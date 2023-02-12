Manchester City vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, stream link, highlights

Manchester United beat Leeds United 2-0 at Elland Road on Sunday as a late flurry led the Red Devils to a big win over their rivals.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho both scored late on as United turned up the heat in the second half and managerless Leeds ran out of steam after creating plenty of chances and rattling into challenges.

Erik ten Hag’s side have now moved on to 46 points from 22 games as they look to be in an unlikely title race.

Leeds United, who are still searching for a new manager after firing Jesse Marsch, and sit one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Extra quality, momentum makes the difference

This was a very even game but the extra quality of Manchester United’s players, especially in attack, made the difference. The fact Erik ten Hag’s side have been in sensational form in recent months helped too as they just had an extra air of confidence when they got in the final third compared to Leeds. That is understandable given where both teams are in the league and managerless Leeds can take a lot of positives from their two displays against Manchester United this week. However, this was a case of very good players figuring out a way to get past a stubborn opponent and doing just enough to get the win. Manchester United are far from fluid but Erik ten Hag was able to rotate his squad, get the win and keep their brilliant resurgent going.

Stars of the show

Luke Shaw: Solid defensively at center back and then got forward superbly from left back to set up Rashford’s goal. What a season he is having.

Luke Ayling: He was everywhere. Went so close to scoring and he is up for the relegation scrap.

David de Gea: Made a few big stops to deny Leeds, particularly the lively Summerville.

What’s next?

Leeds United travel to Everton on Saturday, Feb. 18, Manchester United have a Europa League playoff game at Barcelona on Thursday, Feb. 16 and then host a resurgent Leicester City on Sunday, Feb. 19.

FULL TIME: Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United – Two late goals from Rashford and Garnacho did the damage but that was a very even game. The Red Devils found a way and momentarily they’ve gone second in the table.

NO GOALS! Rashford is away and finishes but he’s offside. VAR checks it but he’s off. Wout Weghorst has the ball in the back of the net a few moments later but that was offside too.

GOALLL! Alejandro Garnacho makes it 2-0 to Manchester United. The 18-year-old cuts inside and finishes at the near post. Brilliant play. Game. Set. Match.

GOALLLL! Marcus Rashford does it again. What a cross from Luke Shaw and a brilliant header from Rashford. He has now scored 13 goals in his last 15 games in all competitions since the World Cup break. Form of his life.

SAVE! Dave de Gea with a big save down low as he saves from Summerville.

15 minutes to go. Still no breakthrough.

CROSSBAR! Diogo Dalot smashes the bar from the edge of the box. What a hit. Dalot is on my fantasy team. Selfishly I would have loved to have seen that go in…

WIDE! Another chance for Leeds as Ayling’s deflected shot flies just wide. It is all Leeds.

CHANCE! Moments later Jack Harrison flicks wide. Great start to the second half from Leeds.

Second half is underway. Weston McKennie shoulders the ball over from close range as he climbs above Harry Maguire. Just didn’t get his head on it.

HALF TIME: Leeds United 0-0 Manchester United – A first half with few chances but each team missed one big opportunity. A midfield scrap and nothing to separate these teams.

SAVE! What a stop from Illan Meslier. Bruno Fernandes was clean through after a mistake from Wober but Meslier saves with his feet to deny Bruno. What a big chance for United.

CHANCE! Summerville almost gets in again. David de Gea blocks his effort at the near post and somehow Man United clear the danger.

A few minutes before half time and there have been very few chances in this game. Weston McKennie booked for clipping Marcus Rashford, then Bruno Fernandes has a shot which is blocked and he wants a penalty kick for handball. He’s not going to get that. Play on.

After that wild start the game has calmed down a little now. Man United are having more of the ball but Leeds are standing firm. Nothing in this so far.

Now USMNT’s Weston McKennie goes flying into a tackle as he wins the ball and takes Malacia out. Another huge roar from the Leeds fans. Safe to say the two American midfielders are setting the tone for Leeds here against Man United. Erik ten Hag is not happy with that challenge.

CHANCE! Summerville lifts a great chance over from close range. Dalot was undone and De Gea made the save at his near post but the ball fell to Summerville who fired over under pressure from Malacia. Leeds have started superbly.

Thunderous tackle from USMNT captain Tyler Adams as he clatters into Jadon Sancho. Huge roar from the home fans. Talk about setting the tone.

KICK OFF! What an atmosphere at Elland Road. It is bouncing.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

After sacking Jesse Marsch there have been a few managers who have turned down the chance to move to Leeds and all of a sudden the job doesn’t seem that attractive. With a talented, young squad and a passionate fanbase it should be, but there is a real balance issue in this Leeds team. They are fantastic going forward but defensively they continue to struggle. Caretaker boss Michael Skubala and the other assistants did a superb job to grab a point at Old Trafford and now they will be expected to back that up and go one step further to bag a big win at home.

Erik ten Hag has a few key injury and suspension issues to deal with right now as Christian Eriksen is out for months, while Casemiro will serve the second match of his three game ban for the red card he picked up against Crystal Palace. United missed those two in midfield in the midweek draw against Leeds, especially in the first half, but Marcel Sabitzer looked very tidy and the Red Devils improved massively in the second half. Rashford is in the form of his life, while Jadon Sancho returning and scoring the equalizer against Leeds is a massive boost.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Pascal Struijk (head), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Liam Cooper (knock), Marc Roca (knock), Luis Sinisterra (unknown) 📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI… pic.twitter.com/3qMRzo7hZ6 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 12, 2023

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Casemiro (suspended), Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Scott McTominay (muscular), Anthony Martial (hip), Antony (leg) 📋 Today's team news…#MUFC || #LEEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 12, 2023

