Leeds vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Managerless Leeds were 2-0 up at Old Trafford in midweek but coughed up their lead to draw 2-2 as they remain just above the relegation zone. After firing Jesse Marsch, there is a lot of uncertainty around Leeds but their players at least dug deep to grab a point on the road against their fiercest rivals.
As for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag was not happy with the sloppy start against Leeds but he will be delighted with the comeback and overall the last few months have been exceptional. With Marcus Rashford leading the charge, United are so dangerous and maybe they’re in this title race.
How to watch Leeds vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
After sacking Jesse Marsch there have been a few managers who have turned down the chance to move to Leeds and all of a sudden the job doesn’t seem that attractive. With a talented, young squad and a passionate fanbase it should be, but there is a real balance issue in this Leeds team. They are fantastic going forward but defensively they continue to struggle. Caretaker boss Michael Skubala and the other assistants did a superb job to grab a point at Old Trafford and now they will be expected to back that up and go one step further to bag a big win at home.
Erik ten Hag has a few key injury and suspension issues to deal with right now as Christian Eriksen is out for months, while Casemiro will serve the second match of his three game ban for the red card he picked up against Crystal Palace. United missed those two in midfield in the midweek draw against Leeds, especially in the first half, but Marcel Sabitzer looked very tidy and the Red Devils improved massively in the second half. Rashford is in the form of his life, while Jadon Sancho returning and scoring the equalizer against Leeds is a massive boost.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Pascal Struijk (head), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Liam Cooper (knock), Marc Roca (knock), Luis Sinisterra (unknown)
As for Aston Villa, Unai Emery’s side lost 4-2 at home to Leicester City last weekend which was a bit of a shock after their recent upturn in results. Villa are still pushing for a top 10 finish and after facing City and Arsenal in their next two, they have a run of winnable games coming up.
Here is everything you need for Manchester City vs Aston Villa.
How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
All of the talk this week around City has been about the ramifications of the alleged breaches and how that will impact their future.
Pep Guardiola said the following about the charges ahead of this game: “What’s happened since Monday is the same as what happened with UEFA. We have already been condemned. You have to understand that 19 teams in the Premier League are accusing us without us having the ability to defend. We are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. We didn’t have this opportunity, we are already sentenced. I am fully convinced we will be [proven] innocent.”
On the pitch, City haven’t looked like themselves since the World Cup break as Kevin de Bruyne hasn’t featured often and Erling Haaland is struggling to match his goalscoring exploits from earlier in the season. By the time this game kicks off, City could be eight points behind Arsenal.
Villa’s week has been a lot more straightforward and Emery is keen for Villa to prove their defeat against Leicester was a one off. That defeat aside, Villa look much better defensively and are set up to counter. They could prove very fruitful against a Man City side who will push plenty of players forward to force the issue.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: John Stones (hamstring), DOUBT: Phil Foden (illness)
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Diego Carlos (Achilles), DOUBT: Bertrand Traore (knee), Jed Steer (Achilles)
Pulisic, 24, will have just one year remaining on his Chelsea contract at the end of the 2022-23 season and per the report, the American winger will lead a ‘summer transfer exodus’ at Chelsea.
With 18 players arriving at Chelsea over the last two transfer windows under the new American ownership led by Todd Boehly, a huge number of players will have to leave to make that sustainable.
It is reported that Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic could also leave, while contract talks continue with Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante but they could also depart.
Per the report, there are no plans for Chelsea to offer Pulisic a new contract and the USMNT winger was keen on a move in January (Manchester United and Newcastle were reportedly interested) before he suffered a knee injury which will keep him out until March.
If he is to leave, he has to go somewhere he is going to play regularly. Pulisic has never been able to hold down a sustained starting spot at Chelsea despite some impressive spells.
Injuries have been a key reason why he has never flourished at Chelsea but three managers over the last four years hasn’t helped his case either.
The USMNT winger can do it at the Premier League and Champions League level and his time at Chelsea hasn’t been a failure, at all. But it hasn’t been what anyone hoped it would be. Pulisic has not become the superstar he was expected to become.
Where next for Pulisic?
Now he needs to find a club where he will be the superstar and the star man, instead of being at a club where he is one of many superstars.
That is a hard jump to make after being at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea during his career to date.
If Manchester United come in for him, should he move there? Probably not. He has to go somewhere he knows he is going to play week in, week out and be the man.
Whether that is a team battling for a top six finish in the Premier League or a team in Italy, Germany or Spain who are challenging for the title and trophies, he has to take the next step in his career and be the talisman at his next club.
It was always risky to join Chelsea when he did but he won the Champions League and has played a key role in stretches throughout his time in west London. It didn’t quite work out and that’s okay. He’s not even close to his prime.
However, this next move has to be the right one and has to work out if he’s truly going to become the superstar every USMNT fan hopes he can be. He can be that star but know it is all about about putting himself in the best possible position to succeed.
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the second half of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Newcastle is not going away and Manchester United has surged into contention.
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns.
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.
But Leicester, West Ham, Wolves, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy season so far.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
9am: Leeds v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Monday 13 February
3pm: Liverpool v Everton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Matchweek 24
Wednesday 15 February
2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)
Saturday 18 February
7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool
Sunday 19 February
9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham
Matchweek 25
Friday 24 February
3pm: Fulham v Wolves
Saturday 25 February
7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports
Sunday 26 February
8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool