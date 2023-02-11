Bournemouth frustrates Newcastle to collect valuable point

For the second time this week Leeds United and Manchester United lock horns and there will be an intense atmosphere at Elland Road for this clash between bitter rivals.

Managerless Leeds were 2-0 up at Old Trafford in midweek but coughed up their lead to draw 2-2 as they remain just above the relegation zone. After firing Jesse Marsch, there is a lot of uncertainty around Leeds but their players at least dug deep to grab a point on the road against their fiercest rivals.

As for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag was not happy with the sloppy start against Leeds but he will be delighted with the comeback and overall the last few months have been exceptional. With Marcus Rashford leading the charge, United are so dangerous and maybe they’re in this title race.

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Manchester United at a raucous Elland Road.

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

After sacking Jesse Marsch there have been a few managers who have turned down the chance to move to Leeds and all of a sudden the job doesn’t seem that attractive. With a talented, young squad and a passionate fanbase it should be, but there is a real balance issue in this Leeds team. They are fantastic going forward but defensively they continue to struggle. Caretaker boss Michael Skubala and the other assistants did a superb job to grab a point at Old Trafford and now they will be expected to back that up and go one step further to bag a big win at home.

Erik ten Hag has a few key injury and suspension issues to deal with right now as Christian Eriksen is out for months, while Casemiro will serve the second match of his three game ban for the red card he picked up against Crystal Palace. United missed those two in midfield in the midweek draw against Leeds, especially in the first half, but Marcel Sabitzer looked very tidy and the Red Devils improved massively in the second half. Rashford is in the form of his life, while Jadon Sancho returning and scoring the equalizer against Leeds is a massive boost.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Pascal Struijk (head); DOUBT: Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Liam Cooper (knock), Marc Roca (knock), Luis Sinisterra (unknown)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Casemiro (suspended), Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle): OUT, Scott McTominay (muscular), Anthony Martial (hip); DOUBT: Antony (leg), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (illness)

