Joao Felix put Chelsea ahead early on but Emerson Palmeri equalized in the first half, as the visitors also had two goals disallowed for offside and West Ham had what they thought was a late winner from Tomas Soueck ruled out for offside by VAR. Soucek looked to have handled the ball late on to give away a penalty but VAR didn’t give it.
The Hammers have improved in recent weeks as they’re unbeaten in their last three games as they have become tough to beat once again and they moved on to 20 points for the season to stay just above the relegation zone.
As for the Blues, they have won just two of their last 13 Premier League games and Potter will be disappointed they couldn’t be more clinical against West Ham. They are on 31 points and remain in midtable.
Joao Felix: Lovely finish and was so sharp, especially in the first half.
Jarrod Bowen: Great assist on the goal and caused problems all over the place.
Five minutes of stoppage time.
Soucek seems to have got away with one there as he pushes his hand out to block Gallagher’s shot. No penalty is given via VAR.
OFFSIDE! West Ham thought they had taken the lead but Declan Rice was just offside when his initial header was saved, as Soucek finished off the rebound. It’s still 1-1. Relief from Chelsea. Despair from West Ham.
Aguerd is off with an injury. Johnson is on. Another injury blow for the Hammers.
Bowen goes down in the box but no penalty kick is given. Probably the correct decision.
Chelsea have brought on Chilwell, Mount and Ziyech, while West Ham bring on Danny Ings and Flynn Downes.
SO CLOSE! Reece James whips in a free kick and Antonio flicks it clear but it almost sneaks in at the back post. Chelsea pushing hard.
What a ball from Reece James and Angelo Ogbonna tries to clear and shanks it towards his own goal but Fabianski saves.
We are back underway for the second half. Can Chelsea make the most of their chances in this 45?
HALF TIME: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea – What a great first half. Ebbed and flowed and West Ham recovered well after Felix gave Chelsea the lead.
SAVE! Fabiasnki saves well as Joao Felix whips a free kick towards the bottom corner. Decent effort from Felix. Chelsea back on top now as they push to regain the lead. Badiashile heads over the corner and should have got his effort on target, and he probably should have scored. Relief for West Ham.
West Ham having a go here, but Chelsea look very dangerous at the other end. Madueke’s low shot is saved well by Fabianski, Felix whips in a dangerous cross and Mudryk then leads a counter but Enzo Fernandez can’t make the most of it. Very open game now. Lovely for the neutral.
GOALLL! Emerson pops up at the back post and equalizes for West Ham against his former club Chelsea. Lovely finish after Bowen flicks on a cross. Reece James and Noni Madueke caught napping defensively. 1-1. Game on!
CLOSE! West Ham almost equalize. Bowen finds Antonio but he can’t quite get enough on his finish and Kepa saves. Against the run of play, that was a huge chance for the Hammers.
NO GOAL! Another disallowed goal! Kai Havertz rounds Fabianski and finishes. West Ham playing a very high line.
GOALLLL! Joao Felix finishes after a superb ball from Enzo Fernandez. That is his first goal in the Premier League in just his second appearance. Chelsea have been excellent early on and totally deserve this lead. 1-0 to Chelsea.
Paqueta is off. He can’t continue. Such a shame for West Ham. Soucek is on in his place. How unlucky have West Ham been with injuries?
NO GOAL! Joao Felix is played in and he’s just offside. The play goes on and he dinks an effort over Fabianski, it hits the post and he finishes the rebound. But he was just offside. Promising for Chelsea.
Lucas Paqueta has gone down with a shoulder injury after a heavy landing and has had extensive treatment. He looks shaken up but he’s back on for now.
CHANCE! A good opportunity for Chelsea as Ruben Loftus-Cheek is played in but Fabianski catches his cut back with Havertz lurking. He was caught in two minds there. Should have played the shot or played in Havertz earlier.
KICK OFF! We are underway in east London. Already some meaty challenges flying in. Lovely stuff. This is what it is all about.
The bubbles are floating around and the home fans are belting out their famous chant. This is a fierce London derby and it usually delivers intense drama.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
The Hammers are slowly getting back to their best and Nayef Aguerd has been in fine form at center back and is now fully fit after arriving in the summer. Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio have been among the goals in recent games and there is a menacing look to West Ham on the counter.
Chelsea’s new signing Enzo Fernandez made a great impact on his debut against Fulham last time out, while Badiashile has also impressed at center back, while Mudryk and Madueke are both getting up to speed on the wing. Joao Felix will finally be available again after he missed the last three games due to his red card on debut.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup
Kurt Zouma (thigh) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) remain out, while Gianluca Scamacca is battling back from a knee injury. Alphonse Areola is out with a hamstring issue but Thilo Kehrer has battled to be fit. Moyes continues with Michail Antonio as the focal point and Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma supporting him.
N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja remain out, while Wesley Fofana and Mateo Kovacic are close to being available but this game comes too soon. Denis Zakaria and Edouard Mendy are out too, but Joao Felix is back from suspension and the Portuguese star starts this game.
Tottenham will try to build on their victory over the Premier League champions when they travel to King Power Stadium to face relegation-battling Leicester on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium).
Sunday’s victory over Manchester City sent Tottenham (39 points – 5th place) to within one point of 4th-place Newcastle after the Magpies drew West Ham a day earlier (Spurs have played one game more thus far).
Leicester (21 points – 14th place) were also victorious last weekend, winning 4-2 away to Aston Villa to snap a five-game winless skid. The gap to 18th-place Everton is only three points, though.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Tottenham.
Harry Kane scored goal no. 267 to become Tottenham’s all-time record goal-scorer, passing the late Jimmy Greaves, whose Spurs career ended in 1970. With 17 Premier League goals this season, Kane now trails Erling Haaland by eight. No other player has scored more than four goals for Spurs, and that lack of a consistent second goal threat has undone them a number of times this season. When Kane is brilliant and at his best, Tottenham find a way to grind out wins; when he’s anything but the best striker in the world, Spurs’ margin for error is incredibly thin.
Twice already this season Leicester have gone five or more games without a victory. Brendan Rodgers’ side began the season with just one point from their first seven games. Rodgers bought himself some more time with five wins from the next eight games, before the recent five-game slump hit. Consistently inconsistent is the story of Leicester’s season thus far, and that makes them a dangerous opponent for a Spurs side with two key absences at the back.
Patrick Vieira’s Palace approach this game with plenty to prove as they are without a win in their last six games in all competitions and are in danger of being sucked into the relegation scrap. Palace are tough to beat but scoring goals has once again become an issue for them.
As for Brighton, there are no such concerns for Roberto De Zerbi as the Seagulls continue to soar and they are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, winning three of them, as they’re sixth in the table.
Brighton have so many players stepping up but Kaoru Mitoma is in the form his life. The Japanese winger was sensational before the World Cup break, starred for Japan during the World Cup and has been outstanding since the restart. He scored the winner against Bournemouth last time out and right now he’s Brighton’s main attacking threat as he cuts in from the left with incredible quality.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Joachim Andersen (calf), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), James McArthur (groin), Joel Ward (muscular injury)
After a dreadful run of form which has seen new manager Nathan Jones lose six of his first seven Premier League games in charge, including a 3-0 drubbing at Brentford last week, Southampton sit bottom of the table. However, they are just four points from safety and badly need a win to unite their fanbase, players and coaching staff.
Wolves are looking so much better under new manager Julen Lopetegui as they hammered Liverpool 3-0 last time out to move further away from the bottom three. Lopetegui has won three of his six Premier League games in charge but they remain just two points off the relegation zone.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints are in freefall and if they lose this game it feels like Nathan Jones will lose his job. The Welsh coach went on a bizarre rant following their shellacking at Brentford and said he has pandered to others and hasn’t done his job properly ever since he arrived at Southampton in November. The owners are backing him, for now, but in midweek they admitted results have to improve. After spending big on deadline day to bring in forwards Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana, now is the time for Southampton to drag themselves off the bottom. If not, they could have a third manager of the season very soon.
Wolves were brilliant against Liverpool and have found a great system for the players they have with the 4-4-2 working wonders. Lopetegui is famed for having a solid foundation defensively but the big change has been Wolves being much better on the counter and finally finishing off chances. After bringing in Sarabia, Cunha, Lemina and Dawson in January they have added experience and quality in key areas and it seems to have given the entire club a lift.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup
Kyle Walker-Peters is out after a recent hamstring issue, while Alex McCarthy remains out and Valentino Livramento and Juan Larios are also missing. New signings Onuachu and Sulemana start, while Nathan Jones has favored a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks and he persists with that despite fan unrest towards his tactics.
Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore remain out, while Pedro Neto returns to the squad. Mario Lemina starts against his former team, while Hwang Hee-chan is out after suffering a thigh injury so Joao Moutinho comes in for him.
☝️ One change from #WOLLIV. 🍷 Moutinho returns to the XI. 🔁 J. Gomes and Neto in the squad.