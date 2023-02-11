Leicester vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

West Ham host Chelsea on Saturday in a massive London derby as both teams aim to kick-start their respective campaigns.

The Hammers have improved in recent weeks as they beat Everton and drew at Newcastle last time out. David Moyes’ men are still hovering just above the relegation zone but it looks like they will now kick on in the second half of the season and they usually fare well against their bitter London rivals Chelsea.

As for the Blues, they have won just once in their last six Premier League games but they are becoming very tough to beat, and score against, under Graham Potter. Three shutouts in a row have them on a three-game unbeaten run and now they have all of their January additions on board, expect Chelsea to climb closer to the top four.

Here’s everything you need for West Ham vs Chelsea.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Five minutes of stoppage time.

Soucek seems to have got away with one there as he pushes his hand out to block Gallagher’s shot. No penalty is given via VAR.

OFFSIDE! West Ham thought they had taken the lead but Declan Rice was just offside when his initial header was saved, as Soucek finished off the rebound. It’s still 1-1. Relief from Chelsea. Despair from West Ham.

Tomas Soucek thought he put West Ham into the lead. But Declan Rice was JUST offside. 👀 📺: @USANetwork #MyPLMorning | #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/tzna5aEEMa — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 11, 2023

Aguerd is off with an injury. Johnson is on. Another injury blow for the Hammers.

Bowen goes down in the box but no penalty kick is given. Probably the correct decision.

Chelsea have brought on Chilwell, Mount and Ziyech, while West Ham bring on Danny Ings and Flynn Downes.

SO CLOSE! Reece James whips in a free kick and Antonio flicks it clear but it almost sneaks in at the back post. Chelsea pushing hard.

What a ball from Reece James and Angelo Ogbonna tries to clear and shanks it towards his own goal but Fabianski saves.

We are back underway for the second half. Can Chelsea make the most of their chances in this 45?

HALF TIME: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea – What a great first half. Ebbed and flowed and West Ham recovered well after Felix gave Chelsea the lead.

SAVE! Fabiasnki saves well as Joao Felix whips a free kick towards the bottom corner. Decent effort from Felix. Chelsea back on top now as they push to regain the lead. Badiashile heads over the corner and should have got his effort on target, and he probably should have scored. Relief for West Ham.

West Ham having a go here, but Chelsea look very dangerous at the other end. Madueke’s low shot is saved well by Fabianski, Felix whips in a dangerous cross and Mudryk then leads a counter but Enzo Fernandez can’t make the most of it. Very open game now. Lovely for the neutral.

GOALLL! Emerson pops up at the back post and equalizes for West Ham against his former club Chelsea. Lovely finish after Bowen flicks on a cross. Reece James and Noni Madueke caught napping defensively. 1-1. Game on!

CLOSE! West Ham almost equalize. Bowen finds Antonio but he can’t quite get enough on his finish and Kepa saves. Against the run of play, that was a huge chance for the Hammers.

NO GOAL! Another disallowed goal! Kai Havertz rounds Fabianski and finishes. West Ham playing a very high line.

GOALLLL ! Joao Felix finishes after a superb ball from Enzo Fernandez. That is his first goal in the Premier League in just his second appearance. Chelsea have been excellent early on and totally deserve this lead. 1-0 to Chelsea. https://twitter.com/NBCSportsSoccer/status/1624390684810649601

Paqueta is off. He can’t continue. Such a shame for West Ham. Soucek is on in his place. How unlucky have West Ham been with injuries?

NO GOAL! Joao Felix is played in and he’s just offside. The play goes on and he dinks an effort over Fabianski, it hits the post and he finishes the rebound. But he was just offside. Promising for Chelsea.

Joao Felix was offside, but he already looks dangerous up front for Chelsea. 📺: @USANetwork#MyPLMorning | #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/upOqgHBcuH — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 11, 2023

Lucas Paqueta has gone down with a shoulder injury after a heavy landing and has had extensive treatment. He looks shaken up but he’s back on for now.

CHANCE! A good opportunity for Chelsea as Ruben Loftus-Cheek is played in but Fabianski catches his cut back with Havertz lurking. He was caught in two minds there. Should have played the shot or played in Havertz earlier.

KICK OFF! We are underway in east London. Already some meaty challenges flying in. Lovely stuff. This is what it is all about.

The bubbles are floating around and the home fans are belting out their famous chant. This is a fierce London derby and it usually delivers intense drama.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The Hammers are slowly getting back to their best and Nayef Aguerd has been in fine form at center back and is now fully fit after arriving in the summer. Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio have been among the goals in recent games and there is a menacing look to West Ham on the counter.

Chelsea’s new signing Enzo Fernandez made a great impact on his debut against Fulham last time out, while Badiashile has also impressed at center back, while Mudryk and Madueke are both getting up to speed on the wing. Joao Felix will finally be available again after he missed the last three games due to his red card on debut.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

Kurt Zouma (thigh) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) remain out, while Gianluca Scamacca is battling back from a knee injury. Alphonse Areola is out with a hamstring issue but Thilo Kehrer has battled to be fit. Moyes continues with Michail Antonio as the focal point and Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma supporting him.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja remain out, while Wesley Fofana and Mateo Kovacic are close to being available but this game comes too soon. Denis Zakaria and Edouard Mendy are out too, but Joao Felix is back from suspension and the Portuguese star starts this game.

