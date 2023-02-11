Liverpool and Everton clash in a massive Merseyside derby on Monday as both teams are heading in different directions right now.
And not the directions you would think.
Ahead of the 242nd Merseyside derby (Liverpool lead with 97W-77L-67D), Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and are yet to win in 2023 in the Premier League after conceding three in each of their defeats to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in their last four games. The forwards aren’t firing, the midfield looks sluggish and the defense is all over the place. Klopp is under pressure but is adamant he can sort it out. With Liverpool closer to the relegation zone than the top four, they badly need to regain their form. Fast.
As for Everton, well, what a difference a win makes. In his first game in charge of the Toffees Sean Dyche masterminded a 1-0 victory against Arsenal and all of a sudden there is plenty of positivity in the air around Goodison Park. There is still unrest among fans when it comes to the ownership group but for now Dyche looks like a savvy hire and the perfect man to push them out of the relegation zone.
Here’s everything you need on Liverpool vs Everton.
How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool are all over the place and look like missing the Champions League for the first time since Klopp’s first season in charge. Defensively they are fragile and they’ve failed to score in any of their last three games. However, they have only lost once in their last 27 derbies against Everton, so that will give Liverpool hope. Alisson is doing his best to bail Liverpool out but he is facing so many big chances each and every game.
Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure were excellent in midfield for Everton against Arsenal and will be key in this clash. Dyche set Everton up in a 4-5-1 formation and whipped crosses in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to attack. If the DCL misses this game through injury, that will be a big blow but Everton look generally solid with Coady and Tarkowski anchoring the defense and now look more confident they can hurt opponents on the counter and from set-piece opportunities.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Roberto Firmino (calf), Ibrahima Konate (muscle); DOUBT:
Diogo Jota (calf), Fabinho (illness), Thiago (hip)
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee); DOUBT: James Garner (back), Michael Keane (knee), Ben Godfrey (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring)