (ankle).

Leeds vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 10, 2023, 2:10 PM EST
0 Comments

For the second time this week Leeds United and Manchester United lock horns and there will be an intense atmosphere at Elland Road for this clash between bitter rivals.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs MANCHESTER UNITED

Managerless Leeds were 2-0 up at Old Trafford in midweek but coughed up their lead to draw 2-2 as they remain just above the relegation zone. After firing Jesse Marsch, there is a lot of uncertainty around Leeds but their players at least dug deep to grab a point on the road against their fiercest rivals.

As for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag was not happy with the sloppy start against Leeds but he will be delighted with the comeback and overall the last few months have been exceptional. With Marcus Rashford leading the charge, United are so dangerous and maybe they’re in this title race.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Manchester United at a raucous Elland Road.

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

After sacking Jesse Marsch there have been a few managers who have turned down the chance to move to Leeds and all of a sudden the job doesn’t seem that attractive. With a talented, young squad and a passionate fanbase it should be, but there is a real balance issue in this Leeds team. They are fantastic going forward but defensively they continue to struggle. Caretaker boss Michael Skubala and the other assistants did a superb job to grab a point at Old Trafford and now they will be expected to back that up and go one step further to bag a big win at home.

Erik ten Hag has a few key injury and suspension issues to deal with right now as Christian Eriksen is out for months, while Casemiro will serve the second match of his three game ban for the red card he picked up against Crystal Palace. United missed those two in midfield in the midweek draw against Leeds, especially in the first half, but Marcel Sabitzer looked very tidy and the Red Devils improved massively in the second half. Rashford is in the form of his life, while Jadon Sancho returning and scoring the equalizer against Leeds is a massive boost.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Pascal Struijk (head); DOUBT: Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Liam Cooper (knock), Marc Roca (knock),  Luis Sinisterra (unknown)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Casemiro (suspended), Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle): OUT, Scott McTominay (muscular), Anthony Martial (hip); DOUBT: Antony (leg), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (illness)

