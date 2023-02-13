Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut
Matchday 2
Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference
Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Matchday 4
Tuesday, 11 October Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports
Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille
Matchday 5
Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus
Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille
Matchday 6
Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured
Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica
Knockout stage dates
Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023
UEFA Champions League group stage standings
*qualified for knockout stage
Group A *Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)
Group B *Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)
Group C *Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)
Ahead of the 242nd Merseyside derby (Liverpool lead with 97W-77L-67D), Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and are yet to win in 2023 in the Premier League after conceding three in each of their defeats to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in their last four games. The forwards aren’t firing, the midfield looks sluggish and the defense is all over the place. Klopp is under pressure but is adamant he can sort it out. With Liverpool closer to the relegation zone than the top four, they badly need to regain their form. Fast.
As for Everton, well, what a difference a win makes. In his first game in charge of the Toffees Sean Dyche masterminded a 1-0 victory against Arsenal and all of a sudden there is plenty of positivity in the air around Goodison Park. There is still unrest among fans when it comes to the ownership group but for now Dyche looks like a savvy hire and the perfect man to push them out of the relegation zone.
How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool are all over the place and look like missing the Champions League for the first time since Klopp’s first season in charge. Defensively they are fragile and they’ve failed to score in any of their last three games. However, they have only lost once in their last 27 derbies against Everton, so that will give Liverpool hope. Alisson is doing his best to bail Liverpool out but he is facing so many big chances each and every game.
Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure were excellent in midfield for Everton against Arsenal and will be key in this clash. Dyche set Everton up in a 4-5-1 formation and whipped crosses in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to attack. If the DCL misses this game through injury, that will be a big blow but Everton look generally solid with Coady and Tarkowski anchoring the defense and now look more confident they can hurt opponents on the counter and from set-piece opportunities.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (muscle), Thiago (hip)
It’s the first time the two meet in league play this season, though Man City defeated Arsenal in the FA Cup a couple of weeks ago.
Arsenal is coming off a draw with Brentford that followed a loss to Everton, and won’t have Gabriel Jesus. But Man City may not have Erling Haaland as it looks to build off a decisive defeat of Aston Villa.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City.
Arsenal’s midfield has been exceptional when Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard have been healthy, and it’s usually Granit Xhaka tying together the Ghanaian defensive midfielder and their Norwegian playmaking teammate. Look for them to be keys to getting through Rodri and Co.
Ilkay Gundogan remains one of the sneaky under-appreciated players in the league, thanks in large part to the love heaped on Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Phil Foden. If he’s not underappreciated, it’s because Riyad Mahrez is… the Algerian had a goal and an assist in the win over Villa and ranks higher than you’d think in City’s all-time ranks.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (thigh), Reiss Nelson (thigh). OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee)
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (other). OUT: John Stones (thigh).
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal – USA Network
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds – USA Network
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool – NBC and Peacock Premium
Sunday 19 February
9am: Man Utd v Leicester – USA Network
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham – USA Network
7:30am: Man City v Newcastle
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Wolves v Spurs
12:30pm: Southampton v Leicester
Sunday 5 March
9am: Nottingham Forest v Everton
11:30am: Liverpool v Man Utd
Monday 6 March
3pm: Brentford v Fulham
Matchweek 27
Saturday 11 March
7:30am: AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Man City
Sunday 12 March
10am: Fulham v Arsenal
10am: West Ham v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Newcastle v Wolves
Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged game
3:30pm: Southampton vs Brentford
Thursday 16 March – Rearranged game
3:30pm: Brighton vs Crystal Palace
Matchweek 28
Friday 17 March
4pm: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Saturday 18 March
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Liverpool v Fulham
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
1:30pm: Chelsea v Everton
10am: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
10am: Brighton v Man Utd
12:30pm: Man City v West Ham
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
With Antonio Conte recovering after surgery but now back in the mix, Tottenham went from the sublime to the ridiculous over the last seven days with assistant coach Cristian Stellini apologizing for not turning up for 90 minutes after a fast start at Leicester saw a 1-0 lead turn into a 4-1 defeat. Add in some key injury issues and Tottenham are up against it heading to play at the reigning Italian champs.
However, Stefano Pioli’s side have had their issues this season too and sit in fifth place in the table, 18 points off leaders Napoli after a run of three defeats from their last four as defensively they have been all over the place.
Here’s everything you need for AC Milan vs Tottenham.
How to watch AC Milan vs Tottenham live, stream link, kick off time
Spurs are the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde team so good luck predicting how they will play in this game. They could probably win the Champions League if it all pieces together but right now Harry Kane has a bad back form carrying this team and some of the injuries, especially to Hugo Lloris and Rodrigo Bentancur, are huge. That said, this seems like a good time for Spurs to play Milan. The Italian giants have been all over the place and the pressure is on Pioli to turn things around. If Spurs can defend how they did against Manchester City then they always have a chance to win games with Kane, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski around.
Tottenham team news, lineup options
OUT: Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee)
The big injury news ahead of this game was a huge blow for Spurs as Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a ruptured ACL in his left knee. Bentancur scored the opener at Leicester but went down injured and Tottenham’s worst fears have been confirmed. Alongside Harry Kane, Bentancur has been so important for Spurs this season.
Fraser Forster will continue in goal with captain Hugo Lloris still out, while Emerson Royal could start ahead of Pedro Porro after his horror debut at Leicester and Davinson Sanchez could start too. Pape Matar Sarr could also start with Spurs light on central midfield options.