10-man Wolves stuns Southampton with amazing comeback win

10-man Wolves pulled off a stunning comeback win as they played down a man for over an hour and still beat Southampton 2-1.

Southampton took the lead in the first half through Carlos Alcaraz and were given a further boost as Mario Lemina was sent off for Wolves. But a stirring second half comeback saw Jan Bednarek forced into an own goal and then Joao Gomes scored a beauty to win it late on.

Nathan Jones has now lost seven of his eight Premier League games in charge and he could be fired as Southampton’s manager as they sit rock bottom of the table and are on 15 points from 22 games.

Julen Lopetegui is working wonders at Wolves as they they made it back-to-back wins and move further away from the relegation zone as they have 23 points.

Surely this is the end for Nathan Jones

The way Southampton collapsed in the second half was embarrassing and in a season of incredible lows for the team who sit rock bottom of the Premier League, this was the lowest point. 1-0 up at home with 17 minutes to go, playing against 10 men for most of the game, Saints shrunk and Wolves’ equalizer was coming. Southampton never recovered from that and it looked like they were playing with 10 men in the second half. Nathan Jones had to change the tactics and the personnel but he didn’t. He let Wolves get back in the game and this defeat was surely the end for him as a Premier League manager. After four months, it is not working. Saints somehow still have a chance of saving themselves this season but they have to act now. Jones has to go and somebody with new ideas has to come in. It is the only chance they have. If Jones stays they are going down to the Championship for the first time in over a decade. It is as simple as that.

Asked by journalists in his press conference after the game if that was his last game in charge of Southampton, this was what Nathan Jones said: “I have no idea.” Saints fans will concur with that assessment.

Stars of the show

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Electric first start as all of Southampton’s good play came through him.

Ruben Neves: Bossed midfield even down a man and made sure Wolves never gave up hope.

Adama Traore: Changed the game when he came on at half time as he gave Wolves an outlet.

What’s next?

Southampton travel to Chelsea on Saturday, Feb. 18, while Wolves host Bournemouth on the same day.

FULL TIME: Southampton 1-2 Wolves – An incredible, unbelievable collapse from Southampton.

GOALLLL! Wolves go 2-1 up. Joao Gomes with his first goal. Incredible drama. Wolves have done it. Southampton distraught.

Less than 10 minutes to go. Can either team find a winner? Southampton look totally lacking in confidence. They are all over the place and you would think they are the team with 10 men.

GOALLLL! Oh no, a terrible own goal from Jan Bednarek. 1-1. Wolves had been pushing for an equalizer. 10-man Wolves looking the more likely to get the winner.

Sulemana sends a diving header wide. Saints are back on top.

CHANCE! Kamaldeen Sulemana with a glorious chance to make it 2-0 but Jose Sa denies him. The ball back to Sa was short and Sulemana was in but Sa did just enough to claw the ball away from the Ghanian forward. What a chance for Saints and moments later Paul Onuachu goes down in the box but no penalty is given. Lovely turn from the big man.

We are back underway in the second half and Wolves are doing okay. They have brought on Adama Traore and are trying to find him out wide early and often.

HALF TIME: Southampton 1-0 Wolves – Saints are ahead thanks to that lovely strike from Alcaraz and Wolves are up against it after Lemina’s red card.

CLOSE! Jan Bednarek has a shot deflected over. Saints causing problems when they go long to Paul Onuachu.

Wolves have settled down after the red card and look dangerous when they go long. Cunha flashes a shot just over from a tight angle.

RED CARD! Former Southampton player Mario Lemina, who has just signed for Wolves, has been sent off on his return to St Mary’s! After just 27 minutes he picked up two yellow cards. Second yellow for dissent. Wolves down to 10 men and 1-0 down. Incredible opportunity for Southampton, this.

GOALLLLL! Charly Alcaraz with a beautiful strike for Southampton. His first Premier League goal. What a moment for the young Argentine midfielder. Nathan Jones celebrates by crouching down and bowing his head to the floor. Saints have started superbly and they’re 1-0 up!

Decent start for the hosts. Wolves are keeping the ball a bit better now. Sulemana looks a real player. Incredible pace as he runs past several Wolves players and wins a corner.

CLOSE! Romain Perraud’s low shot is blocked by Craig Dawson after good work from Sulemana on the right as he ran towards goal and picked out Perraud. That has the home fans up and excited.

KICK OFF! We are underway at St Mary’s and the home fans are trying to generate a good atmosphere. This will be a nervy day for the hosts.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints are in freefall and if they lose this game it feels like Nathan Jones will lose his job. The Welsh coach went on a bizarre rant following their shellacking at Brentford and said he has pandered to others and hasn’t done his job properly ever since he arrived at Southampton in November. The owners are backing him, for now, but in midweek they admitted results have to improve. After spending big on deadline day to bring in forwards Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana, now is the time for Southampton to drag themselves off the bottom. If not, they could have a third manager of the season very soon.

Wolves were brilliant against Liverpool and have found a great system for the players they have with the 4-4-2 working wonders. Lopetegui is famed for having a solid foundation defensively but the big change has been Wolves being much better on the counter and finally finishing off chances. After bringing in Sarabia, Cunha, Lemina and Dawson in January they have added experience and quality in key areas and it seems to have given the entire club a lift.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Kyle Walker-Peters is out after a recent hamstring issue, while Alex McCarthy remains out and Valentino Livramento and Juan Larios are also missing. New signings Onuachu and Sulemana start, while Nathan Jones has favored a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks and he persists with that despite fan unrest towards his tactics.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore remain out, while Pedro Neto returns to the squad. Mario Lemina starts against his former team, while Hwang Hee-chan is out after suffering a thigh injury so Joao Moutinho comes in for him.

