Willian’s moment of class drives Fulham through Forest

Willian’s exceptional goal was the lone marker from a tight, tense 2-0 Fulham win over Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
The Brazilian scored a goal very much in the vein of his very best, crafting space in the right of the 18 before slithering a shot into the very upper 90 across goal. Manor Solomon struck in the 88th minute to salt away the win.
Marco Silva’s Cottagers stay in the mix for European qualification by completing the Premier League double over their fellow promoted side. Fulham now sits 7th with 35 points, four off fifth-place Tottenham.
Forest’s five-match unbeaten Premier League run ends with the loss, which sees the Tricky Trees out-attempted by double digits away from home. They are 14th with 24 points, six points clear of the bottom three.
How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Fulham are so tough to play against and USMNT center back Tim Ream had a fine game at Chelsea last time out as he heroically cleared off the line in their 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge. Joao Palhinha is a menace in midfield and Andreas Pereira and Willian give them a real buzz in attack. Basically, Fulham were successful on every single transfer they made last summer and it has set them up for a fine season.
Forest have switched tactics and it is earning them more points. They aren’t as expansive and open as a Steve Cooper team usually is but that’s just fine because they’re winning games and holding firm defensively. January signing Keylor Navas had a superb debut against Leeds in their 1-0 win at the City Ground, as the goalkeeper made several fine stops, while Brennan Johnson continues to deliver in attack.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed are doubts, while Neeskens Kebano remains out. Fulham have a very settled lineup and Silva was able to rest a few key players in the midweek FA Cup fourth round replay win at Sunderland.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
Morgan Gibbs-White (ankle), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) and Ryan Yates (illness) are all out. New signing Jonjo Shelvey is battling back from a calf injury.
The Gunners lost to Everton last time out, just the second loss of the season for Mikel Arteta’s men, and now claim a single point to move six points clear of second-place Man City. The two play Wednesday in their first Premier League meeting of the season, three days after City plays Villa on Sunday.
Brentford is now unbeaten in 10-straight Premier League matches and the eighth-place Bees are just a point off sixth.
Bees buzz at the right times to keep Arsenal wobbly
Look at the traditional stats and you’ll be wondering just how Arsenal failed to fully bounce back from its surprise loss to Everton.
Mikel Arteta’s men had 69 percent of the ball and out-attempted the Bees 23-9, completing 509 passes compared to just 180 for Brentford.
But Thomas Frank’s men executed their game plan to near perfection, countering at the right time and making the most of their possession in this draw.
Brentford knew Arsenal would manufacture chances but this was going to be about quality chances. The Bees won the xG battle by a 2.37-1.68 margin and FotMob credits them with three ‘big chances’ to Arsenal’s one.
Ivan Toney’s had a wild journey from Newcastle’s next big thing to Brentford’s now big thing, and he’s right up there with Harry Kane as the most complete center forwards in the league right now.
Throw in an in-form Mathias Jensen and rightly acknowledge Ben Mee as a potential signing of the season in any season without Erling Haaland), and Brentford deserves its 10-match Premier League unbeaten run.
But if Arsenal is going to contend for a Premier League title — really contend for it — it can’t afford many two-match stretches in which they claim just a single point, especially if those matches are against Everton away and Brentford at home.
That said: Beat Man City at home on Wednesday and you might just be uncatchable. It’s a big one!
Mikel Arteta reaction:
On Brentford’s performance, Arsenal’s control: “Credit to them for the way they competed. But I thought we were dominant and had good moments. We scored a goal against that super-low block they had. They took the game to that rollercoaster game they want to take you to. … Winning is about small margins. When you win you win by small margins, but if you cannot win it then you don’t lose it. I thought the team still had a good performance today.
Ready for Man City at midweek? “Another big game. We know that. We will get ready for that. It will be another big one and another beautiful one.”
Thomas Frank reaction: ‘I said to the boys, Wow!’
“I just said to the boys, wow! We are not allowed to celebrate one point because of course we want to win but we can celebrate the performance and that was one of the best.
…
“It is insane Brentford is 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League and against some decent sides. It is incredible work from the players and staff and everyone around the club. This is a proud moment.”
Stars of the Show
Thomas Partey
Ivan Toney
Bukayo Saka
Christian Norgaard
David Raya
What’s next?
Arsenal hosts Man City on Wednesday before going to Aston Villa early Saturday.
Brentford will entertain Crystal Palace in a 10am ET Saturday derby.
Leandro Trossard goal video: Super sub strikes again
Ivan Toney goal video: Bees buzz through for equalizer
How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford live, stream link and start time
Arsenal looks to bounce back from being kept off the scoreboard for just the second time this season, though it was also the second time in a month (Newcastle held Arsenal at home before Everton beat the Gunners on Feb. 4). Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are among the most consistent threats in red and will surely favor themselves to get back on the scoreboard.
Brentford’s getting production from all over the place and Mathias Jensen has been particularly impressive in the midfield. The story of the season, besides Ivan Toney’s continued strong displays up top, has been the stellar, impregnable play of new signing Ben Mee. The ex-Burnley man is chipping in at both ends to boot.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (quadriceps), Reiss Nelson (thigh)
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Shandon Baptiste (groin), Pontus Jansson (thigh), Frank Onyeka (thigh)
Ahead of the 242nd Merseyside derby (Liverpool lead with 97W-77L-67D), Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and are yet to win in 2023 in the Premier League after conceding three in each of their defeats to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in their last four games. The forwards aren’t firing, the midfield looks sluggish and the defense is all over the place. Klopp is under pressure but is adamant he can sort it out. With Liverpool closer to the relegation zone than the top four, they badly need to regain their form. Fast.
As for Everton, well, what a difference a win makes. In his first game in charge of the Toffees Sean Dyche masterminded a 1-0 victory against Arsenal and all of a sudden there is plenty of positivity in the air around Goodison Park. There is still unrest among fans when it comes to the ownership group but for now Dyche looks like a savvy hire and the perfect man to push them out of the relegation zone.
How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool are all over the place and look like missing the Champions League for the first time since Klopp’s first season in charge. Defensively they are fragile and they’ve failed to score in any of their last three games. However, they have only lost once in their last 27 derbies against Everton, so that will give Liverpool hope. Alisson is doing his best to bail Liverpool out but he is facing so many big chances each and every game.
Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure were excellent in midfield for Everton against Arsenal and will be key in this clash. Dyche set Everton up in a 4-5-1 formation and whipped crosses in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to attack. If the DCL misses this game through injury, that will be a big blow but Everton look generally solid with Coady and Tarkowski anchoring the defense and now look more confident they can hurt opponents on the counter and from set-piece opportunities.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Roberto Firmino (calf), Ibrahima Konate (muscle); DOUBT:
Diogo Jota (calf), Fabinho (illness), Thiago (hip)
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee); DOUBT: James Garner (back), Michael Keane (knee), Ben Godfrey (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring)
Bournemouth hopes to finally get back in the win column when Newcastle heads south to meet the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium under the lights on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Gary O’Neil’s men have taken just one points from six matches since the Premier League returned from World Cup break, scoring just once to find itself 19th on the table, two points off safety.
But the Cherries have purchased reinforcements and will hope Newcastle’s dip in results — while still unbeaten in the Premier League since August — will have the Magpies uneven.
Newcastle’s won twice and drawn four times in six matches since returning from the World Cup break, though Bournemouth has to find away to score a goal on the Magpies. Newcastle’s only allowed a goal twice since the calendar turned to November.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Newcastle.
Southampton took the lead in the first half through Carlos Alcaraz and were given a further boost as Mario Lemina was sent off for Wolves. But a stirring second half comeback saw Jan Bednarek forced into an own goal and then Joao Gomes scored a beauty to win it late on.
Nathan Jones has now lost seven of his eight Premier League games in charge and he could be fired as Southampton’s manager as they sit rock bottom of the table and are on 15 points from 22 games.
Julen Lopetegui is working wonders at Wolves as they they made it back-to-back wins and move further away from the relegation zone as they have 23 points.
The way Southampton collapsed in the second half was embarrassing and in a season of incredible lows for the team who sit rock bottom of the Premier League, this was the lowest point. 1-0 up at home with 17 minutes to go, playing against 10 men for most of the game, Saints shrunk and Wolves’ equalizer was coming. Southampton never recovered from that and it looked like they were playing with 10 men in the second half. Nathan Jones had to change the tactics and the personnel but he didn’t. He let Wolves get back in the game and this defeat was surely the end for him as a Premier League manager. After four months, it is not working. Saints somehow still have a chance of saving themselves this season but they have to act now. Jones has to go and somebody with new ideas has to come in. It is the only chance they have. If Jones stays they are going down to the Championship for the first time in over a decade. It is as simple as that.
Stars of the show
Kamaldeen Sulemana: Electric first start as all of Southampton’s good play came through him.
Ruben Neves: Bossed midfield even down a man and made sure Wolves never gave up hope.
Adama Traore: Changed the game when he came on at half time as he gave Wolves an outlet.
What’s next?
Southampton travel to Chelsea on Saturday, Feb. 18, while Wolves host Bournemouth on the same day.
How to watch Southampton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
FULL TIME: Southampton 1-2 Wolves – An incredible, unbelievable collapse from Southampton.
GOALLLL! Wolves go 2-1 up. Joao Gomes with his first goal. Incredible drama. Wolves have done it. Southampton distraught.
🐺 ¡LOS LOBOS ESTÁN AULLANDO EN ST. MARY STADIUM!
💪 Ahora fue el turno de Joāo Gomes y marca su primer gol en la temporada de @premierleague
Sulemana sends a diving header wide. Saints are back on top.
CHANCE! Kamaldeen Sulemana with a glorious chance to make it 2-0 but Jose Sa denies him. The ball back to Sa was short and Sulemana was in but Sa did just enough to claw the ball away from the Ghanian forward. What a chance for Saints and moments later Paul Onuachu goes down in the box but no penalty is given. Lovely turn from the big man.
We are back underway in the second half and Wolves are doing okay. They have brought on Adama Traore and are trying to find him out wide early and often.
HALF TIME: Southampton 1-0 Wolves – Saints are ahead thanks to that lovely strike from Alcaraz and Wolves are up against it after Lemina’s red card.
CLOSE! Jan Bednarek has a shot deflected over. Saints causing problems when they go long to Paul Onuachu.
Wolves have settled down after the red card and look dangerous when they go long. Cunha flashes a shot just over from a tight angle.
RED CARD! Former Southampton player Mario Lemina, who has just signed for Wolves, has been sent off on his return to St Mary’s! After just 27 minutes he picked up two yellow cards. Second yellow for dissent. Wolves down to 10 men and 1-0 down. Incredible opportunity for Southampton, this.
GOALLLLL! Charly Alcaraz with a beautiful strike for Southampton. His first Premier League goal. What a moment for the young Argentine midfielder. Nathan Jones celebrates by crouching down and bowing his head to the floor. Saints have started superbly and they’re 1-0 up!
Decent start for the hosts. Wolves are keeping the ball a bit better now. Sulemana looks a real player. Incredible pace as he runs past several Wolves players and wins a corner.
CLOSE! Romain Perraud’s low shot is blocked by Craig Dawson after good work from Sulemana on the right as he ran towards goal and picked out Perraud. That has the home fans up and excited.
KICK OFF! We are underway at St Mary’s and the home fans are trying to generate a good atmosphere. This will be a nervy day for the hosts.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints are in freefall and if they lose this game it feels like Nathan Jones will lose his job. The Welsh coach went on a bizarre rant following their shellacking at Brentford and said he has pandered to others and hasn’t done his job properly ever since he arrived at Southampton in November. The owners are backing him, for now, but in midweek they admitted results have to improve. After spending big on deadline day to bring in forwards Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana, now is the time for Southampton to drag themselves off the bottom. If not, they could have a third manager of the season very soon.
Wolves were brilliant against Liverpool and have found a great system for the players they have with the 4-4-2 working wonders. Lopetegui is famed for having a solid foundation defensively but the big change has been Wolves being much better on the counter and finally finishing off chances. After bringing in Sarabia, Cunha, Lemina and Dawson in January they have added experience and quality in key areas and it seems to have given the entire club a lift.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup
Kyle Walker-Peters is out after a recent hamstring issue, while Alex McCarthy remains out and Valentino Livramento and Juan Larios are also missing. New signings Onuachu and Sulemana start, while Nathan Jones has favored a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks and he persists with that despite fan unrest towards his tactics.
Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore remain out, while Pedro Neto returns to the squad. Mario Lemina starts against his former team, while Hwang Hee-chan is out after suffering a thigh injury so Joao Moutinho comes in for him.
☝️ One change from #WOLLIV. 🍷 Moutinho returns to the XI. 🔁 J. Gomes and Neto in the squad.