Bournemouth frustrates Newcastle to collect valuable point

By Feb 11, 2023, 2:25 PM EST
0 Comments

Bournemouth collected a valuable point from top-four Newcastle, who made history in an otherwise disappointing 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Miguel Almiron scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season to answer an early goal from Marcos Senesi, who would go off injured for Bournemouth, and the Magpies never found a winner but did set a new club record for consecutive matches unbeaten in a top-flight season (17).

Newcastle moves onto 41 points, still 10 points off the table lead but two points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham. The Magpies have drawn fives times, winning just twice, since the World Cup break.

Bournemouth settles into 19th place again, one point off safety and three clear of basement-dwelling Southampton.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle final score: 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium

Stars of the Show

Sven Botman

Dango Ouattara

Miguel Almiron

Marcos Sensei

Nick Pope

What’s next?

Bournemouth is off the the Molineux to meet Wolves at 10am ET Saturday, while Newcastle hosts Liverpool at 12:30pm ET the same day.

Marcos Senesi goal video: Cherries flicked in front

Miguel Almiron goal video: Paraguayan snaps Newcastle level

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Bournemouth’s new wide threat Dango Ouattara already has an assist in two matches for the club and very much looks the real deal after new ownership hauled him to the south coast from France.

Newcastle, however, may not have Bruno Guimaraes through suspension but it has two big time defensive talents in Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman. Could we see another 0-0?

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Junior Stanislas (other), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Jack Stephens (calf), David Brooks (thigh). Lewis Cook (knee).

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Javi Manquillo (other), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Targett (ankle).

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Feb 11, 2023, 1:35 PM EST
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 11 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.71 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League assist leaders
fotmob.com

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 11
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 8
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  5. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  6. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  7. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  8. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  9. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  10. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 5
  11. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  12. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  13. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  14. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  15. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  16. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  17. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 4
  18. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 4
  19. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  20. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  21. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  22. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 4
  23. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 4
  24. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  25. Rodri, Manchester City — 4
  26. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 4
  27. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 4
  28. Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester City — 4

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Feb 11, 2023, 1:34 PM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 25 goals have him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

How many records can Haaland break?

Premier League Golden Boot
fotmob.com

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 25
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 17
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 14
    4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    5. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 11
    6. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    7. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    8. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    9. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 8
    10. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    11. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    12. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
    13. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
    14. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
    15. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 7
    16. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 7
    17. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    18. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    19. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    20. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 6
    21. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
    22. Daniel Podence, Wolves — 5
    23. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5
    24. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5
    25. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 5
    26. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 5
    27. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 5
    28. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 5
    29. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 5
    30. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 5
    31. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 5
    32. Ruben Neves, Wolves — 5
    33. Rodrigo Betancur, Tottenham — 5
    34. Solly March, Brighton — 5

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 11, 2023, 1:10 PM EST
0 Comments

After a tumultuous week off the pitch, Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium as they aim to keep their Premier League title bid on track.

Following the Premier League charging City with over 100 alleged breaches of rules over a lengthy period, there is huge uncertainty surrounding Pep Guardiola’s side and their future. On the pitch they are aiming to get back on track after losing 1-0 to Tottenham last weekend.

As for Aston Villa, Unai Emery’s side lost 4-2 at home to Leicester City last weekend which was a bit of a shock after their recent upturn in results. Villa are still pushing for a top 10 finish and after facing City and Arsenal in their next two, they have a run of winnable games coming up.

Here is everything you need for Manchester City vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

All of the talk this week around City has been about the ramifications of the alleged breaches and how that will impact their future.

Pep Guardiola said the following about the charges ahead of this game: “What’s happened since Monday is the same as what happened with UEFA. We have already been condemned. You have to understand that 19 teams in the Premier League are accusing us without us having the ability to defend. We are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. We didn’t have this opportunity, we are already sentenced. I am fully convinced we will be [proven] innocent.” 

On the pitch, City haven’t looked like themselves since the World Cup break as Kevin de Bruyne hasn’t featured often and Erling Haaland is struggling to match his goalscoring exploits from earlier in the season. By the time this game kicks off, City could be eight points behind Arsenal.

Villa’s week has been a lot more straightforward and Emery is keen for Villa to prove their defeat against Leicester was a one off. That defeat aside, Villa look much better defensively and are set up to counter. They could prove very fruitful against a Man City side who will push plenty of players forward to force the issue.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: John Stones (hamstring), DOUBT: Phil Foden (illness)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (Achilles), DOUBT: Bertrand Traore (knee), Jed Steer (Achilles)

Leeds vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 11, 2023, 1:10 PM EST
1 Comment

For the second time this week Leeds United and Manchester United lock horns and there will be an intense atmosphere at Elland Road for this clash between bitter rivals.

Managerless Leeds were 2-0 up at Old Trafford in midweek but coughed up their lead to draw 2-2 as they remain just above the relegation zone. After firing Jesse Marsch, there is a lot of uncertainty around Leeds but their players at least dug deep to grab a point on the road against their fiercest rivals.

As for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag was not happy with the sloppy start against Leeds but he will be delighted with the comeback and overall the last few months have been exceptional. With Marcus Rashford leading the charge, United are so dangerous and maybe they’re in this title race.

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Manchester United at a raucous Elland Road.

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

After sacking Jesse Marsch there have been a few managers who have turned down the chance to move to Leeds and all of a sudden the job doesn’t seem that attractive. With a talented, young squad and a passionate fanbase it should be, but there is a real balance issue in this Leeds team. They are fantastic going forward but defensively they continue to struggle. Caretaker boss Michael Skubala and the other assistants did a superb job to grab a point at Old Trafford and now they will be expected to back that up and go one step further to bag a big win at home.

Erik ten Hag has a few key injury and suspension issues to deal with right now as Christian Eriksen is out for months, while Casemiro will serve the second match of his three game ban for the red card he picked up against Crystal Palace. United missed those two in midfield in the midweek draw against Leeds, especially in the first half, but Marcel Sabitzer looked very tidy and the Red Devils improved massively in the second half. Rashford is in the form of his life, while Jadon Sancho returning and scoring the equalizer against Leeds is a massive boost.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Pascal Struijk (head); DOUBT: Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Liam Cooper (knock), Marc Roca (knock),  Luis Sinisterra (unknown)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Casemiro (suspended), Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle): OUT, Scott McTominay (muscular), Anthony Martial (hip); DOUBT: Antony (leg), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (illness)

