10-man Wolves stuns Southampton with amazing comeback win

Feb 11, 2023
10-man Wolves pulled off a stunning comeback win as they played down a man for over an hour and still beat Southampton 2-1.

Southampton took the lead in the first half through Carlos Alcaraz and were given a further boost as Mario Lemina was sent off for Wolves. But a stirring second half comeback saw Jan Bednarek forced into an own goal and then Joao Gomes scored a beauty to win it late on.

Nathan Jones has now lost seven of his eight Premier League games in charge and he could be fired as Southampton’s manager as they sit rock bottom of the table and are on 15 points from 22 games.

Julen Lopetegui is working wonders at Wolves as they they made it back-to-back wins and move further away from the relegation zone as they have 23 points.

Surely this is the end for Nathan Jones

The way Southampton collapsed in the second half was embarrassing and in a season of incredible lows for the team who sit rock bottom of the Premier League, this was the lowest point. 1-0 up at home with 17 minutes to go, playing against 10 men for most of the game, Saints shrunk and Wolves’ equalizer was coming. Southampton never recovered from that and it looked like they were playing with 10 men in the second half. Nathan Jones had to change the tactics and the personnel but he didn’t. He let Wolves get back in the game and this defeat was surely the end for him as a Premier League manager. After four months, it is not working. Saints somehow still have a chance of saving themselves this season but they have to act now. Jones has to go and somebody with new ideas has to come in. It is the only chance they have. If Jones stays they are going down to the Championship for the first time in over a decade. It is as simple as that.

Asked by journalists in his press conference after the game if that was his last game in charge of Southampton, this was what Nathan Jones said: “I have no idea.” Saints fans will concur with that assessment.

Stars of the show

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Electric first start as all of Southampton’s good play came through him.

Ruben Neves: Bossed midfield even down a man and made sure Wolves never gave up hope.

Adama Traore: Changed the game when he came on at half time as he gave Wolves an outlet.

Southampton vs Wolves
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Southampton travel to Chelsea on Saturday, Feb. 18, while Wolves host Bournemouth on the same day.

FULL TIME: Southampton 1-2 Wolves – An incredible, unbelievable collapse from Southampton.

GOALLLL! Wolves go 2-1 up. Joao Gomes with his first goal. Incredible drama. Wolves have done it. Southampton distraught.

Less than 10 minutes to go. Can either team find a winner? Southampton look totally lacking in confidence. They are all over the place and you would think they are the team with 10 men.

GOALLLL! Oh no, a terrible own goal from Jan Bednarek. 1-1. Wolves had been pushing for an equalizer. 10-man Wolves looking the more likely to get the winner.

Sulemana sends a diving header wide. Saints are back on top.

CHANCE! Kamaldeen Sulemana with a glorious chance to make it 2-0 but Jose Sa denies him. The ball back to Sa was short and Sulemana was in but Sa did just enough to claw the ball away from the Ghanian forward. What a chance for Saints and moments later Paul Onuachu goes down in the box but no penalty is given. Lovely turn from the big man.

We are back underway in the second half and Wolves are doing okay. They have brought on Adama Traore and are trying to find him out wide early and often.

HALF TIME: Southampton 1-0 Wolves – Saints are ahead thanks to that lovely strike from Alcaraz and Wolves are up against it after Lemina’s red card.

CLOSE! Jan Bednarek has a shot deflected over. Saints causing problems when they go long to Paul Onuachu.

Wolves have settled down after the red card and look dangerous when they go long. Cunha flashes a shot just over from a tight angle.

RED CARD! Former Southampton player Mario Lemina, who has just signed for Wolves, has been sent off on his return to St Mary’s! After just 27 minutes he picked up two yellow cards. Second yellow for dissent. Wolves down to 10 men and 1-0 down. Incredible opportunity for Southampton, this.

GOALLLLL! Charly Alcaraz with a beautiful strike for Southampton. His first Premier League goal. What a moment for the young Argentine midfielder. Nathan Jones celebrates by crouching down and bowing his head to the floor. Saints have started superbly and they’re 1-0 up!

Decent start for the hosts. Wolves are keeping the ball a bit better now. Sulemana looks a real player. Incredible pace as he runs past several Wolves players and wins a corner.

CLOSE! Romain Perraud’s low shot is blocked by Craig Dawson after good work from Sulemana on the right as he ran towards goal and picked out Perraud. That has the home fans up and excited.

KICK OFF! We are underway at St Mary’s and the home fans are trying to generate a good atmosphere. This will be a nervy day for the hosts.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints are in freefall and if they lose this game it feels like Nathan Jones will lose his job. The Welsh coach went on a bizarre rant following their shellacking at Brentford and said he has pandered to others and hasn’t done his job properly ever since he arrived at Southampton in November. The owners are backing him, for now, but in midweek they admitted results have to improve. After spending big on deadline day to bring in forwards Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana, now is the time for Southampton to drag themselves off the bottom. If not, they could have a third manager of the season very soon.

Wolves were brilliant against Liverpool and have found a great system for the players they have with the 4-4-2 working wonders. Lopetegui is famed for having a solid foundation defensively but the big change has been Wolves being much better on the counter and finally finishing off chances. After bringing in Sarabia, Cunha, Lemina and Dawson in January they have added experience and quality in key areas and it seems to have given the entire club a lift.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Kyle Walker-Peters is out after a recent hamstring issue, while Alex McCarthy remains out and Valentino Livramento and Juan Larios are also missing. New signings Onuachu and Sulemana start, while Nathan Jones has favored a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks and he persists with that despite fan unrest towards his tactics.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore remain out, while Pedro Neto returns to the squad. Mario Lemina starts against his former team, while Hwang Hee-chan is out after suffering a thigh injury so Joao Moutinho comes in for him.

Arsenal drops points again as Toney nabs point for Brentford

Feb 11, 2023
0 Comments

Arsenal dropped points again ahead of a huge midweek match with Manchester City, drawing Brentford 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard came off the bench to drive Arsenal in front of the Bees, but Ivan Toney won the final ball of a battling team equalizer for Brentford to give the game its final score.

The Gunners lost to Everton last time out, just the second loss of the season for Mikel Arteta’s men, and now claim a single point to move six points clear of second-place Man City. The two play Wednesday in their first Premier League meeting of the season, three days after City plays Villa on Sunday.

Brentford is now unbeaten in 10-straight Premier League matches and the eighth-place Bees are just a point off sixth.

Bees buzz at the right times to keep Arsenal wobbly

Look at the traditional stats and you’ll be wondering just how Arsenal failed to fully bounce back from its surprise loss to Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s men had 69 percent of the ball and out-attempted the Bees 23-9, completing 509 passes compared to just 180 for Brentford.

But Thomas Frank’s men executed their game plan to near perfection, countering at the right time and making the most of their possession in this draw.

Brentford knew Arsenal would manufacture chances but this was going to be about quality chances. The Bees won the xG battle by a 2.37-1.68 margin and FotMob credits them with three ‘big chances’ to Arsenal’s one.

Ivan Toney’s had a wild journey from Newcastle’s next big thing to Brentford’s now big thing, and he’s right up there with Harry Kane as the most complete center forwards in the league right now.

Throw in an in-form Mathias Jensen and rightly acknowledge Ben Mee as a potential signing of the season in any season without Erling Haaland), and Brentford deserves its 10-match Premier League unbeaten run.

But if Arsenal is going to contend for a Premier League title — really contend for it — it can’t afford many two-match stretches in which they claim just a single point, especially if those matches are against Everton away and Brentford at home.

That said: Beat Man City at home on Wednesday and you might just be uncatchable. It’s a big one!

Mikel Arteta reaction:

On Brentford’s performance, Arsenal’s control: “Credit to them for the way they competed. But I thought we were dominant and had good moments. We scored a goal against that super-low block they had. They took the game to that rollercoaster game they want to take you to. … Winning is about small margins. When you win you win by small margins, but if you cannot win it then you don’t lose it. I thought the team still had a good performance today.

Ready for Man City at midweek? “Another big game. We know that. We will get ready for that. It will be another big one and another beautiful one.”

Thomas Frank reaction: ‘I said to the boys, Wow!’

“I just said to the boys, wow! We are not allowed to celebrate one point because of course we want to win but we can celebrate the performance and that was one of the best.

“It is insane Brentford is 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League and against some decent sides. It is incredible work from the players and staff and everyone around the club. This is a proud moment.”

Stars of the Show

Arsenal vs Brentford
fotmob.com

Thomas Partey

Ivan Toney

Bukayo Saka

Christian Norgaard

David Raya

What’s next?

Arsenal hosts Man City on Wednesday before going to Aston Villa early Saturday.

Brentford will entertain Crystal Palace in a 10am ET Saturday derby.

Leandro Trossard goal video: Super sub strikes again

Ivan Toney goal video: Bees buzz through for equalizer

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal looks to bounce back from being kept off the scoreboard for just the second time this season, though it was also the second time in a month (Newcastle held Arsenal at home before Everton beat the Gunners on Feb. 4). Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are among the most consistent threats in red and will surely favor themselves to get back on the scoreboard.

Brentford’s getting production from all over the place and Mathias Jensen has been particularly impressive in the midfield. The story of the season, besides Ivan Toney’s continued strong displays up top, has been the stellar, impregnable play of new signing Ben Mee. The ex-Burnley man is chipping in at both ends to boot.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (quadriceps), Reiss Nelson (thigh)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Shandon Baptiste (groin), Pontus Jansson (thigh), Frank Onyeka (thigh)

Liverpool vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Feb 11, 2023
0 Comments

Liverpool and Everton clash in a massive Merseyside derby on Monday as both teams are heading in different directions right now.

And not the directions you would think.

Ahead of the 242nd Merseyside derby (Liverpool lead with 97W-77L-67D), Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and are yet to win in 2023 in the Premier League after conceding three in each of their defeats to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in their last four games. The forwards aren’t firing, the midfield looks sluggish and the defense is all over the place. Klopp is under pressure but is adamant he can sort it out. With Liverpool closer to the relegation zone than the top four, they badly need to regain their form. Fast.

As for Everton, well, what a difference a win makes. In his first game in charge of the Toffees Sean Dyche masterminded a 1-0 victory against Arsenal and all of a sudden there is plenty of positivity in the air around Goodison Park. There is still unrest among fans when it comes to the ownership group but for now Dyche looks like a savvy hire and the perfect man to push them out of the relegation zone.

Here’s everything you need on Liverpool vs Everton.

Premier League news

Arsenal vs Brentford
Arsenal drops points again as Toney nabs point for Brentford
Bournemouth vs Newcastle live
Bournemouth vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Southampton vs Wolves
10-man Wolves stuns Southampton with amazing comeback win

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool are all over the place and look like missing the Champions League for the first time since Klopp’s first season in charge. Defensively they are fragile and they’ve failed to score in any of their last three games. However, they have only lost once in their last 27 derbies against Everton, so that will give Liverpool hope. Alisson is doing his best to bail Liverpool out but he is facing so many big chances each and every game.

Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure were excellent in midfield for Everton against Arsenal and will be key in this clash. Dyche set Everton up in a 4-5-1 formation and whipped crosses in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to attack. If the DCL misses this game through injury, that will be a big blow but Everton look generally solid with Coady and Tarkowski anchoring the defense and now look more confident they can hurt opponents on the counter and from set-piece opportunities.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Roberto Firmino (calf), Ibrahima Konate (muscle); DOUBT:
Diogo Jota (calf), Fabinho (illness), Thiago (hip)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee); DOUBT: James Garner (back), Michael Keane (knee), Ben Godfrey (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring)

Bournemouth vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Feb 11, 2023
0 Comments

Bournemouth hopes to finally get back in the win column when Newcastle heads south to meet the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium under the lights on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Gary O’Neil’s men have taken just one points from six matches since the Premier League returned from World Cup break, scoring just once to find itself 19th on the table, two points off safety.

But the Cherries have purchased reinforcements and will hope Newcastle’s dip in results — while still unbeaten in the Premier League since August — will have the Magpies uneven.

Newcastle’s won twice and drawn four times in six matches since returning from the World Cup break, though Bournemouth has to find away to score a goal on the Magpies. Newcastle’s only allowed a goal twice since the calendar turned to November.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Newcastle.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle live score: 0-0 at the Vitality Stadium

Key storylines & star players

Bournemouth’s new wide threat Dango Ouattara already has an assist in two matches for the club and very much looks the real deal after new ownership hauled him to the south coast from France.

Newcastle, however, may not have Bruno Guimaraes through suspension but it has two big time defensive talents in Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman. Could we see another 0-0?

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Fredericks (other), Junior Stanislas (other), Lloyd Kellu (calf), Jack Stephens (calf), David Brooks (thigh). Lewis Cook (knee).

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Javi Manquillo (other), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Targett (ankle).

Leicester hammer lifeless Tottenham as Conte returns from absence

Feb 11, 2023
0 Comments

Six days after beating Premier League champions Manchester City, Tottenham took an early lead and then conceded the next four goals in a 4-1 defeat to Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

A victory would have sent Tottenham (39 points – 5th place) overtake Newcastle for 4th place in the Premier League table (temporarily, at least) and move to within one point of 3rd-place Manchester United. Leicester (24 points), meanwhile, climb one place, up to 13th, now six points clear of the relegation zone.

Spurs jumped out to their early lead in rather fortuitous circumstances, as Victor Kristiansen played the ball across the face of his own goal for Rodrigo Bentancur to guide into an empty net. That was as good as things would get as Antonio Conte returned from a one-game absence following gallbladder surgery, as the Tottenham defense was pulled apart every which way by Leicester’s pace and directness. To add injury to insult, Bentancur left the game in significant pain after appearing to injure his knee in the second half.

Nampalys Mendy equalized with a Goal of the Season candidate from outside the penalty area, hammering the ball past Fraser Forster at the near post in the 23rd minute. Two minutes later, Kelechi Iheanacho picked up his third assist in two games when he picked out James Maddison at the back post to make it 2-1.

Iheanacho got a goal of his own (two in two games) with 30 seconds remaining in first-half stoppage time. Eric Dier stood him up atop the penalty area, but Iheanacho created the narrowest opening to hook a left-footed shot into Forster’s right-hand corner for a 3-1 lead.

Harvey Barnes beat Forster for Leicester’s fourth goal in the 70th minute, but video review revealed that Barnes was offside by the thickness of the material used to make his boots, sparing Spurs the indignity of conceding four times — until Barnes struck again in the 81st.

Key storylines & star players

Harry Kane scored goal no. 267 to become Tottenham’s all-time record goal-scorer, passing the late Jimmy Greaves, whose Spurs career ended in 1970. With 17 Premier League goals this season, Kane now trails Erling Haaland by eight. No other player has scored more than four goals for Spurs, and that lack of a consistent second goal threat has undone them a number of times this season. When Kane is brilliant and at his best, Tottenham find a way to grind out wins; when he’s anything but the best striker in the world, Spurs’ margin for error is incredibly thin.

Twice already this season Leicester have gone five or more games without a victory. Brendan Rodgers’ side began the season with just one point from their first seven games. Rodgers bought himself some more time with five wins from the next eight games, before the recent five-game slump hit. Consistently inconsistent is the story of Leicester’s season thus far, and that makes them a dangerous opponent for a Spurs side with two key absences at the back.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Wilfred Ndidi (undisclosed), Boubakary Soumare (thigh), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Cristian Romero (suspension), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Moura (calf), Pape Matar Sarr (hip)

