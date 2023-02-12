Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Feb 12, 2023, 9:30 AM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Latest Premier League news

Leeds vs Manchester United live
Leeds vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Manchester City vs Aston Villa live
Manchester City vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the second half of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Newcastle is not going away and Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Wolves, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy season so far.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – February 11

Premier League schedule


Follow @AndyEdMLS

Leeds vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Feb 12, 2023, 10:10 AM EST
1 Comment

For the second time this week Leeds United and Manchester United lock horns and there will be an intense atmosphere at Elland Road for this clash between bitter rivals.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs MANCHESTER UNITED

Managerless Leeds were 2-0 up at Old Trafford in midweek but coughed up their lead to draw 2-2 as they remain just above the relegation zone. After firing Jesse Marsch, there is a lot of uncertainty around Leeds but their players at least dug deep to grab a point on the road against their fiercest rivals.

As for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag was not happy with the sloppy start against Leeds but he will be delighted with the comeback and overall the last few months have been exceptional. With Marcus Rashford leading the charge, United are so dangerous and maybe they’re in this title race.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Manchester United at a raucous Elland Road.

Premier League news

Manchester City vs Aston Villa live
Manchester City vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Liverpool vs Everton live
Liverpool vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

WIDE! Another chance for Leeds as Ayling’s deflected shot flies just wide. It is all Leeds.

CHANCE! Moments later Jack Harrison flicks wide. Great start to the second half from Leeds.

Second half is underway. Weston McKennie shoulders the ball over from close range as he climbs above Harry Maguire. Just didn’t get his head on it.

HALF TIME: Leeds United 0-0 Manchester United – A first half with few chances but each team missed one big opportunity. A midfield scrap and nothing to separate these teams.

SAVE! What a stop from Illan Meslier. Bruno Fernandes was clean through after a mistake from Wober but Meslier saves with his feet to deny Bruno. What a big chance for United.

CHANCE! Summerville almost gets in again. David de Gea blocks his effort at the near post and somehow Man United clear the danger.

A few minutes before half time and there have been very few chances in this game. Weston McKennie booked for clipping Marcus Rashford, then Bruno Fernandes has a shot which is blocked and he wants a penalty kick for handball. He’s not going to get that. Play on.

After that wild start the game has calmed down a little now. Man United are having more of the ball but Leeds are standing firm. Nothing in this so far.

Now USMNT’s Weston McKennie goes flying into a tackle as he wins the ball and takes Malacia out. Another huge roar from the Leeds fans. Safe to say the two American midfielders are setting the tone for Leeds here against Man United. Erik ten Hag is not happy with that challenge.

CHANCE! Summerville lifts a great chance over from close range. Dalot was undone and De Gea made the save at his near post but the ball fell to Summerville who fired over under pressure from Malacia. Leeds have started superbly.

Thunderous tackle from USMNT captain Tyler Adams as he clatters into Jadon Sancho. Huge roar from the home fans. Talk about setting the tone.

KICK OFF! What an atmosphere at Elland Road. It is bouncing.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

After sacking Jesse Marsch there have been a few managers who have turned down the chance to move to Leeds and all of a sudden the job doesn’t seem that attractive. With a talented, young squad and a passionate fanbase it should be, but there is a real balance issue in this Leeds team. They are fantastic going forward but defensively they continue to struggle. Caretaker boss Michael Skubala and the other assistants did a superb job to grab a point at Old Trafford and now they will be expected to back that up and go one step further to bag a big win at home.

Erik ten Hag has a few key injury and suspension issues to deal with right now as Christian Eriksen is out for months, while Casemiro will serve the second match of his three game ban for the red card he picked up against Crystal Palace. United missed those two in midfield in the midweek draw against Leeds, especially in the first half, but Marcel Sabitzer looked very tidy and the Red Devils improved massively in the second half. Rashford is in the form of his life, while Jadon Sancho returning and scoring the equalizer against Leeds is a massive boost.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Pascal Struijk (head), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Liam Cooper (knock), Marc Roca (knock),  Luis Sinisterra (unknown)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Casemiro (suspended), Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Scott McTominay (muscular), Anthony Martial (hip), Antony (leg)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United
Weston McKennie - Leeds United - USMNT
Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 12, 2023, 10:04 AM EST
0 Comments

After a tumultuous week off the pitch, Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium as they aim to keep their Premier League title bid on track.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v ASTON VILLA

Following the Premier League charging City with over 100 alleged breaches of rules over a lengthy period, there is huge uncertainty surrounding Pep Guardiola’s side and their future. On the pitch they are aiming to get back on track after losing 1-0 to Tottenham last weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

As for Aston Villa, Unai Emery’s side lost 4-2 at home to Leicester City last weekend which was a bit of a shock after their recent upturn in results. Villa are still pushing for a top 10 finish and after facing City and Arsenal in their next two, they have a run of winnable games coming up.

Here is everything you need for Manchester City vs Aston Villa.

Premier League news

Leeds vs Manchester United live
Leeds vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Liverpool vs Everton live
Liverpool vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

All of the talk this week around City has been about the ramifications of the alleged breaches and how that will impact their future.

Pep Guardiola said the following about the charges ahead of this game: “What’s happened since Monday is the same as what happened with UEFA. We have already been condemned. You have to understand that 19 teams in the Premier League are accusing us without us having the ability to defend. We are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. We didn’t have this opportunity, we are already sentenced. I am fully convinced we will be [proven] innocent.” 

On the pitch, City haven’t looked like themselves since the World Cup break as Kevin de Bruyne hasn’t featured often and Erling Haaland is struggling to match his goalscoring exploits from earlier in the season. By the time this game kicks off, City could be eight points behind Arsenal.

Villa’s week has been a lot more straightforward and Emery is keen for Villa to prove their defeat against Leicester was a one off. That defeat aside, Villa look much better defensively and are set up to counter. They could prove very fruitful against a Man City side who will push plenty of players forward to force the issue.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: John Stones (hamstring), DOUBT: Phil Foden (illness)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (Achilles), DOUBT: Bertrand Traore (knee), Jed Steer (Achilles)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United
Weston McKennie - Leeds United - USMNT
Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?

Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer

By Feb 12, 2023, 9:40 AM EST
1 Comment

USMNT star Christian Pulisic will leave Chelsea this summer, according to a report from ESPN.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Pulisic, 24, will have just one year remaining on his Chelsea contract at the end of the 2022-23 season and per the report, the American winger will lead a ‘summer transfer exodus’ at Chelsea.

With 18 players arriving at Chelsea over the last two transfer windows under the new American ownership led by Todd Boehly, a huge number of players will have to leave to make that sustainable.

It is reported that Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic could also leave, while contract talks continue with Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante but they could also depart.

Per the report, there are no plans for Chelsea to offer Pulisic a new contract and the USMNT winger was keen on a move in January (Manchester United and Newcastle were reportedly interested) before he suffered a knee injury which will keep him out until March.

Latest USMNT news

Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United
Weston McKennie - Leeds United - USMNT
Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?
2024 Copa America
2024 Copa America to be played in USA

Why is this the end for him at Chelsea?

If he is to leave, he has to go somewhere he is going to play regularly. Pulisic has never been able to hold down a sustained starting spot at Chelsea despite some impressive spells.

Injuries have been a key reason why he has never flourished at Chelsea but three managers over the last four years hasn’t helped his case either.

The USMNT winger can do it at the Premier League and Champions League level and his time at Chelsea hasn’t been a failure, at all. But it hasn’t been what anyone hoped it would be. Pulisic has not become the superstar he was expected to become.

Where next for Pulisic?

Now he needs to find a club where he will be the superstar and the star man, instead of being at a club where he is one of many superstars.

That is a hard jump to make after being at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea during his career to date.

If Manchester United come in for him, should he move there? Probably not. He has to go somewhere he knows he is going to play week in, week out and be the man.

Whether that is a team battling for a top six finish in the Premier League or a team in Italy, Germany or Spain who are challenging for the title and trophies, he has to take the next step in his career and be the talisman at his next club.

It was always risky to join Chelsea when he did but he won the Champions League and has played a key role in stretches throughout his time in west London. It didn’t quite work out and that’s okay. He’s not even close to his prime.

However, this next move has to be the right one and has to work out if he’s truly going to become the superstar every USMNT fan hopes he can be. He can be that star but know it is all about about putting himself in the best possible position to succeed.

Liverpool vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 12, 2023, 9:40 AM EST
0 Comments

Liverpool and Everton clash in a massive Merseyside derby on Monday as both teams are heading in different directions right now.

And not the directions you would think.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v EVERTON

Ahead of the 242nd Merseyside derby (Liverpool lead with 97W-77L-67D), Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and are yet to win in 2023 in the Premier League after conceding three in each of their defeats to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in their last four games. The forwards aren’t firing, the midfield looks sluggish and the defense is all over the place. Klopp is under pressure but is adamant he can sort it out. With Liverpool closer to the relegation zone than the top four, they badly need to regain their form. Fast.

As for Everton, well, what a difference a win makes. In his first game in charge of the Toffees Sean Dyche masterminded a 1-0 victory against Arsenal and all of a sudden there is plenty of positivity in the air around Goodison Park. There is still unrest among fans when it comes to the ownership group but for now Dyche looks like a savvy hire and the perfect man to push them out of the relegation zone.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need on Liverpool vs Everton.

Premier League news

Leeds vs Manchester United live
Leeds vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Manchester City vs Aston Villa live
Manchester City vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool are all over the place and look like missing the Champions League for the first time since Klopp’s first season in charge. Defensively they are fragile and they’ve failed to score in any of their last three games. However, they have only lost once in their last 27 derbies against Everton, so that will give Liverpool hope. Alisson is doing his best to bail Liverpool out but he is facing so many big chances each and every game.

Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure were excellent in midfield for Everton against Arsenal and will be key in this clash. Dyche set Everton up in a 4-5-1 formation and whipped crosses in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to attack. If the DCL misses this game through injury, that will be a big blow but Everton look generally solid with Coady and Tarkowski anchoring the defense and now look more confident they can hurt opponents on the counter and from set-piece opportunities.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Roberto Firmino (calf), Ibrahima Konate (muscle); DOUBT:
Diogo Jota (calf), Fabinho (illness), Thiago (hip)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee); DOUBT: James Garner (back), Michael Keane (knee), Ben Godfrey (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United
Weston McKennie - Leeds United - USMNT
Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?