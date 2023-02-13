Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the second half of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Manchester United has surged into contention and Newcastle has only lost once in Premier League play.
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns.
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.
But Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, West Ham, Wolves, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy season so far.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Ahead of the 242nd Merseyside derby (Liverpool lead with 97W-77L-67D), Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and are yet to win in 2023 in the Premier League after conceding three in each of their defeats to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in their last four games. The forwards aren’t firing, the midfield looks sluggish and the defense is all over the place. Klopp is under pressure but is adamant he can sort it out. With Liverpool closer to the relegation zone than the top four, they badly need to regain their form. Fast.
As for Everton, well, what a difference a win makes. In his first game in charge of the Toffees Sean Dyche masterminded a 1-0 victory against Arsenal and all of a sudden there is plenty of positivity in the air around Goodison Park. There is still unrest among fans when it comes to the ownership group but for now Dyche looks like a savvy hire and the perfect man to push them out of the relegation zone.
How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool are all over the place and look like missing the Champions League for the first time since Klopp’s first season in charge. Defensively they are fragile and they’ve failed to score in any of their last three games. However, they have only lost once in their last 27 derbies against Everton, so that will give Liverpool hope. Alisson is doing his best to bail Liverpool out but he is facing so many big chances each and every game.
Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure were excellent in midfield for Everton against Arsenal and will be key in this clash. Dyche set Everton up in a 4-5-1 formation and whipped crosses in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to attack. If the DCL misses this game through injury, that will be a big blow but Everton look generally solid with Coady and Tarkowski anchoring the defense and now look more confident they can hurt opponents on the counter and from set-piece opportunities.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Roberto Firmino (calf), Ibrahima Konate (muscle); DOUBT:
Diogo Jota (calf), Fabinho (illness), Thiago (hip)
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee); DOUBT: James Garner (back), Michael Keane (knee), Ben Godfrey (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring)
If Arsenal wanted to feel confident going into its first Premier League meeting with Manchester City this Wednesday, it could’ve served itself better than losing to Everton and drawing Brentford.
No shots at the opposition in question — especially the Bees — but while Man City dispatched Aston Villa and looks very much ready to defy their doubters and take back first place, Arsenal looked like a team that hasn’t been there feeling its way through a rut.
Will it climb out of that rut on Wednesday? Because the Gunners showed us the ability to win when not at their best earlier this season — and may be claiming the same after Saturday’s match if VAR was behaving itself — but Man City and Manchester United are doing that now and threatening to have the Gunners as low as third by some time in March.
What did we learn from the Premier League this weekend? Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.
1. Here come the (aggrieved) champions (Man City 3-1 Aston Villa): If Pep Guardiola knew the 100+ charges filed against Manchester City this week would inevitably occur, he’d probably thank the “other 19 teams” for whatever happened that made the Premier League announce the charges this week. Guardiola’s previously morose two-time defending champions took about two minutes to get the ball from Villa and then never really let it go, scoring thrice in the first half and setting the stage for Wednesday’s huge clash at Arsenal where a win will send City atop Arsenal on goal differential (The Gunners will have a match-in-hand regardless of what happens Wednesday). Unai Emery’s Villa was well-prepared and it just didn’t matter in the long run. City anywhere near its best for any period of time — in this case it was about 40 minutes — is too much for almost anyone. And that’s the message City wanted to send to wobbled Arsenal ahead of Wednesday’s big clash in North London. (NM)
2. Extra quality, momentum makes difference in Leeds vs Man Utd, pt. 2 (Leeds 0-2 Man Utd): This was a very even game but the extra quality of Manchester United’s players, especially in attack, made the difference. The fact that Erik ten Hag’s side have been in sensational form in recent months helped too as they just had an extra air of confidence when they got in the final third compared to Leeds. That is understandable given where both teams are on the Premier League table, and manager-less Leeds can take a lot of positives from their two displays against Manchester United this week. However, this was a case of very good players figuring out a way to get past a stubborn opponent and doing just enough to get the win. Manchester United are far from fluid right now but Erik ten Hag was able to rotate his squad, get the win, and keep their brilliant resurgent going. (JPW)
3. Arsenal wobbles again ahead of massive Man City match (Arsenal 1-1 Brentford): Look at the traditional stats and you’ll be wondering just how Arsenal failed to fully bounce back from its surprise loss to Everton. Mikel Arteta’s men had 69 percent of the ball at home and out-attempted the Bees 23-9, completing 509 passes compared to just 180 for Brentford. The Bees won the xG battle by a 2.37-1.68 margin and FotMob credits them with three ‘big chances’ to Arsenal’s one. If Arsenal is going to contend for a Premier League title — really contend for it — it can’t afford many two-match stretches in which they claim just a single point, especially if those matches are against Everton away and Brentford at home (although the Gunners will be fuming with reports that VAR did not draw offside lines on what appears to be a clear offside in the buildup to Brentford’s goal). All that said: Beat Man City at home on Wednesday and you might just be uncatchable. It’s a big one, and Arsenal’s been waiting all year to pass a test like this. (NM)
4. Chelsea fails to click in final third (West Ham 1-1 Chelsea): Chelsea looked superb in the first half as they scored a beauty with Enzo Fernandez’s perfectly-timed pass over the top to Joao Felix and they scored two others when they were just offside. The runs were good — just mistimed — and when this clicks for Chelsea in the final third it will be a joy to watch. However, it is all very clunky right now and that is to be expected with so many new signings in the starting lineup together. Fernandez ticked things over nicely in midfield and Chelsea had plenty of the ball but they just couldn’t control the tempo of the game for the full 90 minutes. Mykhailo Mudryk and Felix looked sharp in attack but the problem for Graham Potter is that he has so many options in his squad and he still doesn’t seem to know his best lineup. He will find that out soon but right now a top-four finish still seems a very long way away for Chelsea. (JPW)
5. Leicester hammers lifeless Tottenham as Conte returns from absence (Leicester 4-1 Spurs): A victory would have sent Tottenham over Newcastle for fourth place in the Premier League table (temporarily, at least) and to within one point of 3rd-place Manchester United. And an early lead sure would’ve had Tottenham feeling good. Spurs jumped ahead 1-0 in rather fortuitous circumstances, as Victor Kristiansen played the ball across the face of his own goal for Rodrigo Bentancur to guide into an empty net. That was as good as things would get as Antonio Conte returned from a one-game absence following gallbladder surgery, as the Tottenham defense was pulled apart every which way by Leicester’s pace and directness. To add injury to insult, Bentancur left the game in significant pain after appearing to injure his knee in the second half.(AE)
6. Improving Cherries show Newcastle second gear won’t do (Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle): Bournemouth’s getting better and Newcastle’s results are meeting their performances more often than they did earlier in the season. Some would say the Magpies had an eye toward the League Cup Final, but that would mean the side would also be looking past a visit from Liverpool next Saturday. No, its more likely that Eddie Howe’s men, still missing suspended Bruno Guimaraes, are just a bit down right now. Bournemouth’s added danger and will no longer inevitably allow two goals per game. Dango Ouattara is a breath of fresh air on the right side and it’s fitting the Marcos Senesi put them in front because he’s been solid in defense all year. It’s a deserved point for Bournemouth at home, and a big reminder for Newcastle ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League followed by Man United in a cup final. (NM)
7. Bees buzz at the right time to keep Arsenal wobbly (Arsenal 1-1 Brentford): Ivan Toney’s had a wild journey from Newcastle’s next big thing to Brentford’s now big thing, and he’s right up there with Harry Kane as the most complete center forwards in the league right now. Throw in an in-form Mathias Jensen and rightly acknowledge Ben Mee as a potential signing of the season (in any season without Erling Haaland), and Brentford deserves its 10-match Premier League unbeaten run. (NM)
8. Nathan Jones’ Southampton end is a nasty one (Southampton 1-2 Wolves): The way Southampton collapsed in the second half was embarrassing at St. Mary’s. In a season of incredible lows for the team who sit rock bottom of the Premier League, this was the lowest point. 1-0 up at home with 17 minutes to go, playing against 10 men for most of the game, Saints shrunk and Wolves’ equalizer was coming. Southampton never recovered from that and it looked like the Saints were playing with 10 men in the second half. Nathan Jones had to change the tactics and the personnel but he didn’t. He let Wolves get back in the game and this defeat was the end for him as a Premier League manager this season. After four months, it is not working. Saints somehow still had a chance of saving themselves this season and they had to act now. (JPW)
9. Mixed feelings for Seagulls after away point(Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton): A painful howler by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez cost Brighton two points, as they settled for a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the M23 derby at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Aside from Sanchez’s temporary loss of hand functionality, Brighton was its typically brilliant self in possession, as they racked up 2.36 xG on 17 shots (5 on target), compared to just 0.89 (6 shots, 2 on target) for Crystal Palace (25 points – 12th place). So, yeah, mixed feelings for Brighton regarding the result. Their unbeaten run is now five games (3W-2D), but they could have moved within two points of fifth-place Tottenham after Spurs were hammered by Leicester on Saturday. (AE)
10. Fulham chipping away at European surprise as Forest keeps fighting (Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest): Fulham has a lot of class and is playing very much in the image of its fiery, up-tempo manager Marco Silva. Willian looks better than he has in ages — that goal! — and Andreas Pereira has found the level Manchester United thought he would when it tried to get him into star mode. But it’s the back and Bernd Leno who looks the best, very difficult to break down. Tim Ream honestly is a sleeper Best XI center back option if Fulham qualifiers for Europe and Antonee Robinson, Issa Diop, and Kenny Tete also look good. Forest’s excuses are helped by the fact that Chris Wood was Forest’s center forward to start but Emmanuel Dennis didn’t start any fires when he got into the mix and Taiwo Awoniyi’s still out hurt. Forest can feel good about the future but Cooper’s again been asked to reorganize his best options and that just isn’t a healthy cycle. (NM)
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 25 goals have him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 21 of Man City’s 22 games, scoring 25 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
3pm: Liverpool v Everton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Matchweek 24
Wednesday 15 February
2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)
Saturday 18 February
7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool
Sunday 19 February
9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham
Matchweek 25
Friday 24 February
3pm: Fulham v Wolves
Saturday 25 February
7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports
Sunday 26 February
8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool