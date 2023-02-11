Goalkeeper gaffe costs Brighton two points in Crystal Palace draw

A painful howler by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez cost Brighton two points, as they settled for a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the M23 derby at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Aside from Sanchez’s temporary loss of hand functionality, Brighton (35 points – 6th place) were their typically brilliant selves in possession, as they racked up 2.36 xG on 17 shots (5 on target), compared to just 0.89 (6 shots, 2 on target) for Crystal Palace (25 points – 12th place).

After peppering Palace’s goal for over an hour, Brighton finally broke through via Solly March in the 63rd minute, as Pervis Estupinan’s cross found March, who quietly has five goals and four assists on the season now, and March smashed the ball past Vicente Guaita for a deserved 1-0 lead.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

The advantage lasted only six minutes, though, as Brighton failed to clear a corner kick and the ball found its way to James Tomkins for a free header on the goal line.

After falling behind and having so little control over the game, the point is a positive result for Palace, though it does extend their current winless skid to six games (0W-3D-3L).

There were mixed feelings for Brighton regarding the results as well. Their unbeaten run is now five games (3W-2D-0L), but they could have moved to within two points of 5th-place Tottenham after Spurs were hammered by Leicester on Saturday.

Latest Premier League news Bournemouth vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season? Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

USMNT youngster Chris Richards has been superb since stepping into the Palace defense and the young center back has taken his chance with Joachim Andersen out injured. Michael Olise continues to deliver moments of quality but Wilfried Zaha hasn’t scored in any of his last eight appearances and missed the defeat at United due to a hamstring issue. Zaha is expected to miss this clash, which is a big blow for the Eagles as he loves to play the hero against Brighton.

Brighton have so many players stepping up but Kaoru Mitoma is in the form his life. The Japanese winger was sensational before the World Cup break, starred for Japan during the World Cup and has been outstanding since the restart. He scored the winner against Bournemouth last time out and right now he’s Brighton’s main attacking threat as he cuts in from the left with incredible quality.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Joachim Andersen (calf), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), James McArthur (groin), Joel Ward (muscular injury)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Levi Colwill (undisclosed). DOUBT: Adam Lallana (undisclosed), Evan Ferguson (ankle)

COME ON ALBION! 💪 Here's our team to take on Palace this afternoon. 📝 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIeLz3 // #BHAFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/TfLyXqMqM0 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 11, 2023

Latest USMNT news Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?

Follow @JPW_NBCSports