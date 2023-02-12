After a tumultuous week off the pitch, Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium as they aim to keep their Premier League title bid on track.
Following the Premier League charging City with over 100 alleged breaches of rules over a lengthy period, there is huge uncertainty surrounding Pep Guardiola’s side and their future. On the pitch they are aiming to get back on track after losing 1-0 to Tottenham last weekend.
As for Aston Villa, Unai Emery’s side lost 4-2 at home to Leicester City last weekend which was a bit of a shock after their recent upturn in results. Villa are still pushing for a top 10 finish and after facing City and Arsenal in their next two, they have a run of winnable games coming up.
All of the talk this week around City has been about the ramifications of the alleged breaches and how that will impact their future.
Pep Guardiola said the following about the charges ahead of this game: “What’s happened since Monday is the same as what happened with UEFA. We have already been condemned. You have to understand that 19 teams in the Premier League are accusing us without us having the ability to defend. We are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. We didn’t have this opportunity, we are already sentenced. I am fully convinced we will be [proven] innocent.”
On the pitch, City haven’t looked like themselves since the World Cup break as Kevin de Bruyne hasn’t featured often and Erling Haaland is struggling to match his goalscoring exploits from earlier in the season. By the time this game kicks off, City could be eight points behind Arsenal.
Villa’s week has been a lot more straightforward and Emery is keen for Villa to prove their defeat against Leicester was a one off. That defeat aside, Villa look much better defensively and are set up to counter. They could prove very fruitful against a Man City side who will push plenty of players forward to force the issue.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: John Stones (hamstring), DOUBT: Phil Foden (illness)
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Diego Carlos (Achilles), DOUBT: Bertrand Traore (knee), Jed Steer (Achilles)