Real Madrid beats Al-Hilal 5-3 to win eighth Club World Cup

Associated PressFeb 11, 2023, 4:33 PM EST
0 Comments

RABAT, Morocco — Vinicius Junior scored twice and assisted Karim Benzema to lead Real Madrid to its record-extending eighth Club World Cup title by beating Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal 5-3 in the final on Saturday.

Federico Valverde added two more goals for the European champions in a final that turned into a shootout. Al-Hilal never led but showed it was no fluke that it upset Brazil’s Flamengo to reach the decider in Morocco’s capital.

Vinicius has been the target of racist slurs in the Spanish league – and even had his effigy hung from a bridge but has not let that negatively impact his performances.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

The Brazil forward, who scored the only goal when Madrid beat Liverpool in last season’s Champions League final, leads Madrid with 16 across all competitions.

Vinicius opened the scoring in the 13th minute and curled home Madrid’s fifth and final goal in the 69th.

Luciano Vietto scored twice and Moussa Marega once for the Asian champions, who fell behind early and never got closer than 2-1 by halftime.

Madrid also won the Club World Cup following triumphs in the Champions League in 2014 and from 2016-18. It won other versions of the world title in 1960, 1998 and 2002.

By Feb 11, 2023, 3:45 PM EST
1 Comment

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far and normal service has resumed after the World Cup break.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We've got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United's new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we've also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I'm sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Arsenal drops points again as Toney nabs draw for Brentford

By Feb 11, 2023, 3:43 PM EST
Arsenal dropped points again ahead of a huge midweek match with Manchester City, drawing Brentford 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard came off the bench to drive Arsenal in front of the Bees, but Ivan Toney won the final ball of a battling team equalizer for Brentford to give the game its final score.

The Gunners lost to Everton last time out, just the second loss of the season for Mikel Arteta’s men, and now claim a single point to move six points clear of second-place Man City. The two play Wednesday in their first Premier League meeting of the season, three days after City plays Villa on Sunday.

Brentford is now unbeaten in 10-straight Premier League matches and the eighth-place Bees are just a point off sixth.

Bees buzz at the right times to keep Arsenal wobbly

Look at the traditional stats and you’ll be wondering just how Arsenal failed to fully bounce back from its surprise loss to Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s men had 69 percent of the ball and out-attempted the Bees 23-9, completing 509 passes compared to just 180 for Brentford.

But Thomas Frank’s men executed their game plan to near perfection, countering at the right time and making the most of their possession in this draw.

Brentford knew Arsenal would manufacture chances but this was going to be about quality chances. The Bees won the xG battle by a 2.37-1.68 margin and FotMob credits them with three ‘big chances’ to Arsenal’s one.

Ivan Toney’s had a wild journey from Newcastle’s next big thing to Brentford’s now big thing, and he’s right up there with Harry Kane as the most complete center forwards in the league right now.

Throw in an in-form Mathias Jensen and rightly acknowledge Ben Mee as a potential signing of the season in any season without Erling Haaland), and Brentford deserves its 10-match Premier League unbeaten run.

But if Arsenal is going to contend for a Premier League title — really contend for it — it can’t afford many two-match stretches in which they claim just a single point, especially if those matches are against Everton away and Brentford at home.

That said: Beat Man City at home on Wednesday and you might just be uncatchable. It’s a big one!

Mikel Arteta reaction:

On Brentford’s performance, Arsenal’s control: “Credit to them for the way they competed. But I thought we were dominant and had good moments. We scored a goal against that super-low block they had. They took the game to that rollercoaster game they want to take you to. … Winning is about small margins. When you win you win by small margins, but if you cannot win it then you don’t lose it. I thought the team still had a good performance today.

Ready for Man City at midweek? “Another big game. We know that. We will get ready for that. It will be another big one and another beautiful one.”

Thomas Frank reaction: ‘I said to the boys, Wow!’

“I just said to the boys, wow! We are not allowed to celebrate one point because of course we want to win but we can celebrate the performance and that was one of the best.

“It is insane Brentford is 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League and against some decent sides. It is incredible work from the players and staff and everyone around the club. This is a proud moment.”

Stars of the Show

Arsenal vs Brentford
fotmob.com

Thomas Partey

Ivan Toney

Bukayo Saka

Christian Norgaard

David Raya

What’s next?

Arsenal hosts Man City on Wednesday before going to Aston Villa early Saturday.

Brentford will entertain Crystal Palace in a 10am ET Saturday derby.

Leandro Trossard goal video: Super sub strikes again

Ivan Toney goal video: Bees buzz through for equalizer

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10m ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Premier League on Peacock

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal looks to bounce back from being kept off the scoreboard for just the second time this season, though it was also the second time in a month (Newcastle held Arsenal at home before Everton beat the Gunners on Feb. 4). Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are among the most consistent threats in red and will surely favor themselves to get back on the scoreboard.

Brentford’s getting production from all over the place and Mathias Jensen has been particularly impressive in the midfield. The story of the season, besides Ivan Toney’s continued strong displays up top, has been the stellar, impregnable play of new signing Ben Mee. The ex-Burnley man is chipping in at both ends to boot.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (quadriceps), Reiss Nelson (thigh)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Shandon Baptiste (groin), Pontus Jansson (thigh), Frank Onyeka (thigh)

Liverpool vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 11, 2023, 3:40 PM EST
Liverpool and Everton clash in a massive Merseyside derby on Monday as both teams are heading in different directions right now.

And not the directions you would think.

Ahead of the 242nd Merseyside derby (Liverpool lead with 97W-77L-67D), Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and are yet to win in 2023 in the Premier League after conceding three in each of their defeats to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in their last four games. The forwards aren’t firing, the midfield looks sluggish and the defense is all over the place. Klopp is under pressure but is adamant he can sort it out. With Liverpool closer to the relegation zone than the top four, they badly need to regain their form. Fast.

As for Everton, well, what a difference a win makes. In his first game in charge of the Toffees Sean Dyche masterminded a 1-0 victory against Arsenal and all of a sudden there is plenty of positivity in the air around Goodison Park. There is still unrest among fans when it comes to the ownership group but for now Dyche looks like a savvy hire and the perfect man to push them out of the relegation zone.

Here’s everything you need on Liverpool vs Everton.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool are all over the place and look like missing the Champions League for the first time since Klopp’s first season in charge. Defensively they are fragile and they’ve failed to score in any of their last three games. However, they have only lost once in their last 27 derbies against Everton, so that will give Liverpool hope. Alisson is doing his best to bail Liverpool out but he is facing so many big chances each and every game.

Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure were excellent in midfield for Everton against Arsenal and will be key in this clash. Dyche set Everton up in a 4-5-1 formation and whipped crosses in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to attack. If the DCL misses this game through injury, that will be a big blow but Everton look generally solid with Coady and Tarkowski anchoring the defense and now look more confident they can hurt opponents on the counter and from set-piece opportunities.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Roberto Firmino (calf), Ibrahima Konate (muscle); DOUBT:
Diogo Jota (calf), Fabinho (illness), Thiago (hip)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee); DOUBT: James Garner (back), Michael Keane (knee), Ben Godfrey (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring)

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Feb 11, 2023, 3:35 PM EST
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 11 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.71 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League assist leaders
fotmob.com

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 11
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 8
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  5. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  6. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  7. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  8. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  9. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  10. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 5
  11. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  12. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  13. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  14. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  15. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  16. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  17. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 4
  18. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 4
  19. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  20. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  21. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  22. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 4
  23. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 4
  24. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  25. Rodri, Manchester City — 4
  26. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 4
  27. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 4
  28. Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester City — 4