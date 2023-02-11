Bournemouth frustrates Newcastle to collect valuable point

Bournemouth collected a valuable point from top-four Newcastle, who made history in an otherwise disappointing 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
Miguel Almiron scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season to answer an early goal from Marcos Senesi, who would go off injured for Bournemouth, and the Magpies never found a winner but did set a new club record for consecutive matches unbeaten in a top-flight season (17).
WATCH BOURNEMOUTH vs NEWCASTLE FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK
Newcastle moves onto 41 points, still 10 points off the table lead but two points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham. The Magpies have drawn fives times, winning just twice, since the World Cup break.
Bournemouth settles into 19th place again, one point off safety and three clear of basement-dwelling Southampton.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Bournemouth vs Newcastle final score: 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium
Stars of the Show
Sven Botman
Dango Ouattara
Miguel Almiron
Marcos Sensei
Nick Pope
What’s next?
Bournemouth is off the the Molineux to meet Wolves at 10am ET Saturday, while Newcastle hosts Liverpool at 12:30pm ET the same day.
Marcos Senesi goal video: Cherries flicked in front
Miguel Almiron goal video: Paraguayan snaps Newcastle level
How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Bournemouth’s new wide threat Dango Ouattara already has an assist in two matches for the club and very much looks the real deal after new ownership hauled him to the south coast from France.
Newcastle, however, may not have Bruno Guimaraes through suspension but it has two big time defensive talents in Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman. Could we see another 0-0?
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Junior Stanislas (other), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Jack Stephens (calf), David Brooks (thigh). Lewis Cook (knee).
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 Solanke starts
🔺 Stephens back in
🔺 Tavernier on the bench
Our line up for #BOUNEW 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/bC1qWb1o33
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 11, 2023
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Javi Manquillo (other), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Targett (ankle).
HOWAY NEWCASTLE! ✊#BOUNEW pic.twitter.com/ILknbuAxdS
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 11, 2023