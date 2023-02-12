For the second time this week Leeds United and Manchester United lock horns and there will be an intense atmosphere at Elland Road for this clash between bitter rivals.

Managerless Leeds were 2-0 up at Old Trafford in midweek but coughed up their lead to draw 2-2 as they remain just above the relegation zone. After firing Jesse Marsch, there is a lot of uncertainty around Leeds but their players at least dug deep to grab a point on the road against their fiercest rivals.

As for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag was not happy with the sloppy start against Leeds but he will be delighted with the comeback and overall the last few months have been exceptional. With Marcus Rashford leading the charge, United are so dangerous and maybe they’re in this title race.

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Manchester United at a raucous Elland Road.

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

CROSSBAR! Diogo Dalot smashes the bar from the edge of the box. What a hit. Dalot is on my fantasy team. Selfishly I would have loved to have seen that go in…

WIDE! Another chance for Leeds as Ayling’s deflected shot flies just wide. It is all Leeds.

CHANCE! Moments later Jack Harrison flicks wide. Great start to the second half from Leeds.

Second half is underway. Weston McKennie shoulders the ball over from close range as he climbs above Harry Maguire. Just didn’t get his head on it.

HALF TIME: Leeds United 0-0 Manchester United – A first half with few chances but each team missed one big opportunity. A midfield scrap and nothing to separate these teams.

SAVE! What a stop from Illan Meslier. Bruno Fernandes was clean through after a mistake from Wober but Meslier saves with his feet to deny Bruno. What a big chance for United.

CHANCE! Summerville almost gets in again. David de Gea blocks his effort at the near post and somehow Man United clear the danger.

A few minutes before half time and there have been very few chances in this game. Weston McKennie booked for clipping Marcus Rashford, then Bruno Fernandes has a shot which is blocked and he wants a penalty kick for handball. He’s not going to get that. Play on.

After that wild start the game has calmed down a little now. Man United are having more of the ball but Leeds are standing firm. Nothing in this so far.

Now USMNT’s Weston McKennie goes flying into a tackle as he wins the ball and takes Malacia out. Another huge roar from the Leeds fans. Safe to say the two American midfielders are setting the tone for Leeds here against Man United. Erik ten Hag is not happy with that challenge.

CHANCE! Summerville lifts a great chance over from close range. Dalot was undone and De Gea made the save at his near post but the ball fell to Summerville who fired over under pressure from Malacia. Leeds have started superbly.

Thunderous tackle from USMNT captain Tyler Adams as he clatters into Jadon Sancho. Huge roar from the home fans. Talk about setting the tone.

Tyler Adams has the second most tackles in the Premier League and what a tackle this is on Jadon Sancho. 💪 📺: @USANetwork #MyPLMorning | #LEEMUN pic.twitter.com/2etaUPXjC4 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 12, 2023

KICK OFF! What an atmosphere at Elland Road. It is bouncing.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

After sacking Jesse Marsch there have been a few managers who have turned down the chance to move to Leeds and all of a sudden the job doesn’t seem that attractive. With a talented, young squad and a passionate fanbase it should be, but there is a real balance issue in this Leeds team. They are fantastic going forward but defensively they continue to struggle. Caretaker boss Michael Skubala and the other assistants did a superb job to grab a point at Old Trafford and now they will be expected to back that up and go one step further to bag a big win at home.

Erik ten Hag has a few key injury and suspension issues to deal with right now as Christian Eriksen is out for months, while Casemiro will serve the second match of his three game ban for the red card he picked up against Crystal Palace. United missed those two in midfield in the midweek draw against Leeds, especially in the first half, but Marcel Sabitzer looked very tidy and the Red Devils improved massively in the second half. Rashford is in the form of his life, while Jadon Sancho returning and scoring the equalizer against Leeds is a massive boost.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Pascal Struijk (head), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Liam Cooper (knock), Marc Roca (knock), Luis Sinisterra (unknown) 📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI… pic.twitter.com/3qMRzo7hZ6 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 12, 2023

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Casemiro (suspended), Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Scott McTominay (muscular), Anthony Martial (hip), Antony (leg) 📋 Today's team news…#MUFC || #LEEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 12, 2023

